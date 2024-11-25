Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: “Totally Different Pea Soup”
Science & Technology

Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

A tale of survival has been unfolding miles away from earth aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Nearly 250 miles above our planet, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, 61, and Sunita Williams, 59, are currently relying on ingenuity and soup made from recycled urine to endure their longer-than-expected stay.

Their mission was originally planned as an eight-day journey in June. However, things took an unexpected turn when the Boeing Starliner, meant to bring them home, suffered helium leaks and thruster malfunctions. It was deemed unsafe for them to make the return trip.

Highlights
  • NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, 61, and Sunita Williams,59, are stranded aboard the ISS until next year.
  • Their mission was originally planned as an eight-day journey in June, but their return was stalled due to technical failures with the Boeing Starliner.
  • Their meals now include freeze-dried casseroles, powdered milk cereal, and soups made with water recycled from their urine.
  • Sunita’s recent appearance sparked rumors of health issues, with claims of significant weight loss.
Points of View

  • Optimist POV: Admire astronauts' resilience, highlight impressive resource management skills.

  • Skeptic POV: Critiques reliance on SpaceX; questions NASA's preparedness for contingencies.

  • Pessimist POV: Believes excessive strain on astronauts highlights flaws in space mission planning.

    NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, 61, and Sunita Williams, 59, are stranded aboard the ISS after technical failures with the Boeing Starliner

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Image credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Now, the pair must remain aboard the ISS until February 2025, awaiting their rescue via a SpaceX Dragon craft.

    The unplanned extension to their stay has made them rethink the usage of available resources as well.

    Their meals over the last five months included pizza, roast chicken and shrimp cocktails. However, the menu includes very little fresh produce.

    “There’s fresh fruit at first. But as the three months continues that goes away — and their fruits and vegetables are packaged or freeze-dried,” a specialist connected to the mission told the New York Post.

    The astronauts’ menu also includes breakfast cereal with powdered milk, dehydrated casseroles and soups made with water recycled from the ISS’s 530-gallon fresh water tank.

    The station has a system that ingeniously transforms the astronauts’ urine and sweat into drinkable water, ensuring minimal waste and maximum sustainability.

    Originally on an eight-day mission in June, the NASA astronauts now find their stay stretched till February 2025

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Image credits: NASA Video

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Image credits: NASA

    NASA is also carefully monitoring the astronauts’ health and nutrition. Each astronaut is allotted about 3.8 pounds of food daily. But concerns have recently arisen over Sunita and Butch’s health.

    Dr. Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist and veteran in Seattle, also claimed Sunita’s recent appearance was most likely a result of “total body weight loss.

    “What you’re seeing there in that picture is somebody that I think is experiencing the natural stresses of living at a very high altitude, even in a pressurized cabin, for extended periods,” Dr. Vinay told the Daily Mail earlier this month.

    “Her cheeks appear a bit sunken – and usually it happens when you’ve had sort of total body weight loss,” the doctor continued. “I think what I can discern by her face and her cheeks being sunken in is that [she] has probably been at a significant [calorie] deficit for a while.”

    Meals include freeze-dried casseroles, powdered milk cereal, and soups made with water recycled from their urine

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Image credits: NASA Johnson

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Image credits: NASA Johnson

    However, the stranded astronaut dispelled the rumors about her health and said the change in her appearance was due to “fluid shift.”

    Sunita broke down the “fluid shift” phenomenon, explaining how microgravity redistributes fluids in the body, giving astronauts puffier heads as pressure increases up top. NASA reported that this affects half of all astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

    Sunita also insisted she’s packed on muscle since her return to Earth was delayed. She also credited squats for her now-bigger thighs and glutes.

    “My thighs are a little bit bigger, my butt is a little bit bigger,” she said. “We do a lot of squats.”

    However, a NASA insider connected with the mission had something different to say about her health. He told the New York Post that the stranded astronaut has indeed “lost a lot of weight.”

    Sunita's recent appearance sparked rumors of health issues, with claims of significant weight loss

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Image credits: Kirk Sides/Getty Images

    “The pounds have melted off her and she’s now skin and bones,” he added. “So it’s a priority to help her stabilize the weight loss and hopefully reverse it.”

    Long missions in space can pose significant challenges to astronauts’ mental health, driven by isolation, confinement, monotony, and the physical separation from Earth.

    “The people who did better reported doing more of things like really holding on to the positive, savouring good things. They tended to focus much less on the negatives, so they wouldn’t turn things over in their mind and try to fix it,” Joanne Bower, a sleep researcher at De Montfort University in Leicester, UK, told BBC about someone undertaking a long trip in space.

    “If you’re in space and there’s nothing you can do about it, to some extent, minimizing it and putting it to the back of your mind might be the healthiest thing you can do,” she added.

    The internet was both inspired and perplexed by the resilience and resourcefulness required aboard the ISS

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Stranded Astronauts Are Surviving On Soup Made With Their Urine: "Totally Different Pea Soup"

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    sbarber999 avatar
    John Harrison
    John Harrison
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Manufactured drama. It must be a day that ends in "y", here on BP.

    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    BP has certainly taken a nosedive over the last few years. Way more 'sensationalized' "stories" and less enjoyable pieces. I am so over the tik-tok posts I am not going to watch your stupid video, the obsession with 'celebrities' and 50%+ of AITA reddit steals.

    jbsavestheworld avatar
    Jenny Barnes
    Jenny Barnes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    OMG for hte last time, they are not stranded. Extended stay yes. But even if the whole station would need to be evacuated they would make it home. It would be cramped but it would be okay.

    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yep, there is a "escape capsule" for dire emergencies, but using that might do something drastic to the station itself, like deteriorate its orbit if I understood correctly.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I had thought they always recycled the water, at all times? They don't really have a well in sight. But then again, could have missed this cause just skimmed.

    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    They do, but obviously while it is safe for consumption it's preferable to use freshly delivered water for food and reconstituted water for other stuff.

    POST
    sbarber999 avatar
    John Harrison
    John Harrison
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Manufactured drama. It must be a day that ends in "y", here on BP.

    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP has certainly taken a nosedive over the last few years. Way more 'sensationalized' "stories" and less enjoyable pieces. I am so over the tik-tok posts I am not going to watch your stupid video, the obsession with 'celebrities' and 50%+ of AITA reddit steals.

    jbsavestheworld avatar
    Jenny Barnes
    Jenny Barnes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG for hte last time, they are not stranded. Extended stay yes. But even if the whole station would need to be evacuated they would make it home. It would be cramped but it would be okay.

    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, there is a “escape capsule” for dire emergencies, but using that might do something drastic to the station itself, like deteriorate its orbit if I understood correctly.

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had thought they always recycled the water, at all times? They don't really have a well in sight. But then again, could have missed this cause just skimmed.

    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They do, but obviously while it is safe for consumption it’s preferable to use freshly delivered water for food and reconstituted water for other stuff.

