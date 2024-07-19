Stranger Things Stars Finn Wolfhard And Gaten Matarazzo Spotted Holding Hands In New York City

ADVERTISEMENT

Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo were spotted out and about in the heart of New York City, bringing their unique charm and playful spirit to the bustling streets.

The dynamic duo, both aged 21, were out on a house-hunting adventure, looking for a new address for Gaten.

Known for their roles in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, Finn and Gaten were captured gleefully holding hands during their outing on Wednesday, July 17.

Image credits: Netflix Philippines

Image credits: The Image Direct/VidaPress

Joining the fun was Gaten’s girlfriend and talented 21-year-old actress, Elizabeth Yu. Together, they made quite the trio, sparking smiles as they strolled through the city.

The young actors channeled some serious Arrested Development vibes as actors Jason Bateman and Will Arnett were captured in the same iconic hand-holding stunt in 2013.

Gaten and Elizabeth have been together for more than five years, and they started dating in 2018.

why does no one get the reference 😭 pic.twitter.com/QmOowc8qUb — j (@eyesfullofstxrs) July 17, 2024

Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard in New York. pic.twitter.com/IgPMJmgXer — 21 (@21metgala) July 17, 2024

Finn and Gaten’s appearance is fresh off Netflix releasing a first look at the long-awaited fifth and final season of the hit series Stranger Things.

The cast recently shared what it was like to join the show as children and grow up with each other.

“This is home,” Gaten said as he walked around the set in a two-minute teaser released earlier this month.

Finn, who plays Mike Wheeler on the show, revealed he’s “excited to have scenes with the original four.”

Millie Bobbie Brown, who plays psychic character Eleven, spoke about how she is now an adult after joining the show at the age of 10.

“I started when I was ten years old,” she said and added, “I’m just turning 20 years old.”

Gaten and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Yu, 21, have been dating since 2018

Image credits: www.instagram.com

In a 2022 interview with PTI, Finn said the show’s success “changed and impacted [their] lives completely and for the better.”

“We kind of grew up with the characters because we come back every year,” he said during the interview. “It’s really an interesting thing and something that was almost kind of like a camp. Like the way I’m coming back every year and seeing the same people and seeing what everyone has been up to in real life and on the show.”

Netizens were glad to see that they are “buddies in real life,” goofing around in front of the paparazzi

