Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Millie Bobby Brown Debuts Bold New Look In “Sassy” 21st Birthday Video
Celebrities, News

Millie Bobby Brown Debuts Bold New Look In “Sassy” 21st Birthday Video

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 21st birthday with a bold new look.

The Stranger Things actress recently dyed her hair blonde, sparking speculation that she might portray Britney Spears in the upcoming biopic about the singer’s life.

“Thx for the bday wishes… hi 21 💞” the British star captioned a video of herself putting on a pair of sunglasses and blowing out a candle.

Highlights
  • Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 21st birthday with a new hairstyle.
  • Fans speculate Millie's new look hints she might portray Britney Spears in the biopic about her life.
  • Millie stars in 'The Electric State', releasing on Netflix March 14, and the final season of 'Stranger Things,' set to be released later this year.

For the big celebration, Millie wore a strapless bright green dress, accessorized with gold earrings, and styled her blonde locks in fishtail braids.

Fans quickly flooded the comments to wish the young actress a happy birthday. “Happy 21st birthday Millie! Hope you had a wonderful day!” one of them wrote.

RELATED:

    Millie Bobby Brown dyed her hair blonde ahead of her 21st birthday

    Young woman in a lavender hoodie and white top sits smiling in a cozy room.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    “The most iconic birthday girl ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥” declared someone else.

    “Eleven is 21 ❤️✨ Happy Birthday Millie @milliebobbybrown,” a third fan said.
    Singer Halsey also left a message, writing, “Happy birthday queen!”

    After her transformation, fans have been crossing their fingers at the possibility of Millie portraying the Princess of Pop on the big screen.

    Millie expressed her interest in portraying Britney during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blonde woman celebrating with a lit birthday candle on a cake, wearing sunglasses, greenery in the background.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    “I wanna play a real person,” Millie said when asked about her dream role.

    “I think [Britney’s] story, first of all, resonates with me,” the Enola Holmes actress continued, adding that both she and Britney grew up in the spotlight.

    “When I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way.”

    TheGrammy winner then took to social media to slam the idea of a biopic being made about her life.

    The Stranger Things actress used a candle as a cigarette and rocked a pair of sunglasses in a video posted to Instagram

    Young woman with long blonde braids and sunglasses, near a cake, in a garden setting.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… dude I’m not dead!!!’ she fumed on Instagram.

    “It’s pretty f**king clear they preferred me dead…I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, in August 2024, it was revealed that Universal had acquired the rights to adapt Britney’s memoir,The Woman in Me, into a motion picture.

    Blonde woman in a stylish black dress with graphic elements, showcasing a bold new look.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    The Toxic singer teased the project on X (formerly known as Twitter). Britney mentioned that she was working with Emmy-winning producer Marc Platt, who previously worked on Legally Blonde, Into the Woods, La La Land, andWicked.

    “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies… stay tuned,” she wrote in August 2024.

    The project is being developed by Jon M. Chu, the director of Wicked.

    Her new hairstyle sparked rumors that she might portray Britney Spears in the upcoming biopic about her life

    Young woman with a bold new look, sitting on a wooden floor in a black dress, showcasing her blonde hair and sassy style.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Anotheractress who expressed her enthusiasm for playing the iconic pop princess is Olivia Holt.

    “I’m just so grateful to be in the running and around so many names and talent who are in the running for it. Just the idea that I am on people’s minds to play something as iconic as this, would be a dream,” theRunaways actress gushed.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman. That’s kind of my favorite. But I also love the Circus era. There are so many eras of Britney. How could you choose?”

    Other popular fan ideas for thelead actress include Florence Pugh, Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney, Addison Rae, Elle Fanning, and Tate McRae.

    Blonde woman in a sleek black dress, posing with hands on head, showcasing a bold look for her 21st birthday celebration.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    In other Millie news, the Damsel star is getting ready for the release of the fifth and final season ofStranger Things, set to premiere later this year.

    On December 20, she sharedan emotional video of herself crying while reading a heartfelt goodbye speech on her last day on set.

    “Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief, like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys.”

    She continued: “I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family. I love you. Thank you.”

    Though Britney initially refused to bring her life to the big screen, she later changed her mind, allowing Universal to acquire the rights to her memoir

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I’m sorry, I can’t provide a description of this person.

    Image credits: britneyspears

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @jakebongiovi


    As they await the announcement of the season’s release date, fans can look forward to seeingMillie in The Electric State, a sci-fi adventure film about a girl and her robot embarking on a journey to find her long-lost brother.

    Directed by the Russo brothers, the movie also stars Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Woody Norman, and Giancarlo Esposito. It is set to premiere on Netflix on March 14.

    “Ready to play Britney now,” one fan wrote, hopeful that Millie will be cast as the lead in the biopic
    Comment referencing Millie Bobby Brown's new look with playful text, "Ready to play Britney now," accompanied by a heart icon.

    Text saying "MILLIE ON BARBIE SEASON" with a heart icon, referencing Millie Bobby Brown.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Millie Bobby Brown's bold new look for her 21st birthday, emphasizing "queen energy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Birthday message from iamhalsey saying 'Happy birthday queen!' with a heart icon.

    Comment on social media referencing a new look with blonde hair.

    Comment reads: “Britney vibes? (In her prime times obvs.)” with heart icon, referencing Millie Bobby Brown's bold new look.

    Comment saying 'EPICCCCCCCC HI 21 !!!' related to Millie Bobby Brown's bold new look.

    Comment praising Millie Bobby Brown as a great actress and a brave woman, expressing trust in her playing Britney Spears.

    Comment wishing a happy birthday, featuring username and heart symbol.

    Birthday message from hollyjconnolly wishing a beautiful soul a happy birthday with love.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda