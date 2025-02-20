Millie Bobby Brown Debuts Bold New Look In “Sassy” 21st Birthday Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 21st birthday with a bold new look.

The Stranger Things actress recently dyed her hair blonde, sparking speculation that she might portray Britney Spears in the upcoming biopic about the singer’s life.

“Thx for the bday wishes… hi 21 💞” the British star captioned a video of herself putting on a pair of sunglasses and blowing out a candle.

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 21st birthday with a new hairstyle.

Fans speculate Millie's new look hints she might portray Britney Spears in the biopic about her life.

Millie stars in 'The Electric State', releasing on Netflix March 14, and the final season of 'Stranger Things,' set to be released later this year.

For the big celebration, Millie wore a strapless bright green dress, accessorized with gold earrings, and styled her blonde locks in fishtail braids.

Fans quickly flooded the comments to wish the young actress a happy birthday. “Happy 21st birthday Millie! Hope you had a wonderful day!” one of them wrote.

RELATED:

Millie Bobby Brown dyed her hair blonde ahead of her 21st birthday

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

“The most iconic birthday girl ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥” declared someone else.

“Eleven is 21 ❤️✨ Happy Birthday Millie @milliebobbybrown,” a third fan said.

Singer Halsey also left a message, writing, “Happy birthday queen!”

After her transformation, fans have been crossing their fingers at the possibility of Millie portraying the Princess of Pop on the big screen.

Millie expressed her interest in portraying Britney during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

“I wanna play a real person,” Millie said when asked about her dream role.

“I think [Britney’s] story, first of all, resonates with me,” the Enola Holmes actress continued, adding that both she and Britney grew up in the spotlight.

“When I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way.”

TheGrammy winner then took to social media to slam the idea of a biopic being made about her life.

The Stranger Things actress used a candle as a cigarette and rocked a pair of sunglasses in a video posted to Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… dude I’m not dead!!!’ she fumed on Instagram.

“It’s pretty f**king clear they preferred me dead…I guess my family is going to lock their doors now!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in August 2024, it was revealed that Universal had acquired the rights to adapt Britney’s memoir,The Woman in Me, into a motion picture.

Share icon

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The Toxic singer teased the project on X (formerly known as Twitter). Britney mentioned that she was working with Emmy-winning producer Marc Platt, who previously worked on Legally Blonde, Into the Woods, La La Land, andWicked.

“Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies… stay tuned,” she wrote in August 2024.

The project is being developed by Jon M. Chu, the director of Wicked.

Her new hairstyle sparked rumors that she might portray Britney Spears in the upcoming biopic about her life

Share icon

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Anotheractress who expressed her enthusiasm for playing the iconic pop princess is Olivia Holt.

“I’m just so grateful to be in the running and around so many names and talent who are in the running for it. Just the idea that I am on people’s minds to play something as iconic as this, would be a dream,” theRunaways actress gushed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman. That’s kind of my favorite. But I also love the Circus era. There are so many eras of Britney. How could you choose?”

Other popular fan ideas for thelead actress include Florence Pugh, Sabrina Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney, Addison Rae, Elle Fanning, and Tate McRae.

Share icon

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

In other Millie news, the Damsel star is getting ready for the release of the fifth and final season ofStranger Things, set to premiere later this year.

On December 20, she sharedan emotional video of herself crying while reading a heartfelt goodbye speech on her last day on set.

“Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief, like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys.”

She continued: “I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family. I love you. Thank you.”

Though Britney initially refused to bring her life to the big screen, she later changed her mind, allowing Universal to acquire the rights to her memoir

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: britneyspears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jakebongiovi



As they await the announcement of the season’s release date, fans can look forward to seeingMillie in The Electric State, a sci-fi adventure film about a girl and her robot embarking on a journey to find her long-lost brother.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the movie also stars Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Woody Norman, and Giancarlo Esposito. It is set to premiere on Netflix on March 14.

Share icon “Ready to play Britney now,” one fan wrote, hopeful that Millie will be cast as the lead in the biopic



Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT