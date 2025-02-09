Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“So Wrong”: Millie Bobby Brown Slammed After Awkward $200 Photo With Disabled Fan Goes Viral
Celebrities, News

“So Wrong”: Millie Bobby Brown Slammed After Awkward $200 Photo With Disabled Fan Goes Viral

A meet-and-greet photo of Millie Bobby Brown and a fan in a wheelchair has been gaining traction on social media for its supposed “awkwardness.”

On February 7, a user on X who goes by Faye @sevenflings posted a picture of the Stranger Things star at People Conventions sitting on a stool as she angled her body towards a person in a wheelchair. 

Highlights
  • A photo of Millie Bobby Brown with fan in a wheelchair sparked conversation online.
  • Critics say Millie should have stood up to make the photo more special.
  • Defenders argue the fan might have sensory issues limiting physical contact and that no one knew the full story.

And while both were smiling, Faye questioned, “couldn’t she stand up and hug her or something um?”, referring to the way Millie didn’t move her seat.

    A photo of a fan in a wheelchair meeting Millie Bobby Brown has gained lots of attention on social media

    Person in sparkly silver outfit at a public event, holding a microphone.

    Since its posting, over 18.5 million people have seen the tweet, with more than 80K likes and 400 comments. 

    “did someone superglue her to the stool or what?” one fan asked. “She could’ve easily stood up and gone closer to her fan for a photo.”

    “People pay good money for these meet & greets and get this… tragic,” someone dismissed — with India Times reporting that the fan paid $200.

    A third added, “Even if she couldn’t hug her, she could have at least stood up and moved closer.”

    “fear i cant defend her on this one,” a netizen wrote.

    Person taking a selfie in black off-shoulder dress and small sunglasses.

    “She wanted no part in that picture,” someone theorized.

    Another commented, “knowing all the accommodations someone in a wheelchair has to make in order to go through public spaces, travel,… the bare minimum was to get her –ss up and stand closer to her fan (who also paid a fcking lot to meet her).”

    “The way this could’ve been a wholesome moment but instead it’s just awkward,” read a reply.

    “Not trying to hate, but imagine paying €200, probably traveling far, and being in a wheelchair, only for her to not even stand up, lean in, or do something to make the pic special,” one user observed. “That’s just disrespectful. If you’re at a con, engage with the fans PAYING to see you or don’t go.”

    People weren’t a fan of the way Millie had positioned herself

    Millie Bobby Brown applies lip gloss in a car, wearing oversized sunglasses and jewelry.

    But others were quick to defend the newly married actress, reminding people that they couldn’t possibly know the full story based on a singular photo.

    “It might be a sensory thing,” one person offered, talking about the fan in the wheelchair. “She might not be comfortable being touched but still wanted a picture. Idk what condition she has but I went to school with a few kids who had severe sensory issues being touched even by their parents.”

    “Maybe both of them were comfortable with this, and that’s what really matters,” another echoed in support.

    Millie Bobby Brown in a gray sweater and jeans, standing in front of a patterned wall.

    One fan slammed, “Why don’t you worry about your physical boundaries and let her perry about her physical boundaries.” 

    “y’all have a problem with everything 🙃🙃🙃,” a netizen complained.

    “If you were so worried about the girl, here’s the end of the story,” an account shared. “She loved meeting her and never complained about anything, now you don’t need to take on other people’s pain!”

    But others came to her defense, saying the fan may have a sensory issue others aren’t aware of

    Below, a screenshot of a Facebook post could be seen where the alleged fan in the wheelchair shared the meet-and-greet photo, as well as a picture of Millie’s signature.

    “Don’t believe in your dreams, make them come true!! ❤️🩹 – Maria. thank u millie, love u,” she wrote as her caption. 

    Millie was only 9 years old when she began acting

    Young woman in a white robe, surprised expression, with a small purple sticker on her face.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Woman taking a selfie, wearing a floral dress, holding a small Louis Vuitton handbag.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Millie Bobby Brown first began acting in 2013 when she made her debut appearance in the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. Her projects were fairly consistent after that but it was Stranger Things, which aired in the summer of 2016, that truly shot her to stardom.

    Since then, she’s been involved in well-known projects such as Enola Holmes, also starring alongside Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin, Damsel, Enola Holmes 2, and Godzilla vs. Kong. She has also started her own fashion and beauty brand Florence by Mills.

    The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to air on Netflix sometime this year — and fans are more than excited to see how the beloved science fiction series wraps up.

    Comments were divided

    Tweet by Oleg discussing Millie Bobby Brown's success amidst public criticism.

    Tweet screenshot about cost, mentioning "$100 thanks.

    Tweet reaction describing "the lean in" with a crying emoji.

    Tweet questioning celebrity admiration, discussing $200 photo controversy.

    Tweet reacting to awkward $200 photo with disabled fan goes viral.

    Tweet criticizing an awkward $200 photo with Millie Bobby Brown.

    Tweet criticizing a photo involving Millie Bobby Brown and a disabled fan.

    Tweet discussing societal issues, highlighting concerns about dismissive attitudes.

    Tweet criticizing Millie Bobby Brown's photo behavior with a disabled fan.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Millie Bobby Brown's $200 photo incident.

    Tweet criticizing a $200 meet and greet with Millie Bobby Brown, calling it "tragic.

    Tweet mentioning Millie looking uncomfortable, dated February 8, 2025, with 87 likes.

    Tweet criticizing Millie Bobby Brown for awkward fan photo, questioning her choice to remain seated.

    Tweet criticizing Millie Bobby Brown, saying "she's so wrong for this".

    Tweet criticizing actresses for lacking humanitarian activism after viral incident.

    Tweet discussing a framing issue related to a viral photo incident.

    Tweet responding to viral $200 photo controversy with skeptical emojis and timestamp.

    Anya's tweet about comfort in a discussion regarding a viral photo with a fan.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

