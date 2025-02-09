“So Wrong”: Millie Bobby Brown Slammed After Awkward $200 Photo With Disabled Fan Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A meet-and-greet photo of Millie Bobby Brown and a fan in a wheelchair has been gaining traction on social media for its supposed “awkwardness.”

On February 7, a user on X who goes by Faye @sevenflings posted a picture of the Stranger Things star at People Conventions sitting on a stool as she angled her body towards a person in a wheelchair.

Highlights A photo of Millie Bobby Brown with fan in a wheelchair sparked conversation online.

Critics say Millie should have stood up to make the photo more special.

Defenders argue the fan might have sensory issues limiting physical contact and that no one knew the full story.

And while both were smiling, Faye questioned, “couldn’t she stand up and hug her or something um?”, referring to the way Millie didn’t move her seat.

Image credits: Craig Barritt / Getty

Since its posting, over 18.5 million people have seen the tweet, with more than 80K likes and 400 comments.

“did someone superglue her to the stool or what?” one fan asked. “She could’ve easily stood up and gone closer to her fan for a photo.”

“People pay good money for these meet & greets and get this… tragic,” someone dismissed — with India Times reporting that the fan paid $200.

A third added, “Even if she couldn’t hug her, she could have at least stood up and moved closer.”

“fear i cant defend her on this one,” a netizen wrote.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

“She wanted no part in that picture,” someone theorized.

Another commented, “knowing all the accommodations someone in a wheelchair has to make in order to go through public spaces, travel,… the bare minimum was to get her –ss up and stand closer to her fan (who also paid a fcking lot to meet her).”

“The way this could’ve been a wholesome moment but instead it’s just awkward,” read a reply.

“Not trying to hate, but imagine paying €200, probably traveling far, and being in a wheelchair, only for her to not even stand up, lean in, or do something to make the pic special,” one user observed. “That’s just disrespectful. If you’re at a con, engage with the fans PAYING to see you or don’t go.”

People weren’t a fan of the way Millie had positioned herself

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

couldn’t she stand up and hug her or something um? pic.twitter.com/qlExGWPjqb — faye ִ ࣪𖤐 (@sevenflings) February 7, 2025

But others were quick to defend the newly married actress, reminding people that they couldn’t possibly know the full story based on a singular photo.

“It might be a sensory thing,” one person offered, talking about the fan in the wheelchair. “She might not be comfortable being touched but still wanted a picture. Idk what condition she has but I went to school with a few kids who had severe sensory issues being touched even by their parents.”

“Maybe both of them were comfortable with this, and that’s what really matters,” another echoed in support.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

One fan slammed, “Why don’t you worry about your physical boundaries and let her perry about her physical boundaries.”

“y’all have a problem with everything 🙃🙃🙃,” a netizen complained.

“If you were so worried about the girl, here’s the end of the story,” an account shared. “She loved meeting her and never complained about anything, now you don’t need to take on other people’s pain!”

But others came to her defense, saying the fan may have a sensory issue others aren’t aware of

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Below, a screenshot of a Facebook post could be seen where the alleged fan in the wheelchair shared the meet-and-greet photo, as well as a picture of Millie’s signature.

“Don’t believe in your dreams, make them come true!! ❤️🩹 – Maria. thank u millie, love u,” she wrote as her caption.

Millie was only 9 years old when she began acting

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Millie Bobby Brown first began acting in 2013 when she made her debut appearance in the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. Her projects were fairly consistent after that but it was Stranger Things, which aired in the summer of 2016, that truly shot her to stardom.

Since then, she’s been involved in well-known projects such as Enola Holmes, also starring alongside Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin, Damsel, Enola Holmes 2, and Godzilla vs. Kong. She has also started her own fashion and beauty brand Florence by Mills.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to air on Netflix sometime this year — and fans are more than excited to see how the beloved science fiction series wraps up.

Comments were divided

Image credits: Oleoleg123

Image credits: Iamanewcreature

Image credits: therealgailinax

Image credits: debleenaskr

Image credits: Nessy_Loch_Ness

Image credits: elliecassidy02

Image credits: SkyFall699169

Image credits: KimmyAxxx

Image credits: Shiroktsne

Image credits: kuuroishi

Image credits: Transsleila

Image credits: marBr04644288

Image credits: hyunnie_hunny

Image credits: lucyqrow

Image credits: BlueFoxAlaska

Image credits: barelyyalex

Image credits: ladidaix

Image credits: AnyaLacey01

