Millie Bobby Brown, 21, Recreates Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, Look Amid Accusations Of “Looking Older”
Celebrities, News

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, Recreates Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, Look Amid Accusations Of "Looking Older"

Actress Millie Bobby Brown surprised her fans by recreating Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic silver sheer gown look from the premiere of 1997’s Hard Eight.

The tribute took place yesterday (February 27) at the European debut of her new film, The Electric State. The fashion homage came amid ongoing accusations that the 21-year-old looks “a decade older” than her age.”

  • Millie Bobby Brown recreated Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic look from a 1997 film premiere.
  • Millie's tribute comes amid fan accusations she looks much older than her 21 years.
  • Some fans defended Millie, rejecting claims she looks much older or has had fillers.

“I can’t believe she’s only 20. She looks 35!” one follower wrote.

Far from feeling offended by the comments, the actress has leaned into her more “grown-up” appearance by uploading similar tributes to figures such as Pamela Anderson and Britney Spears to her social media.

    Millie Bobby Brown’s tribute to Gwyneth Paltrow revived fan accusations of the 21-year-old looking “a decade older” than her age

    Blonde woman in a sheer embroidered dress, reminiscent of a Gwyneth Paltrow look.

    Image credits: Carlos Alvarez / Getty

    Brown attended the premiere in Madrid with her husband, 22-year-old Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

    The couple, who married in secret last year and later held a lavish wedding in Tuscany in September 2024, are no strangers to the public eye and their opinions, with their marriage being similarly criticized for happening “too soon” for people of their age.

    Two people posing at an event, one in a green suit and the other in a sheer dress, with glamorous styling.

    Image credits: Patricia J. Garcinuno / Getty

    Despite the claims that the look made her appear older, the shimmering gown referenced a 25-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow, who was just four years older than the Stranger Things star when she wore the ensemble in 1997.

    Millie’s fans defended her appearance, stating that the criticism came from a “dishonest” place that seeks to shame the actress for her natural look and features.

    “Don’t get why people think she looks 30,” one user wrote. “She looks unreal and very young. What is wrong with people? Blonde hair also suits her perfectly.”

    Comments about the actress’ looks began in 2024, with accusations of her having injected cosmetic fillers into her face

    A woman in a sheer embroidered dress at a formal event, hair straight and loose.

    Image credits: Ron Galella

    Speculation surrounding the actress’ appearance has not been limited to her fashion choices, initially centering around rumors of the 21-year-old having used cosmetic fillers around September 2024.

    Blonde woman with sunglasses and a stylish blue top on a sunny balcony, evoking Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic look.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Promotional photos for her fashion brand, Florence by Mills, made fans question the changes in Millie’s appearance.

    According to them, the actress seemed to have fuller lips and plumper cheeks, which they believed were the result of plastic procedures.

    “I feel bad for the societal pressures that lead such a young girl to do this,” one user said at the time.

    Young woman in a green top and jeans poses against a purple backdrop, emulating a stylish look.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Dr. Paul Banwell, a cosmetic surgeon, gave his opinion on Millie’s facial changes in an interview shortly after. 

    “Her cheekbones appear higher, and her lips appear fuller, which could be the result of filler,” he said.

    The Doctor stressed that while some subtle cosmetic work could be the culprit, the changes were more likely to be due to her naturally maturing face and developing bone structure rather than any cosmetic intervention.

    “She’s only 21!” One fan wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who felt the actress looked much more mature than her age would suggest

    Text message from DeHoyos John saying, "She looks 45," with a blue thumbs-up icon.

    Comment on Millie Bobby Brown's appearance, comparing her to older individuals.

    Comment comparing Millie Bobby Brown's age and appearance to Gwyneth Paltrow.

    Comment saying "Her stylist hate her!" related to Millie Bobby Brown recreating Gwyneth Paltrow's look.

    Comment on Millie Bobby Brown's look compared to Gwyneth Paltrow, questioning age perception.

    Comment about Millie Bobby Brown looking older than 21, posted by MultiShopping Laguna.

    Comment about Millie Bobby Brown looking different, mentioning a change in appearance.

    Comment mentioning Millie Bobby Brown and her dress, followed by a laughing emoji.

    Comment bubble from a user named MaryAnne GoodAcre stating, "She looks old.

    Diane Rioux-karolak comments on Millie Bobby Brown recreating Gwyneth Paltrow's look, expressing skepticism.

    Comment by Danessa Fox stating, "Millie wore it better!

    Comment by Kenya Stevens saying, "She's so cute, she fills it out a little better," related to Millie Bobby Brown's look.

    Comment expressing opinion on Millie Bobby Brown recreating a Gwyneth Paltrow look.

    Text from Jade McCaig's comment about dress and color mismatch appears on a digital platform.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    If she were 45, I’d think she looks FANTASTIC, but the fact that she’s only 23 breaks my heart, as she looks as if she could be the mother of many of her contemporaries. 😰 The poor thing, feeling as if she simply *must* do all this work. I really hope she smartens up before she starts looking like Kris Jenner.

    46 minutes ago

