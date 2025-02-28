Millie Bobby Brown, 21, Recreates Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, Look Amid Accusations Of “Looking Older”

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Millie Bobby Brown surprised her fans by recreating Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic silver sheer gown look from the premiere of 1997’s Hard Eight.

The tribute took place yesterday (February 27) at the European debut of her new film, The Electric State. The fashion homage came amid ongoing accusations that the 21-year-old looks “a decade older” than her age.”

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown recreated Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic look from a 1997 film premiere.

Millie's tribute comes amid fan accusations she looks much older than her 21 years.

Some fans defended Millie, rejecting claims she looks much older or has had fillers.

“I can’t believe she’s only 20. She looks 35!” one follower wrote.

Far from feeling offended by the comments, the actress has leaned into her more “grown-up” appearance by uploading similar tributes to figures such as Pamela Anderson and Britney Spears to her social media.

RELATED:

Millie Bobby Brown’s tribute to Gwyneth Paltrow revived fan accusations of the 21-year-old looking “a decade older” than her age

Share icon

Image credits: Carlos Alvarez / Getty

Brown attended the premiere in Madrid with her husband, 22-year-old Jake Bongiovi, the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

The couple, who married in secret last year and later held a lavish wedding in Tuscany in September 2024, are no strangers to the public eye and their opinions, with their marriage being similarly criticized for happening “too soon” for people of their age.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Patricia J. Garcinuno / Getty

Despite the claims that the look made her appear older, the shimmering gown referenced a 25-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow, who was just four years older than the Stranger Things star when she wore the ensemble in 1997.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Millie’s fans defended her appearance, stating that the criticism came from a “dishonest” place that seeks to shame the actress for her natural look and features.

“Don’t get why people think she looks 30,” one user wrote. “She looks unreal and very young. What is wrong with people? Blonde hair also suits her perfectly.”

Comments about the actress’ looks began in 2024, with accusations of her having injected cosmetic fillers into her face

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Galella

Speculation surrounding the actress’ appearance has not been limited to her fashion choices, initially centering around rumors of the 21-year-old having used cosmetic fillers around September 2024.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Promotional photos for her fashion brand, Florence by Mills, made fans question the changes in Millie’s appearance.

According to them, the actress seemed to have fuller lips and plumper cheeks, which they believed were the result of plastic procedures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

“I feel bad for the societal pressures that lead such a young girl to do this,” one user said at the time.

Share icon

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Dr. Paul Banwell, a cosmetic surgeon, gave his opinion on Millie’s facial changes in an interview shortly after.

“Her cheekbones appear higher, and her lips appear fuller, which could be the result of filler,” he said.

The Doctor stressed that while some subtle cosmetic work could be the culprit, the changes were more likely to be due to her naturally maturing face and developing bone structure rather than any cosmetic intervention.

“She’s only 21!” One fan wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who felt the actress looked much more mature than her age would suggest

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT