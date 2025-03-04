ADVERTISEMENT

Humiliated after Millie Bobby Brown’s latest video, where she fired back at those mocking her appearance, comedian Matt Lucas apologized to the actress in an Instagram post.

Lucas was only one of the industry names who made controversial comments about Brown’s appearance.

On March 3, Millie Bobby Brown decided to take a brave stance against those who are constantly “dissecting” her appearance. In a candid video shared on Instagram, Brown sat down to have a “necessary” talk about the way she, or any other child actor who grew up in the spotlight, is being perceived.

Feeling “mortified” after the video where Brown aims at Lucas as well, the comedian resorted to social media to answer and apologize to the young actress, writing, “I apologise,” in his Instagram post.

Matt Lucas had compared Millie Bobby Brown to one of his TV characters

Comedian Matt Lucas had previously compared the Stranger Things actress to Vicky Pollard, a popular character from the television series Little Britain played by Lucas himself.

Lucas retweeted images of Millie wearing a pink tracksuit and silver hoops with her blonde hair tied up into a messy bun and captioned it with the character’s catchphrase: “No but yeah but.”

The move was picked up by several media agencies and published as Lucas slamming Millie Bobby Brown. Brown fired back at the press, saying that she thinks some articles are “so desperate to tear young women down,” including the one referencing Lucas’s retweet.

She further said these articles are “amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance.”

Lucas said he felt “mortified” after his comparison was used in media

Lucas’s Instagram post read, “Dear Millie, I just saw your post and wanted to respond, and provide some context.”

“Nearly 25 years ago I co-wrote and appeared in a sketch show called Little Britain. There was a character in it called Vicky Pollard, who had blonde hair and always wore a pink top, and in the photo you had blonde hair and wore a pink top so I pointed out the similarity by posting one of her catchphrases,” he added.

He explained, “I thought you looked terrific, and I was mortified when the press wrote that I ‘slammed’ you, firstly because that’s not my style, and secondly because I think you’re brilliant. I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has, and for that, I apologise. Matt x,”

Regarding the comments she receives for her looks, Millie Bobby Brown said “this is bullying”

Millie Bobby Brown had been getting negative reviews from the press for some time now due to her outfits, hair, and makeup choices. Regarding the media’s comments about her, the actress said, “This is bullying, my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing.”

She said, “I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it’s necessary to speak up about this.”

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old, I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1,” the young actress expressed. “And because I don’t, I’m now a target.” she added.

Numerous celebrities applauded Brown for her empowering post

Millie continued in her video, “We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks.”

“Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs,” she added.

“I will not be shamed for how I look, I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman,” she exclaimed in the video.

Numerous celebrities commented on the actress’s video, showing their support. Sarah Jessica Parker wrote, “Enormously proud of you. Xxx, SJ,” while Ava Michelle said, “So incredibly well said.”

Mckenna Grace also expressed, “No young woman or person deserves to feel pressure or cruelty for simply existing. You are so well spoken and so beautiful. Very well said, thank you for making this video.”

Fans shower Millie Bobby Brown with support after she spoke against “bullying” over her looks

