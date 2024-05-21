"Wearing A Diaper Bag As A Hat": Fans Can’t Get Over Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hat From AJLT Set

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a hat that was several times bigger than her face while filming season 3 of And Just Like That.

On Monday, May 20, the 59-year-old actress embodied her character Carrie Bradshaw from the series as she donned a voluminous hat on the set in New York City.

Designed by Maryam Keyhani, the floppy “Cloud Hat” boasts an eye-catching orange print that reportedly sells for hundreds of dollars.

“Day 6. EXTERIOR. NYC. X, SJ,” the actress wrote as she shared an image of herself in the voluminous hat on Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: Sarah Jessica Parker

The Maryam Keyhani Instagram page shared several posts of the onscreen legend wearing the hat, which was seen extending above her head and cascading onto her shoulders.

The accessory on her head was paired with a dress from Turner Vintage and white Dr. Scholls sandals.

“My Instagram is now a Carrie in cloud account,” read a post from the hat designer’s account.

Maryam Keyhani’s Instagram account shared several posts of Sarah Jessica Parker wearing the hat

Share icon

Image credits: Maryam Keyhani

In another clip, she was seen being filmed alongside her And Just Like That co-star, Sarita Choudhury, who plays Seema Patel in the series.

The internet buzzed with playful commentary on the hat, drawing comparisons of the accessory with everyday items.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The hat is a no no,” one said, while another quipped, “Love the Scholl’s, but that hat looks like a balled up picnic blanket!”

“The multi-purpose picnic blanket hat,” another said.

A clip of the Sex and the City star with her co-star Sarita Choudhury was also shared

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryam Keyhani (@maryamkeyhani)

Comments like “an Austrian tablecloth vibe” and “That hat is so EXTRA even for Carrie!!!” followed suit.

“Wearing a diaper bag as a hat, clever!” another wrote.

Some nevertheless loved the ensemble.

“Outlandish and I’m LIVING for it!” one wrote, while another chimed in, “Dress yes. hat, eh. Looks a little muffin man on steroids. But you look fabulous, as usual. Can’t wait for what surprises come with the next season of ajlt!”

“What is with the hat?? My grandma used to use those on her pot lid to make rice,” one comment said

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of the Sex and the City reboot’s third season, which is expected to premiere on HBO Max in 2025.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season 3,” the show’s executive producer, Michael Patrick King, said in a statement.