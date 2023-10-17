ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion is an art form. Sometimes it’s iconic and timeless, other times it’s extravagant, bold, and borderline crazy. It’s a reflection of the times that mirrors the current culture, the mood of society, and the values of the present. Clothing collections can have thought-provoking messages as well as highlight the beauty of craftsmanship.

Fashion is also a business. A good testament to that is that the two families that own the majority of luxury fashion brands, the Arnaults (Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Dior) and the Pinaults (Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen), are billionaires. The head of the former, Bernard Arnault, is, in fact, the second richest person on earth.

So, from all that, it is easy to deduce that at least some of those kooky garments have kooky prices. And maybe they would all go unnoticed if not for a TikToker that goes by refashionedhippie, who has made it her mission to expose all the ridiculously overpriced things offered by luxury brands.

The TikToker started a series called “Stupid rich people fashion” where she pokes fun at various items with absurd price tags. Scroll down to see the best of what she’s found online.

@refashionedhippie It's CARDBOARD?! #eattherich #richpeople #fashion #fashionfail #uglyclothing #uglyclothes #pretentious #richpeoplesuck #stupidrichpeoplefashion #taxtherich #fashiongonewrong #richfashion #horse #horses #hermes

We're Going To Look At A Very Special Coat From Rick Owens

Let me tell you up front, I always have something against white winter coats anyway, because I feel like they're absolutely going to get dirty no matter what you do, even if you're just walking down a street with salt on it. But these ridiculous arm things guarantee that it will get filthy. Part of what I find so funny here is that it's got these ludicrously long arms, but the actual arms are very short. This is not part of the jacket. So it has these ludicrously long sleeves, but not a sleeve where your arm needs to be. And why, why would you tuck it up? It's on sale now for nearly 2,000, marked down from 4,600. It is possible to wear the super long sleeve if you, like, yank it up your arm. I know they're trying to have a fashion moment. This is all I see. Anyone who's watched Studio Ghibli, all I see.

But why are all these designer items so expensive? The simplest answer here is that we want them to be like that. Luxury is something not everybody can afford. It is something you want to indulge in, something that is frivolous and pleasant in its frivolity. It’s not a necessity, not a must-have. It can be pointless, impractical, and weird but, above it all, it is always joyful.

That is why designer bags or shoes are considered to be status symbols. They are there for people to buy so they can show everybody that they can afford these frivolous things. That in itself makes people feel good.
This Is A $1790 Balenciaga Trash Bag

This Plastic Clip From Prada Will Run You $495

But it does serve two purposes. On the one hand, it holds your hair back. It will also let strangers know that you're not a person that's worth talking to.

The fashion houses, of course, profit from that kind of attitude. They are happy that instead of charging what is fair compared to their costs, they can charge whatever the customer is willing to pay. Which means they can often go over the standard mark up and can triple or even quadruple the price if they want.

However, one should not underestimate the price of creating a fashion piece. After all, it is art and it requires quite a lot of effort. 
These Sold Out

$3790 For This Adidas Crossover From Balenciaga

This Hamburger Ring Wouldn't Be Bad If It Came From Five Below, But It's $19,000

Albert Elbaz, a brilliant designer who has worked for Lanvin, Yves Saint Laurent, and many more fashion houses, once described how elaborate his process of creating a garment is. “I took all the bones out, and I stitch, and to get there, you know, it took me forever. It took me six or seven dresses to make one. And it's time and it's money and we are not doing it in offshore countries - we pay 65% taxes in France! It is so much work.”
This Is A $10,000 Tiffany & Co. Tin Can

Are we a joke to rich people?

This Is An $18,000 Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver Ball Of Yarn

Presumably just to have around your house.

millennialkid avatar
Chicken Nugget
Chicken Nugget
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Give this to your cat and watch $18,000 of silver get ripped to pieces

I Have $700 And I Want Shoes That Look Like They Were Made From Ball Sacks. What Am I To Do? Prada's Here For You

“Doing a collection for me is almost like creating a vaccine,” he continued, “Once you create the one vaccine, then you can duplicate for nine dollars and ninety-nine cents. But see if you can create it for nine dollars and ninety-nine cents, and the answer is no.”
This Is $495, Not The Shirt Just This Rubber Woven Vest

It Is A $435 Sequined Dog Poop Bag From Celine

Does the person who buys this actually walk their own dog?

The exclusivity of luxury goods also makes them expensive. You see, because of their exclusivity, they are made in small batches. Ironically, instead of lowering the production costs because one doesn’t use as many materials, this drives it up. In turn, the prices are higher as well.
These Crazy High Boots From Vetements, They're Over $2000

Where is she going? Where are you going in this? Where are you going? Especially in a shirt that says staff?

lismarie avatar
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They come in handy when you spontaneously feel the urge to jump into a river with your fishing rod 😁

This Just Looks Like Some Spongebob Squarepants Nonsense To Me

Jean Boot Thing

Ideally, a high price means high quality. This certainly was true a decade or so back, when brands were producing luxury goods locally and employed local craftspeople to do the work. This meant that, yes, you might spend your whole paycheck (or a few of them) on a bag, but at least it will serve you for years to come. You also knew that the materials used to make your accessory were top-notch and everyone involved was paid fair wages. However, nowadays, that is not necessarily the case.

Do I Want To Be Classy Or Rustic Today?

Well, I don't have to decide with a cross between this beer can shoe, gold brooch thing, and faux floral. Only 4k from Dolce & Gabbana.

This Is An Actual Product. It Is A Chewing Gum Holder

It holds five pieces of gum. Let's look at the price. $1025. And honestly, I'm not even mad. If you can convince somebody to pay a thousand dollars for a chewing gum holder, okay, that's on them at this point.

This Is A $710 Hermes Saddle Box

Now, this one I thought like, okay, you know, maybe it's Hermes, so it's really well made, like nice leather or something. It is cardboard covered with craft paper. Never let anyone say that rich people are better than poor. It's cardboard.

Just like any other business, the fashion business is all about making the most money by spending the least possible amount. This often means cutting costs in the production by using cheaper labor or cheaper materials. 
This Is A $100,000 Louis Vuitton Toilet

This Is $1850 For A Pump Covered In Red Balloons

This Terrible Top And Bottom Combo Costs Over $4000. So You Can Look Like This

This is evident when you check the ethical production score of some of the luxury brands. For example, Versace has not taken any action to minimize microplastic impact or protect biodiversity in its supply chain. Chanel is also not doing anything about the hazardous chemicals used in clothes manufacturing. On top of that, both of them together with Dior and Louis Vuitton have never provided any evidence on paying living wages for everyone in the supply chain. And this is coming from brands that could afford all that.
It's A Clear, Gas Can Shaped Purse For $10,000 From Chanel

Someone Sent Me This $1400 Shoe From Balenciaga And It's Like They Took A Normal Shoe And Then Just Balenciaga'd It

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Will you need to get that ridiculous "Cinderella surgery" so it will fit? It is the surgery where someone goes to a podiatrist, and has some of the bone on their little toe shaved off so it will fit into someone's designer shoe. Personally, for the prices these nutty designers are charging, the shoes had BETTER do everything but walk for me.

This Is A $1200 Hermes Aline Bag

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a reusable grocery bag you can get at Walmart for $.99

So, the next time you wish to splurge on something that’s fancy and of high quality, don’t just go for the most well-known brand assuming you’ll get a fair deal. Do a little bit of research and spend your hard-earned money on something that will truly serve you for years. And will not rip you off by charging $400 dollars for a dog poop bag.
This Is A $550 Tiffany & Co. Clothespin

catherine-r-brooker avatar
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean there are probably rich people out there who will order 50 of them

This Is A Little Mini Greenhouse From Tiffany's That Costs The Amount Of An Actual House

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is about what you would get in my neck of the woods, if you thought that amount of money would buy you a house.

This Thing That Looks Like My Grandma Would Have Covered In Plastic Is $4000

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For that price, it had better be THE best thing I ever sat my f***y on. EDIT: Come on, BP - F A N N Y is a dirty word that needs to be censored? Seriously?!?

This Is An $800 Colored Pencil Set From Gucci

I mean, do you need to be shopping at Gucci for your colored pencils?

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can get more colors in a pen set at Walmart, and for a LOT less. I don't think that even has 20 colors in that set.

This Customized Pencil Bracelet Is $24,000

They Dressed Up This $500 Bag, But It's For Poop. It's For Poop Bags. That's What It's For!

This Is A $260 Hermes Comb

This Is A $1200 Hermes Bag

These Are $10,000 Press-On Nails

These Are $1,100 Alaia Ankle Boots

I hate these boots. I don't think this is creative. I think it's real Ed Gein looking.

This Is A $935 Sweater That Looks Like You Bought It At A Kiosk In The Mall

This Is A $40,000 Pen

This Is A $125 Coffee Cup From Saint Laurent

The way most of us take our coffee, you won't even be able to see the logo. So what's the point?

This Scrunchie From Prada Will Run You $480

This One From Chanel Has A Resale Value Of $766.50

This Velvet Scrunchie From Miu Miu, $480

This Three Piece Set From Dior Will Cost $300. It's For Children!

elizabethbrown_3 avatar
Elizabeth Brown
Elizabeth Brown
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any child with this has to be either spoiled to the point of incompetence, or scolded so often they live in fear...

Rick Owens, Who Is Near And Dear To My Heart Now, Not In A Good Way, Brings You These Hairy Birkenstocks For An Insane Amount Of Money

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could get regular Birkenstocks for a reasonable price, and have my cat supply the hair for free.

$800 For This Simpson's Kind Of Crossover Sweatshirt From Balenciaga

Do You Want To Go Sporty Or Feminine? Well, Now You Don't Have To Decide. Feminine. Elegant. Fierce. Sensual

This Is A $6000 Mirror From Horchow

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Magic Mirror on the wall, who's the most gullible, spendthrift rich person of them all?

This Is An $85,000 Table From Horchow

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get a cheapie table from Walmart or Ikea, and ask the local vandals if they would oblige by decorating it.

This Skinned-Yeti Looking Thing, Over $12,000

Nearly 5 G's For What Looks Like An Ill Designed Park Bench

This Is A Nearly $4000 Embroidery Kit From Fendi

Teeny Tiny Bags Are Not A New Thing

All sorts of celebrities have worn them. I've personally never been a fan because I feel like they are, by definition, useless.

$1,100 For A Crystal Studded Dog Harness And They Couldn't Even Shell Out For A Real Dog. So This Is Looking Like Some Cheap Etsy Photoshoot

This Is A Dog Dress That Costs More Than My Wedding Dress. I'm Aware She Looks Cuter, That Is Not The Point

This Is A $120,000 Tiffany & Co. Silver And Gold Chess Set

Now, I understand that I don't get to tell people how to spend their money, but I'm gonna tell you not to buy this.

This Is A $3,250,000 Hex Tie Apex 18k Gold And Vvs Diamonds Tie

So this is from Hex Tie, supposedly they're the first solid gold tie in the world. I don't know how you prove that. But I love the nonsense marketing. Uniqueness has no nemesis. Uniqueness has no rival. One of one. Lead the pack! And not only is this an ad for a three million dollar tie that they don't actually, like, show you pictures of, but the way they talk about it is insane. Hex Tie Apex is a work of art inspired from an abstract dream of creating the unimaginable. A solid gold tie. A physical interpretation that dreams do come true. Are they really this dumb?

ritabenko_1 avatar
Rita Benkő
Rita Benkő
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

During the seventeenth - eighteenth century, some European monarchs had diamond buttons.

$895 For This Moschino Overlay Dress? Why? Is It A Statement?

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a statement, all right. That statement is, "Slap a designer label on it, and somebody with more money than brains will snap it up."

In Case You Ever Wanted To Look Like A 14th Century Knight And You Have Four Grand Lying Around, Because That's The Sale Price

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope. I will head over to a smith at the local SCA, and get REAL armored shoes if the notion takes me, and they would probably be a lot more reasonably priced, too.

$220 For This Dog Toy From Celine. Who Is This Dog?

$400 From, Of Course, Nordstrom's, Because Where Else?

You can do bootcut or wide leg in the same outfit.

