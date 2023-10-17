ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion is an art form. Sometimes it’s iconic and timeless, other times it’s extravagant, bold, and borderline crazy. It’s a reflection of the times that mirrors the current culture, the mood of society, and the values of the present. Clothing collections can have thought-provoking messages as well as highlight the beauty of craftsmanship.

Fashion is also a business. A good testament to that is that the two families that own the majority of luxury fashion brands, the Arnaults (Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Dior) and the Pinaults (Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen), are billionaires. The head of the former, Bernard Arnault, is, in fact, the second richest person on earth.

So, from all that, it is easy to deduce that at least some of those kooky garments have kooky prices. And maybe they would all go unnoticed if not for a TikToker that goes by refashionedhippie, who has made it her mission to expose all the ridiculously overpriced things offered by luxury brands.

The TikToker started a series called “Stupid rich people fashion” where she pokes fun at various items with absurd price tags. Scroll down to see the best of what she’s found online.