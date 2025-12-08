“Girl Skipped 20s”: Millie Bobby Brown Fans Comparing Past Fallon Appearances After Latest Sheer Outfit Blasted For “Adult” Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has stirred controversy after the actress arrived in an overly “adult” ensemble.

The look quickly went viral, prompting fans to dig up her past Fallon interview appearances and draw comparisons to what they describe as a “drastic shift” in her style.

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown’s sheer, underwear-revealing outfit on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ sparked intense backlash online.

Fans compared her 2016-2024 Fallon appearances, pointing out a sharp shift from modest silhouettes to far more revealing styles.

The online criticism isn’t new, as Brown has been opting for more risqué looks in recent public appearances.

The outfit in question was featured on the Sunday, December 7 episode of the popular talk show, where Millie made her 11th appearance ahead of the finale of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

“I would encourage young women to dress a little more conservatively… I know everyone in Hollywood is showing off their bodies, but it just doesn’t read as appropriate for this venue in my opinion,” wrote one user.

Millie Bobby Brown made her 11th appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, her most frequent talk show to date

Millie Bobby Brown on balcony in a black coat, fans comparing past Fallon appearances after her latest sheer outfit look.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The highly anticipated final season of the blockbuster Netflix series is being released in three parts; the first volume dropped on November 26, followed by the next two arriving on December 25 and December 31.

Ahead of the series’ conclusion, Millie served as a guest co-host on the talk show alongside Jimmy Fallon last night.

Brown made her appearance in a form-fitting black bodysuit that accentuated every curve.

Millie Bobby Brown in a sheer outfit on Fallon set while fans discuss her evolving adult look and past appearances.

Image credits: fallontonight

The outfit featured fishnet-style cutout detailing from top to bottom, paired with a wide black leather belt cinched at her waist.

A skin-toned lining beneath the bodysuit created the illusion that she wasn’t wearing anything underneath.

As for the lower half, the sheer fabric revealed a clearly visible black underwear, which Millie styled with glossy black leather pumps to complete the ensemble.

As co-host, Millie participated in Fallon’s iconic monologue segment, using Taylor Swift album titles to humorously narrate her journey as Eleven

Woman in black sheer outfit posing at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, showcasing bold adult fashion style.

Image credits: Todd Owyoung/Getty Images

Screenshot of a tweet about Girl Skipped 20s, commenting on Millie Bobby Brown’s mature look in a sheer outfit.

Image credits: good_fella7

The Enola Holmes star, who has brought the beloved character Eleven to life for nearly a decade since the show’s 2016 premiere, reflected on closing out the series and the emotional toll of saying goodbye to a role that had become part of her identity.

While co-hosting, Millie also took part in Jimmy’s iconic opening monologue segment.

During her monologue, being a renowned Swiftie and in promotion of the upcoming season, she cleverly referenced Taylor Swift’s albums as a playful rundown of her journey playing Eleven.

Millie Bobby Brown on Fallon in various outfits, with fans comparing her past and latest sheer adult looks.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown's changed appearance and fan reactions online.

Image credits: WomanGiga

The 21-year-old actress began by saying, “Eleven has always been totally ‘fearless’ and that taught me to ‘speak now.’ I wore a ‘red’ dress when we won our first SAG Award.”

“And Eleven needs to save the world before ‘1989.’ Eleven gave me a ‘reputation.’ I had my first kiss on the show, married my ‘lover’, and had a baby girl. Like, isn’t that the best ‘folklore’ you’ve ever heard?”

She continued, “I mean, I’m so lucky to have played Eleven and will be for ‘evermore’ in debt to the Duffers and Netflix for giving me this opportunity.”

The 21-year-old wore a sheer bodysuit with fishnet-style fabric throughout, leaving her underwear clearly visible beneath the see-through material

Actress in a sheer black outfit standing next to a host on a stage with blue curtains during a Fallon appearance.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Millie concluded, “I could keep thanking everyone, but I’d be here long past ‘midnight,’ so I just want to say I’m so sad that the show is ending. Like so sad. I could teach in ‘the tortured poets department.’ But hey, that’s ‘the life of a showgirl.’”

However, her fun monologue, the Swift references, and even her co-hosting moment were overshadowed as fans zeroed in on her sheer outfit.

One netizen sarcastically expressed, “She’s definitely wearing a ‘strange thing!’”

millie bobby brown at ‘Fallon Tonight’ through the years pic.twitter.com/v291dQGOPn — َros (@milliesbiebs) December 8, 2025

Tweet by Millie Bobby Brown fan reflecting on her growth from a girl to a woman amid latest sheer outfit debate.

Image credits: madamzoeyy

Another commented, “Nothing about this image is appropriate regarding the style… The role model to our young girls in a pair of body stockings.”

“I just don’t like the idea of showing your body out for everyone to see… Millie, you are gorgeous, but we already know that; no lack of clothing is going to make people see that. Save that for your husband, girl…” added a third.

Many argued that by dressing more “adult,” Brown, who is now married to Jake Bongiovi and has adopted a baby girl, is trying to shed the childhood persona people still associate with her from when she played Eleven as a 12-year-old.

“Years from now, she will look back at this and think ‘what the hell was I wearing,’” one critic remarked while reacting to Brown’s bold outfit choice

Actress in a sheer black outfit holding a red rose, highlighted in a studio setting with a blue curtain backdrop.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Screenshot of a tweet critiquing Millie Bobby Brown's latest sheer outfit and fan reactions to past Fallon appearances.

Image credits: blpdell

“Girl skipped 20s and went straight to 30s,” while another bluntly added, “She looks 90 tbh.”

“She looks old this is so sad… wild seeing how much she’s grown on that show over the years.”

Amid the renewed scrutiny, several fans even compiled a collage of eight of Millie’s 11 Tonight Show appearances since 2016, placing her latest look side-by-side with her previous ones.

In her debut appearance back in August 2016, the Damsel star wore a modest white knee-length dress.

Woman with long red hair wearing a black top on a late night talk show set discussing Girl Skipped 20s appearance.

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Across later visits in 2017, 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024, she mostly opted for jackets, long skirts, or classic dresses, none featuring sheer or revealing fabrics.

Given that history, her newest outfit seemed even more jarring to longtime fans, with many in the comments section of the collage saying she went from “9 to 45 in nine years.”

Her latest look comes on the heels of criticism she received throughout the Season 5 press tour, where she leaned heavily into risqué, lingerie-inspired outfits during multiple red carpet appearances.

Millie has been facing steady backlash over her fashion choices ever since the Stranger Things red carpet premiere earlier in November 2025

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

One of the most talked-about moments came at the London premiere last month, where she stepped out in a dramatic black-and-blush-pink corset gown.

The boudoir-inspired Ashi Studio Fall 2025 couture piece featured a tightly cinched corset overlaid with soft mesh and lace, complete with a daring sweetheart neckline that left little to the imagination.

Critics didn’t hold back, with one calling the ensemble “lingerie with a train, not a dress. Stop trying to normalize celebrities walking around in their underwear as if it’s fashion…”

“She is a pretty woman, nothing against her, but I will never understand such weird fashion trends lol,” wrote one user

