“I’m Absolutely Broken”: Lady Grieves Late Mom, Her Husband Is Busy Throwing A Tantrum Over Her Ex
When jealousy starts creeping into a relationship, it’s a signal that something is wrong that needs to be addressed. This is especially true if a person’s insecurity gets in the way of them being a good partner or supporting their loved one.
A grieving woman experienced this when her husband got angry about her ex-spouse attending her mom’s funeral and visiting her house. Instead of receiving any sort of comfort and support from him during such a difficult time, she had to deal with his whiny tantrums.
Dealing with the loss of a loved one is extremely tough, which is why people need a lot more support and love during that time
The poster shared that she has three kids with her ex-husband of twenty years, and that he has always been close with her mom and brother
When the poster’s mother passed away, her ex visited the funeral home, which left her current husband fuming
The woman’s husband made a big deal of her ex coming around and stated that the man should have been banned, as it was disrespectful to him
Image credits: Over40andNotalotofpatienceleft
The poster felt broken and hurt by her husband’s behavior, as she was still grieving her mom and having to deal with his tantrums
The woman obviously was deep in the throes of grief after losing her 66-year-old mother to an illness out of the blue. She knew that her mom had been keeping poorly for a while, but didn’t expect her to go to the hospital and then pass away just the next day. This loss clearly hit her hard, but she found no support from her husband, who was actually caught up in his own drama.
What most people don’t understand about parental loss is that it can be extremely hard to cope with and requires a lot of external support. Experts state that people who lose a parent might experience depression, a drop in life satisfaction, cognitive impairment, and increased stress. It is an incredibly difficult experience to go through alone, which is why the OP’s husband should have been of more help.
Instead of being a source of love and comfort for his grieving wife, the man got mad that her ex-husband had been at the funeral and had visited her deceased mom’s home before that. He even refused to be anywhere near the other man, which made things tougher for the OP, who then had to manage his emotions.
This kind of insecurity and obsession over a loved one’s past partners is called retroactive jealousy, and psychologists state that it can often put stress on one’s current relationship. Just like the man was ignoring his wife’s distress and harping on about her ex-husband, people dealing with such feelings often develop an unhealthy fixation that can hamper their day-to-day life.
The woman tried to make her husband understand that her ex being around didn’t mean anything and that he was only there to pay his respects to her family. Even this didn’t convince her husband, who made sure to keep his distance and didn’t even visit her deceased mom’s home.
It might seem shocking that someone would abandon their spouse like this during their grieving process, but research shows that this happens more than one would expect. The main reasons are often due to discomfort around loss, uncertainty about how to offer support, and fear about the future.
The OP’s husband was clearly not struggling with any of those emotions and was only caught up in his jealousy and insecurity. That’s why he confronted her about her ex later and said that it was disrespectful to him for the other man to even be around. In all of this, not once did he ask his partner how she was dealing with the whole situation.
Nobody wants to deal with the loss of a parent alone, but it’s clear from this that it’s exactly what the poster had to do. Hopefully, other family members stepped in to comfort her and confront her husband about his insensitive behavior.
What do you think the woman should do in this situation? Do share your thoughts down below, and whether you agree or disagree with the husband’s point of view.
People were shocked by the man’s behavior and felt that the woman needed to cut him out of her life
The only response to that should have been "he is the father of my children, and if you keep this s**t up, you won't be allowed in any home"
DTMFA, What a horrible thing to do. Not only did partner make the day of OPs mom's funeral all about him, I stead of being supportive during what will be one of the most difficult times in her life, he's picking fights and trying to make her feel worse. Anyone who obsessed over respect but refuses to show any needs to be cut out of your life DTMFA.
The first part could have been me/my mom ten years ago. Exact same setup, so I know how it feels and I can say with absolute certainty that if my partner had pulled such a move (moping outside) when I was going through this I would have kicked him out afterwards.
