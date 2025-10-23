ADVERTISEMENT

Family photos are often those glorious time capsules where fashion crimes, forced smiles, and pure chaos collide. Whether it’s dad rocking a mullet, mom matching the curtains, the kids’ questionable outfits, or someone’s pet stealing the spotlight, every snapshot tells a story no one quite remembers agreeing to. And that’s exactly what makes them so wonderful: the imperfect, unfiltered moments that make us laugh, cringe, and reminisce years later.

That’s exactly why the Bored Panda team has put together this collection. From matching outfits and awkward poses to expressions that scream “family drama,” these hilariously awkward family photos prove one thing: perfection is boring. Get ready for a gallery that’s part comedy, part chaos, and 100% heartwarming nostalgia.

#1

A While Back, We Tried To Take Family Photos At The Beach. The Results Were.... Unexpected

Family photo on the beach with parents swinging kids, capturing a funny and cringed moment that went viral online.

    #2

    Check This Out

    Three family members in white turtlenecks posing with two aggressive dogs capturing a funny family photo moment.

    #3

    Spanish Flu, 1918. Family Portrait

    Vintage family photo where everyone wears masks, including a cat, creating a cringed and laughed at moment online.

    Ah, family photos, that one day when every uncle, aunt, cousin, grandma, and grandpa miraculously gathers under one roof. There’s always someone fussing about where to stand, another person running late, and at least one family member who swears they “don’t photograph well.” It’s pure chaos wrapped in smiles. But that’s what makes these photos so special; they’re less about the picture-perfect moment and more about capturing the beautiful mess that is family life.

    Of course, not all families plan formal shoots. Some prefer those candid moments, a random picture snapped while decorating the Christmas tree or a blurry shot of everyone laughing around the dinner table. These spontaneous photos often end up being the real treasures because they capture the laughter, the love, and even the occasional sibling side-eye that makes your family truly yours.
    #4

    Family Photo At The Falls

    Family wearing yellow rain ponchos posing near waterfall, a funny moment captured in family photos shared online.

    #5

    Halloween 1989. That's Me On The Right. My Sister Is Behind Me And About To Have A Really Bad Day

    Children in Halloween costumes with an upside-down toddler on a swing in a family photo gone awkward.

    #6

    We Had Just Moved To Arizona And Our Parents Took Us Out To The Desert To Get A Nice Christmas Card Photo With The Family Dog. This Was The Photo The Card Company Printed On 200 Cards

    Two girls posing outdoors with a dog hiding face, a family photo that looks funny and cringed at online.

    Then there are those who believe weddings are the perfect opportunity for family portraits, and honestly, they might be onto something. Everyone’s already dressed to the nines, emotions are high, and the whole extended clan is conveniently in one place. Between the teary hugs and awkward dance floor moves, there’s always that one family photo that becomes a classic, the kind that resurfaces at every future wedding or family reunion.
    #7

    I’m In The Chair, The Dentist Is My Uncle, And For Some Reason My Grandmother Decided This Was A Great Time For A Family Picture

    Family photo at dentist appointment with a child in the chair and family members watching, capturing a cringed moment.

    #8

    Our Baby Announcement Photo

    New parents in hospital room with newborn baby wrapped in blanket, a memorable family photo moment.

    My wife looked so obnoxiously thin 24 hours after delivery that I joked I looked like the one who had just delivered. So we decided to swap for a funny photo.

    #9

    My Friend’s Family Christmas Card

    Family photo with Santa featuring members in black gothic outfits and face paint, a cringe-worthy moment captured online.

    To dive deeper into what makes a truly great family photo, we spoke with Priyanka, a talented photographer from Shaadi Yaadgar, a photography studio that specializes in capturing life’s most cherished moments. Priyanka has been behind the lens for over two decades, photographing everything from dreamy weddings to chaotic family portraits, and she’s seen it all: the toddlers who refuse to smile, the grandparents who blink in every shot, and the occasional family pet that steals the spotlight.

    When asked for her best tips, Priyanka starts with something simple but often overlooked: planning your outfits ahead of time. “Coordinating doesn’t mean matching head-to-toe,” she explains with a laugh. “Think about colors that complement each other and suit the season. During fall, warm tones like rust, mustard, and olive look fantastic. In summer, light pastels or whites can make your photos pop without looking too staged.”
    #10

    Bought My Family Customized T-Shirts With My Face On Them. They Loved It

    Family wearing matching funny T-shirts posing in front of Christmas tree, capturing cringed family photo moments online.

    #11

    Our Latest Family Portrait

    Family dressed in cosplay with funny and cringed poses, a memorable family photo laugh moment online.

    #12

    We Don't Have Camera Timer, But You Have To Be In The Family Photo!

    Family photo with a man holding a mirror showing his reflection, creating a funny and cringed moment online.

    Her next piece of advice might sound small but makes a big difference: empty your pockets! “Phones, keys, wallets, hair clips—you’d be surprised how often these things show up in photos,” Priyanka says. “You don’t want a rectangular phone outline ruining that perfect family shot!” It’s a gentle reminder that even the tiniest details can make or break a picture.
    #13

    As We Wrapped Up My Family's Christmas Eve Party, We Wanted To Get A Group Photo

    Family photo gone wrong with legs up in front, capturing a funny and cringed family photo moment online.

    I thought a 3 second delay was enough time to run into position, so I hit the button, ran (carelessly), and well...this is how it came out... FYI: I own a pair of florescent yellow Nike shoes.

    #14

    I Really Didn't Want To Hold Them

    A young girl holding two newborn babies with a serious face in a family photo blooper moment.

    #15

    Best Family Photo Ever

    Seven people dressed as Chewbacca posing together in a humorous family-themed photo.

    And don’t forget about footwear. Yes, seriously. “People often focus so much on outfits that they forget shoes matter too,” Priyanka adds. “If it’s a full-length picture, mismatched footwear can really stand out. You don’t want dad in sneakers while everyone else is in formal shoes, or someone teetering in heels they can’t walk in. Comfort and coordination go hand in hand!”
    #16

    Post A More Awkward Family Photo Than This

    Man in gothic makeup and outfit holding baby in a family photo that later became laughed or cringed at online.

    #17

    Tried To Take A Family Photo

    Four Siberian Huskies in a humorous family photo moment, capturing a mix of expressions and playful interaction indoors.

    #18

    So My Sis Wanted A Silly Family Photo

    A chaotic family photo with people laughing and a man looking seriously annoyed, a classic cringed family photo moment.

    Another trick of the trade? Grouping people smartly. “Coupling family members together always looks great,” Priyanka shares. “Parents with kids, grandparents surrounded by grandkids, cousins lined up together—these natural groupings create warmth and connection. Plus, it helps organize big families without turning it into a game of musical chairs.”
    #19

    Dad Never Fails To Fart During Family Photos

    Family photo gone wrong with blurred motion and awkward poses creating a cringed and laughed at moment online

    #20

    This Is The Last Year I'm Ever Going To Be Put In Charge Of Our Family Photo

    Group of men playing instruments in a family photo that ended up being laughed at and cringed online forever.

    #21

    Our Latest Family Photo

    Family dressed in quirky costumes, creating one of the funniest and cringed family photos shared online.

    Props, too, can add a fun twist. “Don’t shy away from using props,” Priyanka advises. “A simple flower bouquet, a pet, or even a family heirloom can make the photo feel more personal. It gives people something to do with their hands and helps them relax in front of the camera.” Whether it’s holding mugs of hot cocoa or tossing autumn leaves, props can bring out genuine smiles.
    #22

    My Dad's Idea Of A Family Photo At Disneyland Paris Last Year...(Posing In Front Of A Genie Lamp)

    Family photo with playful prank and funny reactions, creating a hilarious and memorable moment for family photos online.

    #23

    Family Photos Can Be Lots Of Fun, But For Evan They Were A Bit Of A Drag

    Family photo by the waterfront with a couple holding hands while pulling a wagon carrying a child against the grass background.

    #24

    Funny Family Photo

    Family photo with dog causing chaos and laughter, a memorable moment from funny family photos shared online.

    But perhaps her favorite tip of all is this: embrace the imperfect moments. “While posed pictures are lovely, candids often tell the real story,” Priyanka says. “A shared laugh, a toddler running off, someone fixing their hair—those are the shots that capture personality and emotion. Family photos aren’t meant to be flawless; they’re meant to be real.”
    #25

    I Used To Be Quite Obnoxious

    Three kids posing outdoors in humorous family photo, wearing oversized underwear for a funny and cringed family photo moment.

    #26

    Circa 2001. My Twin Brother And I Had A Tendency Of Blowing Out Our Older Brothers Birthday Candles, So My Grandparents Came To The Rescue

    Family birthday photo where kids and adults awkwardly pose, capturing a cringed moment families often share online.

    #27

    Exactly 27 Years Ago, My Mom Took The Perfect Picture Of Me And My Sister. Some Things Never Change

    Three kids at a table with cupcakes, one blowing out candles and another covering a friend's mouth in a funny family photo moment.

    And that’s exactly what makes these quirky, hilarious family photos so special. They remind us that imperfection is part of the charm, that life isn’t meant to be airbrushed or perfectly framed. So as you scroll through these delightfully awkward posts, laugh, cringe, and maybe even feel a little nostalgic. Which one made you laugh the hardest? And be honest—do you have a family photo that could give these a run for their money?
    #28

    I Never Truly Understood What It’s Like To Grow Up With Siblings Until I Found This Gem Of A Photo In My Wife’s Family Album

    Kids wearing soda boxes on their heads, playfully pretending with sticks, a classic funny family photo moment.

    #29

    My Brothers And I Back In The Sweet Sweet 90s

    Three kids in leather jackets and sunglasses pose with serious expressions in a family photo cringed at online.

    #30

    My Wife Needed A Nap

    Tired mom lying on the floor amid laundry baskets and babies with toys in a chaotic family photo moment.

    #31

    Went To Infinity On The Gold Coast, We Were Forced To Wear White Shoe Covers And Gloves. We Don’t Know Why

    Family posing awkwardly in a colorful mirrored room, creating one of the family photos laughed or cringed at online.

    #32

    I Came Across This Photo In A Box In My Parents’ Garage Of My Family And Me. And No, This Wasn’t Halloween. I Just Liked To Dress This Way

    Vintage family photo with a child dressed as a clown, one of many cringed at family photos shared online forever.

    #33

    Me And My Dad During Potty Training

    Father and child in a funny family photo moment, both reading magazines while the child sits on a potty.

    #34

    We Are Visiting ‘Crocodile City’, And After Seeing The Crocs And Snakes, The Kids Asked To Pet The Roaming Tortoises. We Obliged And Then Turned To See Them Watching A Pretty Racy Show

    Couple taking a family photo with kids in the background, capturing a classic awkward family photo moment outdoors.

    #35

    Grandma Made These Wonderful Crochet Vests For Each Of My Husband’s Siblings. He Looks Strangely Happy About It (Far Right)

    Group of children wearing matching crocheted vests in a vintage family photo prone to cringe and laughter online

    #36

    The Chances Of Being Ended By A Baby Are Low, But Not Zero

    Family photo with two babies in carriers showing funny expressions, a classic example of cringed family photos online.

    #37

    Family Photo

    Family photo with contrasting styles shows a gothic teenager among smiling relatives, a moment often laughed or cringed at online.

    #38

    My Awkward Family Photo Recreation Complete With Handmade Adult Onesie

    Family photos recreated years later showing funny and cringed moments that went viral online.

    #39

    We Had A Family Photo Shoot And I Picked The Outfits

    Three family members in inflatable colorful costumes posing outdoors in a funny family photo that went viral online.

    #40

    Family Photos Were Never The Same Again

    Family photo with awkward poses and props, showing a humorous and cringed moment captured forever online.

    #41

    The Halloween Costumes Of Neil Patrick Harris And His Family

    Family dressed in fast food-themed costumes, posing humorously with fried chicken and drinks in a living room setting.

    #42

    Every Family Has A Black Sheep

    Family photo with mismatched outfits and expressions, a classic example of family photos laughed and cringed at online.

    #43

    My Dad Would Always Gripe That He Didn't Have Any Family Photos Of Me And My Brother. A Few Christmas Ago We Had This Made. He Hasn't Said A Word About Family Photos Since

    Two men in holiday sweaters posing awkwardly, a classic example of family photos laughed or cringed at online forever.

    #44

    My Family Thought They Were So Clever Doing “The Lean” In Pictures

    Large family photo with multiple generations laughing and posing awkwardly, showcasing cringed family photos online.

    #45

    My Dad On A Pool Day With The Family

    Family photo in a small Scooby-Doo pool with kids and adults splashing and playing outdoors on a sunny day.

    #46

    My Mother Was Taking The Photo And Told Us To Look At The Light To Avoid Red Eye. And There Are Dolls On My Grandparents' Laps For Some Reason

    Vintage family photo with formal outfits and awkward poses, capturing cringe-worthy moments in family photo collections online.

    #47

    Scooby Doo Halloween Family

    Family dressed as Scooby-Doo characters posing awkwardly, a perfect example of family photos laughed or cringed at online.

    #48

    Just My Friend's Family Photo

    Family photo with parents kissing and daughters making funny faces, a classic example of cringed at family photos online.

    #49

    My Mom Forced Me To Wear Pink And I Did Not Want To Be In A Photo (2006)

    Family photo with mixed expressions and awkward poses, capturing a moment often laughed at in online family photos.

    #50

    Just Found This Cute Picture Of Me And My Cousin, And My Psycho Brother In The Background

    Three young siblings posing for a family photo outside, with the youngest holding a stick and making a funny face.

    #51

    This Is A Family Photo, Circa 1997, Of My Grandmother And Her Grandchildren, (Including Me, The Girl On The Right In The Pink Dress)

    Large family photo with kids and adults showing awkward and cringed moments captured in family photos online.

    #52

    This Is What True Love Looks Like. My Mom Taking A Picture Of My Dad Acting Like He’s Stuck In The Dryer

    Woman taking a family photo of child inside washing machine drum, a hilarious and cringed family photo moment at home.

    #53

    Sylvester Stallone's Family Dressed Up As The "Tiger King" Cast

    Family dressed in humorous costumes with fake mustaches and a dog in a lion outfit in a kitchen, creating cringed photos.

    #54

    Just Your Typical Family Photo

    Family posing in gothic attire for a themed photo, creating a memorable and laugh-worthy family photo moment online.

    #55

    We Had Family Photos And My Wife Doesn't Want This Hanging In Our Entrance

    Man awkwardly mid-jump over family sitting on blanket by lake, a funny family photo cringe moment outdoors.

    #56

    My Roommates And I Decided To Do A Family Photo To Put On The Wall Above Our TV

    Group of young men posing awkwardly in front of a homemade backdrop, creating cringed family photo moments.

    #57

    The Family That Wins Halloween 2017 Goes To

    Family dressed as coffee, sugar, and half and half in a humorous group costume for a funny family photo moment.

    #58

    A Glorious Family Photo Of My Parents And Me From Around 1974. I Wish You Still Had Those Pants In An Adult Size

    Vintage family photo with playful poses and mismatched styles, perfect example of funny family photos laughed at online.

    #59

    Inspired By Others I Saw So I Though I'd Share My Early 90's Family Photo

    Family photo from the 80s with matching denim jackets and retro hairstyles, a classic example of funny family photos.

    #60

    Dad Got Mad When We Weren't Cooperating For Our Family Xmas Photo

    Three children in holiday sweaters sitting by a Christmas tree with awkward and cringed family photo expressions.

    #61

    Trying To Recreate A Family Photo, But Just Traumatizing The Dog Instead

    Two families taking awkward, funny photos of kids and a dog together in a bathtub, capturing cringed family moments.

    #62

    The Most Awkward Family Photo

    Family photo with five people in a park, showing a mix of expressions that could be laughed or cringed at online.

    #63

    My Brother Pulled Out His iPhone At Thanksgiving With Our Amish Family

    Large group of family members laughing together in a candid photo moment, capturing funny family photo memories.

    #64

    I See Your T-Shirt For Your Sister And Raise You T-Shirts For The Family

    Family photo with four members wearing matching humorous shirts saying world's okayest dad, bro, sister, and mom, funny family photo fail.

    #65

    Typical Reddit Family

    Couple and cat pose with matching lion-themed outfits in a funny family photo that became cringed at online forever.

    #66

    My Family's Christmas Photo This Year

    Family holiday photo with matching shirts and festive antler headbands by a decorated Christmas tree, a funny photo moment.

    #67

    Just Another Family Photo

    Vintage family photo with a young girl and baby in sailor outfit, capturing a cringed and awkward moment online forever.

    #68

    My Kids Love Taking Family Photos

    Three kids on the beach with one girl looking unamused and two boys smiling or laughing in a family photo fail.

    #69

    Here’s My Brother With His Hockey Trophy And Medal, And Then There’s Me.. Proudly Showing Off My Onion Ring. Circa 1997

    Two kids in front of a trophy case holding a certificate and a medal in a family photo that’s cringed at online.

    #70

    What My Brother And I Did For Every Family Photo... Sorry Mom

    Family group photo with awkward expressions, a common theme in cringed or laughed at family photos online.

    #71

    I Got To Choose The Theme For The Family Christmas Photo

    Family photo with multiple generations posing in exaggerated hip-hop style, capturing a cringed and funny moment online.

    #72

    This Is Why Dogs Hate To Be In Family Photo

    Family photo with a dog posing awkwardly, a classic example of family photos laughed at and cringed over online.

    #73

    While Taking A Family Photo, My Dad Realized That The Glare Off The TV Made My Cousin Look A Little Bit Like Jesus. We Reacted Accordingly

    Family photo with two children awkwardly posing around father holding a large vase, creating a funny and cringed moment online.

