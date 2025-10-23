That’s exactly why the Bored Panda team has put together this collection. From matching outfits and awkward poses to expressions that scream “family drama,” these hilariously awkward family photos prove one thing: perfection is boring. Get ready for a gallery that’s part comedy, part chaos, and 100% heartwarming nostalgia.

Family photos are often those glorious time capsules where fashion crimes, forced smiles, and pure chaos collide. Whether it’s dad rocking a mullet, mom matching the curtains, the kids’ questionable outfits, or someone’s pet stealing the spotlight, every snapshot tells a story no one quite remembers agreeing to. And that’s exactly what makes them so wonderful: the imperfect, unfiltered moments that make us laugh , cringe, and reminisce years later.

#1 A While Back, We Tried To Take Family Photos At The Beach. The Results Were.... Unexpected Share icon

#2 Check This Out Share icon

#3 Spanish Flu, 1918. Family Portrait Share icon

Ah, family photos, that one day when every uncle, aunt, cousin, grandma, and grandpa miraculously gathers under one roof. There’s always someone fussing about where to stand, another person running late, and at least one family member who swears they “don’t photograph well.” It’s pure chaos wrapped in smiles. But that’s what makes these photos so special; they’re less about the picture-perfect moment and more about capturing the beautiful mess that is family life. ADVERTISEMENT Of course, not all families plan formal shoots. Some prefer those candid moments, a random picture snapped while decorating the Christmas tree or a blurry shot of everyone laughing around the dinner table. These spontaneous photos often end up being the real treasures because they capture the laughter, the love, and even the occasional sibling side-eye that makes your family truly yours.

#4 Family Photo At The Falls Share icon

#5 Halloween 1989. That's Me On The Right. My Sister Is Behind Me And About To Have A Really Bad Day Share icon

#6 We Had Just Moved To Arizona And Our Parents Took Us Out To The Desert To Get A Nice Christmas Card Photo With The Family Dog. This Was The Photo The Card Company Printed On 200 Cards Share icon

Then there are those who believe weddings are the perfect opportunity for family portraits, and honestly, they might be onto something. Everyone’s already dressed to the nines, emotions are high, and the whole extended clan is conveniently in one place. Between the teary hugs and awkward dance floor moves, there’s always that one family photo that becomes a classic, the kind that resurfaces at every future wedding or family reunion.

#7 I’m In The Chair, The Dentist Is My Uncle, And For Some Reason My Grandmother Decided This Was A Great Time For A Family Picture Share icon

#8 Our Baby Announcement Photo Share icon My wife looked so obnoxiously thin 24 hours after delivery that I joked I looked like the one who had just delivered. So we decided to swap for a funny photo.



#9 My Friend’s Family Christmas Card Share icon

To dive deeper into what makes a truly great family photo, we spoke with Priyanka, a talented photographer from Shaadi Yaadgar, a photography studio that specializes in capturing life’s most cherished moments. Priyanka has been behind the lens for over two decades, photographing everything from dreamy weddings to chaotic family portraits, and she’s seen it all: the toddlers who refuse to smile, the grandparents who blink in every shot, and the occasional family pet that steals the spotlight. When asked for her best tips, Priyanka starts with something simple but often overlooked: planning your outfits ahead of time. “Coordinating doesn’t mean matching head-to-toe,” she explains with a laugh. “Think about colors that complement each other and suit the season. During fall, warm tones like rust, mustard, and olive look fantastic. In summer, light pastels or whites can make your photos pop without looking too staged.”

#10 Bought My Family Customized T-Shirts With My Face On Them. They Loved It Share icon

#11 Our Latest Family Portrait Share icon

#12 We Don't Have Camera Timer, But You Have To Be In The Family Photo! Share icon

Her next piece of advice might sound small but makes a big difference: empty your pockets! “Phones, keys, wallets, hair clips—you’d be surprised how often these things show up in photos,” Priyanka says. “You don’t want a rectangular phone outline ruining that perfect family shot!” It’s a gentle reminder that even the tiniest details can make or break a picture.

#13 As We Wrapped Up My Family's Christmas Eve Party, We Wanted To Get A Group Photo Share icon I thought a 3 second delay was enough time to run into position, so I hit the button, ran (carelessly), and well...this is how it came out... FYI: I own a pair of florescent yellow Nike shoes.

#14 I Really Didn't Want To Hold Them Share icon

#15 Best Family Photo Ever Share icon

And don’t forget about footwear. Yes, seriously. “People often focus so much on outfits that they forget shoes matter too,” Priyanka adds. “If it’s a full-length picture, mismatched footwear can really stand out. You don’t want dad in sneakers while everyone else is in formal shoes, or someone teetering in heels they can’t walk in. Comfort and coordination go hand in hand!”

#16 Post A More Awkward Family Photo Than This Share icon

#17 Tried To Take A Family Photo Share icon

#18 So My Sis Wanted A Silly Family Photo Share icon

Another trick of the trade? Grouping people smartly. “Coupling family members together always looks great,” Priyanka shares. “Parents with kids, grandparents surrounded by grandkids, cousins lined up together—these natural groupings create warmth and connection. Plus, it helps organize big families without turning it into a game of musical chairs.”

#19 Dad Never Fails To Fart During Family Photos Share icon

#20 This Is The Last Year I'm Ever Going To Be Put In Charge Of Our Family Photo Share icon

#21 Our Latest Family Photo Share icon

Props, too, can add a fun twist. “Don’t shy away from using props,” Priyanka advises. “A simple flower bouquet, a pet, or even a family heirloom can make the photo feel more personal. It gives people something to do with their hands and helps them relax in front of the camera.” Whether it’s holding mugs of hot cocoa or tossing autumn leaves, props can bring out genuine smiles.

#22 My Dad's Idea Of A Family Photo At Disneyland Paris Last Year...(Posing In Front Of A Genie Lamp) Share icon

#23 Family Photos Can Be Lots Of Fun, But For Evan They Were A Bit Of A Drag Share icon

#24 Funny Family Photo Share icon

But perhaps her favorite tip of all is this: embrace the imperfect moments. “While posed pictures are lovely, candids often tell the real story,” Priyanka says. “A shared laugh, a toddler running off, someone fixing their hair—those are the shots that capture personality and emotion. Family photos aren’t meant to be flawless; they’re meant to be real.”

#25 I Used To Be Quite Obnoxious Share icon

#26 Circa 2001. My Twin Brother And I Had A Tendency Of Blowing Out Our Older Brothers Birthday Candles, So My Grandparents Came To The Rescue Share icon

#27 Exactly 27 Years Ago, My Mom Took The Perfect Picture Of Me And My Sister. Some Things Never Change Share icon

And that’s exactly what makes these quirky, hilarious family photos so special. They remind us that imperfection is part of the charm, that life isn’t meant to be airbrushed or perfectly framed. So as you scroll through these delightfully awkward posts, laugh, cringe, and maybe even feel a little nostalgic. Which one made you laugh the hardest? And be honest—do you have a family photo that could give these a run for their money?

#28 I Never Truly Understood What It’s Like To Grow Up With Siblings Until I Found This Gem Of A Photo In My Wife’s Family Album Share icon

#29 My Brothers And I Back In The Sweet Sweet 90s Share icon

#30 My Wife Needed A Nap Share icon

#31 Went To Infinity On The Gold Coast, We Were Forced To Wear White Shoe Covers And Gloves. We Don’t Know Why Share icon

#32 I Came Across This Photo In A Box In My Parents’ Garage Of My Family And Me. And No, This Wasn’t Halloween. I Just Liked To Dress This Way Share icon

#33 Me And My Dad During Potty Training Share icon

#34 We Are Visiting ‘Crocodile City’, And After Seeing The Crocs And Snakes, The Kids Asked To Pet The Roaming Tortoises. We Obliged And Then Turned To See Them Watching A Pretty Racy Show Share icon

#35 Grandma Made These Wonderful Crochet Vests For Each Of My Husband’s Siblings. He Looks Strangely Happy About It (Far Right) Share icon

#36 The Chances Of Being Ended By A Baby Are Low, But Not Zero Share icon

#37 Family Photo Share icon

#38 My Awkward Family Photo Recreation Complete With Handmade Adult Onesie Share icon

#39 We Had A Family Photo Shoot And I Picked The Outfits Share icon

#40 Family Photos Were Never The Same Again Share icon

#41 The Halloween Costumes Of Neil Patrick Harris And His Family Share icon

#42 Every Family Has A Black Sheep Share icon

#43 My Dad Would Always Gripe That He Didn't Have Any Family Photos Of Me And My Brother. A Few Christmas Ago We Had This Made. He Hasn't Said A Word About Family Photos Since Share icon

#44 My Family Thought They Were So Clever Doing “The Lean” In Pictures Share icon

#45 My Dad On A Pool Day With The Family Share icon

#46 My Mother Was Taking The Photo And Told Us To Look At The Light To Avoid Red Eye. And There Are Dolls On My Grandparents' Laps For Some Reason Share icon

#47 Scooby Doo Halloween Family Share icon

#48 Just My Friend's Family Photo Share icon

#49 My Mom Forced Me To Wear Pink And I Did Not Want To Be In A Photo (2006) Share icon

#50 Just Found This Cute Picture Of Me And My Cousin, And My Psycho Brother In The Background Share icon

#51 This Is A Family Photo, Circa 1997, Of My Grandmother And Her Grandchildren, (Including Me, The Girl On The Right In The Pink Dress) Share icon

#52 This Is What True Love Looks Like. My Mom Taking A Picture Of My Dad Acting Like He’s Stuck In The Dryer Share icon

#53 Sylvester Stallone's Family Dressed Up As The "Tiger King" Cast Share icon

#54 Just Your Typical Family Photo Share icon

#55 We Had Family Photos And My Wife Doesn't Want This Hanging In Our Entrance Share icon

#56 My Roommates And I Decided To Do A Family Photo To Put On The Wall Above Our TV Share icon

#57 The Family That Wins Halloween 2017 Goes To Share icon

#58 A Glorious Family Photo Of My Parents And Me From Around 1974. I Wish You Still Had Those Pants In An Adult Size Share icon

#59 Inspired By Others I Saw So I Though I'd Share My Early 90's Family Photo Share icon

#60 Dad Got Mad When We Weren't Cooperating For Our Family Xmas Photo Share icon

#61 Trying To Recreate A Family Photo, But Just Traumatizing The Dog Instead Share icon

#62 The Most Awkward Family Photo Share icon

#63 My Brother Pulled Out His iPhone At Thanksgiving With Our Amish Family Share icon

#64 I See Your T-Shirt For Your Sister And Raise You T-Shirts For The Family Share icon

#65 Typical Reddit Family Share icon

#66 My Family's Christmas Photo This Year Share icon

#67 Just Another Family Photo Share icon

#68 My Kids Love Taking Family Photos Share icon

#69 Here’s My Brother With His Hockey Trophy And Medal, And Then There’s Me.. Proudly Showing Off My Onion Ring. Circa 1997 Share icon

#70 What My Brother And I Did For Every Family Photo... Sorry Mom Share icon

#71 I Got To Choose The Theme For The Family Christmas Photo Share icon

#72 This Is Why Dogs Hate To Be In Family Photo Share icon

