73 Times Families Took These Photos Only To End Up Being Laughed Or Cringed At Online Forever
Family photos are often those glorious time capsules where fashion crimes, forced smiles, and pure chaos collide. Whether it’s dad rocking a mullet, mom matching the curtains, the kids’ questionable outfits, or someone’s pet stealing the spotlight, every snapshot tells a story no one quite remembers agreeing to. And that’s exactly what makes them so wonderful: the imperfect, unfiltered moments that make us laugh, cringe, and reminisce years later.
That’s exactly why the Bored Panda team has put together this collection. From matching outfits and awkward poses to expressions that scream “family drama,” these hilariously awkward family photos prove one thing: perfection is boring. Get ready for a gallery that’s part comedy, part chaos, and 100% heartwarming nostalgia.
A While Back, We Tried To Take Family Photos At The Beach. The Results Were.... Unexpected
Spanish Flu, 1918. Family Portrait
Ah, family photos, that one day when every uncle, aunt, cousin, grandma, and grandpa miraculously gathers under one roof. There’s always someone fussing about where to stand, another person running late, and at least one family member who swears they “don’t photograph well.” It’s pure chaos wrapped in smiles. But that’s what makes these photos so special; they’re less about the picture-perfect moment and more about capturing the beautiful mess that is family life.
Of course, not all families plan formal shoots. Some prefer those candid moments, a random picture snapped while decorating the Christmas tree or a blurry shot of everyone laughing around the dinner table. These spontaneous photos often end up being the real treasures because they capture the laughter, the love, and even the occasional sibling side-eye that makes your family truly yours.
Family Photo At The Falls
Halloween 1989. That's Me On The Right. My Sister Is Behind Me And About To Have A Really Bad Day
We Had Just Moved To Arizona And Our Parents Took Us Out To The Desert To Get A Nice Christmas Card Photo With The Family Dog. This Was The Photo The Card Company Printed On 200 Cards
Then there are those who believe weddings are the perfect opportunity for family portraits, and honestly, they might be onto something. Everyone’s already dressed to the nines, emotions are high, and the whole extended clan is conveniently in one place. Between the teary hugs and awkward dance floor moves, there’s always that one family photo that becomes a classic, the kind that resurfaces at every future wedding or family reunion.
I’m In The Chair, The Dentist Is My Uncle, And For Some Reason My Grandmother Decided This Was A Great Time For A Family Picture
Our Baby Announcement Photo
My wife looked so obnoxiously thin 24 hours after delivery that I joked I looked like the one who had just delivered. So we decided to swap for a funny photo.
My Friend’s Family Christmas Card
To dive deeper into what makes a truly great family photo, we spoke with Priyanka, a talented photographer from Shaadi Yaadgar, a photography studio that specializes in capturing life’s most cherished moments. Priyanka has been behind the lens for over two decades, photographing everything from dreamy weddings to chaotic family portraits, and she’s seen it all: the toddlers who refuse to smile, the grandparents who blink in every shot, and the occasional family pet that steals the spotlight.
When asked for her best tips, Priyanka starts with something simple but often overlooked: planning your outfits ahead of time. “Coordinating doesn’t mean matching head-to-toe,” she explains with a laugh. “Think about colors that complement each other and suit the season. During fall, warm tones like rust, mustard, and olive look fantastic. In summer, light pastels or whites can make your photos pop without looking too staged.”
Bought My Family Customized T-Shirts With My Face On Them. They Loved It
I have a tee shirt that says ' I'm Dad's Favorite ' my brother doesn't find it funny 🤣
Our Latest Family Portrait
We Don't Have Camera Timer, But You Have To Be In The Family Photo!
Her next piece of advice might sound small but makes a big difference: empty your pockets! “Phones, keys, wallets, hair clips—you’d be surprised how often these things show up in photos,” Priyanka says. “You don’t want a rectangular phone outline ruining that perfect family shot!” It’s a gentle reminder that even the tiniest details can make or break a picture.
As We Wrapped Up My Family's Christmas Eve Party, We Wanted To Get A Group Photo
I thought a 3 second delay was enough time to run into position, so I hit the button, ran (carelessly), and well...this is how it came out... FYI: I own a pair of florescent yellow Nike shoes.
I Really Didn't Want To Hold Them
Best Family Photo Ever
And don’t forget about footwear. Yes, seriously. “People often focus so much on outfits that they forget shoes matter too,” Priyanka adds. “If it’s a full-length picture, mismatched footwear can really stand out. You don’t want dad in sneakers while everyone else is in formal shoes, or someone teetering in heels they can’t walk in. Comfort and coordination go hand in hand!”
Post A More Awkward Family Photo Than This
Tried To Take A Family Photo
So My Sis Wanted A Silly Family Photo
Another trick of the trade? Grouping people smartly. “Coupling family members together always looks great,” Priyanka shares. “Parents with kids, grandparents surrounded by grandkids, cousins lined up together—these natural groupings create warmth and connection. Plus, it helps organize big families without turning it into a game of musical chairs.”
Dad Never Fails To Fart During Family Photos
This Is The Last Year I'm Ever Going To Be Put In Charge Of Our Family Photo
Our Latest Family Photo
Props, too, can add a fun twist. “Don’t shy away from using props,” Priyanka advises. “A simple flower bouquet, a pet, or even a family heirloom can make the photo feel more personal. It gives people something to do with their hands and helps them relax in front of the camera.” Whether it’s holding mugs of hot cocoa or tossing autumn leaves, props can bring out genuine smiles.
My Dad's Idea Of A Family Photo At Disneyland Paris Last Year...(Posing In Front Of A Genie Lamp)
Family Photos Can Be Lots Of Fun, But For Evan They Were A Bit Of A Drag
Funny Family Photo
But perhaps her favorite tip of all is this: embrace the imperfect moments. “While posed pictures are lovely, candids often tell the real story,” Priyanka says. “A shared laugh, a toddler running off, someone fixing their hair—those are the shots that capture personality and emotion. Family photos aren’t meant to be flawless; they’re meant to be real.”
I Used To Be Quite Obnoxious
Circa 2001. My Twin Brother And I Had A Tendency Of Blowing Out Our Older Brothers Birthday Candles, So My Grandparents Came To The Rescue
Exactly 27 Years Ago, My Mom Took The Perfect Picture Of Me And My Sister. Some Things Never Change
And that’s exactly what makes these quirky, hilarious family photos so special. They remind us that imperfection is part of the charm, that life isn’t meant to be airbrushed or perfectly framed. So as you scroll through these delightfully awkward posts, laugh, cringe, and maybe even feel a little nostalgic. Which one made you laugh the hardest? And be honest—do you have a family photo that could give these a run for their money?