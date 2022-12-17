Hope you’re ready for some secondhand embarrassment! And remember—it’s fun to be silly. So embrace it.

Weird hairstyles. Strange clothing. Peculiar expressions. Odds are that you’ve got a photo exactly like this, having posed with your relatives for a seasonal snapshot, whether at home or at a professional studio.

The holiday season isn’t complete without a few essential things. Baking some gingerbread cookies for Santa. Eating a neverending cascade of delicious meals that leave you barely able to move (unless you’re willing to wobble and roll around). Some fiery drama with your relatives over nothing in particular. And, of course, an awkward family photo that you can proudly put on a Christmas card or hide in the deepest, darkest recesses of your album.

#1 My Friend Has A Fantastic Baby Photo

The awkward family photo genre is incredibly popular online. Bored Panda asked Mike, the co-founder of the Awkward Family Photos project, a few follow-up questions about awkwardness, letting go of perfectionism, and surviving the holidays. "I think Christmas photos are particularly awkward because it's more likely that family members are wearing matching sweaters or pajamas and as we know, matchy-matchy=awkward," he told us. And we couldn't agree more. There's something about wearing matching clothing that really ups the weirdness levels in any pic.

#2 It's Been Eleven Years And This Is Still The Best Christmas Photo My Family Has Ever Taken

#3 Our ‘Baby Jesus’ Was Not Happy About It And Growled As She Was Being Wrapped In Swaddling Clothes

According to AFP co-founder Mike, the first step to fighting back against perfectionism is "just letting go of any need to look a certain way on camera." "Hair doesn't have to be combed, outfits don't need to be perfectly ironed. I think a nice candid shot just after everyone has awoken on Christmas morning is perfect. We want to see bedhead, crumpled pajamas, and grumpy faces," he told Bored Panda. As for his advice on surviving the holidays in one piece, it's very simple. "Don't go home," he said. "But if you do, make sure there is plenty of egg nog."

#4 This Is My Brother And I At Christmas, 1965. I Was Only 6 Months Old And My Brother Obviously Thought I Was Annoying, If Not Repulsive

#5 We Took The Same Christmas Photo 18 Years Later

#6 We Played A Game Where The Kids Had To Decorate One Of Their Parents Like A Christmas Tree

Meanwhile, US photographer Dominic Sberna shared his insights about timeless photos, helping people feel comfortable in front of the camera, and how to know if your pictures are finally 'good enough' and stop working on them. "I think the awkwardness is what makes them [the photos] stand the test of time! It's amazing to look back at what was in fashion or what was socially acceptable, depending on what someone might be wearing or an expression they might be making," Dominic told Bored Panda. "Photos are like time capsules in a way and they imprint a memory in us. Whether good or bad, they are the only way to pause a moment in life. So in a way, the cringier the better it is to stand the test of time and be remembered."

#7 It’s Been Just My Son And Me For Years. Every Christmas, We Take An Intentionally Awkward Family Christmas Photo. He’s 18 Now, And We Still Do It. This Was Xmas ‘20

#8 A Fitting 2020 Christmas Card From Our Family To Yours

#9 Christmas, 1997. My Baby Sister Was Being Held Up By My Dad Through A Hole Cut In The Sheet And He Was Shouting At My Mom To Take The Picture

The pro photographer noted that there isn't one thing that you could tell someone to help them relax in front of the camera. "You, the photographer, just have to make them feel comfortable. Conversation and showing them it's okay to be themselves. When someone is comfortable with you, they're more likely to open up and have memorable photos taken," he said, adding that though he himself doesn't do a lot of portrait work, he's seen this happen on numerous occasions. However, moving past perfectionism can be pretty difficult, according to Dominic. "It all comes down to knowing when to stop editing a photo. This comes with time and from making the mistake of 'perfecting it too far,' he said. "Everyone has a different threshold for this, but it's just something that is learned with time in my opinion. You know your work, you know what you're wanting out of a shot, so you know when it is finished."

#10 I Was Five And My Brother Was 18 Months Old And He Thought Candles Were Probably Something Interesting To Eat

#11 It Is A Rare Occasion When We Can Gather All Grown Children, Significant Others, Grandkids And Dogs For A Family Picture. We Did It! Sort Of

#12 The Kids Loved Meeting Santa A Few Years Ago. He’s Thrilled Too

If you don’t cringe even a tiny bit when you see these pics, then congratulations, dear Pandas, you’ve clearly mastered your heart, mind, and spirit. It takes a strong individual not to feel the secondhand embarrassment emanating from these snapshots of silliness. However, a bit of cringe, a dash of weirdness, and a dollop of awkwardness shouldn’t stop you from having a good time with your loved ones.

#13 My Parents Just Got A Hot Tub And Were Very Excited About It. For Some Reason They Posed With Wine And Candles Even Though The Children Were Not Old Enough To Drink “My parents just got a hot tub and were very excited about it. Therefore, my grandma hired a professional photographer to take a family photo in the hot tub. For some reason they posed with wine and candles even though the children were not old enough to drink… and sent it out to 150 plus friends as a Christmas card.”



#14 So, My Dog Met Santa Claus

#15 Is It A Problem When You're 10 Months Away And You Already Have Anxiety Over What To Do Next Christmas

Look, at the end of the day, life is short and your time with your nearest and dearest is precious. So instead of worrying about what everyone else will think, goof off. Be derpy. Pose for some of the most objectively unaesthetic photos known to human history. There is a lot of beauty in imperfection and learning to let go. Perfectionism and the idea that you and your family ‘should’ be and look ‘perfect’ can actually backfire. If parents constantly make decisions for their children without letting them decide anything for themselves, they end up being more passive and timid while growing up.

#16 My Father And I Christmas Morning Circa 1982. Mom Said He Was Probably Hung Over

#17 My Mom Was Very Excited To Be Receiving A Toilet Seat For A Christmas Present In 1981

#18 My Friend And I Took Our Babies To See Santa And This Was The Result

Slight discomfort and mild embarrassment are inevitable parts of life. But shielding your kids from these things all the time makes them unprepared to face them when they move out. Resilience is necessary when you’re an adult, and you won’t develop it nearly as well if someone is always making the decisions for you. E.g. what to wear, what (not) to do. That’s on top of the stress that comes from trying to create an illusion of ‘perfection’ in one’s life. What you see on social media is (most often) far from reality. Content creators might seem like they have it all, but it’s all a carefully-crafted image. Nobody’s family life is ‘perfect.’ Nearly everyone deals with more or less the same issues and frustrations. Just on a different scale.

#19 The Santa Meet And Greet Was On The Same Day As Comic-Con

#20 This Is Me With Santa In 1975. I Can’t Tell Who Is More Unhappy, Me Or Him

#21 Has To Be One Of The Most Cringeworthy Christmas Cards I’ve Ever Seen. That Is My Parents In Front Of Their Own Gravestones They Purchased This Year

One thing that these awkward family Xmas photos remind us of is the importance of traditions. Getting together with your loved ones and doing something every year is a fantastic way to keep your family strong. You renew your bonds with everyone. You stay in touch. And you do goofy and playful things that make you all laugh and smile.

#22 This Particular Year, We Chose To Pull From The Story Of The Grinch

#23 For My Slightly Belated Birthday, I Present The Christmas Gift My Granddad Undoubtedly Regretted Most

#24 My Parents Like To Make Our Christmas Cards ‘One To Remember,’ So They Came Up With This Idea

Traditions don’t have to be super serious. You can definitely focus on just taking an incredibly embarrassing holiday photo where everyone wears their ugliest Christmas sweaters. It’s spending quality time with your family that’s the real prize, not what everyone else thinks.

#25 In Yugoslavia We Had Very Scary Santas In The 1980s

#26 My Brother Put All He Had On The Dance Floor The Night Of My Parents’ 1987 Christmas Party

#27 I Think I Wanna Bring Back My Classic "Polo Tucked Into My Tightie Whities" Look

So, dear Pandas, which of these photos made you laugh the most? What do you have planned for the holidays? What Christmas traditions do you and your family have? What's the silliest Xmas photo you've ever taken? Pop down by the comments and tell us all about it.

#28 About 7 Months Ago, A Tiny Kitten Showed Up In The Parking Lot At My Office. He Turned Out To Be The Chillest Kitty Ever. Happy Holidays From Me And Little Marshall Meowthers!

#29 The Time My Brother Was Given A New Bicycle, And I Got A Tricycle

#30 We Lived In Alaska At The Time, So I Guess My Parents Thought Our Relatives Would Like To See Us Like This

#31 My Christmas Was Scary In Yugoslavia

#32 That One Christmas When A Champagne Cork Hit Me In The Eye

#33 Interesting Prop For The Christmas Pageant, Johnny

#34 My Christmas Card With My Cat Was Deemed ‘Sacrilegious’

#35 Stephanie Is Photoshopped In, As She Was In Peru

#36 Last Year They Were Inspired By The Elf On The Shelf And Took This Little Gem

#37 The Photographer Asked Us To Kiss And For The Kids To Act Grossed Out

#38 Well, It Is Green

#39 My Son Was Super Attached To Me For The First Few Years Of His Life. You Can See The Rage In Both His Face And Pointer Finger As I Stepped Away And Left Him With Jolly ‘Ol St. Nick

#40 I Hated Taking Pictures When I Was Little, Especially Ones Where We Had To Dress Up. I Told My Mom I Was Done And She Didn’t Believe Me. I Didn’t Mean To Make This Face. It Just Sort Of Happened On Its Own. So This Is The Christmas Card She Got

#41 Growing Up, I Did Ballet And I Performed In The Nutcracker More Times Than I Can Remember. The Photographer Insisted That I Caress The Nutcracker Doll, Resulting In This Creepy, Borderline Objectophilia Gem

#42 My Little Sister Took A Christmas Photo With A Questionable Bear, London 1976

#43 I Told My 2-Year-Old That Santa Was Tired Of Milk And Cookies

#44 Sometimes Life Gives You A Puppy And Sometimes It Gives You Socks. Christmas 2016

#45 We’ll Have What They’re Having

#46 This Photo Was Taken By My Babysitter And Her Husband. I Did Not Enjoy It, As You Can Tell

#47 Cyber Corn

#48 Their Holiday Cheer Is Electric

#49 In The 1950s, My Dad’s Relatives Would Take Turns Each Christmas Dressing Up As Santa Claus To Surprise The Kids, Complete With This Not-So-Jolly Rubber Santa Mask

#50 My Brother Drowning In Santa’s Pants

#51 Every Year I Send Out A Poorly Photoshopped Christmas Card That Reminds People Im Single

#52 My Friend's Fantastic Christmas Card

#53 My 80lb Beast Of A Dog Layla And I Really Went To Town For Christmas 2017

#54 "Oh Roger, Grab The Kids! I Know A Great Way We Can Use Up All Those Bargain Deal Decorations I Found At The Local Dollar Store!"

#55 When I Was A Little Kid, My Mom Had The Idea To Style My Cousin Into Santa Claus One Year. The Experiment Went Wrong

#56 My Mom Thought It Would Be A Good Idea To Pose Us As Angels For The Annual Family Christmas Card

#57 Santa Flaws

#58 New Puppy And 1 Year Old. All Is Calm, All Is Bright

#59 This Is Me In 1970 When I Was 5 And Meeting A Santa Who Had Face-Boobs

#60 Merry Christmas, Hope You Spend This Holiday Season With Someone Deer To You

#61 This Is What Happens When Your Parents Pick Your Costume

#62 Resentment At It’s Finest…not Sure If It’s From The Elf Costume Or For Us Bringing Home This Baby!

#63 This Is A Photo Of My Younger Sister And I On Christmas In 1996. I’m The One With The Triumphant Look On My Face Holding The Cards And Mashing My Hand In My Sister’s Face

#64 Our 2020 Christmas Card