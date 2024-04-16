ADVERTISEMENT

You never really know what another person is going through. (Solipsists go as far as to say that you are the only conscious being in existence.)

Some might be able to articulate their experiences, but it can still be difficult to comprehend the depth of their words, even if you know their meaning.

So when one Reddit user asked everyone on the platform to share a feeling they believe is indescribable to someone who hasn't had it, people immediately started submitting their answers, highlighting the complexity of human interaction.

Continue scrolling to check out the entries, and don't miss the conversation we had with Barbara Jaffe, Ed.D. — you will find it in between the stories.

#1

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood The loss of a pet.

Hard to explain that I've grieved harder for a dog somehow than I ever have for a human.

Scrappy_Larue Report

kb0569
Karl
Karl
Community Member
17 hours ago

When my gorgeous girl cat of 18 years died, I grieved more than for my father.

#2

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Depression, a feeling of true fear and emptiness at the same time. You don’t want to die, you don’t want to live. It’s weird

Furtip Report

k_schneeberger
Kariali
Kariali
Community Member
12 hours ago

And still most people who have never experienced it think that it's just "being sad". Nope. I wish I would have felt anything like being sad when I was clinically depressed... at least it would have been something else than this emptiness... I was more brokkoli than human.

To get a better understanding of how people can relate to each other better, we contacted Barbara Jaffe, who is an emeritus English professor and a current Fellow in UCLA's Department of Education.

"Empathy is one of the most important qualities a person can possess," Jaffe, author of 'When will I be good enough?', told Bored Panda. "Empathy allows us to understand others on a deeper level. It is also not necessary to have had the same experience as another person in order to feel empathy."

"For example, seeing an unhoused (homeless) person can immediately make us feel sad about that person's situation. If we feel sorry for that person, it sets up an uneven relationship whereby we are looking at the other person, grateful for not being in their position and in a sense, feeling better than that person on some level. However, feeling empathy allows us to understand at a basic emotional level that this other person is feeling pain and perhaps suffering, and we can understand both of those emotions no matter our circumstances, for all of us have had pain and suffering. Therefore, empathy enables us to understand each other and connect in a way that allows us to share our feelings with others."

#3

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Period cramps. Half the population will never fully understand how most women carry on like nothing is wrong even though they are in serious physical pain.

Minimum-Inspector-38 Report

kb0569
Karl
Karl
Community Member
17 hours ago

When I first met my wife I was seriously alarmed at the pain she went through every month. Never realised it could be so crippling. I almost called an ambulance on one occasion.

#4

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Adhd - executive dysfunction

When you really want to do something but pathetically, literally, cannot.

Then suffer guilt from this.

Repeat_after_me__ Report

chanakaufman87_2
CK
CK
Community Member
16 hours ago

This is sometimes referred to as "ADHD paralysis" which may not be a perfect term but is easier for neurotypicals to understand.

#5

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood The absolute indifference towards everything in depression.

wantstolearnhowto Report

k_schneeberger
Kariali
Kariali
Community Member
12 hours ago

Yeah, one of the worst part of depression is that you don't even feel love for your most loved ones anymore. You know you love them, but you don't feel anything but emptiness.

However, this isn't always effortless for us. "A lack of effective communication can certainly limit our empathizing," Jaffe said. "When we aren't listening carefully to another (or tuning someone out), it is easy for us to also 'unplug' our emotions and not care very much about them. Listening allows us to hear what the person is experiencing and enables us to appreciate at least what that person is going through."

As she pointed out, the more self-absorbed we become and believe that what's happening to us is all that matters, the more we limit our ability to empathize with others. "When we realize that others are going through hard times and they might need someone to talk to, we can accept that we aren’t the only ones who have issues. This mutual understanding of each other’s hardships allows for empathy."

#6

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Sneezing out a huge clot on your period.

V_is4vulva Report

robynpitman
Kombatbunni
Kombatbunni
Community Member
14 hours ago

Oh eww, I know that feeling. Or you stand up and it happens, it’s so ick 😣

#7

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Extreme back pain where you can't move and even struggle to breathe.

randypriest Report

brockenblue
Brocken Blue
Brocken Blue
Community Member
14 hours ago (edited)

Oh hello other me! I think the weirdest part of this type of pain is how insidious it can be. When the back pain and breathing problems are chronic like mine, you start to acclimate to the pain. But there really is no acclimating to not breathing enough. It just steals your brain from you.

#8

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Losing a child. I'm not a parent but I can see for myself how painful it is to lose a child. When my childhood friend died when she was 17, that was the only time I've ever seen a man cry so hard.

rxssri Report

nitka711
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
14 hours ago

Oh heavens at 17? That must have been extremely devastating! I‘ve lost my first child shortly before her due date and I think I will forever be gratefull, that she died like that and has not lived to be any age within her childhood or teen years. That would have broken me.

Research suggests that women could be better at empathizing with others than men. For example, when The Pew Research Center asked Americans about their thoughts and feelings regarding human suffering in light of the pandemic and other recent tragedies, two-thirds of women (66%) said that in the past year, they have personally thought "a lot" or "some" about big questions such as the meaning of life, whether there is any purpose to suffering and why terrible things happen to people, compared with 55% of men who reported the same.

"There are those who are naturally born with empathy, an innate understanding and feeling for what others are experiencing," Jaffe added. "Some people are empathic souls, yet all of us can learn how to appreciate the emotions of others even if we have never had the same experiences. It is a process that begins internally when we can learn to accept ourselves, one day at a time."

#9

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood The moment your stomach drops after finding out you’ve been cheated on.

NoParty1969 Report

swade715
nomnomborkbork
nomnomborkbork
Community Member
10 hours ago

The amalgamation of hurt, rage, and betrayal is overwhelming.

#10

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood General anesthesia. You’re not asleep-it’s nothing like that, you’re not dreaming, you’re nothing… and there is no nothing and you aren’t aware that there’s no nothing.

SeriesBusiness9098 Report

monscul
Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
16 hours ago

I've been under a couple times and it is not like sleeping at all. When sleeping you have a sense of time, with anesthesia you go out and then you come back in what feels like it could be a blink even though it was hours - absolutely no sense of time.

#11

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Misophonia

SO much more than just "not liking loud noises." There are some noises that are legitimately rage-inducing and make me want to commit violence to make it stop. Other noises make me feel like I'm suddenly going to vomit.

But the really **loud** noises are the worst, because they are *physically painful*. It's really hard to explain to someone what it's like to have a sound hurt your brain, but it's brutal.

UnicornVoodooDoll Report

matthewthompson_2
Matthew Thompson
Matthew Thompson
Community Member
14 hours ago

And it can be loud to you while no one else hears it. I don't want to be triggered by lip-smacking and it is certainly far beyond a little annoyance. Not something I can 'just ignore.'

For those who want to get better at empathizing with others, Barbara Jaffe recommends three things:

Be kind to yourself. "We must learn to be gentle and patient with ourselves. We must first learn to be empathic with ourselves, to give ourselves a break, to be understanding about our own lives before we can begin to have empathy for others," she said.

Learn to listen — really listen — to others when they are sharing their thoughts and feelings. According to Jaffe, it isn't easy to listen, and our ‘me-centric’ culture isn't helping us develop the habit. But, if we actively try to make eye contact and hear what the other person is sharing, we will get closer to their true emotions.

Share our thoughts with those we trust. "Even if we are a little hesitant to do so, we will experience empathy not only for others but for ourselves. Take a ‘safe risk’ with someone who will listen to us and understand."
#12

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood That actual physical pain because of a heartbreak.

topshot14 Report

multanocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
11 hours ago

Horrible, traumatic losses are like this. There are times I wish there was some sort of physical sign you would get so that others could understand how bad things are, but I guess that is evolution keeping our enemies from knowing how vulnerable we are at the moment.

#13

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Panic attack

Sleep paralysis

Kvothetheraven603 Report

lindacowley
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
17 hours ago

I had sleep paralysis and it truly terrified me. Not long after I watched a programme about it, now I just think oh it's that again.

#14

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood The loss of a parent. It's like you're part of a really s****y club that you have to be in to fully understand.

Hellisdigital- Report

butternutsquash
Lydsylou (she/her)
Lydsylou (she/her)
Community Member
17 hours ago

And the other way round with loss of a child. No parent should outlive their child

#15

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood I'm gonna get hella esoteric here, but when I retired from programming to be a full-time singer and musician in 2018, I decided if I really wanted to be good at my job, I should start training to sing opera.

It turns out that building a professional operatic sound is bizarre and involves a lot of very fine motor control and the relaxing/engaging of muscles I didn't even know I had. When everything lines up, though, it's insane.

I've just recently started to make some good, professional quality sounds, and the sensation is like nothing in this world. A rumbling in the chest on low notes, a tingling in the "mask" on high notes, and when things are working *really* well, the bizarre sensation like the voice isn't even coming from you. Your body is a perfectly coordinated bellows and the sound just enters the world and carries, like a portal to another dimension of pure sound opened up a couple of inches in front of your face. This is the sound that allows normal people to project unamplified to a house of 2000 people and still be heard over an orchestra.

So yeah, I'm going to say "good operatic singing."

MarvinLazer Report

lindacowley
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
16 hours ago

I'm just a bathroom and car singer, but I do love the feeling of it

#16

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Hearing your baby giggle uncontrollably for the first time. Truly unreal. You do everything you can to get them to laugh like that again. 

If you don’t want to have children that’s fine and I support your choice! 

Accomplished_Eye_824 Report

philjones2
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
16 hours ago

I don't have or want children, but the pure joy in a young child's laughter is something else.

#17

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Fear for your child.

doomblackdeath Report

generally_happy
similarly
similarly
Community Member
11 hours ago

And it doesn't go away just because they grow up either.

#18

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Brain zaps for some when coming off of certain anti-depressants. It can be completely disorienting and borderline torturous.

TriplePattyMelt Report

susang_1
SueG
SueG
Community Member
13 hours ago

I experienced these for the first time a few days ago, after my pharmacy screwed up my Rx and I ran out prematurely. Good thing I knew what they knew what they are. Mine lasted maybe five seconds each, but that five seconds is weird and disconcerting.

#19

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Trying to revive a dying person while their wife stands next to you screaming for them. And you’re covered in his vomit and he’s turning blue and you’re 16 and panicking and there’s a dozen people watching you desperately attempt CPR and you don’t even know what happened to him you just know nobody else can help.

mir_ols Report

#20

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Latching on that monster booger that's been haunting your nasal cavity for the past 24 hours and slowly getting it out, then being able to breathe through that nostril.

homme_chauve_souris Report

blukatthebluecatblukat
BluKatTheBlueCat (BluKat)
BluKatTheBlueCat (BluKat)
Community Member
4 hours ago

eughhh *shudders* that feeling when it's coming out though it feels like getting that one spaghetti in the back of your throat when you ate too much 🤢

#21

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood That adreneline from walking onto a stage. Then that moment where you overcome whatever hardship that was presented on that stage and the croud roars and cheers you on. That is a high that I chase non stop. And it never gets old.

MouseKingMan Report

lindacowley
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
17 hours ago

It might be because I've just read the pie post, but that curtain doesn't half look like rhubarb

#22

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Hate. Like, *real* hate.

I've just recently felt real hate for the first time. Not spur-of-the-moment anger or rage, but persistent hate. I want terrible things to happen to this person. I hope they lose their job. I hope they end up broke and can't move out of their POS dad's house. I hope their friends shun them. I hope they fail at everything they want to succeed in. I hope they get mugged. I hope their new car gets totalled. I hope they suffer. I hope they feel nothing but despair. They were one of my best friends for over a decade, and now, if they died tomorrow, I wouldn't go to their funeral.

This is the most nasty, disgusting thing I've ever felt. It's like a fire in my chest that turns everything it touches black. I'm ashamed to feel the way I do. I *hate* hate. I hate that I feel this way about another person. But I do

DoodleStrude Report

gentlysnoringcat_1
Neffla
Neffla
Community Member
15 hours ago

It' sounds like a terrible feeling. Try talking it through with a therapist? May be a lot of hurt and pain mixed in there.

#23

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Completely blocking out events in your life and suddenly remembering them.

fishinglife777 Report

#24

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Pure and unconditional love. That way it sitting on your heart, the warm feeling it spreads across your chest. The infinite happiness when you are with them. The unspoken words between each other that both fully understand. And knowing that, that person is the first and last face you see.




On the other hand, the sudden loss of one of the most important people in your life. That empty void that was once positive emotions, now dark negative emotions or no emotions at all. The coldness you feel towards life and towards the world. Like a piece of your own soul was also lost that day, a piece that will never come back.

ThundernLightning308 Report

#25

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Being pregnant.

lm5169 Report

k_schneeberger
Kariali
Kariali
Community Member
12 hours ago

It's crazy. It's amazing. It's scary. It's wonderful. It's painful. It's exhausting. It's life changing. (Currently pregnant for the third time. 8th month. I still try to process all the feelings every day)

#26

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Loneliness. I wouldn't wish it upon my worst enemy.

slav_squat_98 Report

mr-garyscott
El Dee
El Dee
Community Member
10 hours ago

You can be alone but not lonely and you can be with people and feel lonely..

#27

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Coma. I had the privilege of falling into a coma. Can't describe it to anyone, and everyone who's heard of it asked how it felt

Wide-Review-2417 Report

grahamchapman
Graham Chapman (He/He)
Graham Chapman (He/He)
Community Member
11 hours ago

True story- I was in a coma nearly twenty years ago ( got badly beaten up outside a nightclub) and from what I remember was that I thought i was on a ship- like a roman ship where you have to row, and that the ship was rocking.... I later found out when i recovered, that the reason I thought I was on a ship, was in fact, the intensive care bed where I was laying, had air cushions that rocked you, to prevent bed sores....

#28

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Standing on stage and singing lyrics you wrote into a microphone while a crowd sings them back at you.

Incredible. It’s a high I’ve never replicated in the years since I stopped making music as a serious endeavor.

RebelliousRoomba Report

swade715
nomnomborkbork
nomnomborkbork
Community Member
10 hours ago

That's got to be incredible, and so affirming. Hard to duplicate that with self-affirmation.

#29

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Hypoglycemia. I am type one diabetic and although i have very tight control thanks to low carb, occasionally low glucose events can still happen. Very scary feeling, shaky with a sense of horrific doom. Hard to explain to my husband and its weird to me that he will never know what i mean when i tell him about it. Only happens a few times a year thankfully!

CurvePuzzleheaded361 Report

anewman4291
PhilosophicalPanda
PhilosophicalPanda
Community Member
14 hours ago

Firstly, well done!! To keep working through this is so incredibly draining, you're doing amazingly! I feel this! It's a very hard one to explain, I've suffered with hypoglycemia for years to the point of blacking out, the only way I can describe it is like a dream state world where you're detached from everything but still there with the feeling of being very drunk movement, speech and brain functionality wise but not. Feeling trapped by it all. Unfortunately this is a daily/weekly occurrence my end and the feeling never changes. My heart goes out there to all you other type 1's! ❤️

#30

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Borderline Personality Disorder. It feels... awful. You cannot trust your brain (I also have bipolarity), you overshare, overthink, over attach to ANYONE. Fighting those feelings is draining. You are a prisoner of your own brain.

Total_Mushroom2865 Report

wilmamieremet
Birb
Birb
Community Member
15 hours ago

Yup. Borderline Personality Disorder here. I hate it

#31

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Dissociation

Waffle_God49 Report

shonaflanagan
Friendly Neighbourhood Hermit
Friendly Neighbourhood Hermit
Community Member
9 hours ago

Literally my default state. It's like an out of body experience, you feel disconnected from everything and function like you're on autopilot, your vision goes hazy, there's emotional numbness and memory lapses. That mixed with depression. It's not a great feeling.

#32

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood When a hair gets caught behind your prosthetic eye and you pull it out and feel it sliiiiiiiiiiide through your remaining eye bits.

Jabez77 Report

#33

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Going through a psychosis

zoooosh Report

zakley4640
9 animals and counting
9 animals and counting
Community Member
16 hours ago

The same goes for the people who have to watch you do it. My ex-husband lost his mind right in front of me and the person that emerged from that took over from my actual husband and killed him. I can't even describe how traumatic that was.

#34

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Getting tased. Words don't really capture what happens. It isn't exactly pain, but it's not good either.

AdWonderful5920 Report

#35

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Skydiving. 1 minute of freefall from 15000ft... total system overload!!

God_Of_Puddings Report

philjones2
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
15 hours ago

System overload is the right wording for this. For the first second or two, your brain cannot deal with what is happening to your body. It braces for an impact that is thousands of metres below. Everything is scrambled. Thankfully, rational brain takes over and you can start to enjoy the view and the sensations.

#36

36 Sensations That Must Be Experienced To Be Fully Understood Phantom pain of your body trying to pull up a testicle that have been removed and how it feels like it was sucking on air and then it freaking out and making it ache where it’s no longer there. 

Bertensgrad Report

