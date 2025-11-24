Woman Can’t Get Rid Of Messy, Mooching Adult Stepkids For Years, Considers Selling The House
We’ve often told you stories about how stepchildren had tough times interacting with their stepmoms and stepdads, but in reality, this can have its downside too. Especially when the stepmom is around the same age as her stepdaughters…
Yes, that’s exactly what happened to the user u/AdRemarkable9096, whose story we’re about to share with you today. When she bought a house with her new husband a few years ago, she clearly didn’t expect his adult children to eventually move in – let alone live off them.
There are a lot of stories of evil stepmoms and offended stepkids – but this life process is actually a two-way street
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author of the post has been married to her husband, way older than her, for 7 years, and they share a house
Image credits: AdRemarkable9096
Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)
A few years ago, the man’s adult daughters got evicted from their rentals and moved in with their dad and stepmom
Image credits: AdRemarkable9096
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The main issue was that both ladies turned out to be freeloaders and literally demanded to live off the couple
Image credits: AdRemarkable9096
So the author finally decided to sell the house and move to a camper with her husband – simply in order to get all these folks out
The original poster (OP) says she’s 41 years old, has been married for seven years to her 62-year-old husband, whom she met at work long ago, and perhaps the only thing that mars the couple’s happy life is the man’s adult children. Specifically, his daughters, who are almost the same age as our heroine.
A couple of years ago, the author’s husband’s eldest daughter was evicted from her rental, and the father invited her to move in with them for a while. Needless to say, “for a while” turned into “permanently,” and then the younger daughter joined her too. Then she brought her boyfriend, got pets, and the whole gang kept making a complete mess of the house.
Furthermore, all of the author’s formal stepchildren constantly begged her and her husband for money for their various needs. It got to the point where the author had to buy both sisters cars herself. Naturally, the situation was completely unsatisfactory for our heroine, so she decided to take some decisive action.
The couple came up with the idea of selling their house and moving to a camper on the man’s sister’s property in another state – particularly to save some money for his upcoming retirement. Ultimately, our heroine managed to achieve her goal, and, according to her, the house will be on the market by January 1st – and she can’t wait to see how her “stepkids” react.
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
It probably goes without saying that affordable housing has become a byword in our society in recent decades. Yes, recent studies claim that 2.7 million households receive an eviction filing every year. Furthermore, the authors of this study, published in PNAS, note that literally every eviction case involves at least one child.
The pandemic also had a significant impact on this process, with the number of adult children living with their parents reaching 20%, according to a Pew study – the highest level in recorded history, dating back to the beginning of the last century. This figure has now declined slightly, but remains at a historically high level.
Yes, rent prices have been growing at a faster rate than real income growth in recent years, as this dedicated article at Conversation claims. But do all these dismal statistics justify mooching relatives? Somehow, it seems not. People in the comments to the original post also unanimously agreed with our heroine’s decision.
Most commenters are confident that the idea to sell the house seems entirely justified, but the author should’ve kept the sale a secret until the last minute – otherwise, the husband’s daughters will want a share of the money, and he might simply refuse to say no. “Start eviction now,” one of the responders wrote. So what’s your opinion on this case? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.
