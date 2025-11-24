Woman Can’t Get Rid Of Messy, Mooching Adult Stepkids For Years, Considers Selling The House

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve often told you stories about how stepchildren had tough times interacting with their stepmoms and stepdads, but in reality, this can have its downside too. Especially when the stepmom is around the same age as her stepdaughters…

Yes, that’s exactly what happened to the user u/AdRemarkable9096, whose story we’re about to share with you today. When she bought a house with her new husband a few years ago, she clearly didn’t expect his adult children to eventually move in – let alone live off them.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

There are a lot of stories of evil stepmoms and offended stepkids – but this life process is actually a two-way street

Middle-aged woman and man sitting on a picnic blanket outdoors, reflecting on messy adult stepkids and selling the house.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post has been married to her husband, way older than her, for 7 years, and they share a house

Text excerpt about a woman struggling with messy adult stepkids, considering selling the house to move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman dealing with messy, mooching adult stepkids living in her house for years.

Text on a white background reads there are much better opportunities where we live versus where she was living.

Text excerpt discussing a woman dealing with messy, mooching adult stepkids and considering selling the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a woman with messy, mooching adult stepkids affecting her living situation and house decisions.

Image credits: AdRemarkable9096

Woman carrying moving boxes, looking stressed about messy adult stepkids and considering selling the house.

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A few years ago, the man’s adult daughters got evicted from their rentals and moved in with their dad and stepmom

Text excerpt about woman dealing with messy, mooching adult stepkids living in her house for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman struggling with messy mooching adult stepkids living in her house and considering selling it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman struggles with messy, mooching adult stepkids living in her house, considering selling due to ongoing issues.

Text excerpt describing messy, mooching adult stepkids causing disarray and power issues in the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a complaint about broken TVs and missing dining room and living room rugs.

Image credits: AdRemarkable9096

Woman stressed sitting on couch surrounded by messy clothes, facing challenges with mooching adult stepkids at home.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The main issue was that both ladies turned out to be freeloaders and literally demanded to live off the couple

Woman struggles with messy, mooching adult stepkids living in her house, considers selling to regain control and peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult stepkids mooching money and living messily, causing woman to consider selling the house after years of struggle.

Woman struggles with messy, mooching adult stepkids living in house, considers selling the home for a fresh start.

Text on white background stating a woman struggling with messy, mooching adult stepkids and considering selling the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about woman struggling with messy mooching adult stepkids, planning to sell house soon to be debt free.

Image credits: AdRemarkable9096

So the author finally decided to sell the house and move to a camper with her husband – simply in order to get all these folks out

The original poster (OP) says she’s 41 years old, has been married for seven years to her 62-year-old husband, whom she met at work long ago, and perhaps the only thing that mars the couple’s happy life is the man’s adult children. Specifically, his daughters, who are almost the same age as our heroine.

A couple of years ago, the author’s husband’s eldest daughter was evicted from her rental, and the father invited her to move in with them for a while. Needless to say, “for a while” turned into “permanently,” and then the younger daughter joined her too. Then she brought her boyfriend, got pets, and the whole gang kept making a complete mess of the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, all of the author’s formal stepchildren constantly begged her and her husband for money for their various needs. It got to the point where the author had to buy both sisters cars herself. Naturally, the situation was completely unsatisfactory for our heroine, so she decided to take some decisive action.

The couple came up with the idea of ​​selling their house and moving to a camper on the man’s sister’s property in another state – particularly to save some money for his upcoming retirement. Ultimately, our heroine managed to achieve her goal, and, according to her, the house will be on the market by January 1st – and she can’t wait to see how her “stepkids” react.

For sale sign in front of suburban house as woman considers selling home due to messy mooching adult stepkids

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

It probably goes without saying that affordable housing has become a byword in our society in recent decades. Yes, recent studies claim that 2.7 million households receive an eviction filing every year. Furthermore, the authors of this study, published in PNAS, note that literally every eviction case involves at least one child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pandemic also had a significant impact on this process, with the number of adult children living with their parents reaching 20%, according to a Pew study – the highest level in recorded history, dating back to the beginning of the last century. This figure has now declined slightly, but remains at a historically high level.

Yes, rent prices have been growing at a faster rate than real income growth in recent years, as this dedicated article at Conversation claims. But do all these dismal statistics justify mooching relatives? Somehow, it seems not. People in the comments to the original post also unanimously agreed with our heroine’s decision.

Most commenters are confident that the idea to sell the house seems entirely justified, but the author should’ve kept the sale a secret until the last minute – otherwise, the husband’s daughters will want a share of the money, and he might simply refuse to say no. “Start eviction now,” one of the responders wrote. So what’s your opinion on this case? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

People in the comments supported the author and mostly agreed that this was a reasonable idea

Reddit comments discussing a woman struggling with messy, mooching adult stepkids and considering selling the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman frustrated with messy, mooching adult stepkids for years, considering selling the house for more space.

Woman frustrated with messy mooching adult stepkids living in her house considers selling the property after years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a screen showing text about waiting for money from a house sale due to messy, mooching adult stepkids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about woman dealing with messy mooching adult stepkids, advising eviction before selling house.

Comment advising eviction and selling house due to messy, mooching adult stepkids disrespecting parents.

Text post from a woman discussing messy, mooching adult stepkids and her plan to start eviction and possibly sell the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing eviction notices and selling house due to messy mooching adult stepkids causing problems for years

Comment advising legal eviction of messy, mooching adult stepkids before selling house and discussing retirement funds.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing issues with messy, mooching adult stepkids and considering selling the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment advising to sell the house due to issues with messy, mooching adult stepkids and family conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about messy, mooching adult stepkids exploiting a woman who considers selling her house after years.

Screenshot of an online comment suggesting to sell the house due to messy, mooching adult stepkids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text discussing advice on managing messy, mooching adult stepkids and handling proceeds from house sale.

Comment advising to sell the house as woman struggles with messy, mooching adult stepkids living in her home for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing legal eviction process and advice for handling messy, mooching adult stepkids in a family home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising on dealing with messy, mooching adult stepkids and protecting house sale proceeds.

Text of a woman’s online comment venting about messy, mooching adult stepkids disrespecting the home and considering selling the house.