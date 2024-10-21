Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lady Has Been Trying To Coax Stepson To Change His First And Last Names, Gets Upset As He’s Adamant
Parenting

Lady Has Been Trying To Coax Stepson To Change His First And Last Names, Gets Upset As He’s Adamant

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

An old classical fairy tale plot, familiar to many of us from early childhood, tells how an evil stepmother plots various intrigues against the main characters, up to and including threats to life and health. But we hardly ever thought that the opposite extreme is also fraught with problems. For example, when the stepmom is overly friendly.

Here is a story from the user u/StringRoutine7346, who lost his mom at the age of five, and since then his whole life has been spent under the same roof with his stepmother. A decent woman, in fact, who, however, turned out to have an obsession – to make her stepson her ‘real’ son.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post is a 16YO whose parents weren’t married so he goes by his mom’s last name

Image credits: Vika Glitter / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author lost his mom when he was 5, so he was raised by his dad and his new wife

Image credits: StringRoutine7346

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The stepmom has always tried to be a decent parent for the kid, sometimes even overdoing it

Image credits: StringRoutine7346

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman’s greatest wish was to change the stepson’s first and last name – since his middle one coincides with her own dad’s first name

Image credits: StringRoutine7346

So recently the woman returned to this idea, but the teen refused once more, claiming that he won’t accept her as his mom

ADVERTISEMENT

The Original Poster (OP) says that he is now 16 years old, and his parents were never married, so he goes by his mom’s last name. However, when the boy was five, his mother, alas, passed away, and he had to move in with dad and his new wife.

No, the stepmother, as we have already said, always treated the author quite well, as if he were her own son. Even too much, perhaps – even when they had three daughters, the woman sometimes invited a babysitter for them to spend time with the stepson.

But our hero always remained devoted to the memory of his late mom, and invariably rejected all his stepmother’s attempts to get closer to him, even though this always upset her. She preferred to call the OP by his middle name (James), because it was her dad’s first name – and from time to time tried to convince the boy to officially change his first and last names. But to no avail…

For example, when the author was 8 or 9, they even tried to formalize the change of his first and last name for him through the court. However, they didn’t take into account that in this case, the consent of the child himself is needed – and the original poster, when the judge demanded his presence in court, naturally didn’t give this consent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman made her last attempt quite recently, saying that if the stepson did change his first and last names right now, it would be a wonderful gift for her for Christmas or her birthday. And he would finally become “mom’s boy…” But our hero once again resolutely stated that her wish was not an incentive for him at all – and that he would never accept her as his mother.

She, of course, was incredibly upset, burst into tears and called the original poster “spoiled and bratty” – but the teen stayed unshakably sure that he was right in this argument. And he decided to ask netizens for advice and support as well.

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Well, the situation is really difficult – after all, we know how complicated the relationship between teenagers and stepparents can be. After all, here the desire of an adult to build their own new family and the memory of a teen, multiplied by all the aspects of adolescence, collide.

“On the one hand, this woman really tried to become a real and decent mother for her stepson. On the other hand, she definitely overdid it in her desire,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, for a teenager, the memory of his late mother is something akin to a shrine, and this is something that is incredibly important to him. Therefore, trying to deprive him of this memory, to break his family ties – looks, to put it mildly, very unpedagogical. And absolutely unreasonable too.”

“In the end, parenting is more about the ability to do good for your children, without demanding anything in return, without expecting gratitude and applause. And if this woman really wanted her stepson to be happy, she wouldn’t have tried to change him to the detriment of his essence,” Irina concludes.

People in the comments also clearly took the author’s side, claiming that his stepmom was more trying to satisfy her own desires than to be a good stepparent. “Given the history you have with her and the tension stemming from your mom’s passing, it’s understandable why you’d be resistant to her wanting to label you as her ‘boy’,” one of the responders wrote rather reasonably.

Some commenters even urge the author to go further and abandon his middle name, associated with his stepmom’s father. “If you want to be extra petty, when you turn 18, change your middle name to something different. Drop James completely,” another person added sarcastically. But this, in our opinion, would be too much… So what do you, our dear readers, think?

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people in the comments sided with the teen, even sarcastically urging him to skip his middle name as well

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

19

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

2

Oleg Tarasenko

Oleg Tarasenko

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

Read less »
Oleg Tarasenko

Oleg Tarasenko

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

ESH. Stepmom for pushing too hard, too soon, and OP for being a spoiled brat. Dude, you have a stepparent who not only welcomes you, but l9ves you and spends time with JUST you over her biological kids. That's like the purple unicorn of stepparents. And not only do you hold her at arms length, you use that arm to slap her in the face when she's nice to you. Accepting her love isn't taking away from your love for your mom. Stop being the AH.

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So OP's feelings, wants, and needs are completely invalid and should be ignored just because he has a step-parent that loves him? What HE wants doesn't matter, because the step-mom wants something else? What HE feels doesn't matter, because the step-mom feels sad? What about OP's feelings? What about OP's childhood memories and experiences with his ACTUAL MOTHER? You're just as bad as the step-mom, basically demanding that OP accept the step-mom completely. OP isn't emotionally "slapping" step-mom away or even being a spoiled brat. Step-mom is CONTINUALLY harassing him to change his IDENTITY - something that he does not want to do - and she will not take "no" for an answer. You want to talk about someone being a spoiled brat? It's not OP, it's the so-called "adult" step-parent.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

ESH. Stepmom for pushing too hard, too soon, and OP for being a spoiled brat. Dude, you have a stepparent who not only welcomes you, but l9ves you and spends time with JUST you over her biological kids. That's like the purple unicorn of stepparents. And not only do you hold her at arms length, you use that arm to slap her in the face when she's nice to you. Accepting her love isn't taking away from your love for your mom. Stop being the AH.

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So OP's feelings, wants, and needs are completely invalid and should be ignored just because he has a step-parent that loves him? What HE wants doesn't matter, because the step-mom wants something else? What HE feels doesn't matter, because the step-mom feels sad? What about OP's feelings? What about OP's childhood memories and experiences with his ACTUAL MOTHER? You're just as bad as the step-mom, basically demanding that OP accept the step-mom completely. OP isn't emotionally "slapping" step-mom away or even being a spoiled brat. Step-mom is CONTINUALLY harassing him to change his IDENTITY - something that he does not want to do - and she will not take "no" for an answer. You want to talk about someone being a spoiled brat? It's not OP, it's the so-called "adult" step-parent.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda