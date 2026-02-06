ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged abductor in the missing case of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, appeared to know exactly what they were doing in what might have been a thoroughly planned kidnapping.

Signs around Nancy’s home in Tucson, Arizona, suggested that she may have been “stalked” for a while before her disappearance.

“This was personal, somebody wanted to ‘wipe the “sMuG” smile off of Savannah’s face,’” one speculated online.

The alleged abductor spent about 45 minutes around the house without leaving behind any DNA evidence.

Elderly woman smiling warmly at a restaurant, related to former CIA member theory on Savannah Guthrie's mom disappearance.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

In the evening of Saturday, January 31, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie had taken an Uber to her daughter Annie’s house, which was about 10 minutes away from her affluent, secluded neighborhood of Catalina Foothills.

She had dinner and played games with relatives at the house before Tommaso Cioni, her son-in-law and Annie’s husband, dropped her home at around 9:45 p.m.

By 1:47 a.m. on Sunday, the doorbell camera went dark, and authorities believe someone had disconnected and removed it.

Two smiling women in a close selfie, related to former CIA member revealing theory about Savannah Guthrie's mom disappearance.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

The perpetrator seemingly knew where the security cameras were.

But “that doesn’t always mean it’s a family member. That could mean it’s a stalker,” Former CIA member and FBI special agent Tracy Walder told Page Six.

At around 02:28 a.m., the app on Nancy’s pacemaker (an implanted cardiac device) was disconnected from her phone.

Aerial view of a residential property linked to the disturbing theory about disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom.

Image credits: CBS News

When the mother-of-three didn’t show up to church the same Sunday, authorities were informed about her disappearance. They arrived at the scene to find her phone, wallet, and car at the property.

Blood spatters outside her front door were confirmed to be Nancy’s.

Savannah Guthrie presenting news on NBC with the U.S. Capitol and American flag in the background.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

Comment by Brenda Penney-Mayer questioning Savannah Guthrie's Olympic broadcast and hinting at a theory about her mom's disappearance.

“There’s no way this is a robbery gone wrong,” Tracy said. “You’re not going to bring the person with you. There’s no way this is random.”

The expert said she believes the person, who likely planned the attack, may have known about Nancy’s health condition.

“Maybe this person knew to have medication for her in it,” she added.

Former CIA member and woman smiling together, related to disturbing theory about disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom.

Image credits: Nancy Guthrie

Tracy explained that the lack of DNA evidence in the house also suggested that the alleged abductor was prepared.

“This is a person who is clearly suited up and gloved up, right? Even though they may have surprised [Nancy] in her sleep, I find it very hard to believe that she wouldn’t have fought back a little bit in some way,” she told the outlet.

The expert further said that even though Nancy was 84 and wasn’t in the best of health, it is still “human nature” to “respond,” which means “DNA could have gone places.”

Middle-aged woman indoors, smiling gently, representing former CIA member theory on disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom.

Image credits: Nancy Guthrie

Comment discussing theory about disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, highlighting concerns and speculation on the case.

It is believed the perpetrator spent about 45 minutes inside Nancy’s home before allegedly taking her against her will.

Tracy believed that she was likely targeted not only because her daughter Savannah is a popular media personality but also because Nancy’s personal details, like phone number, email, and home address were available online.

“I also think because of the fact [Nancy’s] home is set so far back, if this is just some random person, I think they probably stalked her for some time and got a pattern life … Her comings and goings and those kinds of things,” she said.

Timeline details of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance including key events and security footage, related to Savannah Guthrie’s mom case

Image credits: NBC News

Comment questioning knowledge of pacemaker and Apple Watch in theory about disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom.

The former special agent further talked about a possible motive in the case and believes it wasn’t just about money.

“I just in my gut, feel like this is someone that either had some kind of obsession with Savannah because of how high-profile she is, and this was a way to potentially get to her,” she said.

“Or this is a person that has some kind of beef with Savannah because of whatever story she covered, whoever she interviewed, any of those.”

Three people sitting on a couch holding papers, discussing a former CIA member theory on Savannah Guthrie's mom disappearance.

Image credits: savannahguthrie

Comment discussing a suspicious planned abduction and lack of communication in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom.

Tracy asserted that she wasn’t convinced it’s “fully about money” or “solely about the ransom.”

Five days after Nancy vanished, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators are still working with the belief that she is still alive and will “continue thinking that way until [they] find her.”

Former CIA member in uniform speaking at a press conference about the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom.

Image credits: NBC News

Savannah’s brother, Camron Guthrie, was seen making a plea on social media on behalf of the entire family, asking for the perpetrator to reach out to them.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you,” the son was heard saying.

“We need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward,” he continued. “But first, we have to know that you have our mom, and we want to talk to you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Fellow former FBI agent Michael Harrigan said once the perpetrator makes contact, the first thing to do would be to gain evidence of Nancy still being alive.

“If the ransom note is valid, it’s critical they establish a communication line with the kidnappers. That’s their best-case scenario. They need to know that she’s still alive and that she’s okay,” he told the New York Post.

“Secondarily, that provides more opportunity to identify who they are and the circumstances of the abduction,” he added.

Netizens had plenty to say following the latest developments in the case

Comment about Savannah Guthrie's mom disappearance, suggesting police check neighborhood dash cam footage for clues.

Comment by Mary Rotgers discussing the groundskeeper’s possible involvement in disappearance related to Savannah Guthrie’s mom case.

Comment by Elizabeth Stratton Ziel about a maintenance person linked to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom.

Comment by Tish Dealey describing a personal view on a disturbing theory about Savannah Guthrie's mom disappearance.

Comment about Savannah Guthrie's mom disappearance suggesting an inside job by someone familiar with her routine and cameras.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Buff O'Finnerty guessing landscapers related to Savannah Guthrie disappearance theory discussion.

Comment about kidnapping as a distraction during search related to disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom theory.

Facebook comment discussing concerns about the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom and related safety issues.

Chat message from James Crowe suggesting a lie detector test for family members in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom theory.

Comment discussing disturbing theory about disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom and possible stalking details.

Comment by Angie Chavelas expressing concern about a possible robbery linked to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom.

Comment by Amanda Potter discussing a theory about the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom from a gathering.

Comment by Ruth Abdelnour-Saunders discussing a desolate area and mansion in relation to Savannah Guthrie's mom disappearance.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a disturbing theory about the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom.

A social media comment expressing hope for justice related to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom.

Comment expressing concern about Savannah Guthrie's mom disappearance and support for the family during a difficult time