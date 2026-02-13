First Sketch Of Nancy Guthrie’s Masked Suspect Released By Famed Forensic Artist

ADVERTISEMENT

A famed Texas forensic artist has stepped forward with an unofficial sketch tied to the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, last seen at her Tucson home on January 31.

The drawing was released by Lois Gibson, who previously worked at the Houston Police Department, after she reviewed surveillance images of a masked individual captured on a doorbell camera outside Guthrie’s home.

Highlights Lois Gibson, a Guinness World Record forensic artist, released an unofficial sketch tied to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

The FBI has received over 13,000 tips and raised the reward to $100,000.

The suspect was seen wearing a ski mask, gloves, and a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack while tampering with security equipment.

The sketch comes as the FBI expands its search beyond Arizona, doubles its reward money, and faces growing skepticism over whether this is a kidnapping at all.

At the same time, pressure is mounting after repeated ransom deadlines have come and gone, and multiple notes have failed to provide any credible proof of life.

RELATED:

A forensic artist has released an unofficial sketch of the main suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

Nancy Guthrie smiling outdoors with dark hair and pink flowers in the background in a natural setting.

Image credits: Lois Gibson/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

The surveillance footage at the center of Gibson’s sketch shows a masked person standing outside Nancy Guthrie’s home between 9:30 pm and 9:45 pm on February 1.

Investigators said the individual, wearing a ski mask, gloves, and a backpack, was in the middle of tampering with security equipment near the residence when they were recorded.

Forensic artist sketch of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect showing facial features with short dark hair and a goatee.

Image credits: Lois Gibson/Facebook

Because the suspect’s face is largely covered, Gibson relied on visible features, primarily the eyes and partial facial structure, to reconstruct what she believes may lie beneath the mask.

Forensic artist's sketch of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect shown alongside surveillance photo evidence.

Image credits: Lois Gibson/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Forensic analysis by the FBI has revealed several identifying details. The suspect is believed to be a male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build.

He was also wearing a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack in the footage.

“We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case,” the FBI Phoenix office posted.

Comment by Amy Hatcher praising the first sketch of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect as an impressive starting point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Annette Mooney questioning why the FBI hasn’t created a sketch of Nancy Guthrie’s masked suspect yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bureau emphasized that agents review every tip for credibility and determine how the information can be “acted upon by law enforcement.”

Media outlets were instructed to direct tips to the FBI, which added that it does not comment on information received during ongoing investigations.

Forensic artist creating first sketch of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect inside an office filled with framed photos.

Image credits: Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

Gibson’s involvement adds weight to the case.

She graduated from the University of Texas and holds the Guinness World Record for “Most Successful Forensic Artist.” She retired from the Houston Police Department in 2021 and, according to her website, her sketches have helped identify more than 751 criminals.

As the sketch circulates, the FBI has dramatically escalated its outreach efforts

Masked suspect captured on security camera at night near brick archway and tiled pathway in a residential area.

Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital billboards featuring Nancy Guthrie’s photo and identifying details have been posted in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and El Paso. A missing-person poster was recently seen near the split between State Highway 121 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville, Texas.

Investigators have stressed that “time is very critical” as they expand outreach beyond Arizona and examine ransom demands and physical evidence.

Masked suspect wearing a ski mask and dark jacket, shown in a dark setting with hand holding unknown object nearby.

Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel

Last Thursday, the FBI announced it would award up to $50,000 for information leading to Nancy’s recovery or the arrest of her alleged abductor. On February 12, that reward was increased.

“Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance,” the FBI’s Phoenix office wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Eileen Haubert saying she has to be a magician to get all that from eyes in a social media post.

Comment by Diane Ferrell expressing doubt about an accurate sketch being made from certain photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Continue to submit information to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov to help us bring Nancy home.”

Nancy was last seen January 31 after being dropped off at her Tucson home by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, following dinner with him and her daughter, Annie.

Gibson was able to determine the gender, hair color and texture of the suspect from the limited surveillance footage

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman smiling outdoors at night, wearing a pink floral scarf and dark jacket, related to Nancy Guthrie masked suspect sketch.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie/Facebook

Based on the limited doorbell footage, Lois Gibson determined that the masked suspect likely has dark hair and a goatee.

Though most of the face was covered by a tight ski mask, the visible eye area, brow structure, and contours around the lower face led her to infer facial hair and hair color.

Online, the response has been split.

“With respect for the forensic artist profession, I have concerns about producing a composite from a suspect that is fully masked,” one commenter wrote. “Without observable facial features, this composite is relying on assumptions.”

Hand-drawn first sketch of Nancy Guthrie’s masked suspect released by a renowned forensic artist for investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Group selfie of four people smiling warmly, related to first sketch of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect by forensic artist.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Others took the opposite stance, backing Gibson’s instincts.

“I can’t wait until they catch this guy and see how close you are, great job Lois,” another replied. “Lois, you have always been the best! My gut says you are right again!” a third added.

There were also those who tried helping the forensic artist.

“Try him with a more modern haircut, short on the sides and shorter on top. Look at his ski mask; it’s tight against his temples. That suggests his haircut is much tighter to his scalp,” another wrote.

“Not the guy.” A segment of netizens doubted the accuracy of Gibson’s work

Comment by Pam Willems expressing concern about people making assumptions without reading or paying attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Facebook comment on Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect first sketch, stating disapproval of the identification.

Comment by Tina Rhoades questioning the accuracy of a masked suspect sketch with only eyes and mouth visible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Anna Chacey discussing the accuracy of the first sketch of Nancy Guthrie’s masked suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing differences in eye shape, eyebrows, skin tone, and nose of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect sketch.

Comment from Kate Melo questioning how the artist knows the masked suspect has hair in the first sketch released.

Sketch of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect created by famous forensic artist, showing facial features under mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Sylvia Perry about distinctive eyebrows and mannerisms of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect seen in the video.

Comment by Fernando Gonzales saying what a joke everything was guessed with laughing emojis on a social media post.

Comment bubble with user Karina Dann stating eyebrows don’t even match at all in a plain text format.

ADVERTISEMENT

First sketch of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect, showing a detailed forensic artist's drawing of the mystery individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sketch of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect shown in detailed forensic artist's portrait for identification purposes.

Comment from Wendy Dunaway discussing opinions and efforts about recognizing Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect sketch.

Comment by Mark Piñón about retired HPD artist Lois Gibson's talent in solving cases, mentioning hope for Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Parker Hope discussing the first sketch of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect by forensic artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Phil Snyder discussing opinions on the accuracy of a famed forensic artist’s sketch work.

Comment from LP Perez discussing Lois’s history with HPD and her accurate sketches in an attempt to help the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Edna McSwain Carroll praising the forensic artist's experience in creating the masked suspect sketch.

Comment by Kimberly Barr Nelson praising the accuracy of Nancy Guthrie's masked suspect forensic sketch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Michael Turner reading Isn’t that the guy they had the first time close enough on a light blue background in a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT