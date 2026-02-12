Why Forensics Just Set Up White Tent At Nancy Guthrie’s Home Days After Kidnapping

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, federal investigators erected a white forensic tent over the front entrance of her Catalina Foothills property on February 12.

This development follows the FBI’s capture of surveillance footage showing a masked individual approaching the door in the early hours of February 1.

Highlights Investigators erected a white tent at the home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie on Day 12 of the investigation to perform height and weight reconstructions of the suspect.

The FBI’s “Video Forensic Analysis Unit” used an osteometric board to calibrate structural dimensions against recovered Nest surveillance footage.

A pair of black gloves found 1.5 miles from the residence is undergoing DNA testing to determine a match with the masked individual seen in the abduction footage.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that agents successfully recovered "inaccessible" doorbell video from backend systems, despite the device lacking a paid subscription.

The tent was installed at approximately 7:45 a.m. local time and removed just after 9 a.m. The newly released update immediately intensified scrutiny regarding what authorities may have uncovered at the scene.

As of now, officials have not publicly confirmed what prompted the renewed focus; however, multiple forensic specialists were seen entering the structure with technical equipment.

RELATED:

A forensic tent covered the exact porch where blood matching Nancy Guthrie’s DNA and suspect footage were previously identified

Elderly woman smiling and raising a glass in a restaurant setting with people dining in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie/Facebook

The white tent was placed directly over the front porch and doorway, where the investigators earlier confirmed blood matching Nancy Guthrie’s DNA had been found.

As reported by Bored Panda, this same porch was also the focal point of Google Nest footage released by the FBI on February 10. The video showed a masked individual wearing gloves, a backpack, and what appeared to be a firearm holstered at the waist tampering with the camera.

Forensics team setting up white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home amid investigation days after kidnapping incident.

Image credits: ABC 7 Chicago

The footage further showcased the suspect placing a gloved hand over the lens before using nearby shrubbery to further obscure it.

ADVERTISEMENT

FBI Director Kash Patel later revealed that the bureau had recovered the previously inaccessible footage through backend systems after initial reports suggested the device lacked a paid cloud subscription.

Forensic tents are commonly used to preserve trace evidence, shield scenes from contamination, and allow investigators to conduct detailed reconstruction work away from the public eye

FBI evidence response team member outdoors near white tent set up days after kidnapping investigation at Nancy Guthrie's home

Image credits: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

On Thursday, agents were reportedly seen carrying Pelican-style hard cases marked “Video Forensic Analysis Unit” into the tent.

Photos later showed what appeared to be a height-measurement diagram being removed, suggesting investigators may have been comparing the structural dimensions of the doorway to the suspect’s proportions seen in the video.

“I think they were trying to do height and weight measurements based on the video and that archway — we know how tall the archway is and they can estimate his height”, former NYPD Sergeant Joe Giacalone told Parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The renewed examination signaled a shift back to the home’s physical evidence.

Recovery of black gloves and expanded roadway searches suggested investigators were building a movement timeline

Tweet discussing the significance of a white forensic tent set up at Nancy Guthrie's home after kidnapping incident

Image credits: editedge_07

Tweet expressing hope for the victim's safety and urging everyone to pray after forensic white tent setup.

Image credits: A_Kindmind

A day before the tent was installed, FBI teams conducted extensive searches along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area.

On February 11, authorities confirmed they had recovered a pair of black gloves approximately one and a half miles from Guthrie’s residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gloves were immediately bagged and submitted for DNA analysis, though officials have not confirmed whether they match those seen in the surveillance footage.

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Pack told Fox News Digital there are “likely two reasons” investigators canvassed that area.

Masked intruder captured on night surveillance footage near Nancy Guthrie's home days before forensics set up white tent.

Image credits: FBI Director Kash Patel

“First, it represents one of the most logical routes in and out to access Nancy’s home. Second, there may be digital evidence that prompted investigators to focus there.”

He continued, “Now we need to be cautious here because we don’t yet know if the gloves that were recovered are actually connected to this case. But if they are, that’s a significant development.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also revealed that they had received nearly 18,000 tips since the FBI released the suspect images, with more than 4,000 arriving within 24 hours

White forensic tent set up at Nancy Guthrie home days after kidnapping near brick house and garden path.

Image credits: LiveNOW from FOX

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have also requested surveillance footage from neighbors for two specific time periods: January 11, between 9 p.m. and midnight, and January 31, between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., citing a suspicious vehicle seen on Via Entrada around 10 a.m. on January 31.

Nancy was last seen at approximately 9:48 p.m. on January 31 when she was dropped off at home by her son-in-law.

Her pacemaker reportedly lost connection with her Apple Watch around 2 a.m. on February 1. Both her phone and watch were later found inside the residence.

A chilling new ransom note regarding Nancy Guthrie, sent to TMZ, added complexity to the case

Tweet by Brandon Lorenzo commenting on a bizarre and confusing case related to forensics and a white tent setup.

Image credits: BrandonLorenzo

Tweet by Quazeem replying to DailyLoud stating this seems to have escalated, posted on February 12, 2026, at 6:13 PM.

Image credits: Quazeem0do

Since Nancy’s disappearance, at least three purported ransom notes have surfaced, including one demanding cryptocurrency and another requesting one bitcoin, roughly $66,000, in exchange for the alleged name of the kidnapper.

The first known note referenced specific details about Nancy’s Apple Watch and a floodlight at her $1 million Tucson home.

Pima County Assistant Sheriff Director Chris Swecker publicly questioned the kidnapper narrative.

Sheriff vehicle parked near trees as forensics set up a white tent at a home days after a kidnapping investigation.

Image credits: WRAL

“Is this really a kidnapping? Does somebody really have her, and is she really alive?” He added, “If this were a kidnapping, it would be a very simple matter to authenticate and provide proof of life.”

Despite online speculation, investigators have continued to classify the case as a suspected abduction.

On February 12, as news of the forensic tent broke, Nancy’s daughter and TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie posted a montage of family footage

Tweet text discussing forensic white tent setup at Nancy Guthrie's home days after kidnapping, hinting at distraction and misdirection.

Image credits: LaDeDa82

Two women smiling closely together at a crowded event, with forensic white tent setup mentioned in the background context.

Image credits: Savannah Guthrie/Facebook

Savannah posted a video on her Instagram, writing, “Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope.”

Authorities continue to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy’s recovery or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

As of Day 13 of the investigation, her whereabouts remain unknown, and the brief appearance of the white tent has only deepened the questions surrounding the case.

“Looks suspicious for some reason,” wrote one netizen

Forensics team setting up a white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home days after the reported kidnapping incident.

Image credits: boecksm

Forensics team setting up white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home amid investigation days after kidnapping incident.

Image credits: Tebogo_M21

User comment questioning what forensics is digging for at Nancy Guthrie's home days after kidnapping, mentioning DNA and bodies.

Image credits: Rohankci

Screenshot of a tweet describing the urgent scene as forensics set up a white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home after kidnapping.

Image credits: Joshuaerom21861

Twitter user Mystic commenting suspiciously on forensics setting up a white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home after kidnapping.

Image credits: Mysticmap33

Social media post discussing forensics setting up white tent at Nancy Guthrie’s home after kidnapping incident.

Image credits: _Ssv_Ak_

Forensics team setting up white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home days after reported kidnapping investigation.

Image credits: NFTmaxi_

Forensics team setting up a white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home days after kidnapping incident investigation.

Image credits: Bankas67028381

Tweet by user Wendi stating the family had something to do with it, related to forensics setting up a white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home.

Image credits: WGW272

Screenshot of a social media post discussing forensic experts picking up clues and DNA at Nancy Guthrie’s home investigation.

Image credits: i_am_kingsolex

Forensics team setting up a white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home days after kidnapping incident for investigation.

Image credits: TheSituationZA

White forensic tent set up at Nancy Guthrie's home, investigating kidnapping days after the incident.

Image credits: suzzyq42856

Forensics team setting up white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home amid investigation days after kidnapping incident.

Image credits: xkceobkim

Forensics setting up white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home investigating days after kidnapping incident.

Image credits: LuaAmba1

Forensics team sets up white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home investigating kidnapping evidence days after incident.

Image credits: BotFreeZone

Forensics team setting up a white tent outside Nancy Guthrie's home days after kidnapping investigation begins

Image credits: C21vprice

Forensics team setting up white tent at Nancy Guthrie’s home for investigation days after kidnapping incident.

Image credits: 3hpypets

Forensics team setting up a white tent outside Nancy Guthrie’s home days after a kidnapping investigation began.

Image credits: domesticadvisor

Forensics team setting up a white tent at Nancy Guthrie's home amid kidnapping investigation days later.

Image credits: PeteThaYinzer

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning forensic analysis near a location related to Nancy Guthrie's home after kidnapping.

Image credits: matcampbell77