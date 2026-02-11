Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Detained In Connection With Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapping Breaks His Silence
Woman speaking emotionally at night, related to man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.
Crime, Society

Man Detained In Connection With Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapping Breaks His Silence

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
0

29

0

A man who said he was the “person of interest” detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has spoken to reporters upon his release.

The man was detained shortly after cops released footage of a masked suspect, captured outside Nancy’s front door shortly before she vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home.

After Carlos was taken for questioning, a woman named Josefina claimed she was the “mother-in-law” of the person of interest, and said officials were “invading” her property.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • The man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance spoke to reporters upon his release.
    • The “person of interest” revealed his first name and said cops were following him on Tuesday night.
    • “I’m done. Look at what they are putting my family through,” he said.
    • He was detained shortly after authorities released security camera footage of a masked man standing outside Nancy's front door shortly before her disappearance.

    The man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has spoken to reporters upon his release

    Two women smiling together indoors, related to man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping.

    Two women smiling together indoors, related to man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping.

    Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

    The “person of interest” was detained in Rio Rico, a tiny border community that’s about 60 miles south of Tucson, Arizona, where Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was allegedly taken against her will.

    A witness, Krystal Bacica, said cops pulled the car over right in front of her apartment building on Frontage Road, Rio Rico.

    Two men standing outdoors at night, one appearing to speak, related to man detained in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

    Image credits: abc15

    “There were five or six unmarked cars, and they had a silver SUV pulled over, a police car facing it,” the witness told the Daily Mail. “Two guys were out of a car, and their hats said ‘FBI.’”

    The man was released hours later. And he spoke to reporters about how cops questioned him and searched his home.

    The “person of interest” identified himself as Carlos and said cops were following him on Tuesday night

    Two women smiling and conversing in a cozy setting, relating to a man detained in connection with kidnapping.

    Two women smiling and conversing in a cozy setting, relating to a man detained in connection with kidnapping.

    Image credits: Savannah Guthrie

    Identifying himself as Carlos, the man revealed that he was a delivery driver and was working a Lyft shift when he noticed cops following him on Tuesday night.

    He also claimed his wife was the one behind the wheel.

    After stopping their vehicle, Carlos said cops took him into custody and questioned him about Nancy.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping speaking during an interview in a blue polo shirt.

    Image credits: AFGutierrez

    Comment text on a white background discussing a suspect's appearance related to Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a suspect's appearance related to Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

    “They didn’t ask me no questions,” he said. “They just sat me in the car, they investigated my car, and this van, and that’s it. They didn’t ask me no questions, no nothing.”

    Carlos claimed he had no idea who Nancy Guthrie or Savannah Guthrie were, and he wasn’t even aware of the missing case that gripped the nation for days.

    “I didn’t do anything … I’m innocent,” he told CBS News.

    “I’m done. Look at what they are putting my family through,” Carlos said

    Police vehicles with flashing lights and officers at night investigating a scene related to a kidnapping case.

    Police vehicles with flashing lights and officers at night investigating a scene related to a kidnapping case.

    Image credits: FOX News

    Given the nature of his job, Carlos said he might have, at most, delivered a package to Nancy’s house, but claimed he had no other connection to her.

    “I hope they get the suspect because I’m not it,” Carlos told the outlet. “I hope everybody do their job and find the suspect so I can clear my name. I’m done. Look at what they are putting my family through.”

    Woman with short hair and hoop earrings speaking outdoors at night in connection with kidnapping investigation.

    Woman with short hair and hoop earrings speaking outdoors at night in connection with kidnapping investigation.

    Image credits: Arizona’s Family (3TV / CBS 5)

    After authorities confirmed on Tuesday that a “person of interest” was being questioned in connection with the Nancy Guthrie investigation, a woman named Josefina claimed she was the man’s mother-in-law.

    Josefina said several family members were with her son-in-law when cops stopped him on the road.

    “My daughter and he, and the kids, my grandkids, were doing DoorDash when they got stopped here,” she told NewsNation.

    A woman who claimed she was the mother-in-law of the “person of interest” spoke to media outlets

    Police tape blocking a dark street at night as man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping remains under investigation.

    Police tape blocking a dark street at night as man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping remains under investigation.

    Image credits: FOX News

    Text excerpt discussing a man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaking out about the incident.

    Text excerpt discussing a man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaking out about the incident.

    The mother-in-law said investigators asked her a lot of questions about him.

    “I said, I have nothing to hide,” she continued. “You can go in my house. You can search anything you want. There’s nothing to hide.”

    “I don’t know the lady, I don’t know about the lady,” she added. “I saw her (missing) on Facebook.”

    Man wearing a ski mask captured by security camera in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case at night.

    Man wearing a ski mask captured by security camera in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case at night.

    Image credits: FBIPhoenix

    Describing her son-in-law as a “good guy,” the Rio Rico resident claimed he didn’t have a criminal record of being violent. And she was “positive” he was at home when Nancy vanished without a trace.

    “On the weekends, he stays at my house. He doesn’t go nowhere,” she said.

    She claimed to CBS News that officials were “just invading my property.”

    Josefina said investigators showed her the surveillance footage captured by Nancy’s Google Nest security camera

    Comment from Decent_Check2084 discussing disbelief about a woman living near a kidnapping incident.

    Comment from Decent_Check2084 discussing disbelief about a woman living near a kidnapping incident.

    Josefina explained that law enforcement officials showed her the surveillance footage captured by Nancy’s Google Nest security camera.

    She claimed the suspect in the footage didn’t look like her detained son-in-law.

    “They showed me a video to see if it was him, to see … if I recognize the things he was wearing, he doesn’t have any of that,” she told ABC15. “He doesn’t have anything that comes in the video.”

    Woman speaking in dim light, with caption about search and nothing to hide in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

    Woman speaking in dim light, with caption about search and nothing to hide in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

    Image credits: Arizona’s Family (3TV / CBS 5)

    Comment on social media post warning about legal counsel, related to man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping breaking his silence.

    Comment on social media post warning about legal counsel, related to man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping breaking his silence.

    In surveillance footage released by authorities on Tuesday, a masked man was seen wearing gloves, khakis, sneakers, and a backpack.

    He appeared to tamper with the Google Nest camera mounted on Nancy’s front door shortly before the 84-year-old mother disappeared.

    The suspect’s eyes were visible, and authorities said he appeared to have facial hair around his mouth.

    The masked man seemed like an amateur thug and was possibly a “rookie,” experts said

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping wearing mask and gloves near a brick archway at night.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping wearing mask and gloves near a brick archway at night.

    Image credits: FBIPhoenix

    Experts claimed the masked man in the footage appeared to be an inexperienced thug, who looked like an amateur by the way he carried his firearm and handled the security camera.

    Longtime private investigator Andy Kay branded the disguised man as a “rookie,” saying he had “incorrectly” holstered his firearm in his pants.

    Footage showed the man disconnecting the camera and ultimately taking it with him, possibly under the impression that the surveillance footage would be deleted once the device was disconnected.

    However, Andy explained that the cameras automatically upload the footage to the servers as long as the device is connected to the internet.

    “According to Nest, without a subscription, usually they are quickly overwritten by next images,” the founder of Kay & Associates told the New York Post.

    “But if the camera is disconnected, there should be nothing to overwrite on the server,” Andy added.

    “Why do I feel like this is a political plot to target more minorities,” one commented online 

    User comment expressing sympathy for Nancy Guthrie’s family in the kidnapping case, mentioning trauma and hope for closure.

    User comment expressing sympathy for Nancy Guthrie’s family in the kidnapping case, mentioning trauma and hope for closure.

    Commenter Comfortable-Load-904 expressing sympathy for the Guthrie family amid Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case frustrations.

    Commenter Comfortable-Load-904 expressing sympathy for the Guthrie family amid Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case frustrations.

    FBI agents searching a house related to man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

    FBI agents searching a house related to man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

    Text message conversation screenshot showing a comment about a possible son-in-law involvement in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case.

    Text message conversation screenshot showing a comment about a possible son-in-law involvement in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case.

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing hope that Nancy Guthrie will be found soon amid kidnapping investigation.

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing hope that Nancy Guthrie will be found soon amid kidnapping investigation.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying Surely innocent people won’t be damaged by this related to a man detained in a kidnapping case.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying Surely innocent people won’t be damaged by this related to a man detained in a kidnapping case.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaks publicly for the first time about the case.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaks publicly for the first time about the case.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaking during an interview in a neutral indoor setting.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaking during an interview in a neutral indoor setting.

    Screenshot of online comment expressing belief in the woman and hope for justice in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

    Screenshot of online comment expressing belief in the woman and hope for justice in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Ted Bundy’s mom claiming his innocence in a discussion about a kidnapping case.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Ted Bundy’s mom claiming his innocence in a discussion about a kidnapping case.

    Text post by user Alwaysstaykind reading FBI arresting anyone just to let people know they are working, related to man detained in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

    Text post by user Alwaysstaykind reading FBI arresting anyone just to let people know they are working, related to man detained in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaking out during an interview in a casual setting.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaking out during an interview in a casual setting.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping breaks his silence in a social media post expressing political concerns.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping breaks his silence in a social media post expressing political concerns.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaks out in a text post about the right to remain silent.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaks out in a text post about the right to remain silent.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaking during a media interview with serious expression.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping speaking during a media interview with serious expression.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping speaking in an interview, looking serious and reflective.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping speaking in an interview, looking serious and reflective.

    Comment by msdeleon886 expressing doubt about the suspect's guilt in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case unfolding soon.

    Comment by msdeleon886 expressing doubt about the suspect's guilt in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case unfolding soon.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by user stacey5974 discussing a woman potentially risking imprisonment.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by user stacey5974 discussing a woman potentially risking imprisonment.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a story related to man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a story related to man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

    Comment from user Classy_K86_Gaming discussing a case related to a man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

    Comment from user Classy_K86_Gaming discussing a case related to a man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

    Commenter JennyInCalif expressing belief in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case, discussing suspicion and risk of being framed.

    Commenter JennyInCalif expressing belief in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case, discussing suspicion and risk of being framed.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping breaks his silence during a legal discussion online.

    Man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie kidnapping breaks his silence during a legal discussion online.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

