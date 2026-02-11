Man Detained In Connection With Nancy Guthrie’s Kidnapping Breaks His Silence

A man who said he was the “person of interest” detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has spoken to reporters upon his release.
The man was detained shortly after cops released footage of a masked suspect, captured outside Nancy’s front door shortly before she vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home.
After Carlos was taken for questioning, a woman named Josefina claimed she was the “mother-in-law” of the person of interest, and said officials were “invading” her property.
- The man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance spoke to reporters upon his release.
- The “person of interest” revealed his first name and said cops were following him on Tuesday night.
- “I’m done. Look at what they are putting my family through,” he said.
- He was detained shortly after authorities released security camera footage of a masked man standing outside Nancy's front door shortly before her disappearance.
The man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has spoken to reporters upon his release
Image credits: Savannah Guthrie
The “person of interest” was detained in Rio Rico, a tiny border community that’s about 60 miles south of Tucson, Arizona, where Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was allegedly taken against her will.
A witness, Krystal Bacica, said cops pulled the car over right in front of her apartment building on Frontage Road, Rio Rico.
Image credits: abc15
“There were five or six unmarked cars, and they had a silver SUV pulled over, a police car facing it,” the witness told the Daily Mail. “Two guys were out of a car, and their hats said ‘FBI.’”
The man was released hours later. And he spoke to reporters about how cops questioned him and searched his home.
The “person of interest” identified himself as Carlos and said cops were following him on Tuesday night
Image credits: Savannah Guthrie
Identifying himself as Carlos, the man revealed that he was a delivery driver and was working a Lyft shift when he noticed cops following him on Tuesday night.
He also claimed his wife was the one behind the wheel.
After stopping their vehicle, Carlos said cops took him into custody and questioned him about Nancy.
Image credits: AFGutierrez
“They didn’t ask me no questions,” he said. “They just sat me in the car, they investigated my car, and this van, and that’s it. They didn’t ask me no questions, no nothing.”
Carlos claimed he had no idea who Nancy Guthrie or Savannah Guthrie were, and he wasn’t even aware of the missing case that gripped the nation for days.
“I didn’t do anything … I’m innocent,” he told CBS News.
“I’m done. Look at what they are putting my family through,” Carlos said
Image credits: FOX News
Given the nature of his job, Carlos said he might have, at most, delivered a package to Nancy’s house, but claimed he had no other connection to her.
“I hope they get the suspect because I’m not it,” Carlos told the outlet. “I hope everybody do their job and find the suspect so I can clear my name. I’m done. Look at what they are putting my family through.”
Image credits: Arizona’s Family (3TV / CBS 5)
After authorities confirmed on Tuesday that a “person of interest” was being questioned in connection with the Nancy Guthrie investigation, a woman named Josefina claimed she was the man’s mother-in-law.
Josefina said several family members were with her son-in-law when cops stopped him on the road.
“My daughter and he, and the kids, my grandkids, were doing DoorDash when they got stopped here,” she told NewsNation.
A woman who claimed she was the mother-in-law of the “person of interest” spoke to media outlets
Image credits: FOX News
The mother-in-law said investigators asked her a lot of questions about him.
“I said, I have nothing to hide,” she continued. “You can go in my house. You can search anything you want. There’s nothing to hide.”
“I don’t know the lady, I don’t know about the lady,” she added. “I saw her (missing) on Facebook.”
Image credits: FBIPhoenix
Describing her son-in-law as a “good guy,” the Rio Rico resident claimed he didn’t have a criminal record of being violent. And she was “positive” he was at home when Nancy vanished without a trace.
“On the weekends, he stays at my house. He doesn’t go nowhere,” she said.
She claimed to CBS News that officials were “just invading my property.”
Josefina said investigators showed her the surveillance footage captured by Nancy’s Google Nest security camera
Josefina explained that law enforcement officials showed her the surveillance footage captured by Nancy’s Google Nest security camera.
She claimed the suspect in the footage didn’t look like her detained son-in-law.
“They showed me a video to see if it was him, to see … if I recognize the things he was wearing, he doesn’t have any of that,” she told ABC15. “He doesn’t have anything that comes in the video.”
Image credits: Arizona’s Family (3TV / CBS 5)
In surveillance footage released by authorities on Tuesday, a masked man was seen wearing gloves, khakis, sneakers, and a backpack.
He appeared to tamper with the Google Nest camera mounted on Nancy’s front door shortly before the 84-year-old mother disappeared.
The suspect’s eyes were visible, and authorities said he appeared to have facial hair around his mouth.
The masked man seemed like an amateur thug and was possibly a “rookie,” experts said
Image credits: FBIPhoenix
Experts claimed the masked man in the footage appeared to be an inexperienced thug, who looked like an amateur by the way he carried his firearm and handled the security camera.
Longtime private investigator Andy Kay branded the disguised man as a “rookie,” saying he had “incorrectly” holstered his firearm in his pants.
Footage showed the man disconnecting the camera and ultimately taking it with him, possibly under the impression that the surveillance footage would be deleted once the device was disconnected.
However, Andy explained that the cameras automatically upload the footage to the servers as long as the device is connected to the internet.
This is Carlos, who says he was pulled over by police and was accused of kidnapping #NancyGuthrie.
They have released him.
We just spoke with him outside his house in Rio Rico, Arizona
@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/BmsR2q5jBl
— Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) February 11, 2026
“According to Nest, without a subscription, usually they are quickly overwritten by next images,” the founder of Kay & Associates told the New York Post.
“But if the camera is disconnected, there should be nothing to overwrite on the server,” Andy added.
29
0