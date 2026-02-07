Neighbor Of Nancy Guthrie Shared Crucial Information That Triggered Police Roof Search

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, took a significant turn on February 6, after a neighbor’s observation led authorities to search the roof of the 84-year-old’s Tucson home.

While scaling the residence, law enforcement removed a wired device believed to be a camera and towed an SUV from the property as part of the expanding probe.

Highlights Neighbor Laura Gargano noticed a "suspiciously clean" roof in aerial news footage, leading to a targeted search for recent contractor activity or tampering.

FBI agents recovered a wired camera from the roof.

Authorities impounded a blue Subaru SUV from Nancy Guthrie's garage.

While President Trump hinted at a "definitive" suspect, Sheriff Nanos confirmed the search remains a live abduction rescue.

The developments came as federal and county investigators confirmed they are actively chasing clues after reclassifying the case as an abduction investigation.

Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor’s roof rip sparked a new line of investigation in the ongoing investigation

Two women, one in an orange top and floral skirt, and the other in blue, standing together in a brightly lit studio setting.

Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

The renewed search began after Guthrie’s neighbor, Laura Gargano, contacted authorities upon noticing something unusual in aerial footage of the home aired on television.

Gargano alleged that the roof appeared astoundingly clean compared to others in the neighborhood, especially given recent rainy weather.

“I did notice on an aerial shot that it looked like her roof had been recoated recently,” Gargano told CNN.

Elderly woman smiling indoors, related to neighbor of Nancy Guthrie sharing crucial info triggering police roof search

Image credits: savannahguthrie

“When you recoat your roof, it gets dirty pretty quickly, and we’ve had a lot of rain the previous three weeks, so it would be normal for a roof to be a little dirty.”

She further noted that the contrast stood out because flat garage roofs in the area tend to collect dirt rapidly. Based on her suspicions, she suggested investigators look into whether contractors had been on the property shortly before Guthrie vanished.

“If you’re looking for surface people that visited, that’s just one thing to check,” she said. “It could be nothing, but I noticed it.”

FBI agents reportedly removed a wired device believed to be a camera

Two women sitting outdoors smiling together, neighbor of Nancy Guthrie reportedly sharing crucial information.

Image credits: savannahguthrie

Within hours of the tip, FBI agents were filmed climbing onto the roof and carefully removing what was believed to be a wired camera.

Retired NYPD Inspector Paul Maura noted that the device could prove important if it captured movement around the home during the critical overnight window.

“Apparently, on that roof, the agents recovered a new camera, a camera that they hadn’t been aware of,” Mauro told Fox News.

Missing person Nancy Guthrie, vulnerable adult, reported by neighbor prompting police roof search in Pima County.

Image credits: Pima County Sheriff’s Department

“I don’t know more than that as to why it hadn’t been recovered or what it might see.”

Mauro further noted that wildlife or security cameras are common in the area and may have recorded human movement that was previously overlooked in the early days of the investigation.

As reported by Bored Panda, Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31, around 9:45 p.m. after one of her children dropped her off at her home. She was reported missing the next day when she failed to show up for a church service.

Authorities also towed an SUV from the property as part of evidence collection

Aerial view of a residential neighborhood showing the area where the neighbor reportedly shared crucial information.

Image credits: KGUN9/NBC

At the same time, agents were searching the roof, more than 10 police vehicles converged on the Catalina Foothills residence.

A blue Subaru SUV, believed to belong to Guthrie, was removed from the garage and escorted to an impound lot near the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, according to Fox News.

Though authorities have not yet disclosed why the vehicle was seized or whether it is directly linked to Guthrie’s suspected kidnapping, investigators have confirmed that every physical lead is being examined.

Investigators continue to assess new messages and additional vehicle leads

Aerial view of a house with a white roof involved in a police roof search after neighbor's crucial information.

Image credits: CBS News

Friday’s developments unfolded alongside confirmation that law enforcement is analyzing a new message sent to a local Arizona news outlet.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department said they are “actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity”.

KOLD 13 News also reported that the message appeared similar in style to earlier communications sent to media outlets.

Man in suit and blue tie speaking into microphones, related to neighbor of Nancy Guthrie sharing crucial information.

Image credits: News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV

However, officials cautioned that no determination has been made regarding whether the messages are legitimate or connected to Nancy’s disappearance.

Separately, police also rushed to a Circle K store in Tucson after receiving a tip about a “vehicle of interest”.

Security footage was obtained, but investigators have not confirmed whether the conveyance is tied to the case or remains relevant.

Donald Trump also alleged that authorities are “very close” as officials maintain Nancy Guthrie is alive

Police vehicles with flashing lights at night during a roof search triggered by neighbor of Nancy Guthrie’s report.

Image credits: Fox News

Police roof search underway at night after neighbor of Nancy Guthrie reportedly shared crucial information.

Image credits: Fox News

As the investigation intensified, President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that federal authorities were making meaningful progress.

“We have very strong clues,” Trump said. When asked whether a suspect had been identified, he added, “Yeah. Could be definitive.”

Two women standing in a cozy room, representing neighbor of Nancy Guthrie sharing crucial information for police roof search.

Image credits: savannahguthrie

Despite the lack of publicly named suspects, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos remained firm in his belief that Nancy is alive.

“What I believe is that Nancy was removed from her home against her will, and that we need to find her,” Nanos told reporters Friday night.

“She’s still alive. I believe that until physical evidence shows me otherwise.”

However, concerns remain high as Nancy is believed to be without her essential medication.

