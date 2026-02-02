Disturbing Evidence Emerges From The House Of Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC’s Today, is living through an unthinkable ordeal: her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, has vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home under circumstances that authorities now describe as suspicious and possibly criminal.

The beloved journalist, who recently returned to work after surgery, stepped away from her duties to issue a statement urging the public to help find her mother:

Highlights The 84-year-old mother of NBC anchor Savannah Gurthie, Nancy, vanished Saturday night.

Her phone, purse, ID, and essential medication were left untouched inside her $1M home.

Police are treating the residence as a crime scene and have not ruled out foul play.

“Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case,” she wrote.

Guthrie then encouraged anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s office at 520-351-4900.

RELATED:

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie’s mother has disappeared under potentially criminal circumstances

Savannah Guthrie on the set of Today show, discussing disturbing evidence from the house of her missing mom.

Image credits: NBC

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:45pm on Saturday (January 31), after being dropped off at her Tucson home by a friend following a church event. The next morning, she failed to appear at her usual Sunday service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savannah Guthrie smiling with an older woman in a TV studio discussing evidence from missing mom's house.

Image credits: NBC

When family members and investigators entered her $1 million home, they found a crucial detail:

Nancy’s purse, cell phone, ID, and even her medication, items no one would leave behind if they were planning to step out, were all untouched.

Missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie, vulnerable adult, with disturbing evidence emerging from Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom case.

Image credits: Pima County Sheriff’s

“It’s not a situation where she voluntarily went away,” a source close to the family told the Daily Mail. “She didn’t take any of the things you would normally take if you voluntarily went out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At a Monday press conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that the home is now being treated as a crime scene.

🚨BREAKING: Police just upgraded the disappearance of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother to a full-on CRIME INVESTIGATION! Nancy Guthrie, 80, vanished without a trace, last seen in her Oklahoma home. pic.twitter.com/VWMCBMFmTu — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 2, 2026

He said Nancy’s limited mobility made it extremely unlikely she left the house unaided, and although he declined to elaborate, he said additional evidence inside the residence suggested she did not leave on her own.

Brick house with desert landscaping under a cloudy sky, related to disturbing evidence from Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom.

Image credits: The Republic/Sarah Lapidus

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities quickly ruled out the possibility that Nancy, who had lived alone since the passing of her husband Charles in 1989, had wandered off due to cognitive issues.

Elderly woman smiling indoors, related to disturbing evidence from the house of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: savannahguthrie

She was mentally sound, did not suffer from dementia, and was known to depend on medication she’d left behind to survive.

On Today, co-host Jenna Bush Hager grew visibly emotional as she reminded viewers of how critical those pills were to Nancy’s health.

Nancy Guthrie was not known to suffer from any form of cognitive decline

Tweet discussing potential security camera footage from the house related to disturbing evidence about Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom.

Image credits: Michellerose222

Two women standing and smiling indoors, related to disturbing evidence from Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom's house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: savannahguthrie

Homicide detectives have now joined the case. So have Customs and Border Protection officials due to the home’s proximity to the Mexican border. The FBI is also reportedly aware of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Advanced search tactics, such as drones for aerial surveillance, have already been deployed across the area.

Neighbor Paul Arnaud, who lives nearby, said the situation took a turn when word spread that Nancy’s front door had been left ajar.

Aerial view of a secluded house surrounded by trees with a pool, linked to disturbing evidence from Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom.

Image credits: Google

ADVERTISEMENT

“We heard that the front door was left open,” he told reporters. “So a lot of us are worried that it was an abduction… They did a thorough search throughout the entire day and early evening of the entire area and they could not find her.”

Tweet mentioning Tucson Arizona, related to disturbing evidence from the house of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom.

Image credits: CiaPenny

Savannah Guthrie smiling with her mother seated outdoors on a patio, casual clothing in a relaxed setting.

Image credits: savannahguthrie

ADVERTISEMENT

Another source echoed the sentiment: “I don’t think they can say [what happened] yet, but it sounds like it was bad. It’s not like she was mentally unwell and wandered out, if you know what I mean.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News staff held a prayer circle Monday morning to pray for Nancy’s safe return .

Savannah Guthrie engaging with crowd outside, relating to disturbing evidence from the house of her missing mom.

Image credits: savannahguthrie

On Today, broadcaster Craig Melvin appeared visibly tense as he shared updates with the audience.

Nancy was recently seen visiting the Today show studios in New York alongside Savannah, who remains extremely close to her mother. In photos from the visit, the two smiled beside Savannah’s siblings, her brother Camron and sister Annie.

NEW: Sheriff says Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother is of “sound mind” as authorities investigate her disappearance as a crime. “This is not dementia-related. She is as sharp as a tack.” pic.twitter.com/FR3AUzDT5B — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 2, 2026

“She doesn’t believe that her mom just went out of her own accord,” said the insider close to Savannah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities are still classifying the situation as a “search and rescue operation,” but Sheriff Nanos made it clear that foul play has not been ruled out.

Smiling woman with wavy blonde hair wearing a dark blue velvet top related to Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom evidence.

Image credits: savannahguthrie

“I moved away from the Tucson area in October. As a senior dependent on public transportation, I feared for my safety because of the sky rocketing crime,” a reader wrote.

“I hope Ms. Guthrie’s mother is returned to her safely.”

“The Sheriff’s words are alarming. I do not believe this story will have a happy ending,” another added.

“Terrible.” Netizens shared their thoughts on the disappearance on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Chris Reynolds reacting with the phrase this is just terrible about disturbing evidence from Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom.

Image credits: DannyGriff42033

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet expressing concern for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom, hoping she is found unharmed amid disturbing evidence.

Image credits: MrPhresh225

Tweet discussing disturbing evidence and homicide investigators at the house of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom.

Image credits: CarolKelleyNes1

Screenshot of a tweet questioning the reasons behind harm linked to Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom and related disturbing evidence.

Image credits: chynaheidi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing disturbing evidence related to Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom and neighborhood search efforts.

Image credits: DanetteLundberg

Screenshot of a tweet by Jon Evans discussing details related to Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom case.

Image credits: jonevans

Tweet from Jakob expressing concern and hope for safety related to disturbing evidence from Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom case.

Image credits: DominguezCaddy

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing the impact of high-profile coverage on missing person cases and investigative complications.

Image credits: adamslife365

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet expressing hope for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom to be found safe, mentioning police involvement and concern.

Image credits: Fred_Does_Stuff

Tweet from user Diana Mcgee commenting on the missing mom’s house lacking security cameras in desert location.

Image credits: DianaMcgee4607

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Robin Flynn expressing devastation and prayers for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom amid disturbing evidence emerging.

Image credits: RobinFlynn2014

Tweet discussing disturbing evidence related to Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom, expressing heartbreak and prayers.

Image credits: TheSCIF

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing concerns about elders living alone, relating to disturbing evidence from Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom's house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Annette17305154