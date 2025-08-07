#1 My Mother told my sister and I that we have an older brother she put up for adoption probably 1968. My Grandmother is the only one that knows the details of the adoption. She now suffers from Alzheimers and would never share any information.

Big Bro, if you’re out there and alive. I hope you know I think about you and wish I knew you.

RELATED:

#2 I have one that was solved, but only after about 35 years.



Family friend's brother has a wife, three kids. Goes to work one day, and doesn't come home. Wife files a missing person's report, but no one can find him. This is in the 70s. Eventually the wife thinks something bad must have happened, maybe he is dead. Has him actually declared dead, moves on with life.



Around 2005, the guy's father dies. Out of nowhere, the missing guy shows up back in town. He ended up having moved to florida to be in a gay relationship and didn't want to admit it to anyone. He wanted money from his dad's will. But since his dad thought he was dead he didn't get anything. He tried to fight it but didn't get anything. Honestly I dont pity him, it sucks he felt he had to hide his sexuality, and I understand it, but his kids and wife thought he was dead and mourned him and such and that is a massively s****y thing to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I have a sister who disappeared in the 90s along with her husband. Just gone. Her social hasn't been used since her disappearance. There was a lot of speculation and suspicion surrounding her mother in law who live on a secluded ranch. Especially when she decided to lay down a concrete slab in a random place for no reason. Every few years, an investigator, last time the Texas Rangers, will reopen the cold case, but interest wanes quickly and no progress is ever made. Side note..when the Ranger started poking around, the woman sold her ranch and moved away. Still nothing came of it.

#4 One day, when I was about 16, I came home from school and saw a red solo cup outside my parents front door. I went to go pick it up thinking it was garbage, but it was filled with water and there were 3 little goldfish inside. I brought the fish in and kept them in a tank until they died. One lived a few years. I have no idea where they came from, or how they ended up in a red solo cup on my porch.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Twenty years ago my family and I were holidaying in a small seaside town in England. While we were away, a thief or thieves broke into our home, opened our digestive biscuits and crumbled them all over the floor in different rooms before pouring vinegar everywhere. The only thing that was stolen throughout the entire house were the AV cables that connected my PS1 to the TV. Not the PS1, not the games, not any other 'valuable' things. Just the AV cables.



Since I have too many questions regarding this, it will always remain my personal mystery.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 When I was 2 my mother disappeared. She had just moved to VA with me & my younger brother. My older brother was living with grandparents in PA, where my dad was in jail.



She left me and my brother with her sister one night. Her BIL and a friend of his gave her a ride up to a bar, because she was going to be looking for bartending jobs that evening. My mom was 24 at the time, & had just moved to VA 2 months before.



She never came home. She just, disappeared. In between stops at bars. My brother and I were eventually placed into foster care. The next year some hunters/ hikers in the woods across town found some human remains. They were just bones by that point. But my mother was able to be identified from dental records. Cause of death was blunt force trauma and GSW.



A couple years later my younger brother and I were adopted by two amazing parents. It was a closed adoption, but they never kept the truth from me. But I didn’t get to talk to or see anyone from my birth family again until after my younger brother turned 18. Got to learn a lot more about my family after that.



However, my mother’s m*rder from 1985 has never been solved. It was “reopened” again about 8 years ago, but I still haven’t heard about any new developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 When I was a freshman or sophomore in high school (2003ish?) I received a bubble package in the mail that had no return address on it, although it was clearly marked with my name. Inside was a burnt copy of the Postal Service album, complete with hand drawn album art and all. It was around my birthday so I assumed a friend sent it to me, but no one ever said anything to me about it and I never found out who did it. Innocent mystery.

#8 One day my neighbor knocked on my door with a letter she’s received. She said she thought I’d want to see what it said. It was a form letter accusing my husband and myself of all sorts of horrible things. As the day went on, the majority of my neighbors on the street brought me more of these letters. All exactly the same.



I called the police. They took the stack of letters and asked if anyone was upset at any of us. My husband and I couldn’t think of anyone that fit that description. The police left without saying much.



I started investigating on my own. One thing I noticed is that all of the street addresses on the envelopes had our old post code, which had been changed. The only place online that listed full addresses with the incorrect post code is the county tax records. One other clue that the county tax records were used for the address was the fact that the only person on our street that didn’t get a letter was not listed on the tax records.



I still don’t know who sent the letters. My first inclination was that it was one of my sisters. This sister has threatened my life on many occasions. I have emails and voicemail saved in which she explicitly details how she will k**l me and my family. I’ve long worked to keep my address from her. Unfortunately my elderly mother shares information that she probably shouldn’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 When I was young, I came home from school and tried to close my bedroom door but it wouldn’t close. The metal part of the door frame (that the latch goes into) was bent and there was a small silver charm inside the hole in the door frame. It was a Native American wearing a headdress.



It wasn’t a charm for a bracelet or necklace, because there was no hole. I asked my mom and she was just as confused as I was- and scared that someone had broken into our home.



She didn’t end up filing a police report because that was the only odd thing. Nothing was missing, all the windows were locked.



It’s been 15 years and I still think about this AT LEAST once a week trying to figure out an explanation. My mom doesn’t have any ideas either and doesn’t know what she did with the charm.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I had a friend when I was in the second or third grade that whenever I think back seems like a dream. My mother remembers him, and I remember certain events, but everything else, I can't remember. His father would routinely take us to his work - I remember that his dad worked at a warehouse of some sort that had a refrigerated section and I was warned not to touch the metal rollers because my fingers would get stuck. I remember this warehouse had stairs on the outside that my friend and I would jump off of. While writing this comment, I suddenly remembered the name of the company - however, the closest location is roughly 60 miles away. However, using Google Maps, I did a road view and it does look vaguely familiar, but I can't be certain as I cannot "go" into the location and look around.







I remember his brother teaching me a "joke" that I still use to this day.







But the biggest mystery is that I have a very vivid memory of his family taking me on a road trip one time that I was spending the night. It was at night, and I fell asleep. I woke up when they drove into a lot and I remember seeing a giant arch like the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. We spent some time looking at it, and then went to a gas station for snacks and drove back home - I fell asleep again and woke up at their house. The drive from where I live to St. Louis is roughly 15 hours. I don't recall anything else about the trip. There doesn't appear to be any similar monuments anywhere near my location.







One day, my friend didn't show up to school and that was the last time I saw him. Every once in a while I will think back and ask, "What the heck was that?".

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I had my car broken into 3 consecutive weekends. First time they broke one window and stole all of my stereo equipment. The 2nd time they broke 2 windows and attempted to steal the car itself(had to replace the ignition switch they destroyed). 3rd time they only broke one window, but left a much worse radio than the one I owned on the front seat. Cars being broken into happens all of the time, but who does it 3 times and leaves a replacement radio the 3rd time?

#12 My grand uncle who is missing, presumed dead. This happened in rural Korea 70+ years ago. My grand mother's older brother got in an argument with my great grand father. GU (grand uncle) would have been around 30 years old. He stormed out of the house he lived in with great grand parents (still common in Korea to live with parents in adulthood). Everyone assumed that he went to cool off and possibly went to another relative's house (also common because 50+ members of our family all lived in the same little town). The next day his parents asked around and he was not seen by anyone. After 3 days of looking, police got involved, a town hall meeting was called, the entire town tried looking. Nothing. The family looked everywhere. Went to all the big cities. Hospitals etc.







Even as of today, no one has heard from him. Even if GU was alive somewhere, he would be dead by now due to old age at least. I think he met an untimely death when he stormed off. He was super close to his family and filial piety in Korea means that he would have made contact at some point. For sure when my great grand parents died. The family took out huge notices of death in every major newspaper hoping that GU would read it and come back. Nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My grandmother told me a story when I was 12, about 18 years ago. She had a younger sister, Doreen, who was 20 at the time, from a very small community (not really even large enough to be considered a town) in Oklahoma. Doreen decided that she wanted to be a movie star and so she left to Hollywood, this was in the 1960s, not sure the year, and she was never heard from again. Not one single person in the family ever heard from her again. My grandmother has always wondered what happened to her little sister, and since I heard the story, I’ve always wondered too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Growing up we had a relative we would visit every Christmas. She was an old lady, very short and very strange. But she didn't look or speak like everyone else in the family. I asked who she was once and was told the story:

My great grandfather was enlisted in the armed forces and went abroad to fight in WWI. When he returned home to his family he had an infant girl with him. He instructed his family to never, ever ask questions about who she was or why he brought her; but to treat her as family. Eventually my great grandfather passed away and the mystery remained, even to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 When I was in 5th grade, a new girl came to our school. She had a ton of brothers and sisters.



She invited us to her house for sleepovers a few times and there was a main house plus 2 other houses on the properties. She said her dad's other families lived there.



Me being 8/9 years old, I just thought that meant her dad's cousins or something.



I also noticed they had a book that said "Jesus Christ and the latter day saints". They looked like Bibles and had Jesus in the name, so I just figured they were regular Christians. Again, I was young and in Oklahoma, so I didn't know about other religions.



When we transitioned from elementary to Jr high, we noticed our friend wasn't around much. Then she just stopped coming to school.



We asked one of her siblings in a younger grade where she is, and he told us she moved to Utah. We were like why didn't everyone else move with her. The kid looked kinda sketched out and said she had to go help with another family then he ran away from us.



Now that I'm older, I realize she most likely was sent to Utah to be a child bride. This was the early 90s when Warren Jeff's was in his hayday.



I occasionally search her name on social media, but nothing pops up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Who left an armed mousetrap outside my back door.



I'm a pretty nice person. So is my spouse. We don't have any enemies. Not that we know of anyway. About 2 weeks after we purchased our new home, I walk out the back door only to find this mousetrap sitting there. My initial thought was that my cat found the treasure and dragged it over here to raid. I went to grab a stick to check it just for good measure, and to my surprise it snapped shut.



Someone had to walk through my gate down this long walkway, past motion sensor lights and into my backyard to place this thing outside my patio door.



My neighbors are nice old people. I don't think it was them. I've lived here 10 years now and have never had another incident. No one has ever shown that they have a beef with us. It made absolutely no sense. Bizarre.



I just wish I had security cameras back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My mom’s childhood friend Danielle went to a concert with a friend and never came home. Their car was never found. Their bodies were never found. She & her friend just disappeared into thin air. She lived in South Jersey and the concert was in Philly. No camera captured them crossing the bridge. We all fear they were k**led in a highly calculated and neat hit, but we can’t prove it because there is literally zero evidence of their whereabouts. We just have no idea. She and her friend both had children. It’s just so incredibly sad and confusing.



Here’s her page on the Charley a Project.



There’s also a Disappeared episode about her case.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My biological dad freaked out when my mum told him she was pregnant with me. He didn’t know if he wanted to be in my life or not. The following weeks they talked on the phone, then he had a car accident, but continued to talk to her afterwards until he suddenly stopped. His phone was disconnected, she never got his address, and she also couldn’t remember his last name properly, whether it was Addis or Addison. All I know about him is that his name is Lawrence and that he was nice, good looking and tall.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I had a friend named Colin in elementary school. Even had a sleepover at his house before. In grade 4 he stopped going to the same school as me. No one remembers him. Not even my parents. I can’t remember his last name. I wonder what happened with him. What is he doing today?

#20 I knew this girl that my brother liked and they were adorable. He would ride bikes with her and they were really cute. Then we hadn’t seen her for like 3 days so we went up to their house and knocked on their door. This older dude answered and we were like “hey is this girl here” and he said he knew no one with that name, so we left. I never saw that kid again and she never talked about moving. The house wasn’t up for sale either, no signs or anything. My brother got really sad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Back in college, I dropped my wallet on the road of the departures terminal when dropping my sister off at the airport. I didn't realize until I got home and started tearing the house apart looking for it.



Right when I was about to give up, I got a call on my cell phone from a shuttle driver who saw it on the concrete and picked it up. He found my college ID, and as luck would have it, his sister worked for the school's admissions department and was able to get my cell phone number from the student directory. Not only that, by pure coincidence, he would be in my neighborhood the next morning and could drop it off. Amazing!



The next morning I was woken up by a sharp knock on my door. I groggily answered it and sure enough there was a man in a shuttle driver's uniform holding out my wallet. He wordlessly handed it to me, I stammered out a thank you and before I could offer him a reward or anything, he spun around and left.



However, once the warm fuzzies of meeting such a good samaratin faded, I realized something.



At the time I lived with seven other people. The front door was always kept locked. Not one of my roommates saw or heard anything, and certainly no one let in a strange man at 8 in the morning.



The door the driver knocked on was my bedroom door.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 About 3 years ago I lost my sense of smell. It happened over the course of a week. First, everything smelled different than how it used to smell and then, nothing. I went to several doctors and had a battery of tests done. Scopes up my nose, MRI, etc. the final diagnosis was “sometimes people just lose their sense of smell”. I’d like to know WTF really happened.

#23 As a child, a slightly older girl and her father moved in beside us. She and I became friends instantly and taught me how to snow board, I had never been inside of her place but she had been inside of mine.

One day, she was just gone, I knocked on the door, no answer, her fathers car wasn't there and her snowboard wasn't in the back yard like usual. I waited until the next day and knocked on their door again, still no answer, I looked in to the living room window and there was nothing in there. It was just empty. I still wonder what happened, where they went and I feel bad cause I no longer remember her name.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 When I was about five or six in the early 90's, during summer vacation, my mother and father wanted to take me and my brother to the park. We invited our neighbor, who was a single father with two children the same age as me and my brother, because we were all good friends. He accepted the offer, and we all had a great time. While at the park, his kids asked if they could spend the night at our house, and both of our parents agreed.



Once we got home around 8:00 p.m. the neighbor kids said they were going to go home and brush their teeth and change their clothes, and they would be over in about ten minutes. My mother told them they didn't have to knock on the front door and just walk on in. Meanwhile, my father left again to meet up with a friend for coffee.



It was just my mother, brother and I at home. While waiting for the kids to come over, we were all in the living room watching a magic show on television. About ten or fifteen minutes later, we heard a knock on the door. My mom, assuming it was the kids, yelled "Come in!" despite telling them to just walk on in. However, nobody came in, and the knocking continued. My mom yelled "Come in!" again, this time much louder, but still nothing. The knocking kept happening, and my mom got angry and went to the front door, and I went with her.



When we opened the door, there was a grown man dressed in a ski mask, army fatigues, black boots, and a gun pointed straight at my mom's face. He had a knife sheathed and some rope in his back pockets, too -- the type of rope that you would tie around hay bales. My mom freaked out and pushed me out of sight and quickly closed the door and locked it. The guy panicked and jumped over our front porch railing and took off behind our house somewhere. We called the cops, but nothing ever came of it as far as I know.



The neighbor kids never came over that night, either (obviously, they wouldn't afterwards), but after this event, the father never really spoke to us anymore and we hardly, if ever, spoke or hung out with the kids again, for some strange reason. They moved a couple months later, and I've never heard from them again. It was all bizarre.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 About 20 years ago my parents, my brother, and I arrived home after being out all day. It was around 7 pm.



As we drove into the driveway, we noticed something sitting on our porch. When we got out of the car, we saw that it was one of those disposable aluminum baking dishes and something else wrapped in foil.



We got inside, opened it up, and inside was homemade lasagna and garlic bread. There was no note left with it. We were utterly confused.



My family decided to eat it despite not knowing its origin. I chose not to. I was jokingly told to call 911 if they started to experience signs of poisoning. They ate the whole thing and everyone was fine.



At the time, we were close to all our neighbors. We asked around to see if one of them made it for us but they all said no. My mom began to think we received it by accident. She checked with the person whose mail we always got because our addresses were similar. They had no idea what we were talking about.



To this day, we still have no idea who was the intended recipient. My thought is that someone dropped it off for a person who just experienced a death or life event that prevented them from cooking. But we would have heard about that from our neighbors. So, either this person was incredibly lost and left it by mistake, or it was a total random act of kindness.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Does my mom’s count? (And if you’re a bit sensitive to death, don’t read on)



When she was about 6 or 7 (in the 1960s), she found her infant sister deceased in the bathroom sink, blue, with the faucet running.



Apparently no one knows (or admitted knowledge) of how the sister got in the sink like that and cause of death was listed as pneumonia. Add to the fact that her mother, my grandmother, denied any existence of the infant and her death for like 30 years.



**Update 11/28** I’ve shared this post (and everyone’s responses) with my mom. She’s pretty surprised at the amount of response and she wanted to add some things, besides what I covered in the replies below.



-They had ice cream (and people over) because they came back from church for some ceremony for her 2 year old brother-possibly a baptism for him, she isn’t quite sure, except they went to church, and her brother then a big celebration when they got home.



-Because it was a big celebration, her father invited everyone in the neighborhood inside, even if he didn’t know them or if the person happened to be just passing by/wasn’t someone from their neighborhood. Everyone and anyone was invited inside.



-When my mom questioned why was the baby in the sink her mom came running in from the living room to the bathroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 When I was 18/19 I worked at a popular cafe in a big west coast city. The cafe had been without a general manager for a few months. Finally we had someone start the position. He seemed like an alright guy and everyone got along with him fine. There was no major friction and he didn't complain about his working conditions or anything. One day he left to drop off the bank deposit and said he would be back. He never returned.



We thought he would be back the next day but he never showed. We let corporate know. It probably seems obvious what happened-- he took the deposit and ran. Except the bank deposit was made. One of the shift managers drove by his house and no one was there. She didn't see his car and no one answered the door. I can't recall if she peeked in the windows or not but I got the sense that it wasn't as if he was hiding. He was just gone.



I've always wondered what happened to that guy. I hope his leaving was voluntary and he was/is safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I had a childhood friend. We were both about five years old.



She was somehow related to my grandmother on my Dads side and we would play sometimes when she would visit.



She stopped coming to visit. I never knew to ask why. And I never heard of her again, even tho she was clearly somehow a family member that I should have occasionally heard about.



A few years later, I saw a picture professionally taken of her and I posing side by side. Like a JC Penney picture.



I didn’t ever remember doing it. Taking that photo. I would remember. It would have been an event and trip to the mall. I would have remembered.



But I stared at that picture and could not at recall being a part of it.



It all makes me feel like I have a lost set of memories. Perhaps from some trauma.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I was sleeping in my room that was on the second floor. I think it was about 4 in the morning when I woke up to the sound of footsteps on the roof. I thought I may have imagined hearing footsteps and went back to sleep. When I woke up to my alarm at about 6 am, I looked out my window and noticed that the screen to my window had been slashed. I always wonder who the hell did this and what they were planning on doing. 15 years later and it still creeps me out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Anyway, this isn't a real life disappearance, but a couple of years ago I had this friend who I talked to basically everyday, and one day she said something about her mom not being able to pay the internet bill so she may go offline for a day or two until the bills paid and the internet comes back. She never came online again. All of her accounts on every site had been inactive since that day or before because she was mainly active on her facebook, and ever since I've always worried for her safety, since we live in different countries and from what she did tell me, where she lived was kind of messed up, and the fact she hasn't been active at all in two whole years just worries me a bit, even though I probably am over thinking it and she's probably fine, but I'd love to know she actually is okay, whether she'd want to talk to me again or not.



Edit: I should've mentioned this but forgot, but for those curious, she was from Glendale, Arizona.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My grandfather went on a business trip to Florida in the 1950s and disappeared for a month, leaving his car behind and blood on the seat. Eventually, he turned up in California claiming not to remember what happened. Soon after returning home, it came out that he had picked up a hitchhiking airman who attacked him and he fought back, kicking him out of the car in the process. He thought he had k**led him, which is why he ran. I never could find any information on a missing airman in Florida during that time. However, his father was a state senator in Kentucky whose close friends included the governor, AP Chandler. It was suggested that one of his father's rivals orchestrated the whole mess. Unfortunately, all the people who were old enough to remember what was going on at the time have either passed or are not well enough to ask.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 So many people on here have so many great stories, so just makes mine seems so much stupider. I'm sure I have more, but this is the one that comes to mind that still stumps me for no reason to this day.



Several years ago I was in my house making a quesadilla in a frying pan, pretty run-of-the-mill stuff. I finished up, and walked outside to get the mail from the mailbox. I came back inside and I found that my quesadilla and the plate were missing. I asked all of my family, and one of my friends who was with me at the time if any of them took my quesadilla. All of them swear on God, and on their mothers dead Graves that they never took my quesadilla.



I chalked it up too no one wanting to fess up, so I counted all the plates in the house, and figured when that person eventually decided to return the plate, then I would know someone definitely had stolen my precious quesadilla.



The plate never showed up.



To this day, the plate and the quesadilla are still missing.



Everyone still remains absolutely convinced that no one took my quesadilla.



I still want it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I was home alone in my teens, the house I shared with my mother and step father and it was really REALLY out of the way and hard ish to get up our long driveway without a car. They went on a cruise for ten days and I was pretty much house sitting and feeding their cats. The place was under renovation leaving only one possible entry point at that time, I had their spare key, the only spare and they had one on each of their key chains but had obviously taken the set to drive themselves to Port and the other was in a lock box inside the home. I didn't have school at the time and I was coming and going at a ton of random times, I'd been there two days in a row and one morning decided to drive into town for essentials.



I locked the door, I remember because of two reasons: one: because I had to lock it with the key on the outside of the door, and I had forgotten my license, causing me to open then relock. When I returned over an hour later (trip to nearest store was forty minutes round trip driving alone) I unlocked the door, I almost dropped my bag when I did. I had gotten some knew hair dye so I ate quickly and went into the bathroom to start. When I walked in and turned in the lights a big red "HELLO" was written across the mirror. I dropped everything and booked out the door locked myself in my car and called the police. They searched found all my windows locked and no sign of anyone in there. I know what most people would think "they popped the lock and just relocked from the inside before leaving" but I'll tell u why this isn't possible. That door could only be locked with a key from the outside, and all keys were accounted for. There was no stair leading to the other doorway and was impossible to get to, and the windows could only lock from inside as well. I'm skeptical of the supernatural, but I could not for the life of me ever figure that out. It's still a mystery that haunts me to this very day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Catholic school survivor here. I was in the 2nd grade when I dropped a personalized ring from my dad during a school Catholic mass. My teacher was a monster so I couldn’t get on the floor to look for it. I was devastated & cried my eyes out. I prayed for days on end to find it to no avail (no s**t of course it didn’t work.) A few years pass & I’m moving my bed to redecorate my room AND THE RING IS WEDGED BETWEEN MY CARPET & THE WALL. I still don’t know how the hell it got there.

#35 How did my dad die? The EMT first on the scene said it looked like carbon monoxide poisoning. Our minister who visited the scene said the whole apartment was torn up and it looked like there was a massive struggle (so m**der), and the coroner who performed the autopsy (who was the landlord's cousin) put down "cause unknown".

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Back in middle school, I brought a dining room chair into my bedroom so my friend had a better place to sit while we played video games. This room, it was about 4 meters squared. We lost the chair. I don't know how. All I know is that neither of us took it from the room(we were the only ones home) and that we never saw it again.

#37 One day I got home from work to find that my slippers that I left that morning next to my bed were soaking wet, and near my door was a puddle of water. Now, it had rained that day. But the puddle and slippers were nowhere near a window. It has rained a lot since then and my house does not leak water. I have dogs and I thought maybe one of them had an accident. But I am 100% sure it was water. I have no idea where the water came from and why both slippers were where I left them that morning but wet. There was no puddle under them either.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I don't think this is interesting at all, really. But it annoys me to no end.



When I was about pre-school aged my mom would take me over to this woman's house and I'd play with her son. My mom told me eventually that the woman had some severe mental illness and was going through a really bad time because she thought that either the government or the kids' dad was going to take them away from her because of her problems.



I got along with him really well because I was pretty boyish for a girl and we would never argue about anything. I remember near the end the boy's mom was kind of clingy toward my mom and would be around just about every day. The last time we visited her, the kids weren't there and I was bummed out. My mom would never tell me what happened, but I guess that I'd assume her fears were correct and her kids were taken away. I think that my mom served as someone she could vent to and she trusted with the baby while I played with the oldest boy and kept him occupied. I think our company kept her hanging on for just a while longer. I hope that the two boys are okay and I hope that if I'm right and she did lose them, they were able to reconnect and she's doing well now. I can't remember the boy's name, I was almost sure it was Michael, but I don't remember anything else.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 My brother "committed s*****e" back in 2015. I don't believe that he actually had anything to do with his death.



He and the lady he was talking to at the time were about an hour and a half away from home visiting some friends. It got to be pretty late and my brother wanted to stay there and spend the night. The girl who he was with kept insisting they left and went home. He finally caved and they left for home. Once they got back, I guess they got into a small argument. He decided to leave and clear his head while she stayed at the house. The house is a very old 4 room square house. You can see the backyard from every room since it's so small.





So the lady decides to go to sleep even though my brother has not come back yet. She woke up around 7am the next morning. Apparently she noticed my brother still wasn't home and didn't think much of it. Then she went outside and found him hanging in the tree behind the house and calls 911. It's ruled a s*****e right away and everyone on the scene chalked it up to that.





So here is where things get a little wonky. My brother's keys were found in the door of his car. He was an avid car guy like myself and would never leave keys in the door of the car. The tree that he was found in was covered in black soot due to the house having a coal burning furnace. Yet my brother's clothes were clean, as were his hands. There wasn't an object my brother could have used to get up into the tree without climbing it. I think there's a few other things that I'm forgetting, but that's the main gist of it all.



Unfortunately I'm not sure what can be done if anything at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 My ex-boyfriend, we dated for 8 years, 26 years ago, lives less than 5 minutes from me and we have never bumped into one another. Not once. In 26 years. I have never seen him, unless of course he has seen me and is ducking down behind produce displays in the supermarket or quickly doing a U-turn to avoid seeing me? Yet, I will bump into people I don't want to see constantly, all the time when I am out and about living my life.

#41 One that likely has a simple explanation, but has found a little home in the back of my brain for decades. When I was 10 or so, a friend and I were kicking around in some creek area across town. I think it was a drainage area and probably filled with flesh-eating bacteria, but what the hell. We found this thing. It was like a triangular-shaped rock, maybe 12" wide. It was an appropriate weight for a rock that size, but it was covered in this melted, waxy, rubbery, orange coating. Best way I could describe it is the way a road cone feels. Or maybe a melted crayon. But it was covered in this odd-colored coating. It looked alien, so being a couple 10-year-olds, we assumed that it was. We took our alien rock back to his house and hid it in a drain pipe in his backyard and didn't tell a soul. I went over the next morning and he was there. It was gone! Our alien rock from across town had disappeared overnight! Now, what PROBABLY happened was my buddy took it and hid it in his room. Or his dad found it and threw it away. Or his mom told him to get that bacteria-ridden mystery blob away from her begonias. But even now, as a grown-a*s man, I like to think the aliens that dropped it in that creek came back for their alien power egg. I'll never know the truth.



EDIT: A couple of you have mentioned slime mold. I'm no biologist, but I feel sure this was nothing organic. You know the kind of concrete with the smooth pebbles in it? The rock had that type of surface, and it was coated in a very firm yet flexible rubbery substance. Almost like the plasti-dip stuff you can coat tool handles in. The color was - stay with me here - an orangeish pink. Equal parts orange and pink, if that makes sense. Also, this was 20+ years ago and I haven't thought this much about it since then. You guys have me jogging my memory HARD today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 When I was in elementary school a nice family moved in down the street from us. 3 kids all within the age range of my sisters and myself. Their Mom Dorris was so kind and patient, she let us have fun with arts n crafts and make messes and run around and be kids. Their father Dave was soft spoken but funny, he took us camping and was a good person in general. Their one daughter Nicole, my age (well a year older I think) was my best friend we ran all over the neighborhood together and grew up together.



One day they told me their family was moving. Their mom was an RN in our towns hospital and their father a professor. They didn't say why they were moving just that they were moving. I thought they meant...we are moving soon/next month/end of the year. I was over playing at their house the day we were told they were moving. The house was normal, all the furniture still out, nothing packed, no boxes, no signs of packing, toys everywhere etc....



The next day I went to visit my Aunt and Uncle and when I got home that evening I went over to see my friend Nicole, but no one answered the door. The cars were gone, the doors were locked. I peeked in the window and the whole house was empty. Within 2 days of telling me they were moving and their house being a normal lived in house with 3 kids (so full of stuff) it had been completely emptied.



I asked my Mom what she knew and she said that Dorris had told her they were moving to Alaska for Dave's work. But Dave was a history professor, I can't imagine why in the middle of the summer they had to pack everything up within one day to move.



Their house sold quick (it was in a good family neighborhood) and the new family had much younger kids and kinda kept to themselves. Not mean, but not the same as having Dorris, Dave, Nicole and her brother and sister on the street.



I remember asking my Mom if I could send Nicole a letter ( early 90s) my Mom said Dorris had said she would call so us kids could keep in touch, but kind caring loving Dorris never called.



Fast forward years into the future and enter facebook/myspace social media....I've searched high and low for any of those kids (I get not everyone uses that stuff but at least 1 of them statistically could/should) and not a single clue to them ever even existing. Their last name was not completely unique but it wasn't 'Jones' or anything, so I should be able to at least get something from searching for them. But nothing.



Another kid that grew up on our block that also played with the kids in that family said that his mom had told him that Dorris had said they were moving to Florida and a girl that was friends with the youngest said that she had heard they were moving to Canada.



I will never know where they went or why, but I hope they had lovely lives and I hope Dorris and Dave know how much I remember and cherish the memories they took the time to make with us kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 One day, when I was a little kid, I was playing HoMM hotseat with my bigger brother. ( We were like 8 and 11 then.) It was late at night and our mother was urging us to end the game and go to bed. We decided to listen to her, shut down the game and turn the lights off, my task was to close the window curtains, (now, we lived on the bottom floor of a house with only my family living in it, the window to our room was at the back of the house where a small fenced off with brick walls garden was set.) so i climbed the desk that laid directly in front of the window and looked outside. It was already night time, but the lamp from our parent's bedroom was on and it lit up the garden pretty well. I saw a figure of a young woman, very similar to my mom, sneaking in my backyard dressed in a grey coat with a black scarf, I stopped in fear and she looked directly at me without emotion on her face. I ran out of my room as fast as I can and thought of explanations in my head, the first thing that came to my mind was that our mom was pranking us so we go to sleep already, but found her laying in her bed trying to sleep.



Nothing was burgled or stolen that night and I still remember that event very clearly.

I guess I'll never know if it was a kidnapper or a m******r, maybe just a lost girl who somehow made her way into our garden (it's behind a fence with a gate, and no other entry except climbing a 2 meter wall from our neighbors yard, soi don't think so) but I still get creeps thinking about it.



Edit. Forgot to add that our backyard is not wide, so the outer wall is close to my window so I'm pretty sure she was sneaking towards our room.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 When I was about 3 I was in daycare and a teacher found me in one of those plastic house things and I was blue and had a crazy high fever. Paramedics came and I was rushed to the hospital, apparently they had to stop the ambulance on the way to take care of me because my fever was getting too high and I had a seizure. I was at the hospital almost a week and the doctors did a spinal tap, ran every test they could think of and never came to a conclusion about what happened. My mom was distraught, but she said one of the most vivid memories was me talking/rambling in complete gibberish for hours and hours and how creepy it was. I don't think I'll ever find out what happened to me, but I am so grateful for the paramedics and doctors who saved my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 My biological father was m******d by persons unknown. 38 years ago and I don’t believe there is any way to get answers. Circumstances were that the people who did it are very likely dead already. This has caused me to have a weird relationship with mysteries. I feel so much for anyone dealing with an unanswerable question and wish that everything could be solved.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 When I was a little kid I befriended some other neighborhood kids who were a little older than me but not so old that it seemed odd. They had this strangely dilapidated farmhouse that sat across the street from our neighborhood of three bedroom rambler style homes. The kids could come over to my house no problem, I was just not allowed to visit their home because they had (wait for it): "a rabid mongoose in their garage/barn". I thought about this for years and realized later that it was likely because they were poor and living in substandard conditions and they may have been hoarders/alcoholics or the like. The neighborhood still exists but their house was torn down after they moved away (to where nobody knows) and it's been so long I don't remember their name. The only evidence a home existed there was some old sewer pipes sticking up above the ground and a warehouse was placed there some years back. A very strange situation to say the least.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 In my early 20’s I dated a guy who was in (what the government calls) an OMG (Outlaw Motorcycle Gang). For a point of reference, think Hell’s Angel’s —- he wasn’t an Angel but was a member of an equally notorious, not nice, club. I dated the guy for 6 months or so... things were serious. I spent some time with him at club functions but probably we spent more time one on one.



The eve of Christmas Eve I stayed at his apartment and then headed home the following day for family stuff. We actually lived a couple of states apart so our time together was always planned — no spontaneous dates. Anyways, I got home, logged into my email and saw an email from him. The time of the email caught my eye because it was from the middle of the night when, I believed, we both had been fast asleep. I open the email and it says

“See what your boyfriend is really up to”

Then it had an email address (different from the one that I had received the email from) and a password. I hemmed and hawed a bit but in the end I logged in. After looking through a bunch of emails, I was able to quickly discern that my boyfriend was a federal informant for the FBI — a snitch.



Long story, short — the FBI yanked him and relocated him shortly thereafter. Then they called me and wanted to talk about what I knew.



I don’t know who sent me the login information. I kind of think it was the FBI but who knows.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Maybe it was a military family?



We had a house at the end of our street...looked like a normal house with furniture and everything only No one lives there...wen I was younger we called it a haunted house...kids...



Now like 20y later the house is still the same...

It belongs to some one...but no one knows...and I live in a small town in the Netherlands so if someone farts we all know!

#49 Back in 2001-02 I was internet friends with a kid named Zach. He was in high school and lived in or around Lancaster California. He went to private school. I wish I remembered more about his life but I know he loved to play the bass guitar. Anyways, Zach was having a hard time in high school. I was an adult but I had just lost my 16 year old brother to s*****e. This kid confessed he was planning to k**l himself and for weeks/months I made him promise me each night to check in with me online so I knew he was okay. I went to his high school graduation a couple of years later. It was a great experience. I lost touch with him after that but I think about him from time to time. I would love to find him to tell him he helped me as much as I hope I helped him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My sister's boyfriend was m******d when he was 19 (she was 18, I was 15). My city has a massive violent crime problem, and because he was a young black man, his death was hardly a blip in the news. He wasn't involved in crime or d***s or any of that. No arrest was made and I doubt much of an investigation ever took place. RIP Lawrence Lee aka Juice.

#51 There was a Chinese family who lived on my street when I was a kid, and the mom was a teacher at the local community college where my mom was a non-trad student. Mom would go over a lot and cook with her, which was awesome because it meant I got to eat a lot of really good food. She also had a son who was, admittedly, a lot older than me (I was five, he was about fifteen), but I thought he was the most amazing person ever because he was freakin' amazing at basketball. Like, I was a small, chubby white girl who wanted to *be* this super athletic Chinese teenager when I grew up.



Then, one day the son vanishes. Like, he was just there one day and gone the next. No moving trucks, no warning, no nothing. I was tiny and confused, and I remember looking at the article for China in the encyclopedia because I thought maybe it would tell me where he went. After all, encyclopedias know everything, right?



The mom stayed for a couple more years and then she moved away, too. She never made a mention of her son and my mom never brought him up. To this day, I wonder what happened. Did he get deported? Did he move back to China on his own? Did something happen to him and that's why nobody wants to talk about it? Where the hell'd he go?



I was so young I don't even remember his name, but even if I did? Who knows if I'd want to know what I find? Last time I got around snooping for the whereabouts for missing people I loved when I was a kid, two of then ended up m******d and one is a rapist. :\



**Edit: Solved! I broke down and asked my mom since it'd been years, and it turns out the woman's son was deported because of immigration issues. I was just a jerk kid who kept opening up old wounds whenever I'd ask where he went.**.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 My uncle, on his death bed confessed to me, that he m******d some people when he was younger. He didn't know their names and he didn't tell me where this happened.



He spent a few years in jail for being a pretty big d**g dealer in my state. He went on to say that the only murder he committed that bothered him was an older teenager that owed him money. He said he drove by slowely next to the teenager's car and shot him twice in the head.



He said he had to do it but it bothered him, the other m**ders...he said was strictly business. And he didn't think twice about it. My uncle is dead now...and I don't even know how to find out who he k**led. I wish I could give some poor family some closure.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Mine is a m*rder mystery that happened few years ago. My aunt's death was ruled accidental, but the family is certain it was murder. The story we got from her husband was, "a fire broke out on the mattress; he tried pulling it out of the house getting it stuck in the doorway trapping my aunt in the room." They had a volatile relationship and we know for a fact that he hit her over the years they were together. The problem is my aunt's husbands father is the wealthy, respected, former local judge. You can see where this is going. The investigation was never completed, just closed. They never even found out or cared why the mattress *spontaneously* caught fire. My aunt wasn't the best person in this world, but she didn't deserve to die the way she did.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 A few years back, my cousin was charged with fraud and indecency to a body after my aunt died and she buried her in a shallow grave somewhere. She collected her disability cheques for 3 years before she was caught. She claims that my aunt died in her sleep, then stored her outside in her wheel chair for a couple days and then buried her, but she could of m******d her and I think she had help moving the body. We still have no idea where my cousin buried her and I really wish we could find her, to get closure. It makes me so sad, my aunt had the mentality of a 5 year old and she was so sweet. Such a shame.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 When I was in college, I worked on a recovery mission to find and return the bones of a man in Vermont that had gone missing a few years earlier. I plan to write a bit post about it but haven't gotten around to it. But anyways, his name was Michael Hogan, he went to this halfway house in Rutland Vermont and had called his mom hysterical one day, like he was scared and running from someone. Then he was never seen again. Like 5 years later, his skull was found like 100 yards from this halfway house, so we went and tried to recover the remaining bones that hadn't been found yet. We found a good portion of his bones, but not all of it and I don't believe they've ever found out what k**led him.

#56 My husband used to have a lowrider, and he would take it out as often as possible in the summer. He'd been riding one day and stopped home for some dinner, with the intention of going back out riding after. He came in the front door, set his key, phone, and sunglasses on the end table next to his easy chair, then went to the kitchen for a plate of food. He sat down to eat in his chair, then took his plate to the sink. Came back to the end table to pick up his stuff, and the key was gone. Retraced his steps in case he'd laid it down somewhere else, but he was positive he'd laid it down right next to his phone. We searched the house and yard many times, but that d**n key never turned up. It's not the first time something has mysteriously disappeared in our house, but usually stuff turns back up eventually. (One time I bought a tube of toothpaste, and when I got home to put groceries away I couldn't find it. Ended up going back to the store to get another. 3 months later, I found it in my husband's sock drawer.) The Harley key went missing 4-ish years ago, and we still don't know where it went.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I was getting ready to take a shower one evening as a kid. Turned on the water like normal, tub was empty. Once the water warmed up I stepped into the shower and onto a huge worm. It was alive. I freaked out, and I still have NO IDEA how it got there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I lived in a small apartment at the top of a short, insignificant block. I always kept everything locked at night, because big city.



Got up one morning, and found a shiny lapel-pin in the shape of a TV company's logo on top of the fridge -- and it was shorter than my head height, so I saw the fridge-top clearly every time I went into the (small) kitchen.



There was nothing else on the fridge, and only the ceiling above it. No-one else had been in the apartment for days. Everything was still locked, windows included. I'd never seen that pin before, and had no links to anyone associated with the TV company.



I always have wondered where the hell that lapel pin came from.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 I got sick once, like I didn’t feel good but I was still hungry and ate normally. After a few hours diarrhea started, within 3 hours after that I had gotten so ill I collapsed. Never vomited or felt nauseous though.



I was eating, drinking pedialite, drinking water, but I got so sick so fast that I was having heart problems and my potassium fell into dangerous levels.



The hospital ran every test they could on me, nothing came back to say what it was. The next day I was weak but fine. I shared every meal with my spouse, no one around me got sick, but it still drives me crazy years later- wtf was it?



Something within hours took a healthy 23 year old and caused them to need 3 potassium pills and 2 IVs in the ER with constant heart monitors and blood pressure checks. When I left the hospital my bp was 89/50.



Slept for three days after. No one could figure out what it was, no one else got it. I want to know what it was!



8337:



Please don’t think I’m making light of your illness, but the same EXACT thing happened to my dog ten years ago. Same treatment at the emergency vets, same outcome - he just got better. They never figured out what it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 I have always wondered about something I saw on my birth certificate. I am the older child in my family so I was surprised to see that the box listing previous live births to mother had a 1 in it. My mom says I'm the first child she had so I went and found my son's birth certificate and the same/equivalent box on his is 0. Hmmmm

#61 One night I couldn’t sleep, and I decided I wanted some popcorn. I went downstairs to get some, and from there I have three parallel memories:



I went downstairs, ate some popcorn, came back up



I went downstairs, couldn’t find the popcorn, and had some chips



I went downstairs and could only find an unopened bag of popcorn, which I couldn’t open without scissors, so I went back upstairs



The next morning I realized that I definitely didn’t get up more than once, so at least 2 of the 3 memories had to be dreams. Maybe all 3. I’ll never know which one really happened.



pmmeadelaidepics:

Oh man, I am so happy I might be able to help with this! This happens to me all the time (while I'm awake). I've seen therapists and done research and its a real totally harmless thing.



What happens in your brain is like when you forget things by walking through doors.



The outcome is even though you were doing things in the same time period, your brain files it away as separate things and you swear they are unconnected.



From what you've described what I would guess happened is



You couldn't open the popcorn, you gave up and started to go back upstairs



While going back upstairs you forgot what you were doing, remembered that you wanted popcorn, so you go back downstairs to get popcorn



Because you moved the popcorn you couldn't find it, so you had chips



While going back upstairs you forget what you were doing, remember you wanted popcorn and go back downstairs to get popcorn



You find the bag of popcorn, figure out how to open it (probably using the energy from the chips you ate).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Once when I was younger I had a kinda cr**py toy revolver that broke after a couple days. A couple months go by and one day suddenly and inexplicably an exact duplicate appears in my cupboard, perfectly functional. I still can’t wrap my head around it.



Edit: Ok a lot of people are saying parents, which I can get, but this is pretty much impossible. The duplicate appeared months after the original broke, and I had even forgotten about it by that point. I didn’t care much for the toy gun, it was just for a costume, so why would my parents buy me something they knew I didn’t really want in the first place? Also, there was only one in the packet.

#63 I started playing Runescape in early 2005. I met a guy on there who guided me into the player I am now. He helped me with everything, questions, quests, money, anything and everything a good friend on Runescape could do. His username was 8x2Fast4ux8. Don't ask me how I remember it. He also introduced me to D-Block. I haven't seen or heard from him since before they took trading away. I've looked him up on Facebook by his first name, I've logged into Runescape for many years after the last time I heard from him hoping to see him in there and nothing. So if you're out there 8x2Fast4ux8. I miss you buddy!!

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 My wife and I went on our honeymoon. After we came back one of the racks from the oven was missing.



It still hasn't turned up.

#65 Okay I used to work at a movie theater. One night I was closing, so I was there until like 11pm-midnight. My manager asked if I wanted to stay after I was done and watch a movie with him and some friends. (We we’re allowed to watch whatever after we were closed, as long as we turned everything off before we left) I said yes and invited my friend to come, too.



So my friend gets there at like 12:30am and she asks if I have a jacket she can use. I said yeah and go get it out of my car. Everything is normal.



The movie is over at like 3am and we go to leave and all of the windows on my car are painted black. Even the side mirrors and the tiny little useless windows by the back doors. My friend group used to tag each other’s cars a lot, but we would always draw dicks or some other dumb teenage stuff.



Luckily since my friend had come she just drove me home and the next morning I went back and cleaned the windows. None of my friends ever confessed to it, which was strange because we always took credit for pranks.



Also, the only people who knew I was there that late were my friend and manager who were inside with me. I guess it’s possible my friend texted our other friends, but she was never really into the pranking, so it would have been very out of character. Also she seemed genuinely surprised when we saw the car.



This happened like 10 years ago and I still have no idea who did it. Also at that theater once I found a dead squirrel laying perfectly spread eagle in the exact middle of my windshield. I was parked with the font of my car facing the theater, which is very tall and not easily accessible to squirrels. Not sure if it was a s**cidal squirrel or someone playing another weird prank on me.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Elementary school 97', my 4th grade teacher had this class assignment, she based the entire classroom off a real crime, gave us some backstory, names, etc. Had us independently do forensic experiments like pulling fingerprints dusting and superglue, shoeprint analysis tons of cool stuff. As a class we had to arrive to a conclusion about the scene and who did it.. She'd only let us know if we were right or not. Well we were wrong. She wouldn't tell us who really did it or how we ended up wrong.. And still to this day that bugs me! Now I'm plagued with bad memory and can't remember the names in the case or else I'd Google it in a heatbeat!

#67 I have a neighbor, a late 20-something to early 30-something man. He's white, blonde, bespectacled. Comes across as a nerdy sort of guy. Maybe an engineering grad student? He lives with his girlfriend, who's a geeky-looking Asian girl a few years younger (but nothing crazy), and their dog, who is a large, shepherd-y mutt. To set the scene, I live on the first floor of an old Victorian standalone home. He lives on the ground or maybe second floor of the building next door. Our buildings are separated by about 20 feet.



Every so often, very late at night or very early in the morning, I hear him yelling. It *exclusively* happens between 3AM and 5AM. Occasionally I can make out a word, and if I can, it's always: "F********CCCKKKKKKKKK!!!!" But mostly, it's just a long, guttural, garbled *roar*. It's deep, and it's angry. I don't think I've ever yelled like that. It's incredibly loud. Even with my windows closed, and his windows closed, his scream wakes me up from the deepest sleep. It gives me the f****n' creeps.



What the hell is he yelling for? My boyfriend is a much deeper sleeper than I am, so for a long time he never heard it. He always said, "Oh, he's probably gaming or something." Which makes sense-- nerdy dude, awake at 4AM, sure. But the yell is so primal, so frightening, so f****n' full of rage, that I always doubted that explanation. But then my partner was working all night on a chapter of his dissertation. He finally heard him yelling, and immediately discarded the gaming theory. It was just too extreme.



It happens more often now. My boyfriend has heard him a few times now. I hear him at least once a week. I worry that maybe he's yelling at his girlfriend. But I never hear her shouting back, or anything. They seem happy enough when we see them walking on our street. I worry also that he's yelling at the dog. Sometimes, they let the dog out into their backyard at 6 or 7 in the morning, and the dog just barks barks barks. But other than that, they seem to take good care of the dog. I see them walking him, saying nice things to him ("Who's my good boy!?"), every day.



Last night he shouted again. It was a wordless string of syllables, 15 seconds long, at 4:03AM. It took me half an hour to fall asleep again. Why???

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Can mine be spooky? I have a spooky one. Grab a bag of popcorn and enjoy.



When I was in high school about 25 years ago, gas was literally $0.88/gallon, and us kids would find loose change to go driving around all day and night to get away from the prying eyes of our parents. One thing that we always liked to do when it got dark was go to the local "haunted" places. The haunted bridge that was supposed to be the site of a witch hanging. The haunted tree they built a road around. The curve in the road where you would flash lights and see a haunted motorcycle come your way. The train tracks where a bus full of kids was hit. I'm sure every town has similar places and I'm sure lots of spooky teens go to them, keeping the legends all alive through the decades.



There was one tale that was a little different than the others, and it was by far my favorite. Just outside city limits there was a fairly remote road that branched off the main road. It was a really creepy, curvy 2 lane paved road that had a few houses here and there. You've seen similar I'm sure, a small neighborhood built on the edge of town so you have convenience and country at the same time. At one point, the road forked into two with a 3-way stop. If you went to the left, the road quickly lost its paving and turned to gravel, and there were three quite exaggerated hills. A few houses here and here, no more than 10, dotted the road until it ended it what looked like a cul-de-sac. The entire cul-de-sac was surrounded by trees, except one small driveway to the right.



We used to park in that cul-de-sac, because what was up that driveway was *scary*. About 20 feet up the drive was a large metal fence that we would jump over. We would follow the overgrown drive until it reached a HUGE clearing in the woods. A field of a few dozen acres that were completely void of trees, with a small house and a large pond. The pond was beautiful and reflected the moonlight. It was great to sit there on nice summer nights... The house was abandoned, full of small holes, no door, and it came with its own story.



Supposedly, a few decades prior, a man invited a group of people over for a dinner party. At one point, he got out his gun and left nobody alive by the end. The man and his dinner guests supposedly haunted the house. The story explained all the holes in the walls, and the reason nobody would live on such a beautiful piece of land. We never saw anything weird happen there, and we went at least once a month for quite a while.



One time, we get back down the driveway to leave and see a police officer, in a very dated looking car, waiting at our car. He asked what we were doing, etc... like cops do. We made up a story, etc... like kids do. He got us into our car, and the last thing he said was, "Hey kids, I wouldn't go up there anymore if I were you; some people say that place is haunted."



WTF.



Adults aren't supposed to acknowledge that sort of thing. Especially not cops. It was super creepy to us, as we all remarked as we started heading down the road. The cop was trailing behind us to make sure we left. Remember the humps in the road? We would go over one, he would follow. We went over the second one. He followed. We went over the third one, which ended us at the 3-way stop and a stop sign.



He didn't follow.



We waited, thinking we were supposed to be visible to him until we left the neighborhood.



He never came over that last hill.



About 15 years later, the internet was in our homes, and technology allowed us to look up old ghost stories and such. One night I decided to go online and look up that old street on a website called The Shadowlands. The entry read:



"(Spooky Road) is a winding back road. In the 1950's a police officer was hit and killed pulling someone over. Local legend says if you drive this road at midnight, an officer will pull you over in his 1950's style cruiser to talk to you, then go back to his car and disappear."



I never found anything about the house supposedly being haunted like I heard, but I'll be damned if we didn't experience a strange cop that night that disappeared. We came for one ghost story, and found another.



I'll admit it is possible that us telling the story created its own urban ghost legend, but it still sends shivers down my spine thinking about it 25 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 This isn't so much mine as it is my mom's, in regard to her cousin.



He was a Russian translator in the US military in the mid to late 70's. Over a short period of time he was getting very paranoid and would elude to something happening that had him really scared. He told his family he wanted out. He sent his wife and son back to stay with his parents and planned to meet them there a week later. He never arrived. His dad decided to fly there to find out what happened and found his son hanging in a closet. He suffered from no s******l thoughts or mental illness. After a strange visit from two military officials no one would speak of his death again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 My father’s first cousin is missing and presumed dead. There has been renewed interest in the case recently because a the original suspect was arrested for other crimes. I remember hearing his name when I was younger, but it’s been interesting to read about the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 My grandfather was taken by Stalin and never heard from again.

#72 My whole family went camping in Lassen National Park in 1988 or 1989. We met three girls from the town of Chester, CA - they were about the same ages as me and my siblings - 15, 13, and 11. My older brother and the older girl hung out a lot, my younger sister and I hung out with the other two. We never met their parents (my siblings and I). Spent 3-4 days talking, swimming, and playing cards together. It was great fun. A top memory for me. Learned a new card game, made awkward jokes because I was a shy idiot. LOL.



Wish I knew their names and what happened to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 My fiance and I used to live in a duplex. His mother lived on the other side. We had a connected covered porch. I woke up one morning and walked out onto the porch, turning our side's porchlight off as I always did. My fiance's mom's light was still on, and I looked down to see drops of blood. Not like one or two. All over her side of the porch. Not a single drop on our side. I still wanna know what in the hell walked all over my future MIL's porch dripping blood all over.

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 When I was in high school I discovered my car keys weren’t in my bag so I went the whole day thinking I locked them in my car. At lunch I went out to make sure and it turns out they were not there so I searched the entire school, every class I’d been in, the bathroom, all the hallways I’d been in, the parking lot, and I of course talked to the office and looked in the lost and found. I even emptied my backpack completely. Nothing. My mom dropped me off my spare key at the end of the day and I drove home with the spare key. (key note: I only had two keys to my car, my main set of keys I had on a distinct lanyard and my spare). When I got home I opened my front door and there was my keys, sitting in the middle of our front entrance way. I have gone over it again and again in my head and to this day have no explanation. I drove to school with my main set of keys, drove home with the spare. There is nobody who could have pranked me because no one other than my mom would have had access to the house at that time, and she was just a perplexed as I was. I joke about having a “key ghost” because several times since then I’ve lost keys and found them in curious places but none as seemingly impossible as the this one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 When I was about 9/10 years old I was with my friend and we went to my house to get something to drink. We got the drink and we heard something weird coming from upstairs even though there was nobody in the house but us (I had just opened the front door with the key myself and the door was locked).



So we went upstairs and directly on the left there is a door to the bathroom which is about where the noise seemed to be coming from. I looked at the door and realized the little marker that says if it’s closed or opened was about 3/4 red and 1/4 white (so it was almost fully locked from inside). When we approached the door to knock on it since nobody was answering our calls to ask who was inside (it’s about 3 meters from the end of the stairs) all of the sudden with some noise of force (it was not an easy lock to unlock, but required some power) the thing just popped to fully white like someone turned the lock fully open again from inside the bathroom.



The quickness and force of the movement caused me and my friend to both run out of the house to his house and when we told his mom about this experience she went with us to see what was up.



When we got back, there was nobody in the house nor was there anything missing in the house and there were no windows opened for someone to get away that was in there before. The strangest thing about it all to me was that there was just no way someone could have gotten in and out without a key, and the only people with keys were all away at work.

I still don’t understand what happened to this day, but I’m convinced there was someone in that bathroom that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 4 years ago I was out in my front yard taking the dog to go pee, and a convertible pulled up with a couple of flambouyant guys in it, and they said "You better get inside, there's a bear on the loose!" and they drove off... so, at the time I was living in a rather urban residential area, with the closest woodlands or state parks being an hour away, so I assumed they were just f*****g with me. Two days later I walked down to the 7/11 for a RedBull and the cashier asked if I saw the bear that was running down the street a couple nights ago.



I'm still so confused about the phantom bear that was apparently running around downtown one summer night.

#77 I was visiting a friend in Wisconsin and we decided to go to a country bar. Not my kind of place, but I was like what the hell let's go for it. I'm just chilling taking in the scenery and I see an oddly out of place group of 3. This group includes a tall and very attentive African American man with beautiful long dreads wearing a really expensive well tailored suit, a skinny blond emo guy wearing skinny jeans and a white band shirt, and another man wearing sweat bottoms, beat up shoes and an overly large dress shirt, suite jacket and tie. The guy with awesome dreads was carrying about 60 individual roses. Huuuge bouquet. They aren'tdancing, they aren't drinking, and they aren't talking to each other or anyone else in the bar. Just standing and watching. They didn't sell/ give out any roses either. They just quietly observe the bar for close to an hour, moving here and there. They are very clearly together and seem to have come from the same place. They leave the same time I do. They all get on bikes in the middle of downtown Green Bay and head in the same direction. I have so many questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 As I walked up the steps in my house carrying a tray of freshly painted Warhammer models I tripped on the top step. My models and paints went everywhere but I soon recovered everything except for one model. This model I never saw again, even after searching every possible room and corridor it could have fallen in and even lifting the edge of the carpets to look. One second it was there, the next it might as well have fallen out of existence.



Still haunts me to this day.

#79 When me and my sister were kids we had this baton we loved to play with. It was pretty big, about as long as I was tall at the time, and we'd throw it into the air a lot. Well one afternoon we were doing just that, my sister got a pretty good spin on it, and tossed it up-



Gone. It never hit the ceiling, never landed, we didn't catch it, it just vanished. Both of us were super confused, spent a long time looking for it. The thing is it made a really loud noise if it hit the ground, I imagine we'd have heard it if it ever did land, and we'd just moved in so there was nothing in the room we were playing in it could have fallen behind or anything. My sister insisted she watched it disappear in mid air, and I was pretty sure I'd seen the same thing. We never did find it, and it still bothers me that I have no idea what happened to that thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 I'm missing a plate. I didn't break it and my husband didn't break it. We didn't leave it anywhere because it went missing right after my son was born and we weren't taking food places. How does a plate go missing??

#81 So, these are actually two mysterious happenings and I'm not sure whether or not they're somehow related.



One day, when I was around 7 or 8, I was playing in the backyard when I heard my mom calling out to me from the kitchen like she usually did when I used to be out in the backyard all by myself for an extended period of time and she felt the need to check up on me. And as usual, I answered back promptly. A moment later, I heard the main gate opening and closing, indicating we had a visitor, so I peeped out to see who it was. And guess what, it was my mom! She told me she was at our neighbour's place to return something she had borrowed but then got caught up in chitchat. Who or what called out to me from the kitchen then? I could swear that it was exactly the same voice and tone as my mom's. Strangely enough, I wasn't scared. It was a little unnerving but then I eventually pushed it into the back of my mind.



Fast-forward to several years down the line, I was in my room and studying for the upcoming end-semester exams, when I distinctly heard a disembodied voice calling me by my nickname. I'm not quite sure how to explain this but the voice sounded like a "loud whisper". You know, when you're at a few arms' distance from another person in a room and you need to call out to them but the situation demands that you remain quiet, so you articulate the person's name in a way that's audible enough to them while avoiding being heard in the entire room. The voice seemed to be coming from the direction of my parents' bedroom which was opposite to mine. I looked that way and didn't hear anything, so I went back to my books. But then I heard it again. It came from the same direction as before and then stopped again when I turned that way. It couldn't have had been a prank or something since it was just me in my room, and I could clearly hear my parents talking in the living room. We don't have anyone else staying with us. It was kinda freaky but I didn't bother looking into the matter, writing it off as an auditory hallucination. In hindsight, though, my inaction might have had been due to a subconscious fear of finding out whatever it was. A few days later, I heard it again. This time while I was taking an exam in my college. It felt as if whoever or whatever that voice belonged to stood real close to me and whispered right in my ear.



I haven't heard these voices since then. I haven't been able to figure out what on earth they were all about till date. Most people to whom I have recounted these incidents, including my family, are of the view that it was all in my head, while the rest think of it in terms of the paranormal. Since I'm skeptical by nature I can't bring myself to buy either this or that, so I guess it will remain a mystery forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 When I was 18 my friend stayed over at my house. When we woke up the next morning she had my pillow and I had her pillow. We both don't know how we ended up with each other's pillows. Still thinking about it very often.

#83 At the start of the summer of 2004 I was at a friend's party to celebrate graduating from high school. The party was in a remote place in my friend's parent's farm. We were maybe 40 or 50, all scattered around in the fields with loud music, alcohol and food.



Another friend and I were a bit tired of the loud music so we isolated ourselves from the others and just laid on our backs in the grass and stared at the sky. Since there were almost no lights around us we were able to see many more stars than we could in our hometown.



A few minutes later we started to see one of the stars moving. We thought it was a satellite but then we saw another one, and another one. And suddenly we realised that almost all "stars" were moving, at the exact same page, in the exact same directions. We could see regular constellations in their regular places, obviously not moving, and then maybe one or two hundred similar lights moving.



The thing is, we had had no alcoholic drinks, and it looked nothing like satellites or a shooting stars shower.



I've tried identifying this phenomenon for years and I was never able to :(

ADVERTISEMENT