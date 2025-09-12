There have been many Reddit threads where people have shared such stories over the years. So, we've collected the most popular and intriguing ones and present them to you here. Here's a fair warning though: some of them might seriously creep you out!

Some cases are creepier and more unsettling than others. Like the disappearance of the five Sodder children, who possibly survived a house fire but were never found. Or the case of the 27-year-old medical student Brian Shaffer, who walked into a bar at around 2 a.m. but was never seen again.

When a person goes missing, we all pray they're found as soon as possible. However, sometimes, their disappearance remains unsolved for many, many years. According to the U.S. National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are still 22,740 people in the United States who are presumed missing.

#1 Brian Shaffer. Went missing from the Ugly Tuna Saloona at Ohio State seemingly out of thin air. Cameras picked him up reentering the bar after talking to two women outside around 1:55am and he was never seen again.

#2 Brandon Lawson.

He ran out of gas on the highway in the middle of the night and called his brother to come help him. Shortly after he called 911 and reported that someone had chased him into the woods and that he needed police.

Eventually his brother and one police officer arrive at the scene and find his truck abandoned but no sign of Brandon. Brandon calls his brother and says he's bleeding and is 10 minutes away from his truck. That was the last anyone ever heard from him and searches of the area turned up empty.

#3 The Jack family disappearance.

In 1989, a whole family in Prince George, BC disappeared after a man at the pub promised a logging camp job to the father/husband, and that he could bring his wife and children along. Nobody has seen any of them since.

#4 Juan Pedro Martinez



So utterly bizarre. Boy disappears after lorry carrying sulphuric acid crashes in Somosierra, Spain. His parents perished but the boy vanished. Police searched area, there was no way the acid could have dissolved the body as it would have had to be completely submerged. I’m a bit hazy on the details, but I’ve linked the wiki. Worth a read.

#5 The **43 MISSING STUDENTS** from México. I mean, singles get lost all the time, but f*****g 43 people are hard to lose you might think.

#6 Terrance Willaims disappeared in 2004 after being taken into custody by a sheriff's deputy near Naples, Florida. It turned out another man named Felipe Santos had also disappeared after being taken into custody by the same deputy several years earlier.



Edit: As some people have correctly pointed out below, Santos disappeared in custody in October 2003, only 3-4 months before Williams. Sorry, got that wrong.

#7 I remember reading one unsolved mystery and I cannot think of his name, but he was a young American guy maybe between 18-25 age bracket and it was either some kids or adults were in bushland and see the “missing guy” walk past them in the distance and when they looked at him and made eye contact, he put his index finger to his lips and made a quiet sssshhh gesture and then disappeared into the wilderness. Apparently they were the last to see him and he hasn’t been seen or found since. I just found that super unsettling.

#8 Serenity Dennard is the one that sticks with me and bothers me.



She was known to run away, which was supposedly part of why she was in the residential facility - where she should have been safe. However, a 9 year old runs out of a supervised gym in the middle of the morning and is literally never seen again? They waited almost 2 hours to call the police despite it being 5 degrees out and her not having a coat. She couldn't have gotten far, and yet she's never been found.

#9 Four-year-old D’Wan Sims in Livonia, MI, 1990s. His mother reported him missing at Wonderland Mall, but when investigators pulled surveillance video, they found the mother, but no child. She kept pointing to other women with young children and claiming that was her with the child. Never solved. No one was ever charged. The mother moved away from the area, if memory serves, and she died in 2020.

#10 In about 1971 a lady in Boca Raton reported her daughter missing. Her boyfriend was also missing along with his van. At some point over the years she hired private detectives to look for the two. At one point she was told they were living in San Francisco. She was once told her daughter had a child. She never could understand why her daughter broke off contact and continued to look for her daughter.



Along the streets in South Florida there are usually drainage canals that drain the everglades to the ocean. Some are quite deep. In about 2000 they dredged a canal not far from her house and found the van. Daughter and boyfriend were both inside. All those years they were just down the street. At least she had closure.

#11 Malaysia Airlines flight 370, I can’t wrap my head around how at the same time practically anything you do is monitored, recorded and stored but we somehow still manage to lose a whole f*****g passenger aircraft.

#12 Paddy moriarty and his dog Kellie. Went missing in a outback town in australia with a population of 12 people. Last seen leaving the pub riding his quad bike the 1km distance to his house. He or his dog have never been found and no one has been charged in relation to his disappearance.

#13 Daniel Morcombe's disappearance from the Sunshine Coast Queensland was the one that haunted me, I was not that much older and also caught the school bus.





Took them 7 years i think to find him so sad for his family .

#14 I'm sure there are stranger cases but this one always creeped me out because I knew the guy, he and I were never friends but ran in the same circles and had a lot of mutual friends.



One night he was hanging out at my buddies place playing video games and left around 9:30 or 10 pm to head back to his apartment. His place was only 3 blocks away but his keycard was swiped at the wrong building (identical towers next to each other) and he tried to make a phone call to a friend that only lasted 2 seconds but ended before our friend picked up, that was the last sign of where he was.



When he didn't show up for classes the next day our friends started putting out flyers, a few days later his family reported him missing resulting in a massive search for him with helicopters, dogs, people walking all the fields near campus, the works. Not a trace was found, although it didn't help that it was snowing. Of course the police treated our mutual friend as a suspect as he was the last person to see him (he's the nicest guy, no one who knew him suspected him for a moment) and also said maybe he was drunk and fell in the river or something but they weren't drinking that much by a long shot so that didn't make sense.



Months later his body is found in an old abandoned barn owned by the school about a mile off campus, apparently he was curled up behind some equipment in the basement with his shoes at the top of the stairs.



The cops story is that he was out taking photos, got lost, fell down the stairs and died of hypothermia, they attributed the shoes to paradoxical undressing or him literally falling out of his shoes. Except that doesn't make any sense.



According to my buddy he was hanging out with he didn't have his camera on him, there's no mention of it in the police reports, and no sign that he ever made it back to his apartment to get his camera (would have shown up on keycard records). I



n addition to that you could see his apartment tower from the building he was found in so being lost doesn't make much sense, and his body was already desiccated and partially decomposed when they found it so I'm not sure how they knew hypothermia was the cause of death. He was also found to have cuts on his hands and the room he was found in had been locked, the police claim that when he fell down the stairs he hit the door hard enough to unlock and open it, and cut his hands on the doors. Somehow. Personally I think he was m******d.



Edit: This is Jon Lacina from Iowa State I'm talking about in case you want to look it up.

#15 This isn’t the creepiest, it’s the first one I thought of. There was a guy who suddenly bolted out of a public facility (forgot exactly what) across the road out of camera view. I think his face was shown pretty clearly in the surveillance footage too. But he was gone



Another one was of a little kid who disappeared while on a morning paper run decades ago. His parents never gave up, until he became a grown man and returned to visit his elderly mother. He was accompanied by two men who looked like either his handlers or similar. He said he worked hard to be rewarded with a few hours of visitation, but he couldn’t talk about what happened to him and what he was doing all these years. He had to leave, and he never returned. Makes me wonder what insane underground organization he was forced to join, and what horrors he had to endure to be “rewarded.”.

#16 Amy Bradley



She was on a cruise with her family. She was last seen asleep on the balcony of the cabin and was seen earlier in the night with the band on the cruise. She was reported missing shortly after the cruise docked. There was no signs of her on the ship or in the ocean.



"There were possible sightings of Bradley in Curaçao in 1998 and 1999. Two Canadian tourists reported seeing a woman resembling Amy on a beach in Curaçao in August 1998. The woman's tattoos were reportedly identical to Bradley's. Bradley's tattoos included a Tasmanian Devil spinning a basketball located on her shoulder, the sun placed on her lower back, a Chinese symbol located on her right ankle, and a gecko lizard on her navel. She also had a navel ring. A member of the Navy stated that he saw Bradley in a brothel in 1999. He claimed she told him that 'her name was Amy Bradley and [she] begged him for help,' explaining that she was not allowed to leave."



I find it freaky just because of how terrifying human trafficking is.

#17 Rico Harris. He was a massive 6'9" former Harlem Globetrotter basketball player who had d**g issues earlier in his life, but had made a full recovery and was getting his life back on track. He was driving along California's Interstate I-5, from his home in Southern California to Seattle, to live with his girlfriend. He was somewhere just north of Sacramento, exhausted, and told his girlfriend over the phone that he wanted to check out the mountains. All calls stopped since then.



His car was found a couple days later by a patrolman near a rest stop in the mountains. A massive search was launched. No signs of him. The strangest part? A driver later reported seeing a massive 6'9" individual wandering down the highway, just a mile from where the car was found - *a week later*. A search was re-launched, massive size 17 footprints were found in the ground that were not there before, they were getting very close, and then... Nothing. No trace, no body, nothing.



Where did Rico go the first time he disappeared? Where was he for *an entire week*? And where did he disappear to again? The fact that someone could disappear twice, is what makes this so d**n mystifying to me.

#18 General: The Highway of Tears murders/disappearances. The fact that MULTIPLE serial k**lers may have been operating along the same desolate stretch of highway... brrrrr.



Specific: Dorothy Jane Scott. She received anonymous threatening calls for months before someone abducted her in a hospital parking lot. Her car was last seen by her friends, speeding away with the headlights on bright so that it was impossible to tell who was driving. Her family continued to receive taunting calls from her stalker for years afterward, yet the man never stayed on the line long enough to be traced or identified.

#19 Ok so this was a friend of mine. Yes an actual friend of mine.





He was the father of a very good friend. He went for a rather short hike with his wife, her children and a friend of hers somewhere in Bavaria. The children were dropped off at a climbing area while the three of them went on for about 10-15 minutes until they found a nice spot to sit down. At least the two ladies sat down. This was at a (sort of) crossroads behind two large rocks, so they couldn't see the path they would continue to hike. My friend decided to advance a bit so that he could take some pictures. At this point they were a 30/45 minutes walk away from the car. The ladies talked for about 10 minutes at most, then it slowly began to rain and they decided to leave. So the wife called her husbands name but he didn't respond. She was holding his cellphone. They went past the rocks and there was no one to be seen. It was a rather large area, you would have needed to walk 10 minutes straight to get out of sight here. I was there the next day and looked around. There were a lot of nice places to take pictures so it's weird that he would've spend the 10 minutes walking straight away.





The wife told the authorities about this, they searched the area with helicopters and dogs, the dogs picked up a scent and some ranger-dude even saw him walking around somewhere, where the dogs also found a scent. The trail went cold at a cliff aside the path that was difficult to search/climb. At the "bottom" there was no trail for the dogs. There was nothing more anyone could do. He was missing for about a year until the body was found by a mushroom picker who went deep into the area (he knew his way around). It was nowhere near where they thought he went and there were no bones smashed as they would have been if he fell from a cliff. They could identify him via DNA analysis but no one knows what exactly happened.





He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's but it wasn't bad yet, the worst I've seen him was forgetting where he put his keys the day before. Other than that he was a bright and conscious person.

#20 The Stacy Arras disappearance...



It was in the afternoon on July 17, 1981, when a group of six, plus Arras and her father, rode into Sunrise High Sierra Camp on horseback. The camp sits 9,400 feet above sea level and is regarded for its historic significance, being the final stop in Yosemite's "mountain chalet" loop. It was built in 1961 to make backcountry an alluring destination for tourists, offering stunning wilderness vistas but also creature comforts like showers and reasonably comfy beds.



Arras told her father that she wanted to photograph a nearby lake. It wasn't terribly far, just over a bluff. He declined to accompany his daughter, 14 at the time, but an elderly man from their group would tag along. At some point, the 77-year-old man grew tired, and sat down to rest. Arras, seemingly determined to reach the water, trekked onward.



Back at the camp, the group's tour guide remembered noticing her from afar. She was "standing on a rock about 50 yards south of the trail." According to a summary of her official cold case file, that was the last time anyone saw Arras or the last time anyone is known to have seen her. She vanished that day, without a trace, leaving only her camera lens behind.

#21 The disappearance of Bobby Dunbar. In 1912 his parents took him fishing on a lake in Louisiana and he went missing. Police searched for him for 8 months, and finally found a man named William Cantwell Walters who was traveling with a boy that resembled Bobby Dunbar. Walter's claimed the boy was the son of a friend who had given him custody, and that the child's name was Bruce Anderson not Bobby Dunbar. Investigators and positive ID from the parents determined this was actually the Dunbar's child and gave custody over to them. The town had a parade for Bobby Dunbar's return.



During the trial with the Dunbar's and Walters a woman named Julia Anderson came to defend Walters, asserting this was her son Bruce and she had given Walters custody - the courts dismissed her because she had three children out of wedlock (it was 1912) and two were already deceased. The trial being in Mississippi, and her being a very poor woman from North Carolina, she gave up on fighting the case.



Then, 9 years ago in 2008 one of "Bobby Dunbar's" granddaughters had a DNA test done. She compared her grandfathers DNA to his owns brothers. They were not related.

#22 The two Dutch girls who got lost in the jungle in Panama. Went for a day hike, didn't turn back and apparently got lost deep in the forest during the rainy season. Creepiest thing is that their phones were discovered in a backpack downriver, fully intact... along with a camera that had photos. Normal, happy photos of them on the trail taken just an hour before their internal phone records showed they started trying to call 911 (or equivalent) for help. And 90 other photos taken in the rainy darkness in the middle of the night, between 1 and 4 a.m., a week after they disappeared, methodically showing a cliff and some bushes and some impromptu markers made of what little things they had brought with them.



Fragments of their bodies (bones, and a boot with a foot still in it) were found a couple months later, but nobody really knows for sure how they died. Accident on the trail? Fell into the rapids? M******d and then someone was playing with their phones?



Dunno... this story creeped me out big time.

#23 The daughter of a friend of my mother went missing a few years ago. While they were looking for her, news crews interviewed a friend of hers from class, who was distraught. During the interview, he said he hoped she could be found, and they informed him that they had just found a piece of her body. At this, he went pale and had to walk away and sit down on the sidewalk.



Some time later, it was discovered that he was the one who did it.

#24 Ohhhhh this girl who was working alone got dragged out of gas station (all seen on camera). The footage was so bad they couldnt figure out who it was so they put out a message in the paper with his coat description. Someone eventually says their janitor always wears that coat. They go to the guys house and search non stop over and over again. They find a single burned tooth in the backyard. It would have been inconclusive but the girl had gone to a dentist conference and got a just on the market filling that only like 2 people in the world had.... soo they caught him ....



just to add to the story a girl caught a partial license plate as the guy drove past a park but his car was registered under the wrong color so they couldn't find the car.



oh yes this was a forensic files episode

and the technology back in those days wasn't what is today.

#25 The Brandon Lawson case



Around 2am he was in a field in Texas and called 911. In the call its hard to hear what he says but he sounds distressed and panicked. He cuts off and that was the last he was heard of. His brother said he called him after but he has yet to be found



It sounds like said he ran into something and mentions he was chased in the woods. Somewhere else someone edited the audio and it sounds like gunshots in the background of the call





Allegedly at 1:03 you can barely hear a faint "help me"



The 911 Call



EDIT: I was informed by some Redditors that he had a felony warrant out for his arrest so he was more scared of whatever he encountered than he was of going to jail because he specifically requested the cops regardless.

#26 My sister. (Ending is positive)



She went missing during high school. She started hanging with the wrong crowd, got into d***s and just.. disappeared one day. Two years went by. Not a word.



Then on day, my mom spotted the truck of the guy she was seeing when she went missing. It was parked at a hotel. We have a few police in our family, so they went to check it out. Sure enough it was her with this scummy guy.



Guy was wanted, went to jail. Sister went to rehab. She is now a college grad, clean for over 10-15 years. Has two beautiful kids and a genuinely great husband. She is a living success story.

#27 The disappearance of Asha Degree



This case isn't creepy as in *Twilight Zone theme plays* but in that she had a good family, she was a good kid, everything should have been fine and without risk and this girl still vanished.



February 14, 2000. Asha Degree is 9 years old. It is not only Valentine's Day, but her parents wedding anniversary. And Asha is missing.



Adults in her life sheltered her (to a fault?). There was no computer or internet in the home. No cell phone. Asha's friends were from church or school. No one she interacted with was an "unknown." A Stranger would have had no access to her. She was either at church with family, school, at a relatives home, or her own home with her parents and brother.



I say this to illustrate that even in the early days of chat rooms and messaging, Asha would not have been using these things to meet someone online. Anyone unfamiliar in her life should have been quickly spotted.



But what we know is that the night of Feb 13-14, Asha crept out of bed, dressed, and brought a packed backpack with her as she went into the night, but for what?



Asha was afraid of storms and dogs yet that night was pouring, cold rain and she was alone with no one to cling to as she usually would when walking past yards with dogs. She was an obedient child who did not break rules. At 2:30 am, her father is awake and checks on his children. They're both in bed, safe.



3:15 am. Drivers on Highway 18 think they see a little girl walking in the rain, over a mile from the Degree home. When one driver circles around to check if the child needs help, the child runs off the road into the woods. If this was Asha, it is the last time she is seen alive. Has she managed to walk over a mile in such short time in driving rain at night all by herself? Or was there a car, waiting for her outside her house...? Did she willingly climb in? Was she let out or did she escape?



Candy wrappers, markers, and a hair bow are discovered in a shed back in the woods the child ran into. They belonged to Asha.



A year later, during construction, her backpack is discovered buried in the ground wrapped in several plastic bags.



There has been no more clues as to what happened to this little girl.



a popular theory is somehow she was lured out. Someone told her maybe it's a surprise party for her parents anniversary. We know she packed family photos and a change of clothes, one outfit being somewhat dressy. Asha is a good kid who doesn't tell lies. She had to be convinced this was a "good secret" to keep. One that her parents will be happy she kept and she won't be scolded for sneaking out and breaking rules. This person would have to know her family and not stick out as Strange when talking to her. But why is she walking along the road? Did she escape this person only to be recaptured?



Another theory centers around the book she read in school :The Whipping Boy. In the book, the characters run away and have an adventure. But remember, Asha is scared of the dark, storms, dogs. Why would she have a "fun adventure" on such a night? Why would she break so many rules along the way? It's out of character for her.



This case, it just shouldn't have happened. The facts are simply bizarre and what we know just doesn't seem to fit. The police ruled out her parents, but could they know more? With no access to internet, who could have manipulated a shy, obedient girl to fight against all her deep fears and ... vanish?

#28 The Schulze Family from Drage in Lower Saxony. Husband Marco (41 at the time), his wife Sylvia (43 at the time), and their daughter Miriam (12 at the time), went missing from their home in Drage on the 22nd july 2015, nowhere to be found. Marcos body was found a week later in the Elbe (a river), he had a concrete block attached to his legs with a rope. Sylvia and Miriam though remain unfound to this day. Their house was just emptied of all their personal belongings and everything, it will be sold, the money will be put in a secure bank account until they find out who will inherit it. Sylvia can't be pronounced dead yet, earliest in 8 years from now on, 10 years after her disappearance. Miriam on the other hand can't be pronounced dead until she is 25, that is the law here in Germany.

Many people believe that either the dad killed his wife, daughter, then himself. Others believe mother and daughter are alive. Who knows though, we will may never know.

#29 My cousin went missing for about 2-3 months when she was 12 years old. She was walking home from school and stopped by a store to buy something to drink, a man stood beside her and started talking her, she never made any contact with him and never answered his questions. When she got out of the store and walked fast when the guy went behind her and covered her mouth, he then went to a corner and gut punched her. He took her into a hidden house in the south of our city, he then s****************d her multiple times. At that time no one knew where she was and no one found a body where she was last seen after a month, the police eventually pronounced her dead. After a couple of months, someone told the police about the hidden house they saw when they heard screaming and sobbing inside. She was found and the suspect was jailed.



This isn't probably creepy but it was really terrifying for my cousin, she is 20 now and still in therapy.

#30 The disappearance of Lars Mittank.



Lars Mittank started acting strangely after getting into a fight while on vacation in Bulgaria. During the fight he damaged his ear drum and was taking antibiotics, although there are no known side effects of the antibiotics he was on that would explain his behavioral change.



Due to his damaged ear drum he stayed behind after his friends left so he would have a few days to heal and a doctor could re-examine his ear before getting onto the plane. Once he was alone in Bulgaria his odd behavior was exacerbated. He began texting his family saying he wasn’t safe and they needed to cancel his credit card.



When he arrived at the airport to fly home he went to first see a doctor to get approved to fly with his injury. (apparently there was a doctor’s office in the airport).



While waiting to be seen he bolted out of the airport at full sprint, never to be seen again.



EDIT: footage from when he was last seen

#31 Brandon Swanson.



His car got stuck on his way home, and he saw the light from what he assumed was a nearby town and took off on foot towards it. He called his parents to let them know where he was heading, so they could come get him.



Their conversation was interruped by Brandon exclaiming, "oh s**t!", and that's the last known contact anyone had with him. No trace of him has ever been found; no clothing, no remains, no cell phone. The only thing they found was his car, abandoned where it had gotten stuck on the side of the road.



He's my age, and from my home state. I've wondered what happened to him for years, and I hope that someday, his family gets closure.

#32 A cold case here in Belgium: the disappearance of Nathalie Geijsbregts. Ten-year-old Nathalie Geijsbregts disappeared in Leefdaal on 26 February 1991 and no trace has been found of her since then.



Every morning, ten-year-old Nathalie Geijsbregts took the bus to school from the bus stop on Tervuursesteenweg in Leefdaal, about 200 meters from her home. Geijsbregts attended a special education school in Lovenjoel. Normally, she walked to the bus stop, but on the morning of February 26, 1991, her father dropped her off at the bus stop.



A neighbor saw Geijsbregts sitting in a gray Toyota Corolla around 7:30 a.m. A man, around fifty years old, appeared to have broken down by the roadside; he was bent over the open hood. The neighbor saw Geijsbregts gesturing to her from the car, which she found strange. After dropping off her own children at school, she decided to contact Geijsbregts's school. She was then informed that she had not arrived. The driver of the car had possibly kidnapped Geijsbregts. Geijsbregts's father, a career soldier, had just returned from a daily run. He was informed by his superior that his daughter had not arrived at school.



Major searches followed in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and France. Photos of Geijsbregts were also distributed, but these efforts yielded no results. In the first few weeks of the investigation, police received 920 tips. More than 120 s*x offenders were questioned as part of the investigation. In addition, the names of well-known murderers such as Ludo de Beukelaer, Christian Van Geloven, Ronald Janssen, Michel Fourniret, Andras Pandy, and Marc Dutroux were mentioned in the investigation. No connection could be made with any of them.

#33 Not exactly creepy but one that is personal. A friend of mine from uni walked out of his works Christmas party in 2014 and hasn't been seen since.



It was suggested he was walking home but there is no CCTV of him taking either road out of the village or approaching the Lakeshore. He's last seen leaving the bar and then vanished off the face of the earth.



The lake and surrounding areas were searched and have been periodically searched again since to no avail. Given the remote nature of the area it's unlikely he'll be found any time soon, though his friends and I like to believe he's living on a tropical beach somewhere.

#34 **The Jamison family**



-The Jamison family (2 adults, 1 young daughter) was interested in purchasing a plot of land in Oklahoma



-They drive out in their pickup truck to check it out



-Truck is later found abandoned



-$32,000 cash found in truck, along with the Jamisons' IDs, wallets, mobile phones, and a GPS.



-The family dog was also left in the truck, and was extremely malnourished.



-A camera is discovered, the final picture was of their daughter, 6-year old Madyson, who looks somewhat distressed.



-Security footage is uncovered, with the family appearing "trance-like" and not speaking to one-another.



-The Jamisons' skeletal remains are found years later, dumped less than 3 miles from where the pickup truck was originally discovered.



-Remains show no signs of struggle.

#35 I remember reading about the disappearance of Susan Powell in a similar one of these threads a few months back.



It’s a wild story - husband and wife (with 2 young sons) have a bad marriage (he’s a*****e & controlling + at one point they had to move because the husband’s father was in love with the wife).



Things get so bad she starts fearing for her life - then one night the whole family disappears, only to have the husband come back a few days later saying that he and the boys went camping and he had no idea where the wife was.



As the investigation into what happened to the wife goes on, the husband acts more and more suspiciously, eventually moving with the kids to live with his father that they moved away from in the first place, but then lost custody of the kids because the father got caught with a bunch of child p**n (and hundreds of creeper shots of Susan).



Finally, during a supervised visit, the husband grabs his sons from the social worker, holes himself up inside his house and then blows it up, killing himself and both the boys. And all the while, they never solved the mystery of what happened to Susan Powell and she is still listed as missing (although presumed m******d and dumped somewhere by the husband) - it’s a sad, crazy tale.

#36 **The Sodder children disappearance**



On Christmas Eve, December 24, 1945, a fire destroyed the Sodder home in Fayetteville, West Virginia.



At the time, it was occupied by George Sodder, his wife Jennie, and nine of their ten children. During the fire, George, Jennie, and four of the nine children escaped. The bodies of the other five children have never been found.



The fire was blamed on "faulty wiring," however, one of the jurors involved in the inquest had, at one point, threatened George Sodder, saying his house would be "burned" and his children "destroyed".



The Sodders continue to question the official findings about the fire.



They wondered why, if it had been caused by an electrical problem, the family's Christmas lights had remained on throughout the fire's early stages, when the power should have gone out.



A telephone repairman told the Sodders that the house's phone line had not been burned through in the fire, as they had initially thought, but cut by someone who had been willing and able to climb 14 feet up the pole.



A missing ladder belonging to the Sodders was found at the bottom of an embankment soon after the incident.



A man whom neighbors had seen stealing a block and tackle from the property around the time of the fire was identified and arrested. He admitted to the theft, and claimed he had been the one who cut the phone line, thinking it was a power line, but denied having anything to do with the fire. However, no record identifying him exists, and why he would have wanted to cut any utility lines to the Sodder house while stealing the block and tackle has never been explained.



Jennie Sodder also had trouble accepting Morris's belief that all traces of the children's bodies had been burned completely in the fire. Many of the household appliances had been found, still recognizable, in the ash. A local crematorium supported her theory.



The trucks' failure to start was also considered. George Sodder believed they had been tampered with, perhaps by the same man who stole the block and tackle and cut the phone line.



The only bone fragments ever found on the site were a few human vertebrae fragments, although these were confirmed to have never been exposed to fire.

#37 Dorothy Jane Scott - Young divorced mom working at a headshop. One day at a meeting a co-worker falls ill so Dorothy and another co-worker take him to the hospital.

It is found that he has a Black Widow bite, following his treatment Dorothy goes to get the car. When the co-workers make it outside they see Dorothy's car speeding towards them, she doesn't stop and that is the last time anyone sees her. The next day her car is found torched but she is nowhere to be found. Over the next few years her parents start receiving taunting phone calls. Calls asking if Dorothy is home, a call claiming to know where is she is and so on. 4 years later a construction worker finds charred bones next to a highway upon forensic investigation it is learned that they are canine bones and the bones of Dorothy Jane Scott it is deducted that they had been there for 2 years.



Angela Hammond - While driving home Angela Hammond stops at a phone booth to call her fiance Rob and describes a creepy looking man in a pickup truck in the parking lot. Her fiance suddenly hears Angela scream and drives into town to check on her. He passes by a pick-up truck and sees Angela struggling with an unidentified man, but after attempting a pursuit, the transmission on his truck gives out and this is the last anyone ever sees of Angela. She still hasn't been found and went missing in 1991.

#38 Hey I'm actually early to a thread like this!



It's a toss up between Brian Shaffer and Juan Martinez.



* Brian Shaffer disappeared *entering* a bar, not leaving it. His friends were there and he was seen on security camera twice, but wasn't seen leaving by his friends or security cameras.



* Juan Martinez disappeared while on "vacation" with his mother and father who was a truck driver. His dad was carrying a load of 20,000 liters of sulfuric acid on route to a chemical plant or something similar when he somehow started driving erratically down a long declining road. The truck Juan was on crashed into another truck, spilling the sulfuric acid and killing both of his parents. Juan however, was never found after the accident. And no, sulfuric acid doesn't dissolve everything, so *something* should have been left of him, but nothing was ever found.



Both freak me out and I've been keeping an eye on them for a while now to see if there happens to be an update in either case.

#39 A local one for me, but the case of Dakota James. TLDR a Pittsburgh college student named Dakota James goes missing. Police say he fell in the river, city residents disagree. A bunch of guys went missing around that time, and they all had the same gay dating app on their phone.

#40 Pedro Lopez is a serial k**ler, who, at least according to himself has killed more than 100 people. He spent some time in prison and at some point was freed, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

#41 What about baby Azaria Chamberlain whose mother claimed a Dingo took her baby while she was camping 32 years ago. The coroner has finally ruled that a Dingo did take the baby. Also in Portland Oregon little Kyron Horman was dropped off at his grade school by his step mother never to be seen again. Big story in the Portland area and lots of searches and accusations towards the step mother but no charges yet.

#42 A girl in my grade (when I was in grade 6) was reportedly missing after having an argument with her mom in the parking lot of a grocery store. Security cameras were checked and they found out the mother had lied about that. After several days we found out that the mom had strangled her with twine, pulled her pants off to make her look like she was r***d, and threw her by a lake. Disturbing stuff. There were only about 30 people in my grade so it was a close knit community



Edit: it turns out it was because the mom's boyfriend at the time gave her an ultimatum. Great guy



Edit 2: actually he may not have given the ultimatum, and to my understanding wasn't charged. Mom's evil though and in prison for life



Edit 3: also apparently the last words: "mommy don't" will forever resonate in the mother's head while she's in jail for the rest of her life. This is such a twisted story, ugh.

#43 This just happened in Romania. A 15 year old girl went missing, a few days later she managed to contact the police, told them she was kidnapped, r***d, beaten and held in a house. It took the police 19 hours to respond and when they got there it was too late as she was brutally m******d and her body was set on fire in a barrell. Pretty insane if you ask me.

There’s more info here.

#44 Ben Padilla. In 2003 him and a mechanic climbed into a Boeing 727 that was collecting dust at an Angolan airport, taxied silently to the runway, and took off. No trace of the plane or the men has ever been found.

#45 Andrew Gosdens disappearance is haunting



I live in the UK and there are still posters up for him 12 years later on my walk to work, it's very sad



Also Luke Durbin had a "Lukes eyes are..." poster of just his eyes in most train stations for a very long time which again was haunting and very sad



Both have been missing for a similar amount of time and both have the eerie last moment caught on CCTV footage



I guess I find them scary as they are local to me, ie the same country, and they could have been anyone. Literally anyone could just disappear from sight, anyone could have that last moment on CCTV. It's terrifying.

#46 Kristin Smart went to a college party and was walked back to her dorm building by three students. One of the students had a black eye the next day, scratches on his hands and knees, and after Kristin was reported missing, cadaver dogs alerted on the mattress in his dorm room. He took the fifth amendment to every question in a deposition.



Concrete work was done in his mother's backyard the week Kristin disappeared, and a family renting the house later that year found a bloody earring in the backyard. They turned it over to police, and the police lost it before the blood could be tested.Her body was never found, the guy was never charged, and he's still living free in Southern California.

#47 Colleen Stan - she was kidnapped by a husband and wife *and locked in a box for 23 hours a day for seven years* They literally kept the box under their bed and forced her to sign a contract which made her a s*x slave for life. They convinced her that a nameless corporate syndicate was watching her and that if she tried to escape they would murder hr. It's f*****g horrific. *she survived* and is living her life. The wife, who was completely complicit, turned her husband in (sentenced for 104 years) and the wife went free. Both are living in California. Husband has a parole hearing in 2022. F*****g insane.

#48 Here in Spain, we had a relatively recent one (2017). The disappearance of 59-years old Francisca Cadenas. It's quite haunting because of the unusually short distance and timeframe.





She disappeared on her rural hometown in Extremadura, when she accompanied her friends' little daughter to their car (she had been taking care of the girl while her parents were away during the evening). The car was parked at **only 50 meters (barely some 160 feet)** from her residence. The friends would later say that they saw Francisca on the rear view mirror as they drove away, she was walking back home normally and no one was nearby. **Francisca disappeared in these 50 meters, and no trace** ***at all*** **has been found of her ever since.**





You can check in this video here the route she walked, from her residence to their friends' car. She vanished there, in a rural hometown with extremely low crime rates (the kind of place where nothing ever happens).

#49 Logan Schiendelman has been missing in our area since 2016. His car was found empty coasting across the 3 lanes of I5. Dateline just featured his case last week on their Missing in America podcast.

#50 The Godard Family disappearance. A doctor vanishes with his two children and the police find blood evidence, implying the death of his second wife, in his van and around their home. Her body has never been found and no direct evidence ties Yves to her murder.



There are many sightings of the doctor and his children on a boat in the following days before they too disappear. Eventually a bone fragment from one of the children and the doctor is found as well as other personal items.



Did Yves Godard k**l his second wife? Why? Did he k**l his children? Is he dead now? Or was his wife killed by an unknown party from whom Yves was fleeing? Did this party catch up with him, or did the boat sink accidently?

#51 Marjorie Christina Luna (8)

This case is heartbreaking. After a long car ride Christy returned home with her mom,stepdad and older sister. Everyone went to bed bc they had been driving all night,but Christy couldn’t sleep so she decided to walk to the corner store (about 400 feet from her home) to buy cat food for her two kitties,boo boo and skeeter. The people who worked at the corner store said Christy showed up and purchased cat food,but no one remembers seeing her after that. It later came out that multiple s*x offenders lived in the area something like 5-8 in a couple blocks radius. There were 10 days of thunderstorms after she vanished,but they did find her clothing in a drainage ditch close to her home. Because of the rain there was no DNA or hair evidence left. Christy has never been found and her mother has never moved or changed her phone number or given up hope of closure.

#52 The Pearl Pinson case in Vallejo, CA.



Pearl was kidnapped at gunpoint on the way to school May 25, 2016. The kidnapper was identified as Fernando Castro, who was acquainted with the victim. Shots were fired and blood was found at the site of the abduction, a pedestrian overpass crossing I780 in Vallejo.



The following day Castro, was k**led after a police chase in San Luis Obispo county. Pearl was not with him.



No trace of Pearl Pinson has ever been found.

#53 Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes. The whole family (parents and four kids) goes missing over night in 2011. Employers, school and family receive weird letters informing of their absence or departure (one of them saying they are going into a witness protection program). Two weeks later they found the corpses of the mother , the kids and the dog hidden behind the house. They investigate and retrace the father’s whereabouts in south of France. He was last seen leaving a hotel a few days before. The region was thoroughly searched but he was never to be found.

#54 Its no longer a missing person case, and im so sorry but i cant remember her name, but somewhere in mexico i think it was there was a family with two daughters, their maids lived with them. the older daughter got walked to her bus stop by the maids and when they came back the younger (i think she was 5) was missing. parents were still asleep and woke up to the maids looking for the girl. they couldnt find her in or around the home. turned into a huge police case, searched the entire house, had news reporters in and SAT ON THE GIRLS BED. a few weeks later the girl was found dead stuffed between her mattress and the wall…



the worst part is that the parents were so unbothered, father just sighed and left for work abd the mother was stood in the kitchen smoking and drinking while the maids were looking, while the police and reporters were in the house.