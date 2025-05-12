ADVERTISEMENT

Getting scared or unsettled can be pretty fun; that's why we love the horror genre so much. Yet, it can also be pretty divisive. When it comes to horror movies, Americans' opinions are almost split down the middle: 49% either love it or like it, and 45% hate it or dislike it.

If you fall into the former category, this list is just right for you. We've collected some of the creepiest photos on the internet that we could find for fans of the scary, the odd, and the bizarre. Mysterious figures, eerie hallways, and just general creepiness await you as you scroll down.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Was Washing My Prosthetic Eye And It Fell Into The Drain. Now It's Stuck And I Can't Get It Out

Close-up photo of a drain resembling a creepy eye, illustrating eerie and unsettling discoveries people shared online.

DaniloohD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Rendition Of The Tooth Fairy At My Local Dentist’s Office

    Creepy cartoon character peeking from ceiling tiles in an office, a strange and unsettling sight shared by people online.

    krossome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    A Friend Went For A Walk The Other Night And Saw This Woman Just Standing On A Roof

    Figure standing on a rooftop at night with eerie lighting, capturing a creepy moment people had to share online

    ewilliam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It's not always clear what makes a thing creepy. We might see an old-timey telephone that doesn't work in the woods and come up with all sorts of terrifying explanations. Or worse – we might not have an explanation at all, which would drive our fears even more.

    If you ever come across such a phone in the woods, it's most likely a wind phone. There's nothing inherently creepy about it: it's essentially a grieving tool. Japanese man Itaru Sasaki created the first ever wind phone in 2010. He set up an obsolete rotary phone in his garden to talk with his cousin who passed away from cancer.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Top Floor Of My Workplace, Elevator Opens To This

    Dimly lit room filled with creepy mannequins standing closely together, creating an eerie atmosphere to share with others.

    UpDra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Accidentally Took A Very Creepy Pic Of My Dog

    Dog casting a creepy shadow on the wall, one of the times people came across something so creepy they had to share it.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lorrainewoolands1 avatar
    Lorraine Woollands
    Lorraine Woollands
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a cross between " the hound of the Baskervilles" and " Scooby Doo

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My Kiddo Playing In A Tunnel At The City Museum In St. Louis

    Silhouette of a person inside a red-lit tunnel, capturing a creepy scene that people felt compelled to share.

    mymorningjacket Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When an earthquake and a tsunami hit the coast of Japan in 2011, Sasaki put his phone booth on a windy hill for other people to use as well. Many people lost their loved ones to the natural disaster. The town that was hit the worst, Otsuchi, is one of the two cities with the highest rate of missing persons.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sasaki's phone allowed people to process their grief as they talked through it with the loved ones they lost to the tsunami. Today, there are many wind phones all over the world: some of them fancy photo booths like Sasaki's, and others just a simple rotary phone installed on a tree trunk. Either way, their function is more wholesome than creepy.
    #7

    Abandoned Daycare

    Creepy puppet heads and splattered paint in a worn yellow room with a bulletin board and scattered trash on the floor.

    thenewmando Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    My Toddler At 6 AM On The Baby Monitor

    Night vision bedroom scene with people sleeping and a creepy doll figure in the background, creepy encounter shared online.

    Kind_Competition_253 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    The Entrance Of An Abandoned Plague Cemetery

    Overgrown broken archway at night surrounded by dense foliage, creating a creepy and eerie atmosphere.

    MLTwatchenthusiast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What would you think upon finding a book from the 1800s with dozens of locks of hair between the pages? Something related to true crime would probably be the first thing that comes to mind. But the explanation might be much simpler and down to earth.
    #10

    I'm Glad The Butchers Here Are Creative, But I'm Gonna Have Nightmares For Weeks

    Ground meat shaped like a creepy dog face with cherry tomato eyes at a market display, surprising shoppers.

    KenMicMarKey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    This Dog Statue From A Farm In Brazil

    Large creepy dog sculpture with realistic eyes in a park playground, an unusual and eerie discovery shared online.

    Decent-Loquat6272 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Went Into My Attic For The First Time, Wasn’t Expecting To Find This

    Creepy attic with aged wooden beams, hanging floral curtains, and old clothes draped in dim light.

    Pillmo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In the 19th century, people would save a lock of hair from their deceased loved ones as a funeral tradition. What's a bit more creepy is that they would keep them in their jewelry: under glass in brooches or rings. Sometimes, women would even wear bracelets and necklaces made out of woven hair directly against their skin.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Went To Go Turn Off The Porch Light Last Night At Around 12 AM And Saw This On The Deck. I Live On The Back Of A State Forest

    Faint mysterious footprints on a wooden deck leading from a door, evoking creepy and eerie feelings to share online.

    RareWolf34 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    This 1800's Book Contained Dozens Of Locks Of Hair Between Its Pages. Found At An Antiques Store

    Old weathered book on a desk next to a page with a mysterious clump of hair, a creepy discovery shared online.

    Berencam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    In A Local Forest Someone Carves Creatures. This Is The Grim Reaper

    Wooden statue standing alone in a dense forest, creating a creepy and eerie atmosphere people had to share.

    Dorkinator3000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One pic on this list might give you more than just regular heebie-jeebies: the heave-worthy clusters of earthworms. It sure doesn't look appetizing, but there is a legitimate reason why they do that.

    According to a study by the researchers at the University of Liege in Gembloux, Belgium, it's how the worms make group decisions. They use touch to communicate and decide to travel in the same direction. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    A Couple Of My Friends Checked Out The Basement Of My Campus’ New Library. There Were Just A Bunch Of Supply Closets Except For One Room

    Creepy medical training dummy sitting on a chair in an empty hospital room with a bed and medical equipment nearby.

    TheExecutioner- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Got Stuck In This Hole In An Elevator Shaft At Work Today, Thanks To My Tools And Climbing Gear

    Looking down a dark, narrow shaft with a rusty metal ladder and feet visible, capturing a creepy eerie atmosphere.

    DrBreveStule Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Cluster Of Worms

    Clusters of creepy red worms gathered in puddles on a concrete surface, creating an eerie and unsettling scene.

    rosseepoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Walking through a green-lit street at night can seem creepy. But there is a reason why cities may opt for green streetlights instead of regular off-white: it helps migrating birds. A 2005 federal study found that artificial light disorients birds that migrate during nighttime.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    White and red (wavelength) light disrupts their magnetic orientation the most. Green light does less so because of its shorter wavelength. And blue is the most neutral since it has the shortest wavelength.
    #19

    Sleep Well

    Camping tent covered with creepy spiders on the mesh, making an unsettling discovery in the outdoors.

    vladrichdemaclant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Anybody Check On Her

    Creepy doll with stitched mouth and wide eyes from antique store, shared by person who found it unsettling yet fascinating.

    thenerdyvixen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Guy Found A Glass Eye Embedded In A Rock At The Beach

    A creepy realistic eyeball embedded among wet rocks and gravel, an unsettling discovery shared online.

    JinxXedOmens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We also often get scared by seeing figures that aren't actually there. Whether it's due to certain lighting or just things positioned in a certain way, our brain often tells us that we're seeing either a face or a human body. Our tendency to see faces everywhere is called pareidolia. And, as researcher Mark Hamilton explained to Bored Panda previously, it's part of our self-preservation mechanism.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Applying New Window Sticker

    Shadowy figures pressing against a frosted glass sign in an infectious disease diagnosis and treatment area, creepy scene.

    xchrysler18 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Max The Rat Has Lived In My Aunt & Uncle’s Basement For Over 40 Years

    Large creepy elephant doll with mismatched eyes holding a small plush bunny, seated in a wooden chair indoors.

    HTD_Bros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    This Ghostly Backdrop Of The Cemetery I Live Next To

    Foggy cemetery at night with eerie silhouettes of tombstones and trees, capturing a creepy scene people shared online.

    SageSenpai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When you wake up from a nap and think that that hanger is actually a person, it might be your survival instinct kicking in. "Our research points to the fact that it might be because of the need to quickly parse and identify animal faces," Hamilton explained pareidolia to Bored Panda. "Possibly for things like avoiding predators and catching prey."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Zero Filter, Just An Extremely Unflatteringly Creepy Photo My Friend Snapped Of Me

    Woman in a dark room showing a scared face near an old sink with a creepy atmosphere at night

    ladybuglise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Dug This Up In A Church Graveyard During Renovation

    Person holding creepy root shaped like a humanoid figure with long wire-like extensions outdoors on a stone path.

    hnnrss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two Sets Of Teeth Imbedded In The Concrete In Front Of A Dentist’s Office. Real Or Fake, Who Knows

    Teeth embedded in a concrete sidewalk forming two creepy arches, a disturbing sight people had to share.

    tetraphorus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Interestingly, we might not be the only species that scares ourselves silly. "Other research that we reference in our paper shows even rhesus monkeys experience pareidolia," Hamilton added. "Pareidolia happens very quickly in the brain, a sign that it's a deep-rooted evolutionary artifact." Whether the monkeys get scared by the faces they perceive remains to be studied.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    My Nextdoor Neighbour

    Person peeking over a fence in a backyard, creating a creepy and unsettling scene people had to share.

    Beautiful-Ask-7910 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    My Office For The Next Three Months, In The Bad Part Of Town

    Dimly lit empty room with a table and chair, featuring creepy abandoned atmosphere that people had to share.

    Baystain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    This House I Pass By

    Creepy face with dark eyes and hair seen through a house window, evoking a spooky and unsettling feeling.

    Intelligent-Bottle22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What did you think of this collection of creepy pics, Pandas? Have you ever come across something as unsettling and scary yourself? Don't hesitate and share it with us in the comments! And if you're looking for more eerie content, check out some haunting pictures herehere, and right here!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Reflection Of Light That Shows Up On My Wall

    Faint creepy face reflection on a living room wall above a couch, capturing a spooky moment people shared online.

    FumblinginIgnorance Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    A Disease Which Has No Cure

    Trailer on the road with a creepy warning message about transporting a disease with no cure seen by people sharing creepy moments

    ohyouarefunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    This Walkway Between Two Buildings

    Dimly lit narrow concrete corridor with eerie dark end, evoking creepy feelings often shared by people online.

    iola_k Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    My Daily Commute Passes Through This Canal Tunnel

    Dark creepy underground tunnel with reflective water and arched stone ceiling creating eerie atmosphere.

    I could go the long way round, but it adds an extra 20 mins to the journey. This is on the way into work. Should see it when I’m finished work, can’t see anything.

    i_phil_graves Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    This Scarecrow

    Creepy scarecrow figure wearing a straw hat and plaid shirt, sitting and holding a book in a dimly lit setting.

    hyliancoffeehouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Locker In The Middle Of The Woods

    Old rusty locker partially embedded in a tree surrounded by dense forest foliage, a creepy discovery nature scene.

    idiutt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Text I Got From A Random Number

    Text message showing a creepy black and white photo of a face with distorted features, shared in a creepy encounter.

    I did a reverse image search and found that this photo was used as a reconstruction of John Doe in Utah. Remains found in 1994, he stayed as a John Doe until DNA testing in 2024 revealed his identity of James Howard Conklin.

    Not sure why a Connecticut number texted a John Doe from Utah to someone from Ohio. Blocked out the number just in case its some stupid kid or whatever.

    Summoners_Rift Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    This Piece Of Bubble Wrap That Looks Like The Pope

    Mannequin in white coveralls in a dimly lit garage creating a creepy scene people came across and shared online.

    alxsmth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Oddly Terrifying Art Project From A Student

    Detailed creepy skull sculpture made from honeycomb cells displayed on a windowsill, showcasing eerie and unsettling art.

    RHarlandSmith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Burgers That Look Like They Have Warts

    Uncooked burger patties bubbling with an unusual texture and color in a frying pan, creepy food appearance shared online.

    One_Emergency5528 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    I Took My Daughter's Screens Away For A Week And She Ended Up Drawing This

    Cardboard box covered with creepy hand-drawn faces and figures, showcasing unsettling and eerie artwork.

    Coldinthenorth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks at the screen because this is what she sees when she looks at people.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Store During A Power Outage

    Dimly lit store aisle with pet supplies illuminated under flashlight, capturing a creepy atmosphere people had to share.

    belyy_Volk6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    My Dorm Hallway Lights Went Out

    Dark narrow hallway illuminated by glowing green exit signs, creating a creepy and eerie atmosphere.

    DeathBonePrime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Taylor Mountain, The Entrance Ted Bundy Would Use To Dump 4 Of His Victim's Bodies. The Road, Forest, And Landscape Remain Practically Untouched Besides The Blockade

    Yellow gated barrier across dark gravel path in the woods at night, creating a creepy atmosphere people had to share.

    ross_chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Poorly Lit McDonald’s Play Place

    Dimly lit play area tunnel with dark shadows creating a creepy atmosphere people had to share with others.

    Staraa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Welcome, Low Prices And More

    Dark, creepy escalator entrance beneath a worn sign for hypermart, evoking an eerie and unsettling atmosphere.

    Best-Yellow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Wife Came Home And Found This Wooden Thing On A Stake Along Our Pull Through Driveway

    Wooden sculpture resembling a creepy animal-like creature, displayed outdoors on grass near a fence and houses.

    guffberkin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Creepy Woman Walking Around My Deck With A Briefcase In The Middle Of The Night

    Person caught on security camera at night carrying a bag outside a house, creating a creepy scene.

    mcjord Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Spooky Message In Bottle Cap

    Close-up of a hand holding a bottle cap with the creepy message Turn around inside the cap.

    Adventurous-Stuff801 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    This Guy Blocking My Path Home

    Toy car abandoned on a dimly lit park path at night, giving a creepy vibe people had to share with others.

    AmbermistTano34 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Spiders Gave My Garden A Halloween Makeover

    Spider webs covering a backyard lawn creating a creepy and eerie scene in early morning light.

    MacFit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Trying To Watch Smile 2 And My Dog Keeps Smiling At Me

    A white dog sitting in front of a TV showing a distorted image, capturing a creepy moment people had to share.

    TheFeenicks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    I Used To Work At A Goodwill Like 2 Years Ago And This Was The Creepiest Thing That Ever Came Through The Donation Center

    Antique porcelain doll with red hair and lace dress, a creepy collectible people had to share with others.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    I Was Going To The Bathroom And This Was Staring At Me From The End Of The Corridor

    Creepy clown-faced train toy hidden in a dim hallway next to a fire extinguisher and household items.

    VenerTheTroller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    My Dad Went To Our Cabin For The Weekend And Was Greeted With This

    Damaged white door with large creepy hole and scratches, showing exposed insulation behind the damaged panel.

    TheSheriffMT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    What Is Happening To This Egg?

    Hand holding a partially peeled egg with a creepy honeycomb pattern inside, a strange discovery to share.

    nala_beans Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    A Door I Work Beside At Night

    Warning sign on a door with creepy messages about never opening it after dark and looking before opening.

    WalkerVingamedev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Which Seat Are You Picking?

    Empty old movie theater seats covered in dust and debris, a creepy scene that people had to share online.

    olorin01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Walking To My Hotel Room At 1:30 AM

    Dimly lit apartment hallway at night with a shadowy figure in the distance, evoking a creepy atmosphere.

    OberonNyx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    This Head I Found In The Canal

    Carved wooden doll head submerged in water, an eerie and creepy object people had to share with others.

    DatSP964T Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Country Roads After Dark

    Dark empty road at night surrounded by trees, evoking creepy atmosphere people had to share with others.

    hyliancoffeehouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    First Thing I See Waking Up On My Friend's Couch

    Shadowy figure in dark clothing and hat creating a creepy scene people came across and had to share online.

    OJbeforethebadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Old Santa Doll That’s Lost Almost All Of Its Hair And Beard

    Baby in floral outfit with a large bow looking at a creepy doll with an exaggerated face and red outfit indoors.

    Alaric_Darconville Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Photos I Took Of My Great Grandma's Property

    Nighttime images showing a creepy empty trailer and a spooky ghost-like figure near a tree in a dark yard.

    DeadDogFromMovie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Galveston Residents Have Been Seeing These Mysterious Messages All Over The City In The Last Few Days

    Graffiti with creepy messages suggesting people are held or sold in various locations, capturing unsettling encounters.

    swampwitchcam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Crochet Baby

    Crocheted creepy baby doll with unsettling facial features wearing a red outfit, part of creepy discoveries shared online.

    Kitchen Crafty Fun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    My Son's Extremely Creepy Halloween Costume

    Creepy figure in a tight, skull-like costume with dark eyes and sharp teeth standing in a dim room near a mirror.

    chickenlady88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    What Does This Mean? Came Home And Found What I Think Is A Cat Skull On My Porch. Is It Witchcraft Or Voodoo Stuff?

    Animal skull resting on a wooden railing outdoors, a creepy discovery prompting people to share their creepy finds.

    I haven't seen any crows in the area since being here. I've just moved and only been here for one month. I have no kids, I don't live in Ohio etc. It was legit creepy and unsettling as a prank / threat. But I disposed of it and I'm not keeping it. Bones are not my thing. I will be getting a ring camera soon for peace of mind.

    RedheadedDeafJesus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it's a joke - witchcraft or voodoo would have other things like knots, glass, herbs involved.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Found This In The Middle Of The Woods

    Red vintage wall phone mounted on a tree in a forest, an unusual creepy discovery shared by people outdoors.

    I was walking the other day in the woods and saw this red phone. It was attached to a tree and I checked to see if the phone works, apparently it does not and it says the words “SOWWYA” at the bottom. Thought this was kinda creepy. Any idea why this phone is here? Or have you encountered any experiences like this?

    Prestigious-Ad-6271 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    An Apartment Above My Floor Opened Up After Being Closed For Years

    Dimly lit hallway with open dark doorway and old green doors, evoking creepy atmosphere people had to share with others.

    proof_required Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Found While Packing For A Move. Husband Made This As A Child, He Says It's His Mom And Her Kids

    Creepy handmade clay figure with distorted face and stitched details, evoking unsettling and eerie feelings.

    tasteslikekb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    My Mom’s Harmless Old Black Lab, Waiting To Be Let Inside

    Black dog with glowing eyes standing on a porch at night, a creepy scene people had to share with others.

    Significant_You_2735 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    This Thing I Found My Little Girl Waving At

    Child in a colorful jacket looks up at a creepy twig sculpture clinging to a large tree in a forest setting.

    Tetrizel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    I Found A Detached Teletubby Face In The Ground

    Partial doll head with creepy eyes buried in dirt surrounded by natural debris, creepy find shared by people online.

    Fire_Master29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    The Airbnb I’m Staying In Says It’s A Laundry Room, So I’ll Be Wearing Dirty Clothes All Week

    Narrow, dark basement stairs with stone walls creating a creepy atmosphere people had to share with others.

    SpaceSlingshot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Random Parcel Arrived For A Different House On My Street But The QR Code Came Up With My Name And Address; This Was Inside

    A creepy headless male action figure in blue underwear lying in a cardboard box with crumpled paper packaging.

    stormcoffeethesecond Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    This Is A Path To The Toilet In My Family's Vacation Home

    Dark creepy forest path at night surrounded by bare trees and dense bushes, evoking eerie feelings and mystery.

    WTFlag0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    This Sculpture

    Large creepy wooden troll sculpture peering into a small red cabin in a forest setting, evoking eerie and unsettling vibes.

    marehori Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Running Track At My Local Gym

    Curved narrow hallway with a single white line on the floor in a dimly lit space, creepy atmosphere.

    PresentEuphoric2216 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    The Streetlights In My Town Are Green

    Foggy street at night illuminated by green lights, creating a creepy atmosphere that people found unsettling to share.

    BlupHox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!