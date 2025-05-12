If you fall into the former category, this list is just right for you. We've collected some of the creepiest photos on the internet that we could find for fans of the scary, the odd, and the bizarre. Mysterious figures, eerie hallways, and just general creepiness await you as you scroll down.

Getting scared or unsettled can be pretty fun; that's why we love the horror genre so much. Yet, it can also be pretty divisive. When it comes to horror movies, Americans' opinions are almost split down the middle: 49% either love it or like it, and 45% hate it or dislike it.

#1 I Was Washing My Prosthetic Eye And It Fell Into The Drain. Now It's Stuck And I Can't Get It Out Share icon

#2 This Rendition Of The Tooth Fairy At My Local Dentist’s Office Share icon

#3 A Friend Went For A Walk The Other Night And Saw This Woman Just Standing On A Roof Share icon

#4 Top Floor Of My Workplace, Elevator Opens To This Share icon

#5 Accidentally Took A Very Creepy Pic Of My Dog Share icon

#6 My Kiddo Playing In A Tunnel At The City Museum In St. Louis Share icon

When an earthquake and a tsunami hit the coast of Japan in 2011, Sasaki put his phone booth on a windy hill for other people to use as well. Many people lost their loved ones to the natural disaster. The town that was hit the worst, Otsuchi, is one of the two cities with the highest rate of missing persons. Sasaki's phone allowed people to process their grief as they talked through it with the loved ones they lost to the tsunami. Today, there are many wind phones all over the world: some of them fancy photo booths like Sasaki's, and others just a simple rotary phone installed on a tree trunk. Either way, their function is more wholesome than creepy.

#7 Abandoned Daycare Share icon

#8 My Toddler At 6 AM On The Baby Monitor Share icon

#9 The Entrance Of An Abandoned Plague Cemetery Share icon

What would you think upon finding a book from the 1800s with dozens of locks of hair between the pages? Something related to true crime would probably be the first thing that comes to mind. But the explanation might be much simpler and down to earth.

#10 I'm Glad The Butchers Here Are Creative, But I'm Gonna Have Nightmares For Weeks Share icon

#11 This Dog Statue From A Farm In Brazil Share icon

#12 Went Into My Attic For The First Time, Wasn’t Expecting To Find This Share icon

In the 19th century, people would save a lock of hair from their deceased loved ones as a funeral tradition. What's a bit more creepy is that they would keep them in their jewelry: under glass in brooches or rings. Sometimes, women would even wear bracelets and necklaces made out of woven hair directly against their skin.

#13 I Went To Go Turn Off The Porch Light Last Night At Around 12 AM And Saw This On The Deck. I Live On The Back Of A State Forest Share icon

#14 This 1800's Book Contained Dozens Of Locks Of Hair Between Its Pages. Found At An Antiques Store Share icon

#15 In A Local Forest Someone Carves Creatures. This Is The Grim Reaper Share icon

One pic on this list might give you more than just regular heebie-jeebies: the heave-worthy clusters of earthworms. It sure doesn't look appetizing, but there is a legitimate reason why they do that. According to a study by the researchers at the University of Liege in Gembloux, Belgium, it's how the worms make group decisions. They use touch to communicate and decide to travel in the same direction.

#16 A Couple Of My Friends Checked Out The Basement Of My Campus’ New Library. There Were Just A Bunch Of Supply Closets Except For One Room Share icon

#17 Got Stuck In This Hole In An Elevator Shaft At Work Today, Thanks To My Tools And Climbing Gear Share icon

#18 Cluster Of Worms Share icon

Walking through a green-lit street at night can seem creepy. But there is a reason why cities may opt for green streetlights instead of regular off-white: it helps migrating birds. A 2005 federal study found that artificial light disorients birds that migrate during nighttime. White and red (wavelength) light disrupts their magnetic orientation the most. Green light does less so because of its shorter wavelength. And blue is the most neutral since it has the shortest wavelength.

#19 Sleep Well Share icon

#20 Anybody Check On Her Share icon

#21 Guy Found A Glass Eye Embedded In A Rock At The Beach Share icon

We also often get scared by seeing figures that aren't actually there. Whether it's due to certain lighting or just things positioned in a certain way, our brain often tells us that we're seeing either a face or a human body. Our tendency to see faces everywhere is called pareidolia. And, as researcher Mark Hamilton explained to Bored Panda previously, it's part of our self-preservation mechanism.

#22 Applying New Window Sticker Share icon

#23 Max The Rat Has Lived In My Aunt & Uncle’s Basement For Over 40 Years Share icon

#24 This Ghostly Backdrop Of The Cemetery I Live Next To Share icon

When you wake up from a nap and think that that hanger is actually a person, it might be your survival instinct kicking in. "Our research points to the fact that it might be because of the need to quickly parse and identify animal faces," Hamilton explained pareidolia to Bored Panda. "Possibly for things like avoiding predators and catching prey."

#25 Zero Filter, Just An Extremely Unflatteringly Creepy Photo My Friend Snapped Of Me Share icon

#26 Dug This Up In A Church Graveyard During Renovation Share icon

#27 Two Sets Of Teeth Imbedded In The Concrete In Front Of A Dentist’s Office. Real Or Fake, Who Knows Share icon

Interestingly, we might not be the only species that scares ourselves silly. "Other research that we reference in our paper shows even rhesus monkeys experience pareidolia," Hamilton added. "Pareidolia happens very quickly in the brain, a sign that it's a deep-rooted evolutionary artifact." Whether the monkeys get scared by the faces they perceive remains to be studied.

#28 My Nextdoor Neighbour Share icon

#29 My Office For The Next Three Months, In The Bad Part Of Town Share icon

#30 This House I Pass By Share icon

What did you think of this collection of creepy pics, Pandas? Have you ever come across something as unsettling and scary yourself? Don't hesitate and share it with us in the comments! And if you're looking for more eerie content, check out some haunting pictures here, here, and right here!

#31 Reflection Of Light That Shows Up On My Wall Share icon

#32 A Disease Which Has No Cure Share icon

#33 This Walkway Between Two Buildings Share icon

#34 My Daily Commute Passes Through This Canal Tunnel Share icon I could go the long way round, but it adds an extra 20 mins to the journey. This is on the way into work. Should see it when I’m finished work, can’t see anything.



#35 This Scarecrow Share icon

#36 Locker In The Middle Of The Woods Share icon

#37 Text I Got From A Random Number Share icon I did a reverse image search and found that this photo was used as a reconstruction of John Doe in Utah. Remains found in 1994, he stayed as a John Doe until DNA testing in 2024 revealed his identity of James Howard Conklin.



Not sure why a Connecticut number texted a John Doe from Utah to someone from Ohio. Blocked out the number just in case its some stupid kid or whatever.



#38 This Piece Of Bubble Wrap That Looks Like The Pope Share icon

#39 Oddly Terrifying Art Project From A Student Share icon

#40 Burgers That Look Like They Have Warts Share icon

#41 I Took My Daughter's Screens Away For A Week And She Ended Up Drawing This Share icon

#42 Store During A Power Outage Share icon

#43 My Dorm Hallway Lights Went Out Share icon

#44 Taylor Mountain, The Entrance Ted Bundy Would Use To Dump 4 Of His Victim's Bodies. The Road, Forest, And Landscape Remain Practically Untouched Besides The Blockade Share icon

#45 Poorly Lit McDonald’s Play Place Share icon

#46 Welcome, Low Prices And More Share icon

#47 Wife Came Home And Found This Wooden Thing On A Stake Along Our Pull Through Driveway Share icon

#48 Creepy Woman Walking Around My Deck With A Briefcase In The Middle Of The Night Share icon

#49 Spooky Message In Bottle Cap Share icon

#50 This Guy Blocking My Path Home Share icon

#51 Spiders Gave My Garden A Halloween Makeover Share icon

#52 Trying To Watch Smile 2 And My Dog Keeps Smiling At Me Share icon

#53 I Used To Work At A Goodwill Like 2 Years Ago And This Was The Creepiest Thing That Ever Came Through The Donation Center Share icon

#54 I Was Going To The Bathroom And This Was Staring At Me From The End Of The Corridor Share icon

#55 My Dad Went To Our Cabin For The Weekend And Was Greeted With This Share icon

#56 What Is Happening To This Egg? Share icon

#57 A Door I Work Beside At Night Share icon

#58 Which Seat Are You Picking? Share icon

#59 Walking To My Hotel Room At 1:30 AM Share icon

#60 This Head I Found In The Canal Share icon

#61 Country Roads After Dark Share icon

#62 First Thing I See Waking Up On My Friend's Couch Share icon

#63 Old Santa Doll That’s Lost Almost All Of Its Hair And Beard Share icon

#64 Photos I Took Of My Great Grandma's Property Share icon

#65 Galveston Residents Have Been Seeing These Mysterious Messages All Over The City In The Last Few Days Share icon

#66 Crochet Baby Share icon

#67 My Son's Extremely Creepy Halloween Costume Share icon

#68 What Does This Mean? Came Home And Found What I Think Is A Cat Skull On My Porch. Is It Witchcraft Or Voodoo Stuff? Share icon I haven't seen any crows in the area since being here. I've just moved and only been here for one month. I have no kids, I don't live in Ohio etc. It was legit creepy and unsettling as a prank / threat. But I disposed of it and I'm not keeping it. Bones are not my thing. I will be getting a ring camera soon for peace of mind.



#69 Found This In The Middle Of The Woods Share icon I was walking the other day in the woods and saw this red phone. It was attached to a tree and I checked to see if the phone works, apparently it does not and it says the words “SOWWYA” at the bottom. Thought this was kinda creepy. Any idea why this phone is here? Or have you encountered any experiences like this?



#70 An Apartment Above My Floor Opened Up After Being Closed For Years Share icon

#71 Found While Packing For A Move. Husband Made This As A Child, He Says It's His Mom And Her Kids Share icon

#72 My Mom’s Harmless Old Black Lab, Waiting To Be Let Inside Share icon

#73 This Thing I Found My Little Girl Waving At Share icon

#74 I Found A Detached Teletubby Face In The Ground Share icon

#75 The Airbnb I’m Staying In Says It’s A Laundry Room, So I’ll Be Wearing Dirty Clothes All Week Share icon

#76 Random Parcel Arrived For A Different House On My Street But The QR Code Came Up With My Name And Address; This Was Inside Share icon

#77 This Is A Path To The Toilet In My Family's Vacation Home Share icon

#78 This Sculpture Share icon

#79 Running Track At My Local Gym Share icon

#80 The Streetlights In My Town Are Green Share icon