120 Pareidolia Pics That Might Make You Question What You’re Looking AtInterview With Expert
Humans tend to anthropomorphize things: we give names to our pets, plushies, and even cars and boats. For me, a pack of colored pens once served as all the X-Men during childhood playtime. Other times, we see things that aren't really there, like faces in rocks or shapes of dogs in the clouds.
We call the phenomenon 'pareidolia,' and it's an interesting way our brains trick us into anthropomorphizing inanimate objects. Have you ever thought that the front of your car looks like a face? That's pareidolia. Want to see some crazy things people spotted and thought they looked like something else? Scroll away!
Bored Panda wanted to understand pareidolia better, so, we reached out to researcher Mark T. Hamilton. He's a Ph.D. student at the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and has studied why we see faces in things. He kindly agreed to share his research insights with us, so, be sure to check them out below!
I Found A Mushroom That Looks Like A Little Owl
Hand-Shaped Icicle
Today's Sun Eclipse As Seen At Sunset Resembled A Giant Cat's Head
If you have ever started seeing faces in clouds or were thinking that your teapot might be smiling at you, don't worry, you're not crazy. Pareidolia is common for a lot of us. Still, it's interesting why our brains are seemingly wired to see faces everywhere: is it because we like to give anthropomorphic qualities to everything?
Researcher Mark Hamilton and his team completed their research on pareidolia in 2024 and have some theories about why we tend to see eyes, noses, and mouths everywhere. The researchers think that pareidolia is just our way of protecting ourselves.
I Spilled Some Milk And The Puddle Looks Like A Derpy Ghost!
I Ate Fried Onion Rings With A Roasted Chicken Which According To My Friends Looks Like A Dog?!
A Piece Of Ice Cream Dropped From My Spoon As I Was Scooping And It Looks Like A Tiny Shark
In a way, pareidolia is the result of our survival instinct. "Our research points to the fact that it might be because of the need to quickly parse and identify animal faces," Hamilton told Bored Panda. "Possibly for things like avoiding predators and catching prey."
Interestingly, humans aren't alone in seeing faces in places where there are none. "Other research that we reference in our paper shows even rhesus monkeys experience pareidolia," Hamilton added. "Pareidolia happens very quickly in the brain, a sign that it's a deep-rooted evolutionary artifact."
This Pregnant Mouse's Butt Looks Like A Mouse
A Duck
In their research, Hamilton and his team first fed a state-of-the-art face detector images of human faces. They asked it to recognize faces in pareidolic images. The algorithm didn't do so well, with only a 9% average precision. When the algorithm was trained on pareidolic images, on the other hand, it was way more precise and had a 36% AP.
My Brother Dropped A Watermelon And There Was A Tongue Inside
My Mosquito Bite Turned Into A Frog Outline
This Onion Looks Like An Angry Bird
"Our research specifically showed that algorithms trained on human faces alone didn't see nearly as much pareidolia as algorithms trained on human and animal faces," Hamilton says. Training the algorithm on animal faces made it recognize pareidolic images even better. Hamilton believes it's because then the algorithm generalizes beyond just human facial features.
Just A Friendly Little BBQ Bear
My Dog Has A Silhouette Of A Fat Cat In His Fur Pattern
When the algorithm is trained on animal faces it starts thinking about faces more abstractly. "If you think about it, animal faces have a ton of different variants and colors, which might explain why we can see pareidolic faces that look nothing like human faces," Hamilton explains.
After I Poured Milk Into My Coffee, I Found Snoopy On The Doghouse Under The Moon
This Chair In The Hospital Waiting Room Is Not Very Happy About Being Sat On
If the AI recognizes pareidolia better when it's trained on a more diverse set of faces, does that mean that we, humans, start seeing more faces in things as we age and have seen more living faces of all kinds? Not really. According to Hamilton, other research shows that pareidolia in humans emerges very young. One study even found that fetuses respond to face-like patterns by shining lights into the womb!
These Two Rocks Look Like A Mother Breastfeeding Her New Born Child
Shark Cloud With Moon Eye
Another interesting fact is that there are also gender differences in who sees more pareidolia. "Women see more pareidolia than men, and pareidolic faces tend to be perceived more often as male, both in our dataset and in the broader literature," Mark T. Hamilton tells Bored Panda.
My Mum Sent Me These Photos Of A Plant Growing Outside Of Her Work. How Does It Have The Perfect Mouth , Nose But Also Eyes !
I Had To Move A Lilac Bush In My Yard A Few Years Ago, And I Spotted This Root That Looked Like A Little Dancer. I Liked Her So Much I Kept Her :)
Wood You Look At That
The thing that surprised Hamilton and his team most during their research was that pareidolia and detecting animals are linked in modern algorithms. "That's not often connected," he told us. "This helps make sense of a lot of the different pareidolia observations out there. Like its observation in monkeys, its fast response time, even perhaps its skew towards male faces (which one could argue are more correlated with predator traits like strong jaws, harder noses, etc)."
Was Going For A Walk Last Night And I Stopped Dead In My Tracks - It Looks Like A Person In The Tree... Creepy Af
I Found A Creepy Face In My Spade
Seedpods That Look Like Tiny Skulls
Hamilton's team also had some fun during their research. Apparently, the algorithms are quite good at finding pareidolic doppelgängers for animals. It turns out that lions can look like pancakes, some seals look eerily similar to pears, and mice resemble melons! You can see the hilarious examples right here!
Dinosaur Or Reptile Head Shaped Rock
The Fuzz On My Sock Looks Like A Flamingo
Thought I Found A 'Workplace Injury' In My Chinese Food Today
The team also wrote down some equations that roughly predict when and where people might see pareidolia. Then, they verified them with human psychophysics studies. "The equation and studies show that there's a "goldilocks" zone of "complexity" in a scene where faces are more likely to pop out," Hamilton explains. You can see a graphic or what's too much pareidolia and what's too little here."
I Found A Leaf Shaped Like A Manta Ray
Somebody In The House
Wood You Look At That!
Cave In Thailand Looks Like A Giant Petrified Snake
This Tomato From My Garden Is Shaped Like A Bunny Head
This Moth Has Spots Like Skulls On Its Wings
Squeezed Out Some Sunscreen In The Shape Of A Baby Squid!
My Dog Had A Paw Print On His Paw
Is That A Dog In My Beer?!
Swan-Shaped Mushroom
Poured A Bowl Of Soup For Myself And Saw A Duck
Reflection At The Hospital Looks Like An Angel
A Rock That Looks Like An Old Man
The Inside Of This Eggplant Looks Like A Butterfly
Coffee Stain Frog
This Face On My Dog's Paw Pad
My Candle Looks Like A Monkey
Such A Pleasant Smile On This Little Guy…
Afraid Of The Spring
I Feel Like The Universe Is Telling Me To Get A Dog
This House Is Making Faces
Zombie Foot Tree Trunk
This Tree Branch That Looks Like A Dragon
This Almond In My Salad Looks Very Unimpressed
Hotel Room Light Is Skeptical Of Me
This Happy Little Guy In My Ravioli
This Piece Of Paper Looks Like A Dragon
I Pulled A Skyrabbit, It Got Scared And Jumped Away
This Tree Kind Of Looks Like A Mastodon
This Rare Bird I Spotted - Leafus Flukus
Dragon?
My Frenchie’s Butt Looks Like A Koala
This Wood Chunk Looks Like A Human Heart
Black Frog Hiding
I Can Mark “Dragon” Off My Animal Sightings Checklist!
Found My Dogs Face In The Rug
The Reflection Of The Mirror Looks Like A Duck
This Banana Cast A Perfect Animal Shaped Shadow
This Cherry Looks Like A Baby Duck
These Water Stains On My Car Look Like Gorillas
I Will Never Unsee This Now
Just Realized This Picture I Took Looks Like A Silhouette Of The Grinch
Ear-Shaped Wood Piece At Wreck Beach That I Found
There Is A Tiny Gnome Made Of Bubbles In The Bottom Of My Glass!
Found Et In A Cut Log
My Moisturiser Came Out Looking Like A Fish With Gills And Everything
Found A Sea Snail That Looked Like It Had A Giant Eyeball
This Piece Of Gum Stuck To The Floor At Home Goods Looks Like A Sparkly Black Cat
Emo Eggplant
This Tree Looks Like A Deer
This Cloud I Saw In China Looked Like A Dragon
This Stain On A Bathroom Door Looks Like A Face
"Hey, Check Out This Cool Stick I Found"
Random Splash Of Water On The Side Of A Sink
My Husband Called Me Over While Cooking Because His “Steak Looked Like A Capybara”
My Backpack Looks Like A Burping Gorilla
Proceeds To Eat The Cute Chicken Dog
My Mom Sent Me A Picture Of Her Water Bottle With The Caption "I'll Get You Next Time Optimus!"
Saw A Cloud That Looked Like A Cat Today!
Well Isn't It A Mountain!
Surprised Nun
Upset Plastic Bags From Work
Naan Bread Or Alien Head?
Buddha Visiting Our Local Taqueria
This Plastic Bag Is Looking At Me
