Bored Panda wanted to understand pareidolia better, so, we reached out to researcher Mark T. Hamilton . He's a Ph.D. student at the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and has studied why we see faces in things. He kindly agreed to share his research insights with us, so, be sure to check them out below!

We call the phenomenon 'pareidolia,' and it's an interesting way our brains trick us into anthropomorphizing inanimate objects. Have you ever thought that the front of your car looks like a face? That's pareidolia . Want to see some crazy things people spotted and thought they looked like something else? Scroll away!

Humans tend to anthropomorphize things: we give names to our pets, plushies, and even cars and boats. For me, a pack of colored pens once served as all the X-Men during childhood playtime. Other times, we see things that aren't really there, like faces in rocks or shapes of dogs in the clouds.

#1 I Found A Mushroom That Looks Like A Little Owl Share icon

#2 Hand-Shaped Icicle Share icon

#3 Today's Sun Eclipse As Seen At Sunset Resembled A Giant Cat's Head Share icon

If you have ever started seeing faces in clouds or were thinking that your teapot might be smiling at you, don't worry, you're not crazy. Pareidolia is common for a lot of us. Still, it's interesting why our brains are seemingly wired to see faces everywhere: is it because we like to give anthropomorphic qualities to everything? Researcher Mark Hamilton and his team completed their research on pareidolia in 2024 and have some theories about why we tend to see eyes, noses, and mouths everywhere. The researchers think that pareidolia is just our way of protecting ourselves.

#4 I Spilled Some Milk And The Puddle Looks Like A Derpy Ghost! Share icon

#5 I Ate Fried Onion Rings With A Roasted Chicken Which According To My Friends Looks Like A Dog?! Share icon

#6 A Piece Of Ice Cream Dropped From My Spoon As I Was Scooping And It Looks Like A Tiny Shark Share icon

In a way, pareidolia is the result of our survival instinct. "Our research points to the fact that it might be because of the need to quickly parse and identify animal faces," Hamilton told Bored Panda. "Possibly for things like avoiding predators and catching prey." Interestingly, humans aren't alone in seeing faces in places where there are none. "Other research that we reference in our paper shows even rhesus monkeys experience pareidolia," Hamilton added. "Pareidolia happens very quickly in the brain, a sign that it's a deep-rooted evolutionary artifact."

#7 This Pregnant Mouse's Butt Looks Like A Mouse Share icon

#8 A Duck Share icon

#9 Lil’ Ducky In The Soup Share icon

In their research, Hamilton and his team first fed a state-of-the-art face detector images of human faces. They asked it to recognize faces in pareidolic images. The algorithm didn't do so well, with only a 9% average precision. When the algorithm was trained on pareidolic images, on the other hand, it was way more precise and had a 36% AP. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Brother Dropped A Watermelon And There Was A Tongue Inside Share icon

#11 My Mosquito Bite Turned Into A Frog Outline Share icon

#12 This Onion Looks Like An Angry Bird Share icon

"Our research specifically showed that algorithms trained on human faces alone didn't see nearly as much pareidolia as algorithms trained on human and animal faces," Hamilton says. Training the algorithm on animal faces made it recognize pareidolic images even better. Hamilton believes it's because then the algorithm generalizes beyond just human facial features.

#13 Just A Friendly Little BBQ Bear Share icon

#15 My Dog Has A Silhouette Of A Fat Cat In His Fur Pattern Share icon

When the algorithm is trained on animal faces it starts thinking about faces more abstractly. "If you think about it, animal faces have a ton of different variants and colors, which might explain why we can see pareidolic faces that look nothing like human faces," Hamilton explains.

#16 I Am Froot Share icon

#17 After I Poured Milk Into My Coffee, I Found Snoopy On The Doghouse Under The Moon Share icon

#18 This Chair In The Hospital Waiting Room Is Not Very Happy About Being Sat On Share icon

If the AI recognizes pareidolia better when it's trained on a more diverse set of faces, does that mean that we, humans, start seeing more faces in things as we age and have seen more living faces of all kinds? Not really. According to Hamilton, other research shows that pareidolia in humans emerges very young. One study even found that fetuses respond to face-like patterns by shining lights into the womb! ADVERTISEMENT

#19 These Two Rocks Look Like A Mother Breastfeeding Her New Born Child Share icon

#20 Shark Cloud With Moon Eye Share icon

#21 Reflection Of A Dog Share icon

Another interesting fact is that there are also gender differences in who sees more pareidolia. "Women see more pareidolia than men, and pareidolic faces tend to be perceived more often as male, both in our dataset and in the broader literature," Mark T. Hamilton tells Bored Panda.

#22 My Mum Sent Me These Photos Of A Plant Growing Outside Of Her Work. How Does It Have The Perfect Mouth , Nose But Also Eyes ! Share icon

#23 I Had To Move A Lilac Bush In My Yard A Few Years Ago, And I Spotted This Root That Looked Like A Little Dancer. I Liked Her So Much I Kept Her :) Share icon

#24 Wood You Look At That Share icon

The thing that surprised Hamilton and his team most during their research was that pareidolia and detecting animals are linked in modern algorithms. "That's not often connected," he told us. "This helps make sense of a lot of the different pareidolia observations out there. Like its observation in monkeys, its fast response time, even perhaps its skew towards male faces (which one could argue are more correlated with predator traits like strong jaws, harder noses, etc)."

#25 Was Going For A Walk Last Night And I Stopped Dead In My Tracks - It Looks Like A Person In The Tree... Creepy Af Share icon

#26 I Found A Creepy Face In My Spade Share icon

#27 Seedpods That Look Like Tiny Skulls Share icon

Hamilton's team also had some fun during their research. Apparently, the algorithms are quite good at finding pareidolic doppelgängers for animals. It turns out that lions can look like pancakes, some seals look eerily similar to pears, and mice resemble melons! You can see the hilarious examples right here!

#28 Dinosaur Or Reptile Head Shaped Rock Share icon

#29 The Fuzz On My Sock Looks Like A Flamingo Share icon

#30 Thought I Found A 'Workplace Injury' In My Chinese Food Today Share icon

The team also wrote down some equations that roughly predict when and where people might see pareidolia. Then, they verified them with human psychophysics studies. "The equation and studies show that there's a "goldilocks" zone of "complexity" in a scene where faces are more likely to pop out," Hamilton explains. You can see a graphic or what's too much pareidolia and what's too little here."

#31 I Found A Leaf Shaped Like A Manta Ray Share icon

#32 Somebody In The House Share icon

#33 Wood You Look At That! Share icon

#34 Cave In Thailand Looks Like A Giant Petrified Snake Share icon

#35 The Ice In My Coffee Made A Smiley Face Share icon

#36 This Tomato From My Garden Is Shaped Like A Bunny Head Share icon

#37 This Moth Has Spots Like Skulls On Its Wings Share icon

#38 Squeezed Out Some Sunscreen In The Shape Of A Baby Squid! Share icon

#39 My Dog Had A Paw Print On His Paw Share icon

#40 Is That A Dog In My Beer?! Share icon

#41 Swan-Shaped Mushroom Share icon

#42 Poured A Bowl Of Soup For Myself And Saw A Duck Share icon

#43 Reflection At The Hospital Looks Like An Angel Share icon

#44 A Rock That Looks Like An Old Man Share icon

#45 Hmmm Share icon

#46 The Inside Of This Eggplant Looks Like A Butterfly Share icon

#47 Coffee Stain Frog Share icon

#48 This Face On My Dog's Paw Pad Share icon

#49 My Candle Looks Like A Monkey Share icon

#50 Such A Pleasant Smile On This Little Guy… Share icon

#51 Afraid Of The Spring Share icon

#52 I Feel Like The Universe Is Telling Me To Get A Dog Share icon

#53 This House Is Making Faces Share icon

#54 Zombie Foot Tree Trunk Share icon

#55 This Tree Branch That Looks Like A Dragon Share icon

#56 This Almond In My Salad Looks Very Unimpressed Share icon

#57 Hotel Room Light Is Skeptical Of Me Share icon

#58 This Happy Little Guy In My Ravioli Share icon

#59 This Piece Of Paper Looks Like A Dragon Share icon

#60 I Pulled A Skyrabbit, It Got Scared And Jumped Away Share icon

#61 This Tree Kind Of Looks Like A Mastodon Share icon

#62 This Rare Bird I Spotted - Leafus Flukus Share icon

#64 My Frenchie’s Butt Looks Like A Koala Share icon

#65 This Wood Chunk Looks Like A Human Heart Share icon

#66 Black Frog Hiding Share icon

#67 I Can Mark “Dragon” Off My Animal Sightings Checklist! Share icon

#68 Found My Dogs Face In The Rug Share icon

#69 The Reflection Of The Mirror Looks Like A Duck Share icon

#70 This Banana Cast A Perfect Animal Shaped Shadow Share icon

#71 This Cherry Looks Like A Baby Duck Share icon

#72 These Water Stains On My Car Look Like Gorillas Share icon

#73 I Will Never Unsee This Now Share icon

#74 Just Realized This Picture I Took Looks Like A Silhouette Of The Grinch Share icon

#75 Ear-Shaped Wood Piece At Wreck Beach That I Found Share icon

#76 There Is A Tiny Gnome Made Of Bubbles In The Bottom Of My Glass! Share icon

#77 Found Et In A Cut Log Share icon

#78 My Moisturiser Came Out Looking Like A Fish With Gills And Everything Share icon

#79 Found A Sea Snail That Looked Like It Had A Giant Eyeball Share icon

#80 This Piece Of Gum Stuck To The Floor At Home Goods Looks Like A Sparkly Black Cat Share icon

#81 Emo Eggplant Share icon

#82 I Personally Love This Look Share icon

#83 This Tree Looks Like A Deer Share icon

#84 This Cloud I Saw In China Looked Like A Dragon Share icon

#85 This Stain On A Bathroom Door Looks Like A Face Share icon

#86 "Hey, Check Out This Cool Stick I Found" Share icon Moose or deer?



#87 Random Splash Of Water On The Side Of A Sink Share icon

#88 So Cute Share icon

#89 My Husband Called Me Over While Cooking Because His “Steak Looked Like A Capybara” Share icon and it did



#90 My Backpack Looks Like A Burping Gorilla Share icon

#91 Proceeds To Eat The Cute Chicken Dog Share icon

#92 My Mom Sent Me A Picture Of Her Water Bottle With The Caption "I'll Get You Next Time Optimus!" Share icon

#93 Saw A Cloud That Looked Like A Cat Today! Share icon

#94 Well Isn't It A Mountain! Share icon

#95 Surprised Nun Share icon

#96 Upset Plastic Bags From Work Share icon

#97 Naan Bread Or Alien Head? Share icon

#98 Buddha Visiting Our Local Taqueria Share icon

#99 This Plastic Bag Is Looking At Me Share icon plastic bag kind reminds me of a ghost? or a polar bear? what do you think?



#100 The Shadow Of That Bike Looks Like A Xenomorph Share icon

#101 Fridge Was Leaked And The Puddle Of Water Looked Like A Women Share icon

#102 Baby Yoda In My Liquid Soap Spill Share icon

#103 My Car Resembles Toothless From 'How To Train Your Dragon' Share icon

#104 Chewbacca In My Aunt’s Floor Share icon