Humans tend to anthropomorphize things: we give names to our pets, plushies, and even cars and boats. For me, a pack of colored pens once served as all the X-Men during childhood playtime. Other times, we see things that aren't really there, like faces in rocks or shapes of dogs in the clouds.

We call the phenomenon 'pareidolia,' and it's an interesting way our brains trick us into anthropomorphizing inanimate objects. Have you ever thought that the front of your car looks like a face? That's pareidolia. Want to see some crazy things people spotted and thought they looked like something else? Scroll away!

Bored Panda wanted to understand pareidolia better, so, we reached out to researcher Mark T. Hamilton. He's a Ph.D. student at the MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and has studied why we see faces in things. He kindly agreed to share his research insights with us, so, be sure to check them out below!

#1

I Found A Mushroom That Looks Like A Little Owl

Mushroom resembling an owl in grass, showcasing pareidolia.

miss421 Report

    #2

    Hand-Shaped Icicle

    Icicle resembling a hand, capturing a common pareidolia phenomenon against a window backdrop.

    dozolord Report

    #3

    Today's Sun Eclipse As Seen At Sunset Resembled A Giant Cat's Head

    A sunset resembling a cat's ears over the horizon, showcasing pareidolia in nature.

    New-Baby5471 Report

    klaverack avatar
    Doozle bug
    Doozle bug
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our feline overlords are cometh! It is foretold in the sky! All hail!

    If you have ever started seeing faces in clouds or were thinking that your teapot might be smiling at you, don't worry, you're not crazy. Pareidolia is common for a lot of us. Still, it's interesting why our brains are seemingly wired to see faces everywhere: is it because we like to give anthropomorphic qualities to everything?

    Researcher Mark Hamilton and his team completed their research on pareidolia in 2024 and have some theories about why we tend to see eyes, noses, and mouths everywhere. The researchers think that pareidolia is just our way of protecting ourselves.
    #4

    I Spilled Some Milk And The Puddle Looks Like A Derpy Ghost!

    Milk spill resembling a cartoonish sea creature on a table, showcasing pareidolia effects.

    mockjogger Report

    #5

    I Ate Fried Onion Rings With A Roasted Chicken Which According To My Friends Looks Like A Dog?!

    Grilled chicken with herbs, onion rings resembling a spiral illusion, and coleslaw, reflecting Pareidolia-Pictures theme.

    Cigarettes_at_beach Report

    #6

    A Piece Of Ice Cream Dropped From My Spoon As I Was Scooping And It Looks Like A Tiny Shark

    Ice cream with a small shape resembling a shark, showcasing pareidolia effects.

    theseapriestess Report

    In a way, pareidolia is the result of our survival instinct. "Our research points to the fact that it might be because of the need to quickly parse and identify animal faces," Hamilton told Bored Panda. "Possibly for things like avoiding predators and catching prey."

    Interestingly, humans aren't alone in seeing faces in places where there are none. "Other research that we reference in our paper shows even rhesus monkeys experience pareidolia," Hamilton added. "Pareidolia happens very quickly in the brain, a sign that it's a deep-rooted evolutionary artifact."
    #7

    This Pregnant Mouse's Butt Looks Like A Mouse

    A mouse's back seen from above, illustrating pareidolia with a face-like pattern.

    jstupack Report

    cl_4 avatar
    C L
    C L
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hatexto tell you this but that is the pregnant mouse's abdomen, not her butt

    #8

    A Duck

    Pareidolia-Pictures: A face-like image formed by sink drains and an orange cloth resembling a nose.

    Ok_Swimming693 Report

    #9

    Lil’ Ducky In The Soup

    Soup bubbles form a face, demonstrating pareidolia.

    piinkifairy Report

    In their research, Hamilton and his team first fed a state-of-the-art face detector images of human faces. They asked it to recognize faces in pareidolic images. The algorithm didn't do so well, with only a 9% average precision. When the algorithm was trained on pareidolic images, on the other hand, it was way more precise and had a 36% AP. 

    #10

    My Brother Dropped A Watermelon And There Was A Tongue Inside

    A sliced watermelon showing pareidolia, resembling a mouth or face, held by a person over a table.

    emlas1 Report

    #11

    My Mosquito Bite Turned Into A Frog Outline

    Close-up view of a skin mark resembling an animal shape, illustrating pareidolia in everyday objects.

    N0tuniqueEnuf Report

    #12

    This Onion Looks Like An Angry Bird

    Hand holding a red onion with face-like marks, illustrating pareidolia in a grocery store setting.

    FighterIs Report

    "Our research specifically showed that algorithms trained on human faces alone didn't see nearly as much pareidolia as algorithms trained on human and animal faces," Hamilton says. Training the algorithm on animal faces made it recognize pareidolic images even better. Hamilton believes it's because then the algorithm generalizes beyond just human facial features.
    #13

    Just A Friendly Little BBQ Bear

    Grill with soot pattern creating a face, a classic example of pareidolia.

    kindjackets Report

    #14

    👁️

    Pareidolia-Pictures: Bread with a burn pattern resembling an eye on a woven basket background.

    sochono31 Report

    #15

    My Dog Has A Silhouette Of A Fat Cat In His Fur Pattern

    Dog lying down with fur pattern resembling a bird shape, illustrating pareidolia.

    littledaikon Report

    When the algorithm is trained on animal faces it starts thinking about faces more abstractly. "If you think about it, animal faces have a ton of different variants and colors, which might explain why we can see pareidolic faces that look nothing like human faces," Hamilton explains.
    #16

    I Am Froot

    Apple with a stem resembling a human figure, illustrating a pareidolia effect.

    RascalsWager Report

    #17

    After I Poured Milk Into My Coffee, I Found Snoopy On The Doghouse Under The Moon

    Coffee with foam resembling a face, showcasing a classic example of pareidolia.

    Tacec Report

    #18

    This Chair In The Hospital Waiting Room Is Not Very Happy About Being Sat On

    Chair in a waiting room, its pattern resembling a face, showcasing pareidolia with plant in the background.

    gemxvx Report

    If the AI recognizes pareidolia better when it's trained on a more diverse set of faces, does that mean that we, humans, start seeing more faces in things as we age and have seen more living faces of all kinds? Not really. According to Hamilton, other research shows that pareidolia in humans emerges very young. One study even found that fetuses respond to face-like patterns by shining lights into the womb!

    #19

    These Two Rocks Look Like A Mother Breastfeeding Her New Born Child

    Rock formation resembling a human face, illustrating pareidolia in nature.

    xaeminn Report

    #20

    Shark Cloud With Moon Eye

    Dramatic cloud formation resembling a dragon in the night sky, showcasing a captivating example of pareidolia.

    addimaee Report

    #21

    Reflection Of A Dog

    Hallway tile floor creating an illusion of faces, demonstrating pareidolia effects in patterned surfaces.

    VenomSwitch Report

    Another interesting fact is that there are also gender differences in who sees more pareidolia. "Women see more pareidolia than men, and pareidolic faces tend to be perceived more often as male, both in our dataset and in the broader literature," Mark T. Hamilton tells Bored Panda.
    #22

    My Mum Sent Me These Photos Of A Plant Growing Outside Of Her Work. How Does It Have The Perfect Mouth , Nose But Also Eyes !

    Red plant resembling a face due to pareidolia, with green leaves and tree in the background.

    Puff Puff Pass Report

    klaverack avatar
    Doozle bug
    Doozle bug
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The magnificent Gymea lily. Really amazing and beautiful Australian wolf flowers. The flower spike can go several meters tall.

    #23

    I Had To Move A Lilac Bush In My Yard A Few Years Ago, And I Spotted This Root That Looked Like A Little Dancer. I Liked Her So Much I Kept Her :)

    Tree branch resembling a dancing figure, showcasing pareidolia on a wooden base.

    Wrong-Marsupial-9767 Report

    #24

    Wood You Look At That

    A driftwood log on a sandy beach resembling a crocodile head, showcasing pareidolia effects.

    StripMarvel Report

    The thing that surprised Hamilton and his team most during their research was that pareidolia and detecting animals are linked in modern algorithms. "That's not often connected," he told us. "This helps make sense of a lot of the different pareidolia observations out there. Like its observation in monkeys, its fast response time, even perhaps its skew towards male faces (which one could argue are more correlated with predator traits like strong jaws, harder noses, etc)."
    #25

    Was Going For A Walk Last Night And I Stopped Dead In My Tracks - It Looks Like A Person In The Tree... Creepy Af

    Street at night showing trees and lamp posts, creating a pareidolia effect under dim lighting.

    spooknat Report

    #26

    I Found A Creepy Face In My Spade

    A shovel shows a pareidolia picture resembling a face, with its dark pattern on the metal surface.

    Sbuzzaaaa Report

    #27

    Seedpods That Look Like Tiny Skulls

    Close-up of dried plant pods in a field resembling tiny skulls, showcasing pareidolia in nature.

    abandonedbyserotonin Report

    Hamilton's team also had some fun during their research. Apparently, the algorithms are quite good at finding pareidolic doppelgängers for animals. It turns out that lions can look like pancakes, some seals look eerily similar to pears, and mice resemble melons! You can see the hilarious examples right here!
    #28

    Dinosaur Or Reptile Head Shaped Rock

    A rock formation resembling a giant fish head, surrounded by greenery. Pareidolia-Pictures example in nature.

    ArcaneBros Report

    #29

    The Fuzz On My Sock Looks Like A Flamingo

    Tiny pink lint resembling a flamingo caught on a black fabric, illustrating pareidolia.

    littleorganbigm Report

    #30

    Thought I Found A 'Workplace Injury' In My Chinese Food Today

    Golden-brown fried object resembling a finger, showcasing pareidolia on a paper towel next to a human thumb.

    KnifeFightAcademy , KnifeFightAcademy Report

    The team also wrote down some equations that roughly predict when and where people might see pareidolia. Then, they verified them with human psychophysics studies. "The equation and studies show that there's a "goldilocks" zone of "complexity" in a scene where faces are more likely to pop out," Hamilton explains. You can see a graphic or what's too much pareidolia and what's too little here."
    #31

    I Found A Leaf Shaped Like A Manta Ray

    A leaf resembling a bat on a speckled surface, illustrating pareidolia.

    rezips Report

    #32

    Somebody In The House

    Hoodie hanging by a corner, creating a pareidolia effect resembling a person.

    SarraK_ Report

    #33

    Wood You Look At That!

    Wooden fence with knots resembling facial features, illustrating pareidolia under a blue sky.

    pzNx Report

    #34

    Cave In Thailand Looks Like A Giant Petrified Snake

    Rock formations resembling animals in a forest setting, showcasing pareidolia effects.

    TheAsianOne88 Report

    #35

    The Ice In My Coffee Made A Smiley Face

    A glass of iced coffee with a smiling face illusion, illustrating pareidolia, on a desk with a computer in the background.

    Corboro99 Report

    #36

    This Tomato From My Garden Is Shaped Like A Bunny Head

    Unusual tomato resembling a rabbit due to pareidolia, placed on a wooden table.

    Buscemee Report

    #37

    This Moth Has Spots Like Skulls On Its Wings

    A moth with wing patterns resembling skulls, showcasing pareidolia against a textured gray background.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    Squeezed Out Some Sunscreen In The Shape Of A Baby Squid!

    Hand holding a dollop of lotion that resembles a tiny figure, demonstrating pareidolia.

    amateurcrimina1 Report

    #39

    My Dog Had A Paw Print On His Paw

    Fluffy dog's leg resembling broccoli, illustrating pareidolia.

    af0929 Report

    #40

    Is That A Dog In My Beer?!

    Pareidolia in beer foam, resembling a face on a glass of amber ale on a wooden table.

    viddy_oh_guy Report

    #41

    Swan-Shaped Mushroom

    A dried mushroom resembling a swan, demonstrating pareidolia.

    CJ101X Report

    #42

    Poured A Bowl Of Soup For Myself And Saw A Duck

    Bowl of soup with veggies resembling a duck, showcasing pareidolia.

    Koolaidr Report

    #43

    Reflection At The Hospital Looks Like An Angel

    Marble wall tiles resembling a human figure, demonstrating pareidolia effects.

    TARlK0 Report

    #44

    A Rock That Looks Like An Old Man

    A rock formation resembling a face in a desert setting under a clear blue sky, exemplifying pareidolia.

    CStanMM Report

    #45

    Hmmm

    A blue oil can's lid forming a face-like pattern with flowing liquid, showcasing pareidolia.

    Sree1Ly Report

    #46

    The Inside Of This Eggplant Looks Like A Butterfly

    Close-up of a hand holding an eggplant slice with a butterfly shape, illustrating pareidolia.

    ChunkyCharcoal Report

    #47

    Coffee Stain Frog

    Coffee cup with a smiley face formed by the remaining liquid, illustrating pareidolia.

    enter_fuso Report

    #48

    This Face On My Dog's Paw Pad

    Dog with paw resembling a face, a classic example of pareidolia.

    Melpeeh Report

    #49

    My Candle Looks Like A Monkey

    Melted candle wax forming a face illusion, showcasing pareidolia effects.

    reddit.com Report

    #50

    Such A Pleasant Smile On This Little Guy…

    Metal bracket with a face-like appearance wrapped in plastic, illustrating pareidolia-pictures in a store setting.

    RoscoeDC Report

    #51

    Afraid Of The Spring

    Snow on wood resembling a face, capturing a striking example of pareidolia-pictures.

    Diagonalizer Report

    #52

    I Feel Like The Universe Is Telling Me To Get A Dog

    Wood grain resembling a bear's face, showcasing pareidolia in a wooden surface.

    BiGGBaGG01 Report

    #53

    This House Is Making Faces

    House with a roof resembling a face, illustrating Pareidolia-Pictures phenomenon.

    dontbetouchy Report

    #54

    Zombie Foot Tree Trunk

    Tree root resembling a human foot in a forest setting, illustrating pareidolia with fallen leaves and a twig nearby.

    CleverUsername006 Report

    #55

    This Tree Branch That Looks Like A Dragon

    Gnarled tree bark resembling an animal's face, showcasing pareidolia effects.

    babybuttoneyes Report

    ethansmith_4 avatar
    Ethan Smith
    Ethan Smith
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that is a dragon, and no one can change my mind, they are just staying VERY still

    #56

    This Almond In My Salad Looks Very Unimpressed

    Leafy salad features pareidolia with a face-like almond among the greens.

    GlassNegotiation3227 Report

    #57

    Hotel Room Light Is Skeptical Of Me

    A lamp resembling a face on a wooden floor, showcasing pareidolia.

    pho-reel Report

    #58

    This Happy Little Guy In My Ravioli

    Ravioli in sauce resembling a smiling face, illustrating pareidolia.

    TheCheastMan Report

    #59

    This Piece Of Paper Looks Like A Dragon

    A crumpled tissue on the floor resembling a dinosaur shape, demonstrating pareidolia-pictures.

    Loonrig68 Report

    #60

    I Pulled A Skyrabbit, It Got Scared And Jumped Away

    Cloud formations resembling figures above a city skyline at sunset, showcasing pareidolia in dramatic skies.

    reddit.com Report

    #61

    This Tree Kind Of Looks Like A Mastodon

    Tree resembling an elephant standing near the roadside, showcasing pareidolia.

    seniers Report

    #62

    This Rare Bird I Spotted - Leafus Flukus

    Close-up of tree bark resembling a bird, showcasing pareidolia.

    betawizardry Report

    #63

    Dragon?

    Cloud resembling an animal over palm trees and buildings, showcasing pareidolia effect.

    yetiPhill Report

    #64

    My Frenchie’s Butt Looks Like A Koala

    Dog lying on the floor resembling a human face due to pareidolia.

    123givemeabreak Report

    #65

    This Wood Chunk Looks Like A Human Heart

    A hand holding a rock with a unique shape resembling a heart, illustrating pareidolia.

    shlumpednun Report

    #66

    Black Frog Hiding

    A black hat with an inner pattern resembling a face, demonstrating pareidolia.

    XTwistedHunterX Report

    #67

    I Can Mark “Dragon” Off My Animal Sightings Checklist!

    Weathered tree stumps resembling animal shapes in a forest landscape, demonstrating pareidolia.

    sourwallflower601 Report

    #68

    Found My Dogs Face In The Rug

    Dog on a patterned rug with a highlighted area showing a face-like pattern, illustrating pareidolia-pictures.

    MedusaNipples Report

    #69

    The Reflection Of The Mirror Looks Like A Duck

    Chrome faucet resembling a penguin face, showcasing pareidolia phenomenon.

    WindsRequiem Report

    #70

    This Banana Cast A Perfect Animal Shaped Shadow

    Banana with dark spots resembling a face, illustrating pareidolia on a patterned background.

    arunbabuthomas Report

    #71

    This Cherry Looks Like A Baby Duck

    A cherry resembling a bird shape, demonstrating pareidolia, held in a hand with blurry background.

    kintamaislove Report

    #72

    These Water Stains On My Car Look Like Gorillas

    Dust patterns on a car window resembling animal shapes, showcasing pareidolia.

    Homefrynick Report

    #73

    I Will Never Unsee This Now

    Split image showing Venice map resembling a cartoon character, illustrating pareidolia-pictures humor.

    Madden_Tron Report

    #74

    Just Realized This Picture I Took Looks Like A Silhouette Of The Grinch

    Rock formations creating a face-like illusion with a tree visible in the background, showcasing pareidolia effects.

    GenghisJohnny , GenghisJohnny Report

    #75

    Ear-Shaped Wood Piece At Wreck Beach That I Found

    Person holding a wood piece resembling an ear next to their own ear, illustrating pareidolia.

    Ray-Flower Report

    #76

    There Is A Tiny Gnome Made Of Bubbles In The Bottom Of My Glass!

    A hand holding a glass of liquid, showing a face pattern on the bottom, illustrating pareidolia-pictures phenomenon.

    Octavious440 Report

    #77

    Found Et In A Cut Log

    Log with pareidolia effect, showing a face-like pattern in the tree rings, surrounded by fallen leaves.

    queemliv Report

    #78

    My Moisturiser Came Out Looking Like A Fish With Gills And Everything

    Cream on a fingertip shaped like a fish, illustrating pareidolia.

    reddit.com Report

    #79

    Found A Sea Snail That Looked Like It Had A Giant Eyeball

    Close-up of a hand holding a seashell that resembles an eye, showcasing pareidolia.

    Lostinwendysmaze Report

    #80

    This Piece Of Gum Stuck To The Floor At Home Goods Looks Like A Sparkly Black Cat

    Dark spot on the floor resembling a cat silhouette, showcasing pareidolia.

    CleverNameHere13 Report

    #81

    Emo Eggplant

    A hand holding an eggplant with facial features resembling a nose and mouth, showcasing pareidolia effects.

    ghostpennybright Report

    #82

    I Personally Love This Look

    A black leather bag with a zipper resembles a face, demonstrating pareidolia, against a light background.

    toobrokeforsushi Report

    #83

    This Tree Looks Like A Deer

    A tree shaped like a resting animal, showcasing pareidolia effects in nature.

    AustriaModerator Report

    #84

    This Cloud I Saw In China Looked Like A Dragon

    Cloud formation resembling a face, capturing pareidolia, with a crowd of people observing in the foreground.

    Paraless Report

    leannjeanette avatar
    Rufus
    Rufus
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I must have Falcore on the brain… He’s everywhere! =)

    #85

    This Stain On A Bathroom Door Looks Like A Face

    Metal surface with markings resembling a face, illustrating pareidolia.

    badstrudel Report

    #86

    "Hey, Check Out This Cool Stick I Found"

    Driftwood resembling a deer, showcasing pareidolia against a lush green landscape in the background.

    Moose or deer?

    MohammedMcloven Report

    #87

    Random Splash Of Water On The Side Of A Sink

    Water stain resembling a smiley face on a kitchen sink, showcasing pareidolia.

    Funny-Yesterday6023 Report

    #88

    So Cute

    Slice of bread resembling a bunny face, illustrating pareidolia on a starry-patterned plate.

    boneyvegan Report

    #89

    My Husband Called Me Over While Cooking Because His “Steak Looked Like A Capybara”

    Grilled steak on a stove resembling a face, illustrating pareidolia-pictures.

    and it did

    mistersnarkle Report

    #90

    My Backpack Looks Like A Burping Gorilla

    Backpack on the floor resembles a seal, showcasing pareidolia effect with its open flap appearing as a mouth.

    Shart_Director Report

    #91

    Proceeds To Eat The Cute Chicken Dog

    A piece of cooked chicken resembling a dog's head, illustrating pareidolia.

    budweisernj0yer Report

    #92

    My Mom Sent Me A Picture Of Her Water Bottle With The Caption "I'll Get You Next Time Optimus!"

    Water bottle cap resembling a face, showcasing pareidolia phenomena.

    szyslakattack Report

    #93

    Saw A Cloud That Looked Like A Cat Today!

    Clouds resembling a face in the sky above a tree line, showcasing pareidolia-pictures.

    NaviPika Report

    #94

    Well Isn't It A Mountain!

    Rock formation resembling a human face, a classic example of pareidolia, with lush greenery in the background.

    reddit.com Report

    #95

    Surprised Nun

    Yellow trash bin resembling a surprised face, demonstrating pareidolia near a staircase and greenery.

    Togonero85 Report

    #96

    Upset Plastic Bags From Work

    A plastic bag displaying a face-like image, exemplifying pareidolia with two dot eyes and a surprised mouth.

    DaikonMost Report

    #97

    Naan Bread Or Alien Head?

    Facial pareidolia in flatbread on a wooden cutting board.

    reddit.com Report

    #98

    Buddha Visiting Our Local Taqueria

    Textured wall surface resembling a person in gray and yellow tones, showcasing an example of pareidolia-pictures.

    MysterEasley Report

    #99

    This Plastic Bag Is Looking At Me

    Plastic bag with cutouts resembling a smiling face, illustrating pareidolia.

    plastic bag kind reminds me of a ghost? or a polar bear? what do you think?

    hwangorangutan Report

    #100

    The Shadow Of That Bike Looks Like A Xenomorph

    A shadow on a pole creates a dinosaur shape, showcasing pareidolia pictures in an urban setting with a bicycle nearby.

    Academic-Stuff-7921 Report

    #101

    Fridge Was Leaked And The Puddle Of Water Looked Like A Women

    Water stain on wooden floor resembling a face shape, highlighting pareidolia-pictures concept.

    redbeardmax Report

    #102

    Baby Yoda In My Liquid Soap Spill

    Spilled liquid on tiles resembling a face, demonstrating pareidolia effects.

    Nelloyello11 Report

    #103

    My Car Resembles Toothless From 'How To Train Your Dragon'

    Car headlights in the dark create a pareidolia effect, resembling a face with glowing eyes.

    GoGetLost Report

    #104

    Chewbacca In My Aunt’s Floor

    Wood grain resembling a human face, illustrating pareidolia in natural textures.

    mutierend Report

    #105

    Found A Cow In Pork

    Sliced bacon resembling a dog's face, showcasing pareidolia-pictures phenomenon.

    msdiantushar3 Report

