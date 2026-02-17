The “Things with Faces” Facebook (ironic name here) group is dedicated to interesting examples of Pareidolia, the tendency for humans to see faces (or other patterns) in mundane objects. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and observations in the comments down below.

All it takes is two dots and a slightly curved line for our brains to think that, say, random Cheerios bobbing in milk or a pattern in the snow are sort of like human faces. As it turns out, our brains are very good at making these sorts of incorrect connections.

#1 I Know He Was Staring At Me A Moment Ago No Matter How Inconspicuous He May Be Trying To Be Right Now

#2 My Leftover Wings Look Concerned

#3 Happy Little Guy In The Floral Isle

#4 My Bacon Was Surprised To Learn My Plans For Him

#5 Sorry Dude, I Have To Eat You

#6 At The Opera House In Oman

#7 His Name Is Allistar And He's Ready To Answer Any Questions You May Have Regarding The Pleistocene Age

#9 The Butter Is Looking Forward To Meet The Food

#10 My Veggie Strainer

#11 Egg Imitating The Man On The Moon

#12 Happy Seat Belt

#13 Cheeky Little Tractor

#14 Railway Track And Tie Make For A Funny Guy

#15 Looks Scared To Be Plugged In

#19 Whilst Enjoying A Coffee At My Local Cafe …..looked Down At The Heater On The Floor Next To Me

#20 Saw This While Driving The Other Day. It Made Me Smile

#21 A Head With A Smiling Face!

#22 My Laser Cat Toy Is Always Ready For A Good Time

#23 That’s A Happy Salt Bin

#25 My Teenage Sons Coat After He Dumped It On The Chair In The Hallway

#26 Potato Salad

#27 The Bruise On My Son's Knee

#28 Well Hello You Cute Happy Industrial Fan

#30 Happy Radishes

#31 Compromised Alien

#32 The Camera Is Watching You

#33 This Little Feller Was Happy To See Me!

#34 Dang Vampire Takeout Carton Always Side-Eyeing My Blood Oranges

#35 He's Hungry For Some More

#36 The Back Of My Husbands Head

#37 Happy Ham

#39 My Bag Sure Has Some Purse-Onality Today

#40 Dude Is Crying

#41 Why Do I Feel Like The Coffee Is Judging Me?

#42 This Tree Stump Was Delighted That I Stopped By!

#43 Not AI, Not Staged. Spooky Though

#44 Even My Table Is Annoyed At All The Snow

#45 My Husband Sent Me This From Work

#46 Spud Was Happy

#47 Me Yorkie Looks A Bit Shocked

#50 While Waiting For An Oil Change

#51 Our Grill Is Sad That We Left Him Out In The Snow

#52 My Soup Is Daring Me To Eat It

#53 Mr Angry

#54 At The Airport Waiting For My Flight And Felt Someone Staring!

#55 The Water Between These Buckets At Work, Made A Whole Cat

#57 Canadian K9

#59 This Happy Little Guy Is On A TV Mount, Normally Hidden Behind The TV

#60 This Little Guy Is An Underside View Of A Bone Found In The Human Skull, Called The Sphenoid. Discovered Him In My Anatomy Lab. Too Cute Not To Share

#61 Tossed Pills Into The Dog’s Bowl. Bowl Isn’t Sure How He Feels About That

#62 This Tree Ws Staring At Me

#64 Spotted Today At A Rest Stop. He's Seen Too Much

#65 This Old Parking Meter Sure Is Happy

#66 In The Lift I Had A Funny Feeling I Was Being Watched

#67 This Horrified Cardigan

#68 Headphone Horror

#69 Feeling This Too

#70 Eggmoji

#72 Beekeeper Here And Just Noticed This Hive Side Piece

#73 Neutral Observers While Walking In Thailand

#75 Frightened Snow

#76 Filthy Smile

#78 My Fiancé's Finger. He Has Two Little Booboos. Reminds Me Of Curious George

#80 I Feel This

#81 I Didn't Even Mean To Do This But, I Guess I Set My Safety Glasses Down In Just The Right Spot. I'm Going To Think Twice Before I Reach For My Apple

#82 The Agony

#83 Driving Down The Road And Saw This Guy Looking At Me

#84 In The Gym

#85 This Guy In The Woods At Ohiopyle, PA

#88 My Takeout Box

#89 Look Who Showed Up To Lunch Today!

#90 Philosophical Little Potato