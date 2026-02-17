90 Times People Spotted A Face In An Everyday Thing And Just Had To Share (New Pics)
All it takes is two dots and a slightly curved line for our brains to think that, say, random Cheerios bobbing in milk or a pattern in the snow are sort of like human faces. As it turns out, our brains are very good at making these sorts of incorrect connections.
The “Things with Faces” Facebook (ironic name here) group is dedicated to interesting examples of Pareidolia, the tendency for humans to see faces (or other patterns) in mundane objects. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and observations in the comments down below.
I Know He Was Staring At Me A Moment Ago No Matter How Inconspicuous He May Be Trying To Be Right Now
My Leftover Wings Look Concerned
Happy Little Guy In The Floral Isle
My Bacon Was Surprised To Learn My Plans For Him
Sorry Dude, I Have To Eat You
At The Opera House In Oman
His Name Is Allistar And He's Ready To Answer Any Questions You May Have Regarding The Pleistocene Age
The Butter Is Looking Forward To Meet The Food
My Veggie Strainer
Egg Imitating The Man On The Moon
Cheeky Little Tractor
Railway Track And Tie Make For A Funny Guy
Whilst Enjoying A Coffee At My Local Cafe …..looked Down At The Heater On The Floor Next To Me
Saw This While Driving The Other Day. It Made Me Smile
A Head With A Smiling Face!
My Laser Cat Toy Is Always Ready For A Good Time
That’s A Happy Salt Bin
🥺😀
My Teenage Sons Coat After He Dumped It On The Chair In The Hallway
Potato Salad
