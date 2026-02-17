ADVERTISEMENT

All it takes is two dots and a slightly curved line for our brains to think that, say, random Cheerios bobbing in milk or a pattern in the snow are sort of like human faces. As it turns out, our brains are very good at making these sorts of incorrect connections.

The “Things with Faces” Facebook (ironic name here) group is dedicated to interesting examples of Pareidolia, the tendency for humans to see faces (or other patterns) in mundane objects. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and observations in the comments down below.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Know He Was Staring At Me A Moment Ago No Matter How Inconspicuous He May Be Trying To Be Right Now

I Know He Was Staring At Me A Moment Ago No Matter How Inconspicuous He May Be Trying To Be Right Now

thingswithfaces Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My Leftover Wings Look Concerned

    My Leftover Wings Look Concerned

    thingswithfaces Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Happy Little Guy In The Floral Isle

    Happy Little Guy In The Floral Isle

    thingswithfaces Report

    5points
    POST
    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Please pick me” - the flower probably

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    My Bacon Was Surprised To Learn My Plans For Him

    My Bacon Was Surprised To Learn My Plans For Him

    thingswithfaces Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Sorry Dude, I Have To Eat You

    Sorry Dude, I Have To Eat You

    thingswithfaces Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    At The Opera House In Oman

    At The Opera House In Oman

    thingswithfaces Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    His Name Is Allistar And He's Ready To Answer Any Questions You May Have Regarding The Pleistocene Age

    His Name Is Allistar And He's Ready To Answer Any Questions You May Have Regarding The Pleistocene Age

    thingswithfaces Report

    5points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks kinda Wallace and Gromit 🤓

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    thingswithfaces Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Butter Is Looking Forward To Meet The Food

    The Butter Is Looking Forward To Meet The Food

    thingswithfaces Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    My Veggie Strainer

    My Veggie Strainer

    thingswithfaces Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Egg Imitating The Man On The Moon

    Egg Imitating The Man On The Moon

    thingswithfaces Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Happy Seat Belt

    Happy Seat Belt

    thingswithfaces Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cheeky Little Tractor

    Cheeky Little Tractor

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Railway Track And Tie Make For A Funny Guy

    Railway Track And Tie Make For A Funny Guy

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Looks Scared To Be Plugged In

    Looks Scared To Be Plugged In

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Whilst Enjoying A Coffee At My Local Cafe …..looked Down At The Heater On The Floor Next To Me

    Whilst Enjoying A Coffee At My Local Cafe …..looked Down At The Heater On The Floor Next To Me

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Saw This While Driving The Other Day. It Made Me Smile

    Saw This While Driving The Other Day. It Made Me Smile

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A Head With A Smiling Face!

    A Head With A Smiling Face!

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    My Laser Cat Toy Is Always Ready For A Good Time

    My Laser Cat Toy Is Always Ready For A Good Time

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    That’s A Happy Salt Bin

    That’s A Happy Salt Bin

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    🥺😀

    🥺😀

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    My Teenage Sons Coat After He Dumped It On The Chair In The Hallway

    My Teenage Sons Coat After He Dumped It On The Chair In The Hallway

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Potato Salad

    Potato Salad

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    dtominsky avatar
    Sleepy Panda
    Sleepy Panda
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, but does anyone else see invader zim, or is it just me?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    The Bruise On My Son's Knee

    The Bruise On My Son's Knee

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Well Hello You Cute Happy Industrial Fan

    Well Hello You Cute Happy Industrial Fan

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks like he’s been tortured

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Happy Radishes

    Happy Radishes

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Compromised Alien

    Compromised Alien

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    The Camera Is Watching You

    The Camera Is Watching You

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    This Little Feller Was Happy To See Me!

    This Little Feller Was Happy To See Me!

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Dang Vampire Takeout Carton Always Side-Eyeing My Blood Oranges

    Dang Vampire Takeout Carton Always Side-Eyeing My Blood Oranges

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    He's Hungry For Some More

    He's Hungry For Some More

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    The Back Of My Husbands Head

    The Back Of My Husbands Head

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Happy Ham

    Happy Ham

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    My Bag Sure Has Some Purse-Onality Today

    My Bag Sure Has Some Purse-Onality Today

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Dude Is Crying

    Dude Is Crying

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Why Do I Feel Like The Coffee Is Judging Me?

    Why Do I Feel Like The Coffee Is Judging Me?

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    This Tree Stump Was Delighted That I Stopped By!

    This Tree Stump Was Delighted That I Stopped By!

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Not AI, Not Staged. Spooky Though

    Not AI, Not Staged. Spooky Though

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Even My Table Is Annoyed At All The Snow

    Even My Table Is Annoyed At All The Snow

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    My Husband Sent Me This From Work

    My Husband Sent Me This From Work

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Spud Was Happy

    Spud Was Happy

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Me Yorkie Looks A Bit Shocked

    Me Yorkie Looks A Bit Shocked

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    While Waiting For An Oil Change

    While Waiting For An Oil Change

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Our Grill Is Sad That We Left Him Out In The Snow

    Our Grill Is Sad That We Left Him Out In The Snow

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody bring him into the house

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    My Soup Is Daring Me To Eat It

    My Soup Is Daring Me To Eat It

    thingswithfaces Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    Mr Angry

    Mr Angry

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    At The Airport Waiting For My Flight And Felt Someone Staring!

    At The Airport Waiting For My Flight And Felt Someone Staring!

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    The Water Between These Buckets At Work, Made A Whole Cat

    The Water Between These Buckets At Work, Made A Whole Cat

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Canadian K9

    Canadian K9

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    This Happy Little Guy Is On A TV Mount, Normally Hidden Behind The TV

    This Happy Little Guy Is On A TV Mount, Normally Hidden Behind The TV

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    This Little Guy Is An Underside View Of A Bone Found In The Human Skull, Called The Sphenoid. Discovered Him In My Anatomy Lab. Too Cute Not To Share

    This Little Guy Is An Underside View Of A Bone Found In The Human Skull, Called The Sphenoid. Discovered Him In My Anatomy Lab. Too Cute Not To Share

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Tossed Pills Into The Dog’s Bowl. Bowl Isn’t Sure How He Feels About That

    Tossed Pills Into The Dog’s Bowl. Bowl Isn’t Sure How He Feels About That

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    This Tree Ws Staring At Me

    This Tree Ws Staring At Me

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Spotted Today At A Rest Stop. He's Seen Too Much

    Spotted Today At A Rest Stop. He's Seen Too Much

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    This Old Parking Meter Sure Is Happy

    This Old Parking Meter Sure Is Happy

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    In The Lift I Had A Funny Feeling I Was Being Watched

    In The Lift I Had A Funny Feeling I Was Being Watched

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    This Horrified Cardigan

    This Horrified Cardigan

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Headphone Horror

    Headphone Horror

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Feeling This Too

    Feeling This Too

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Eggmoji

    Eggmoji

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Beekeeper Here And Just Noticed This Hive Side Piece

    Beekeeper Here And Just Noticed This Hive Side Piece

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Neutral Observers While Walking In Thailand

    Neutral Observers While Walking In Thailand

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s tired of being walked on

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Frightened Snow

    Frightened Snow

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Filthy Smile

    Filthy Smile

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    My Fiancé's Finger. He Has Two Little Booboos. Reminds Me Of Curious George

    My Fiancé's Finger. He Has Two Little Booboos. Reminds Me Of Curious George

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    I Feel This

    I Feel This

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    I Didn't Even Mean To Do This But, I Guess I Set My Safety Glasses Down In Just The Right Spot. I'm Going To Think Twice Before I Reach For My Apple

    I Didn't Even Mean To Do This But, I Guess I Set My Safety Glasses Down In Just The Right Spot. I'm Going To Think Twice Before I Reach For My Apple

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    The Agony

    The Agony

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    Driving Down The Road And Saw This Guy Looking At Me

    Driving Down The Road And Saw This Guy Looking At Me

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    In The Gym

    In The Gym

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    This Guy In The Woods At Ohiopyle, PA

    This Guy In The Woods At Ohiopyle, PA

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    My Takeout Box

    My Takeout Box

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    #89

    Look Who Showed Up To Lunch Today!

    Look Who Showed Up To Lunch Today!

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Philosophical Little Potato

    Philosophical Little Potato

    thingswithfaces Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!