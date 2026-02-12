“HItchhikers May Be Escaping Inmates”: 76 Of The Scariest Signs Ever Spotted In The Wild (New Pics)
Like sidewalks and billboards, people living in the 21st century read signs as second nature. It’s such a common way of conveying information, that we often absorb the information without really paying attention. But sometimes one may encounter a particularly creepy graphic or set of words that creates an implication dark enough to immediately draw your attention.
The “Scary Signs” internet group shares exactly that, signs that spooked or unnerved people for one reason or another. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share how they made you feel in the comments section down below.
Trailhead In Tennessee
It's like that Grim Reaper sign at the entrance to underwater caves. Lots of people think it doesn't apply to them. 🤷♀️
Road Sign I Found In Texas
Sign At A Gas Plant
A Disease Which Has No Cure
Sign Near A Dam
This Sign Caught Me Off Guard During A Visit At A Religious Area
Found At The Boulders Scenic Reserve, Qld
Thought it said “old police officers” instead of “qld police officers”, and by gum, that would be cute.
On The Island Of Ischia (Italy) - Redux
The sand is volcanic because the beach is by a fumarole, so it's boiling hot.
Norwegian Border Caution
Percy Preist Lake In Nashville, TN
At A Nearby Wolf Sanctuary
Sign Near Nuclear Plant In NJ
Hikers Beware
Spotted While Delivering Food Today
Saddle Mountain
A Sign In A Plaza Near My House. This Wall Backs Into A Deep Ravine
At The Entrance To One Of The Most Difficult And Dangerous Tracks In Iceland
The 2nd Scariest Sign In Big Bend National Park, Texas
Overrepresented Can Lead To Entrapment
"No Safe Ppe Exists", Found On A 4000-Amp Switch ⚡⚡
Fight Back
"Emergency Medical Staff Has Been Infected. We Will No Longer Treat Patients. Quarantine Underway"
Oh...ok I Understand
Found This Gem At A Local Bulk Foods Store
You Don’t Know Who Is Lurking Here
No Worries, 3 Layers Of Glass Still Remain To Protect You From The King Of The Jungle!
Nope
Ominous Signs Like This All Through Amarillo On People's Property. Some Guy Named Stanley Marsh Put Them There And Then Died. That's All We Know
More Than Sad Scary, But Still
Unfortunately A Very Real Risk. Hits Way Harder On The Top Of A Mountain
Marble Canyon, Kootenay National Park, British Columbia, Canada
Scary-Sad, But Comforting To Know You Can Be Safe
The Scary Part Is That They Must Get A Lot Of People Asking For Them
Cute Cartoons Don’t Make Creepy Messages Better
"The Drowning Machine"
I Explored An Abandoned Mine This Weekend. The Floor Drops Down Into An Abyss Past This Sign
On A Gas Station Outside Of Valdosta
Stay Out Of The Water Or You’ll Get Burned
Straight To The Point, Don't Become Soup
Outside Toilet. One Door
Beware Of Falling Deer. (X-Post R/Funny)
That Will Make Your Hair Stand Up
Decision Making Simulator
Border Zone In Finland-Russia Border. Going Beyond Those Signs Will Get You Fined, Going 1km You'll Not Be Heard For Months
“Holy Water Removed Temporarily”
At My Apartment Complex
Bronx Zoo
Just Another Day In Alaska
Oddly Poetic Sign In Sea Ranch, CA
Yeah I Think I’ll Pass
I Work In A Foundry, Where At Any Given Time, Up To 26 Ton Of Molten Iron Could Be Going Right Over Your Head
Ended Up Having To Put Up This Sign Today Myself. You Guys Wanna Know The Backstory? Oh, Well There Were Two Thirty Year Old People Walking On A Pond With An Inch Of Ice At Most
Vancouver, British Columbia
Don't Go Near The Cliffs
Something About This Unsettles Me
Sign A The Vet
The School Lockdown Song
No Bees, No Oranges
I Think I’ll Just Take The Stairs Next Time
If Polar Bear Attacks, You Must Fight Back
Do You Know Where The Bears Are?
Good To Know
This Sign By The Entrance To My Church
Escape Is Impossible
Not Sure If This Counts
Remembering The Black Plague From 1665 In London
Found In The Adirondacks. Explosive And Acid Is A Good Combo
For Hours
At My Local Park
That’s Reassuring
Stumbled Across This Sign In The Middle Of The Woods With My Girlfriend. The Access Road Leads To A Locked Gate. (We Were A Good Hour From Our Car, And Fairly Lost At The Time.)
Turn Back Now!
Casual Sign I Took A Picture Of In Cambodia
Isn’t There An Old Movie About Being Snowed In At A Ski Lodge? The Shiny? Did It Have A Happy Ending? Asking For A Friend. 💀
Yeah, I'm Not Going In There
Inside The Boy’s Bathroom At School
On the road that takes you up to Pikes Peak in Colorado (see hidden comment below):
