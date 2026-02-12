The “Scary Signs” internet group shares exactly that, signs that spooked or unnerved people for one reason or another. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share how they made you feel in the comments section down below.

Like sidewalks and billboards, people living in the 21st century read signs as second nature. It’s such a common way of conveying information, that we often absorb the information without really paying attention. But sometimes one may encounter a particularly creepy graphic or set of words that creates an implication dark enough to immediately draw your attention.

#1 Trailhead In Tennessee

RELATED:

#2 Road Sign I Found In Texas

#3 Sign At A Gas Plant

#4 A Disease Which Has No Cure

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Sign Near A Dam

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 This Sign Caught Me Off Guard During A Visit At A Religious Area

#7 Found At The Boulders Scenic Reserve, Qld

#8 On The Island Of Ischia (Italy) - Redux

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Norwegian Border Caution

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Percy Preist Lake In Nashville, TN

#11 At A Nearby Wolf Sanctuary

#12 Sign Near Nuclear Plant In NJ

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Hikers Beware

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Spotted While Delivering Food Today

#15 Saddle Mountain

#16 A Sign In A Plaza Near My House. This Wall Backs Into A Deep Ravine

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 At The Entrance To One Of The Most Difficult And Dangerous Tracks In Iceland

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 The 2nd Scariest Sign In Big Bend National Park, Texas

#19 Overrepresented Can Lead To Entrapment

#20 "No Safe Ppe Exists", Found On A 4000-Amp Switch ⚡⚡

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Fight Back

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 "Emergency Medical Staff Has Been Infected. We Will No Longer Treat Patients. Quarantine Underway"

#23 Oh...ok I Understand

#24 Found This Gem At A Local Bulk Foods Store

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 You Don’t Know Who Is Lurking Here

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 No Worries, 3 Layers Of Glass Still Remain To Protect You From The King Of The Jungle!

#27 Nope

#28 Ominous Signs Like This All Through Amarillo On People's Property. Some Guy Named Stanley Marsh Put Them There And Then Died. That's All We Know

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 More Than Sad Scary, But Still

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Unfortunately A Very Real Risk. Hits Way Harder On The Top Of A Mountain

#31 Marble Canyon, Kootenay National Park, British Columbia, Canada

#32 Scary-Sad, But Comforting To Know You Can Be Safe

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 The Scary Part Is That They Must Get A Lot Of People Asking For Them

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Cute Cartoons Don’t Make Creepy Messages Better

#35 "The Drowning Machine"

#36 I Explored An Abandoned Mine This Weekend. The Floor Drops Down Into An Abyss Past This Sign

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 On A Gas Station Outside Of Valdosta

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Stay Out Of The Water Or You’ll Get Burned

#39 Straight To The Point, Don't Become Soup

#40 Outside Toilet. One Door

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Beware Of Falling Deer. (X-Post R/Funny)

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 That Will Make Your Hair Stand Up

#43 Decision Making Simulator

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Border Zone In Finland-Russia Border. Going Beyond Those Signs Will Get You Fined, Going 1km You'll Not Be Heard For Months

#45 “Holy Water Removed Temporarily”

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 At My Apartment Complex

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Bronx Zoo

#48 Just Another Day In Alaska

#49 Oddly Poetic Sign In Sea Ranch, CA

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Yeah I Think I’ll Pass

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 I Work In A Foundry, Where At Any Given Time, Up To 26 Ton Of Molten Iron Could Be Going Right Over Your Head

#52 Ended Up Having To Put Up This Sign Today Myself. You Guys Wanna Know The Backstory? Oh, Well There Were Two Thirty Year Old People Walking On A Pond With An Inch Of Ice At Most

#53 Vancouver, British Columbia

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Don't Go Near The Cliffs

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Something About This Unsettles Me

#56 Sign A The Vet

#57 The School Lockdown Song

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 No Bees, No Oranges

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 I Think I’ll Just Take The Stairs Next Time

#60 If Polar Bear Attacks, You Must Fight Back

#61 Do You Know Where The Bears Are?

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Good To Know

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 This Sign By The Entrance To My Church

#64 Escape Is Impossible

#65 Not Sure If This Counts

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Remembering The Black Plague From 1665 In London

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Found In The Adirondacks. Explosive And Acid Is A Good Combo

#68 For Hours

#69 At My Local Park

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 That’s Reassuring

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Stumbled Across This Sign In The Middle Of The Woods With My Girlfriend. The Access Road Leads To A Locked Gate. (We Were A Good Hour From Our Car, And Fairly Lost At The Time.)

#72 Turn Back Now!

#73 Casual Sign I Took A Picture Of In Cambodia

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Isn’t There An Old Movie About Being Snowed In At A Ski Lodge? The Shiny? Did It Have A Happy Ending? Asking For A Friend. 💀

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Yeah, I'm Not Going In There