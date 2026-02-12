ADVERTISEMENT

Like sidewalks and billboards, people living in the 21st century read signs as second nature. It’s such a common way of conveying information, that we often absorb the information without really paying attention. But sometimes one may encounter a particularly creepy graphic or set of words that creates an implication dark enough to immediately draw your attention.

The “Scary Signs” internet group shares exactly that, signs that spooked or unnerved people for one reason or another. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share how they made you feel in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Trailhead In Tennessee

Warning sign on a tree warning hikers of a very difficult trail with a minimum 7-hour hike and no phone service.

fieldysnuttz Report

8points
POST
sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like that Grim Reaper sign at the entrance to underwater caves. Lots of people think it doesn't apply to them. 🤷‍♀️

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Road Sign I Found In Texas

    Road warning sign at night stating hitchhikers may be escaping inmates, one of the scariest signs spotted.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    Sign At A Gas Plant

    Warning sign on chain link fence emphasizing importance of going home to family, part of scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    PsychologicalSoup- Report

    7points
    POST
    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're not wrong. Great safety reminder.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #4

    A Disease Which Has No Cure

    White trailer on road with scary sign warning about a disease with no cure, part of scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    ohyouarefunny Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Sign Near A Dam

    Warning sign showing gate locked at dark with symbols of no walking, drowning hazard, and skull, related to hitchhikers escaping inmates.

    Salt-Abroad-218 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Sign Caught Me Off Guard During A Visit At A Religious Area

    Red warning sign on marble surface reading do not touch her she will touch you, one of the scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #7

    Found At The Boulders Scenic Reserve, Qld

    Warning sign about hidden dangers and drowning risks at The Devil's Pool and The Chute, one of the scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    withcorruptedlungs Report

    6points
    POST
    alexkennedy avatar
    Alex Kennedy
    Alex Kennedy
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thought it said “old police officers” instead of “qld police officers”, and by gum, that would be cute.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    On The Island Of Ischia (Italy) - Redux

    Warning sign showing hot sand temperature of 100 degrees Celsius, highlighting danger and no trespassing notices.

    TheTranc Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sand is volcanic because the beach is by a fumarole, so it's boiling hot.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Norwegian Border Caution

    Yellow warning sign at the Norway-Russia border explaining illegal crossing and border corridor surveillance, a scary sign in the wild.

    Specialist-Milk-8268 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Percy Preist Lake In Nashville, TN

    Warning sign at a lake showing number of drowned persons, highlighting the importance of wearing lifejackets for safety.

    aea27 Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    At A Nearby Wolf Sanctuary

    Warning sign on wooden fence about property protection with security cameras and wolves, a scary sign spotted in the wild

    Gymnos84 Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Sign Near Nuclear Plant In NJ

    Emergency siren sign warns to tune radio if siren sounds for 3 to 5 minutes, a scary sign spotted in the wild.

    selfawarefeline Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Hikers Beware

    Warning sign on a hiking trail warns visitors with health issues to avoid the difficult trail, one of the scariest signs spotted.

    CairnFilippelli Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Spotted While Delivering Food Today

    Blue coroner's seal taped across a brown door warning of possible inmates escaping, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    grandecoconut20 Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Saddle Mountain

    Warning sign in forest stating trail ahead is difficult and rugged for experienced hikers with proper footwear and equipment only.

    Total-Pain-1181 Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    A Sign In A Plaza Near My House. This Wall Backs Into A Deep Ravine

    Warning sign showing danger of a fatal drop on the other side of the wall, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    the_walls_have_noses Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    At The Entrance To One Of The Most Difficult And Dangerous Tracks In Iceland

    Warning sign near Hofsjökull glacier cautioning about dangerous rapid glacial streams and quicksand, a scary sign in the wild.

    basedrifter Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    The 2nd Scariest Sign In Big Bend National Park, Texas

    Warning hazardous area sign in desert warns of mercury bricks and open mine shafts, one of the scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Overrepresented Can Lead To Entrapment

    Sign warning about overcrowding a lift that can lead to entrapment, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    dr_lm Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    "No Safe Ppe Exists", Found On A 4000-Amp Switch ⚡⚡

    Danger sign warning no safe PPE, energized work prohibited with flash and shock risks in industrial setting.

    Shamrock5 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Fight Back

    Warning sign with instructions on what to do if encountering a mountain lion, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    Scrot123 Report

    4points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, don’t call “kitty kitty kitty?”

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    "Emergency Medical Staff Has Been Infected. We Will No Longer Treat Patients. Quarantine Underway"

    Sign in Chinese posted on hospital door warning of infection and quarantine, one of the scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    gggggggggggggggddddd Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Oh...ok I Understand

    Warning sign on a tree at a zoo advising not to climb fences to prevent animals from getting sick.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Found This Gem At A Local Bulk Foods Store

    Sign warning children must have adult supervision, featuring spooky eyeball heads, related to scary signs spotted in the wild.

    OnsetOfMSet Report

    4points
    POST
    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “You will be assimilated.”

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    You Don’t Know Who Is Lurking Here

    Warning sign in a wooded area showing a shadowy figure between trees with text to enter at your own risk, relating to hitchhikers.

    TheWholesomeGod Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    No Worries, 3 Layers Of Glass Still Remain To Protect You From The King Of The Jungle!

    Sign on shattered zoo glass reassuring visitors about safety of lion yard enclosure and upcoming repairs, one of the scariest signs spotted.

    Tails_RulesTheWorld Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Nope

    Dark night photo of a horse with glowing eyes near a caution sign, one of the scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    unfamiliar-ceiling Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Ominous Signs Like This All Through Amarillo On People's Property. Some Guy Named Stanley Marsh Put Them There And Then Died. That's All We Know

    Rusty diamond-shaped sign in an open field reading I know where it is, a scary sign spotted in the wild.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    More Than Sad Scary, But Still

    Warning sign advising to turn off geotag to prevent poachers, highlighting one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    swagfugu Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Unfortunately A Very Real Risk. Hits Way Harder On The Top Of A Mountain

    Warning sign at ski area boundary with skulls, cautioning about unpatrolled terrain and potential rescue delays, a scary sign spotted.

    TotalHotDog Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Marble Canyon, Kootenay National Park, British Columbia, Canada

    Warning sign about undetonated explosives in a wild area, a scary sign related to hitchhikers and escaping inmates.

    meeshamayhem Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Scary-Sad, But Comforting To Know You Can Be Safe

    Sign instructing to put only initials on specimen with red marker for victims of domestic violence, related to scariest signs and hitchhikers.

    Alwyslistn Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    The Scary Part Is That They Must Get A Lot Of People Asking For Them

    Sign with a prohibited plug symbol stating they will never make or help make certain items, one of the scariest signs.

    sirkidd2003 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Cute Cartoons Don’t Make Creepy Messages Better

    Safety sign with cartoon construction worker emphasizing correcting unsafe friends, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    jakeairforce Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    "The Drowning Machine"

    Warning sign at water dam labeled extreme danger submerged weir the drowning machine near flowing river and bridge fence

    RenderTheGame Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    I Explored An Abandoned Mine This Weekend. The Floor Drops Down Into An Abyss Past This Sign

    Dark abandoned tunnel with wooden supports and a tilted beam holding a sign saying not safe, scary signs in the wild.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    On A Gas Station Outside Of Valdosta

    Sign on a window asking to refrain from questions due to sensitive accident, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    benderzgreat Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Stay Out Of The Water Or You’ll Get Burned

    Warning sign on stone near water fountain indicating a fire feature may start without notice, one of the scariest signs spotted.

    mcleanatg Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Straight To The Point, Don't Become Soup

    Warning sign near a hot pond warns hitchhikers may be escaping inmates and danger of boiling water if fallen in.

    MrBoko1234 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Outside Toilet. One Door

    Warning sign on blue door with devil horns and tail illustration, humorously cautioning about escape and locking mechanisms.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Beware Of Falling Deer. (X-Post R/Funny)

    Woman looking confused next to a funny scary sign warning about falling deer and leopards hiding food in trees.

    KickYourAss247 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    That Will Make Your Hair Stand Up

    Warning sign on a bridge alerting bikers about static electricity sensation near power lines, one of the scariest signs spotted.

    iswearitsnotme001 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Decision Making Simulator

    Caution sign warning of decision-making simulator with simulated violence sounds including yelling, gunfire, and vulgar language.

    Pooper7899 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Border Zone In Finland-Russia Border. Going Beyond Those Signs Will Get You Fined, Going 1km You'll Not Be Heard For Months

    Rural road with multiple warning signs and a stop barrier suggesting hitchhikers may be escaping inmates in the area.

    laitelaismo Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    “Holy Water Removed Temporarily”

    Holy water removed sign at St Marys Cathedral as one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild warning of viral illness risk.

    abaganoush Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    At My Apartment Complex

    Warning sign at a pool stating those with current or recent active diarrhea are not allowed in the water, scary signs spotted.

    protokitty Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Bronx Zoo

    Warning sign about a missing mildly venomous mangrove snake at JungleWorld, part of scary signs spotted in the wild.

    BVB77 Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Just Another Day In Alaska

    Sign warning to make sure the door is closed tightly so bears can’t get in, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    electronicthesarus Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Oddly Poetic Sign In Sea Ranch, CA

    Caution sign warning of high surf and crumbling cliff edges near ocean in a wild, grassy coastal area.

    horseonthefront Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Yeah I Think I’ll Pass

    Poison Spider Trail sign in wooded area warning hikers about dangers and trail rules, scary signs in the wild.

    210z Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    I Work In A Foundry, Where At Any Given Time, Up To 26 Ton Of Molten Iron Could Be Going Right Over Your Head

    Warning sign with stop symbol and text about overhead molten iron, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    Z3STYR4NCH Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Ended Up Having To Put Up This Sign Today Myself. You Guys Wanna Know The Backstory? Oh, Well There Were Two Thirty Year Old People Walking On A Pond With An Inch Of Ice At Most

    Handwritten warning sign on cardboard warns not to walk on the ice near a frozen pond in a snowy area.

    CoolSkeIeton-95 Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    Vancouver, British Columbia

    Caution sign warning of intermittent flooding on Still Creek Loop Trail in a forested area, a scary sign spotted in the wild.

    sunnysstuff Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Don't Go Near The Cliffs

    Warning sign on a sandy beach indicating an active failure zone with serious injury or death risk near cliffs and ocean.

    DenverUXer Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Something About This Unsettles Me

    Highway sign reading buckle up to save ICU beds for COVID-19, one of the scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    ubahsquid Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    Sign A The Vet

    Sign asking to speak softly when the light is on, featured among some of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    GameasauresRex Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    The School Lockdown Song

    Handwritten lockdown safety sign on a classroom wall, illustrating one of the scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    OG3XOG Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    No Bees, No Oranges

    No bees warning signs on various fruits in a grocery store, highlighting some of the scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    flamingred91 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    I Think I’ll Just Take The Stairs Next Time

    Caution sign warning no sudden movements or jumping, elevator extremely sensitive, stand still for safety.

    cinedemon Report

    1point
    POST
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am the elevator

    0
    0points
    reply
    #60

    If Polar Bear Attacks, You Must Fight Back

    Safety sign in polar bear country advising to fight back if attacked, one of the scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    losandreas36 Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Do You Know Where The Bears Are?

    Warning signs on a metal gate near water, highlighting safety checks and alerting about bears in a wild area.

    yaaaaasitshayden Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Good To Know

    Caution sign warning of immediate 6 foot drop upon entering door, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    peteydubzzz Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    This Sign By The Entrance To My Church

    Airhorn and hand sanitizer mounted with a warning sign about imminent danger and evacuation for hitchhikers escaping inmates.

    DemotivatedTurtle Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    Escape Is Impossible

    Warning sign by river showing whirling water danger, highlighting risks of venturing over weir and escaping inmates alert.

    actual-catlady Report

    1point
    POST
    #65

    Not Sure If This Counts

    Warning sign about raccoon interaction, emphasizing caution and choice, featured among scary signs spotted in the wild.

    EnormousOctopus Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Remembering The Black Plague From 1665 In London

    Warning sign from Hackney Homes asking to keep off the grass at Black Plague burial grounds from 1665-1666.

    tasgaum Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Found In The Adirondacks. Explosive And Acid Is A Good Combo

    Warning sign on log cabin wall threatening explosive and acid boobie trap to deter burglars, one of the scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    reddit.com Report

    1point
    POST
    #68

    For Hours

    Warning sign asking people not to jump inside the elevator to avoid getting stuck, a scary sign spotted in the wild.

    bitchimalwaysright Report

    1point
    POST
    #69

    At My Local Park

    Warning sign about a javelin thrower in the park, highlighting health and safety concerns for passersby.

    Llyerd Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    That’s Reassuring

    Warning sign advising not to sit close to windows due to building demolition nearby, one of the scariest signs spotted.

    11flynnj Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Stumbled Across This Sign In The Middle Of The Woods With My Girlfriend. The Access Road Leads To A Locked Gate. (We Were A Good Hour From Our Car, And Fairly Lost At The Time.)

    Yellow warning sign in the wild instructing to evacuate area if chlorine alarm siren is on, one of the scariest signs spotted.

    maximusoverlord Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Turn Back Now!

    Road sign in snowy area warns that the road is closed and GPS directions may be wrong, a scary sign spotted in the wild.

    RetiredAerospaceVP Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    Casual Sign I Took A Picture Of In Cambodia

    Warning sign in English and Khmer asking people not to walk through the mass grave, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    Tuubular Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Isn’t There An Old Movie About Being Snowed In At A Ski Lodge? The Shiny? Did It Have A Happy Ending? Asking For A Friend. 💀

    Warning sign showing avalanche danger and illegal exit, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    mcutler Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Yeah, I'm Not Going In There

    Warning sign posted about fecal matter dripping into kitchen area, one of the scariest signs spotted in the wild.

    nugohs Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Inside The Boy’s Bathroom At School

    Bathroom lockdown procedures sign giving safety instructions, one of the scariest signs ever spotted in the wild.

    SkyaGold Report

    0points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!