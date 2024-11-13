ADVERTISEMENT

The main purpose of a sign is to communicate a message or convey information. Most are useful. But others are just plain stupid. Then there are super funny signs. And those that make no sense at all. But have you ever come across a sign that gave you goosebumps? And not in a good way.

r/ScarySigns is a spot on the internet dedicated to terrifying signs. The community has 434k members, and they’re obsessed with “signs found in the world that you don’t want to be near!” Keep scrolling for our top picks from the page, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that would stop you in your tracks. If you’re interested in finding out why some people enjoy watching or looking at things that scare them, like horror movies or these scary sign pics, read on to hear what the experts have to say.

#1

Inside The Boy’s Bathroom At School

Inside The Boy’s Bathroom At School

#2

Some Good Advice On The Big Island Of Hawai'i

Some Good Advice On The Big Island Of Hawai'i

#3

Freezing Gases And Small Objects

Freezing Gases And Small Objects

Fear is a necessary human emotion. It alerts us to possible trouble so that we can react, which in turn helps us survive potentially deadly situations. When encountering danger, fear triggers us into fight-or-flight mode. We can either choose to go up against the perceived threat, or we can run away as fast as possible.

But there is another response… Freeze. When something just stops us in our tracks, and we make like Elsa in Frozen. Some of the signs pictured here have elicited that very response from the people who encountered them. Until they became unstuck enough to take a photograph and share it with the r/ScarySigns community.
#4

At My Local Park

At My Local Park

#5

Become Soup

Become Soup

#6

What Is The Meaning Of This Sign? It's Been On The Sub A Few Times But I Couldn't Find A Concise Answer

What Is The Meaning Of This Sign? It's Been On The Sub A Few Times But I Couldn't Find A Concise Answer

If fear is a negative emotion and a state that many of us don't necessarily like being in, why do we enjoy watching horror movies, or scrolling through photos of terrifying signs? According to experts, it has something to do with the chemicals our body releases after being scared.
#7

Turn Back Now!

Turn Back Now!

#8

Do Not Allow Water To Enter Your Nose

Do Not Allow Water To Enter Your Nose

#9

The Deadly Bells

The Deadly Bells

Margee Kerr has dedicated her career to learning as much about fear as she can. She’s a sociologist and the author of SCREAM: Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear. She says fear floods our bodies with "feel-good" hormones. "Our arousal system is activated and triggers a cascade of 'feel good' neurotransmitters and hormones like endorphins, dopamine, serotonin, and adrenaline that influence our brains and our bodies," Kerr told The Huffington Post.

#10

Don’t Forget Your Life Jacket

Don’t Forget Your Life Jacket

#11

Don't Rotate

Don't Rotate

#12

Highway 16, Canada. Over 80+ Confirmed Murders. Whose Got More Insight To This?

Highway 16, Canada. Over 80+ Confirmed Murders. Whose Got More Insight To This?

You’d most likely be watching a horror movie or scrolling through these pics in a place where you feel safe. Not while you’re in immediate, real danger. And that makes a big difference. “To really enjoy a scary situation, we have to know we’re in a safe environment,” Kerr told The Atlantic. “It’s all about triggering the amazing fight-or-flight response to experience the flood of adrenaline, endorphins, and dopamine, but in a completely safe space.”
#13

Came To A Family Dollar In A Pretty Ghetto Area, The Restrooms Are Right Next To The Employee Break Area, And I Saw This Sign On The Way Out

Came To A Family Dollar In A Pretty Ghetto Area, The Restrooms Are Right Next To The Employee Break Area, And I Saw This Sign On The Way Out

#14

The Numbers Are Exaggerated, But The Warning Is Valid

The Numbers Are Exaggerated, But The Warning Is Valid

#15

Sign Says "Beware Of Rock Throwing Monkeys"

Sign Says "Beware Of Rock Throwing Monkeys"

Kerr says humans have been intentionally scaring themselves, and each other, since the dawn of time. "Through all kinds of methods like storytelling, jumping off cliffs, and popping out to startle each other from the recesses of some dark cave," she said.

The expert adds that there are various reasons for this. "To build group unity, to prepare kids for life in the scary world, and of course, to control behavior. But it's only really in the last few centuries that scaring ourselves for fun (and profit) has become a highly sought-after experience."
#16

Pretty Chilling

Pretty Chilling

#17

Swimming Is Prohibited. Danger To Life. Water Containing Hydrogen Sulphide

Swimming Is Prohibited. Danger To Life. Water Containing Hydrogen Sulphide

#18

Outside Of A Haunted House Attraction

Outside Of A Haunted House Attraction

Sometimes we put ourselves into a state of fear purely just to "feel." "For many people everyday life can feel overly routinized and even boring," said Dr. David Zald, director of the Affective Neuroscience Laboratory at Vanderbilt University. "By contrast, when scared we are fully aware, conscious and in the moment. We are not preoccupied thinking about what happened yesterday or what we have to do tomorrow." Have you ever noticed how you feel wide awake after getting a fright? Now you know why.

#19

In Chicago Near The Former Site Of The Argonne National Laboratory, An Early Site Used For The Manhattan Project

In Chicago Near The Former Site Of The Argonne National Laboratory, An Early Site Used For The Manhattan Project

#20

These Have Always Been The Scariest Signs To Me. Those Markers Aren’t Even Close To The River. Great Falls, Va

These Have Always Been The Scariest Signs To Me. Those Markers Aren’t Even Close To The River. Great Falls, Va

#21

"If You Talk Too Much, This Man May Die" - Written Around A Mirror (World War II)

"If You Talk Too Much, This Man May Die" - Written Around A Mirror (World War II)

Not everyone enjoys fear. Some actually have a fear of fear. According to VeryWellMind, “Whereas most people experience fear only during a situation that is perceived as scary or threatening, those who live with anxiety disorders may become afraid that they will experience a fear response. They perceive their fear responses as negative and go out of their way to avoid those responses.”
#22

Tsunami Marker "Remember The Calamity Of The Great Tsunamis. Do Not Build Any Homes Below This Point"

Tsunami Marker "Remember The Calamity Of The Great Tsunamis. Do Not Build Any Homes Below This Point"

#23

Katahdin Region

Katahdin Region

#24

Door At Calarts

Door At Calarts

#25

New Signs At School For Safety Against Shooters

New Signs At School For Safety Against Shooters

#26

Found On An Abandoned Building 20+ Miles From The Closest Town

Found On An Abandoned Building 20+ Miles From The Closest Town

#27

"For More Information On Lung Cancer, Keep Smoking."

"For More Information On Lung Cancer, Keep Smoking."

#28

This Sign On A Canadian Highway

This Sign On A Canadian Highway

#29

This Dog Is Doomed

This Dog Is Doomed

#30

Found In A Small Rural Nz Town

Found In A Small Rural Nz Town

#31

Calamity Camp, Co USA

Calamity Camp, Co USA

#32

The Rocky Mountains Are No Joke

The Rocky Mountains Are No Joke

#33

Found This Out In The New Mexico Desert

Found This Out In The New Mexico Desert

#34

Wildfire Is Just Over The Hill

Wildfire Is Just Over The Hill

#35

When You Perfectly Capture The Mood Of A Generation

When You Perfectly Capture The Mood Of A Generation

#36

Menacing Sign Over I-70 — Denver, Colorado

Menacing Sign Over I-70 — Denver, Colorado

#37

In Barbados

In Barbados

#38

Don't Get Trapped Under Hidden Rock Ledges

Don't Get Trapped Under Hidden Rock Ledges

#39

Well? Do You?

Well? Do You?

#40

Seen Halfway Into An Abandoned Rail Tunnel

Seen Halfway Into An Abandoned Rail Tunnel

#41

A What???

A What???

#42

You Can't Win

You Can't Win

#43

“The Troops Are Under Orders To Shoot If The Warning To Stop Is Ignored.“

“The Troops Are Under Orders To Shoot If The Warning To Stop Is Ignored.“

#44

Lake Mackintosh, Tasmania. Man-Made Lake For Hydroelectricity

Lake Mackintosh, Tasmania. Man-Made Lake For Hydroelectricity

#45

Powerful Mana

Powerful Mana

#46

On A Commercial Waste Bin

On A Commercial Waste Bin

#47

The Trees In Question Hung Right Over The Path

The Trees In Question Hung Right Over The Path

#48

Co2 Emissions Warning In The Sierra Nevada

Co2 Emissions Warning In The Sierra Nevada

#49

Every Time I Have To Ring Up Certain Gift Cards At Work This Thing Jumpscares Me

Every Time I Have To Ring Up Certain Gift Cards At Work This Thing Jumpscares Me

#50

Death Penalty For Drugs In Singapore

Death Penalty For Drugs In Singapore

#51

Hazardous Mines Will Kill You

Hazardous Mines Will Kill You

#52

Tourist “Trap.”

Tourist “Trap.”

#53

Area 51 Front Gate

Area 51 Front Gate

#54

From Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park In Felton, California

From Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park In Felton, California

#55

Found In A Dead Mall In Livingston, Nj. There Are No Radioactive Sources Or Power Plants Around For Several Hundred Miles

Found In A Dead Mall In Livingston, Nj. There Are No Radioactive Sources Or Power Plants Around For Several Hundred Miles

#56

Multiple Carcasses In Area…

Multiple Carcasses In Area…

#57

This Sign Near The Top Of Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa

This Sign Near The Top Of Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa

#58

If It's White, Say Goodnight

If It's White, Say Goodnight

#59

I Laughed When I Saw This One

I Laughed When I Saw This One

#60

A Warning Sign Close To The Electric Fish Barrier In The Chicago Sanitary And Ship Canal To Prevent The Asian Carp From Reaching The Great Lakes

A Warning Sign Close To The Electric Fish Barrier In The Chicago Sanitary And Ship Canal To Prevent The Asian Carp From Reaching The Great Lakes

#61

Warning Sign In Canberra, Australia

Warning Sign In Canberra, Australia

#62

I Felt Confident Getting Close To Take A Pic On Such A Clear Day!

I Felt Confident Getting Close To Take A Pic On Such A Clear Day!

#63

I Knew The Us Wasn't The Most Cyclist Friendly But This Is Less Than Reassuring

I Knew The Us Wasn't The Most Cyclist Friendly But This Is Less Than Reassuring

#64

Found This In Texas

Found This In Texas

#65

Casual Belt Sander Fires

Casual Belt Sander Fires

#66

I Wish This Sign Had 'Aaaaaaaa! ' Caption

I Wish This Sign Had 'Aaaaaaaa! ' Caption

#67

Interesting Choice Of Words

Interesting Choice Of Words

#68

Do Not Run. And We Did Run Into A Bear

Do Not Run. And We Did Run Into A Bear

#69

A Sign Near A Waterfall, In Virginia

A Sign Near A Waterfall, In Virginia

#70

Sign At A Park In My Town By Our City Dam

Sign At A Park In My Town By Our City Dam

#71

Seen In Japan Skiing…the Fact That They Took The Time To Draw The Blood…

Seen In Japan Skiing…the Fact That They Took The Time To Draw The Blood…

#72

On The Way To Askja Via F910, Deep In The Highlands Of Iceland [oc]

On The Way To Askja Via F910, Deep In The Highlands Of Iceland [oc]

#73

Many Things To Be Aware Of! This Sign Is At Castaway Key, An Island Owned By Disney

Many Things To Be Aware Of! This Sign Is At Castaway Key, An Island Owned By Disney

#74

Falkland Islands Warning

Falkland Islands Warning

#75

Deep Sand, Make The Right Decision

Deep Sand, Make The Right Decision

#76

In Cape Town

In Cape Town

#77

USA’s Most Dangerous Climb

USA’s Most Dangerous Climb

#78

Sign In Death Valley, California. Not Oc Shamelessly Stolen

Sign In Death Valley, California. Not Oc Shamelessly Stolen

#79

On The Side Of Colorado State Route 103

On The Side Of Colorado State Route 103

#80

Cliff Jumping Warning At The Canyon

Cliff Jumping Warning At The Canyon

#81

So People Normally Play With Bats?

So People Normally Play With Bats?

#82

Whirlpools Form In The Water Above The Sluice Inlets

Whirlpools Form In The Water Above The Sluice Inlets

#83

Psa Of Blasting Caps

Psa Of Blasting Caps

#84

Didn't Know I Had To Watch Out For Crows In My Local Park

Didn't Know I Had To Watch Out For Crows In My Local Park

#85

This Is A Pretty Ominous One At Hanging Rock State Park In North Carolina

This Is A Pretty Ominous One At Hanging Rock State Park In North Carolina

#86

Mom Just Had Hip Replacement Surgery Yesterday; This Sign Was On The Door Of The Behavioral Health Ward On My Way To Her Room

Mom Just Had Hip Replacement Surgery Yesterday; This Sign Was On The Door Of The Behavioral Health Ward On My Way To Her Room

#87

Seen Near The Ocoee Whitewater Center

Seen Near The Ocoee Whitewater Center

#88

Flat Earth

Flat Earth

#89

A Beach In Okinawa, Japan

A Beach In Okinawa, Japan

#90

Found This Halfway Through A Nature Trail

Found This Halfway Through A Nature Trail

#91

On The Approach Trail To Longs Peak, Colorado

On The Approach Trail To Longs Peak, Colorado

#92

At Abrams Falls In The Smoky Mountains

At Abrams Falls In The Smoky Mountains

#93

“There Is A High Probability You Will Be Stung If You Visit This Location”

“There Is A High Probability You Will Be Stung If You Visit This Location”

