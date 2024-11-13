r/ScarySigns is a spot on the internet dedicated to terrifying signs. The community has 434k members, and they’re obsessed with “signs found in the world that you don’t want to be near!” Keep scrolling for our top picks from the page, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that would stop you in your tracks. If you’re interested in finding out why some people enjoy watching or looking at things that scare them, like horror movies or these scary sign pics, read on to hear what the experts have to say.

The main purpose of a sign is to communicate a message or convey information. Most are useful. But others are just plain stupid. Then there are super funny signs . And those that make no sense at all. But have you ever come across a sign that gave you goosebumps? And not in a good way.

#1 Inside The Boy’s Bathroom At School Share icon

#2 Some Good Advice On The Big Island Of Hawai'i Share icon

#3 Freezing Gases And Small Objects Share icon

Fear is a necessary human emotion. It alerts us to possible trouble so that we can react, which in turn helps us survive potentially deadly situations. When encountering danger, fear triggers us into fight-or-flight mode. We can either choose to go up against the perceived threat, or we can run away as fast as possible. But there is another response… Freeze. When something just stops us in our tracks, and we make like Elsa in Frozen. Some of the signs pictured here have elicited that very response from the people who encountered them. Until they became unstuck enough to take a photograph and share it with the r/ScarySigns community.

#4 At My Local Park Share icon

#5 Become Soup Share icon

#6 What Is The Meaning Of This Sign? It's Been On The Sub A Few Times But I Couldn't Find A Concise Answer Share icon

If fear is a negative emotion and a state that many of us don't necessarily like being in, why do we enjoy watching horror movies, or scrolling through photos of terrifying signs? According to experts, it has something to do with the chemicals our body releases after being scared.

#7 Turn Back Now! Share icon

#8 Do Not Allow Water To Enter Your Nose Share icon

#9 The Deadly Bells Share icon

Margee Kerr has dedicated her career to learning as much about fear as she can. She’s a sociologist and the author of SCREAM: Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear. She says fear floods our bodies with "feel-good" hormones. "Our arousal system is activated and triggers a cascade of 'feel good' neurotransmitters and hormones like endorphins, dopamine, serotonin, and adrenaline that influence our brains and our bodies," Kerr told The Huffington Post. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Don’t Forget Your Life Jacket Share icon

#11 Don't Rotate Share icon

#12 Highway 16, Canada. Over 80+ Confirmed Murders. Whose Got More Insight To This? Share icon

You’d most likely be watching a horror movie or scrolling through these pics in a place where you feel safe. Not while you’re in immediate, real danger. And that makes a big difference. “To really enjoy a scary situation, we have to know we’re in a safe environment,” Kerr told The Atlantic. “It’s all about triggering the amazing fight-or-flight response to experience the flood of adrenaline, endorphins, and dopamine, but in a completely safe space.”

#13 Came To A Family Dollar In A Pretty Ghetto Area, The Restrooms Are Right Next To The Employee Break Area, And I Saw This Sign On The Way Out Share icon

#14 The Numbers Are Exaggerated, But The Warning Is Valid Share icon

#15 Sign Says "Beware Of Rock Throwing Monkeys" Share icon

Kerr says humans have been intentionally scaring themselves, and each other, since the dawn of time. "Through all kinds of methods like storytelling, jumping off cliffs, and popping out to startle each other from the recesses of some dark cave," she said. The expert adds that there are various reasons for this. "To build group unity, to prepare kids for life in the scary world, and of course, to control behavior. But it's only really in the last few centuries that scaring ourselves for fun (and profit) has become a highly sought-after experience."

#16 Pretty Chilling Share icon

#17 Swimming Is Prohibited. Danger To Life. Water Containing Hydrogen Sulphide Share icon

#18 Outside Of A Haunted House Attraction Share icon

Sometimes we put ourselves into a state of fear purely just to "feel." "For many people everyday life can feel overly routinized and even boring," said Dr. David Zald, director of the Affective Neuroscience Laboratory at Vanderbilt University. "By contrast, when scared we are fully aware, conscious and in the moment. We are not preoccupied thinking about what happened yesterday or what we have to do tomorrow." Have you ever noticed how you feel wide awake after getting a fright? Now you know why. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 In Chicago Near The Former Site Of The Argonne National Laboratory, An Early Site Used For The Manhattan Project Share icon

#20 These Have Always Been The Scariest Signs To Me. Those Markers Aren’t Even Close To The River. Great Falls, Va Share icon

#21 "If You Talk Too Much, This Man May Die" - Written Around A Mirror (World War II) Share icon

Not everyone enjoys fear. Some actually have a fear of fear. According to VeryWellMind, “Whereas most people experience fear only during a situation that is perceived as scary or threatening, those who live with anxiety disorders may become afraid that they will experience a fear response. They perceive their fear responses as negative and go out of their way to avoid those responses.”

#22 Tsunami Marker "Remember The Calamity Of The Great Tsunamis. Do Not Build Any Homes Below This Point" Share icon

#23 Katahdin Region Share icon

#24 Door At Calarts Share icon

#25 New Signs At School For Safety Against Shooters Share icon

#26 Found On An Abandoned Building 20+ Miles From The Closest Town Share icon

#27 "For More Information On Lung Cancer, Keep Smoking." Share icon

#28 This Sign On A Canadian Highway Share icon

#29 This Dog Is Doomed Share icon

#30 Found In A Small Rural Nz Town Share icon

#31 Calamity Camp, Co USA Share icon

#32 The Rocky Mountains Are No Joke Share icon

#33 Found This Out In The New Mexico Desert Share icon

#34 Wildfire Is Just Over The Hill Share icon

#35 When You Perfectly Capture The Mood Of A Generation Share icon

#36 Menacing Sign Over I-70 — Denver, Colorado Share icon

#37 In Barbados Share icon

#38 Don't Get Trapped Under Hidden Rock Ledges Share icon

#39 Well? Do You? Share icon

#40 Seen Halfway Into An Abandoned Rail Tunnel Share icon

#41 A What??? Share icon

#42 You Can't Win Share icon

#43 “The Troops Are Under Orders To Shoot If The Warning To Stop Is Ignored.“ Share icon

#44 Lake Mackintosh, Tasmania. Man-Made Lake For Hydroelectricity Share icon

#45 Powerful Mana Share icon

#46 On A Commercial Waste Bin Share icon

#47 The Trees In Question Hung Right Over The Path Share icon

#48 Co2 Emissions Warning In The Sierra Nevada Share icon

#49 Every Time I Have To Ring Up Certain Gift Cards At Work This Thing Jumpscares Me Share icon

#50 Death Penalty For Drugs In Singapore Share icon

#51 Hazardous Mines Will Kill You Share icon

#52 Tourist “Trap.” Share icon

#53 Area 51 Front Gate Share icon

#54 From Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park In Felton, California Share icon

#55 Found In A Dead Mall In Livingston, Nj. There Are No Radioactive Sources Or Power Plants Around For Several Hundred Miles Share icon

#56 Multiple Carcasses In Area… Share icon

#57 This Sign Near The Top Of Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa Share icon

#58 If It's White, Say Goodnight Share icon

#59 I Laughed When I Saw This One Share icon

#60 A Warning Sign Close To The Electric Fish Barrier In The Chicago Sanitary And Ship Canal To Prevent The Asian Carp From Reaching The Great Lakes Share icon

#61 Warning Sign In Canberra, Australia Share icon

#62 I Felt Confident Getting Close To Take A Pic On Such A Clear Day! Share icon

#63 I Knew The Us Wasn't The Most Cyclist Friendly But This Is Less Than Reassuring Share icon

#64 Found This In Texas Share icon

#65 Casual Belt Sander Fires Share icon

#66 I Wish This Sign Had 'Aaaaaaaa! ' Caption Share icon

#67 Interesting Choice Of Words Share icon

#68 Do Not Run. And We Did Run Into A Bear Share icon

#69 A Sign Near A Waterfall, In Virginia Share icon

#70 Sign At A Park In My Town By Our City Dam Share icon

#71 Seen In Japan Skiing…the Fact That They Took The Time To Draw The Blood… Share icon

#72 On The Way To Askja Via F910, Deep In The Highlands Of Iceland [oc] Share icon

#73 Many Things To Be Aware Of! This Sign Is At Castaway Key, An Island Owned By Disney Share icon

#74 Falkland Islands Warning Share icon

#75 Deep Sand, Make The Right Decision Share icon

#76 In Cape Town Share icon

#77 USA’s Most Dangerous Climb Share icon

#78 Sign In Death Valley, California. Not Oc Shamelessly Stolen Share icon

#79 On The Side Of Colorado State Route 103 Share icon

#80 Cliff Jumping Warning At The Canyon Share icon

#81 So People Normally Play With Bats? Share icon

#82 Whirlpools Form In The Water Above The Sluice Inlets Share icon

#83 Psa Of Blasting Caps Share icon

#84 Didn't Know I Had To Watch Out For Crows In My Local Park Share icon

#85 This Is A Pretty Ominous One At Hanging Rock State Park In North Carolina Share icon

#86 Mom Just Had Hip Replacement Surgery Yesterday; This Sign Was On The Door Of The Behavioral Health Ward On My Way To Her Room Share icon

#87 Seen Near The Ocoee Whitewater Center Share icon

#88 Flat Earth Share icon

#89 A Beach In Okinawa, Japan Share icon

#90 Found This Halfway Through A Nature Trail Share icon

#91 On The Approach Trail To Longs Peak, Colorado Share icon

#92 At Abrams Falls In The Smoky Mountains Share icon