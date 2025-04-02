So, we think it's important not to pretend that such a fact does not exist; it's better to talk about it straightforwardly. Today, let's discuss what parts of getting older some folks deem to be the hardest. Interestingly, some netizens claim that at least some of them aren't being talked about enough, so let's do the opposite and discuss them with this list, shall we?

One of the things that every single person goes through in life is the process of getting older. No matter how much anyone denies it or tries to delay it – it's inevitable.

#1 That there are more "last times" than "first times.".

RELATED:

#2 That nobody can see you are exactly the same person you always were, just stuck inside a body that no longer matches.

#3 Parents getting old and passing away



Miss you Mom.

You probably know the saying “everyone has their unique path in life” or something along similar lines to this. Well, we can’t say it’s not true – there are so many aspects, from personal characteristics to cultural differences and whatever else, that make our experiences on this Earth original. At the same time, no matter how unique each of us is, there are certain things that unite us, things we have to go through. To be more specific, all of us go through life stages like birth, childhood, adult years, and so on. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Seeing old pics and videos of yourself and realizing how gradual the change was that you never noticed how much you've aged.

#5 Becoming irrelevant. I work on the same campus I attended 40 years ago, and I feel the looks saying, “You don’t belong here anymore.”.

#6 Feeling like you are running out of time to do things because the check engine light in my body never goes off now.

ADVERTISEMENT

What all of these life stages have in common is that throughout all of them, we’re getting older. No matter how much anyone tries to delay the signs of that, it doesn’t change the fact that it is happening every single second. It's kind of a grim thing to talk about, isn't it? Yet, we believe it’s something we should be discussing, as running away from such a topic won’t make it any less important. So, for that, today we compiled a list of various things about getting older that netizens claim to be “the worst.”

#7 Realizing how much you missed and what you could’ve done if you took a different path. For me, I always reflect on how I could’ve been bolder and had a better time if I was just more confident.

#8 Everything hurts.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Seeing everybody else moving forward in life. Being actually good in living life.



While you're stuck with no solution nor any way to fix yourself watching how every day slips away from you.



And not being able to quit because some people would be f*****g sad.



Life is a cruel joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Granted, everyone’s view on what is "the worst" differs. After all, just as we said before, all of us are diverse, so we have varying perspectives on what "the worst" is for us. Still, the point of this list stands – to shine a light on the struggles people face while they confront the inevitability of getting older. Probably, objectively one of the hardest things people face while going through life is the loss of their parents (or other loved ones that are older than them). It’s no secret that grief is usually one of the most difficult things people go through. It’s an emotion that takes over a person's body, brain, sense of self – basically every single detail of their life.

#10 For me, generally, regret builds up. The “could’ve, would’ve, should’ve” syndrome is strong in me.

#11 Feeling your body fall apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 You have fewer and fewer alternative life paths available, and you start to regret the paths that you did take.

Sometimes it affects a person so much that it alters their nature completely. So, it definitely belongs on a list of “hard aspects of growing old.” Another thing that appears quite often in this list, just in different phrasings, is people regretting the past, or, as someone put it, the “could’ve, would’ve, should’ve’s.” Well, just like the “getting old” part itself, regret is an inevitable part of life. Essentially, by living life, people are bound to make mistakes from time to time, which later calls for regret. No matter how you go through life, there’s no actual way to avoid having at least some regrets.

#13 My metabolism is so slow and its getting harder to lose weight.

#14 Everything they don't tell you about menopause or peri-menopause. Women have so much that starts to go haywire as our reproductive systems start cycling down, and there isn't much information or support from doctors to help you figure it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 For me its looking back on what i could have done with my time.

At the same time, some argue that regrets don't have to be solely negative things. We can take them as life lessons – a way to improve ourselves and something to remember in order to avoid similar mistakes in the future. So, basically, it all depends on how you look at it, and yet, still sometimes, regret is just that – something you rue doing – and over time, when many things come together, it can become a relatively hard thing. That’s why it makes sense that it was mentioned in this list. Well, that’s just two examples of what you’ll find in today’s collection – the rest you’ll have to check out for yourselves. And by doing so, don’t forget to upvote the ones you think are the most profound! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Gettin ugly in my case gettin uglier.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Inability to just do the things you used to do with ease.

#18 You have heard all the songs and stories, everything they come up with now feels like a bad copy.



Also, the amount of things you are doing for the last time, or are never going to do at all, grows and grows.



People you love die. People you love stop loving you back. You stop loving people even though they deserve your love.

#19 Calculating what your current age is the halfway point of in your life.



For example, if you're 60 and expect to live to 80, you're at the halfway point between 40 and death.



You can start this in your late 30s (based on life expectancy) and unlock a strange combo...a new way to fear death and a new way to start doing stuff on the harsh realization that you're somewhere on the back 9 of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Loneliness. The world can easily just forget you.

#21 Risk of dementia.

#22 Constantly losing friends.

#23 You hit a certain point where you realize your career isn't going to advance anymore, because if you haven't made the leadership ranks by a certain point everyone assumes it's because there's something wrong with you. People stop saying "it will happen someday" because now it *is* someday. And if you work in a youth-dominated field, you're just absolutely f****d.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I'm technically more fit in my 30s than in my 20s. But if I hurt myself it takes 10x longer to heal. Hurt my knee? No running for 2 months in my 20s it would be fine after 3 shots of vodka and sleeping it off. Cut myself at 25? No evidence in a week, at 35? Takes 2 weeks to heal and leaves a scar.



Also I basically don't drink anymore now that I get hangovers. Which I guess is a good thing but still sucks.

#25 Next to losing people, slowly losing your appetite for new things and being bored with the old.

#26 Your body betrays you.

ADVERTISEMENT