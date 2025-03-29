ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, due to the spread of the internet and social media, it’s easier than ever to feel connected with the world around you. That being said, the amount of information you’re exposed to every day is phenomenally big. It’s often hard to distinguish between what’s true and what matters from all the noise.

The wildly popular ‘S**t You Should Care About’ (SYSCA) project is a beacon of hope on social media. The Instagram account features some of the most important pieces of news and insights that everyone should be aware of. We’ve collected some of their most powerful recent posts to share with you. You’ll find them as you scroll down.

More info: Instagram | X | TikTok | ‘The S**t Show’ Podcast | ‘Culture Vulture' Podcast | Substack | Book | Site

#1

Tweet by Jesse Case humorously contrasts news about America and Finland.

s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #2

    Tweet about bears and trash cans, highlighting human simplicity, related to wholesome and important topics.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #3

    A tweet humorously suggesting CEOs be placed in a submarine for safety, with high engagement.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    People are hardwired to focus more on the negatives in life rather than the positives because paying attention to the former is important for our survival. This is known as negativity bias or positive-negative asymmetry. Verywell Mind notes that individuals who were more attuned to danger were more likely to survive.

    Generally speaking, you’re more likely to react to negative events more strongly than to positive ones. It’s also why people tend to want to avoid losing something more than they’re driven to gain something.
    #4

    Person in suit standing behind blinds, associated with wholesome and important posts about work-life balance.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #5

    Person with a drink, humorous overlay text about Moo Deng and politics, reflecting on wholesome and important posts.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #6

    Ryan Gosling comments on the Academy snubbing Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, emphasizing their importance in film.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    In other words, negativity is what we tend to focus on and what drives the decisions that we make. This is one of the reasons why negative news stories get more attention and why people tend to see them as being more truthful (even if they aren’t necessarily).

    SYSCA has a massive presence online. On Instagram alone, the project has 3.4 million dedicated followers who eagerly await the latest bits of important news and positive posts.

    Meanwhile, on TikTok, the project’s account has garnered over 174k followers and collected a mind-blowing 13.8 million likes across all of its clips.
    #7

    Text about appreciating life and mortality at 27, acknowledging its fragility and the importance of loved ones.

    Every year I go back & read the letter Holly Butcher wrote the day before she died.

    At 27, Holly had a rare form of bone cancer, forcing her to consider her fate at an age far too fucking young. The least we can do is listen & live by Hollys words.

    Hope you’re resting, angel 🤍🤍

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #8

    A tweet humorously discusses 20-somethings' recycling habits, comparing it to a Jenga game.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #9

    Young woman with a smirk, text above humorously highlights deep conversations at a 5th grade sleepover.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    ‘S**t You Should Care About’ presents itself as a media company that “cuts through the bulls**t.” They pride themselves on making the world “accessible and enjoyable” and quip that they have a particular fondness for legendary singer Harry Styles. Initially, the project was launched as a WordPress blog by three best friends “in the back of a political science lecture.”

    The team running the project has also published a book, ‘Make It Make Sense: The Bedside Table Essential For Women In Their Twenties.’ What’s more, they also run a whopping two podcasts, ‘The S**t Show’ and ‘Culture Vulture,’ both of which you can find on Spotify.
    #10

    Tweet highlighting a tragedy viewable from space, showing the Gaza region in comparison images.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #11

    "Wholesome post: CEO launch of satellite startup Northwood Space by former Disney star."

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #12

    "Wholesome post about Harry Potter nostalgia with two images of the actress who played Professor Sprout, Miriam Margolyes."

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Media literacy has always been important, but it feels like it’s more vital than ever in this day and age.

    These days, claims can go viral on social media lightning-fast because many people (re)share them without checking them, and AI-powered bots are used to spread biased ideas to meet certain groups’ and organizations’ goals. And so, source reliability is a massively important question.
    #13

    Text post discussing struggles of being a student during the pandemic, highlighting important perspectives on falling behind.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #14

    Tweet by Kathleen about changing perspectives, highlighting a wholesome and important reflection.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #15

    Tweet humorously describing a cop unfamiliar with Justin Timberlake, highlighting a wholesome public reaction.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    The reality is that unless you have unlimited free time, you probably won’t be able to double-check and cross-reference every single iffy-sounding claim that you find on the internet. So, it’s simply more practical to gauge how (un)reliable a source might be.

    The long and short of it is that reliable sources do a lot of fact-checking, reference the sources they rely on for information, are transparent about fixing their mistakes, and don’t try to present opinions as facts.
    #16

    Woman applying skincare serum under eye patches, emphasizing aging and skincare technology.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find this one doubly amusing because I don't do ANY of this stuff but I look half my actual age anyway purely thanks to luck and genetics. That's not even a boast; I literally don't care.

    #17

    Protesters holding a humorous sign about coronation, emphasizing stuff you should care about in social issues.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #18

    Tweet shows a comment on the White House, highlighting a humorous or critical perspective.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    As we’ve covered before, most ‘legacy media’ organizations follow established journalism standards and are reliable.

    Some main examples of trustworthy news sources include the Associated Press, Reuters, AFP, the BBC, CBC, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, PBS, NPR, the Guardian, the Independent, the Financial Times, Bloomberg, etc.

    Some newer media outlets also follow these standards, e.g., ProPublica, the Hill, Vox, Axios, and others.
    #19

    Women dressed in black veils in Afghanistan, adhering to the new Taliban dress codes.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #20

    Woman in a hat holding award, discussing living wage and healthcare for artists on stage.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #21

    Man in a suit speaking on Fox News, with humorous caption from "Stuff You Should Care About" about germs.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And he's as careful about national security as he is about washing his hands.

    Even the best sources and journalists make mistakes from time to time. One goal is to minimize the number and frequency of these errors. But another goal is to take responsibility for them and be open and honest about them.

    A huge green flag for a source is that it not only fixes an error but also adds an edit explaining what information has been changed and why.

    #22

    Two brides kissing at a marriage equality celebration in Thailand, holding rainbow-colored signs.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #23

    Wholesome list of everyday embarrassing moments to care about, like walking back after your turn in bowling.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #24

    Scotland certifies tartan to honor accused witches, with historical artwork and silhouetted figures by fire.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Furthermore, reliable news sources also link to the information they reference. That way, you can read up on the topic yourself and evaluate the sources they’re relying on for yourself. This sort of openness is vitally important to prevent people from making things up to fit their agenda or presenting their opinions and predictions as established proven facts.
    #25

    Text overlay on an image hints at influencers' honesty, with a person partially visible in the background.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #26

    Wholesome image of a university prank where drama students in dog collars replaced a promised puppy petting session.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be very upset, and start screaming where are the puppies? I wanted puppies!

    #27

    Instagram hides Democratic search results, shared by Stuff You Should Care About account, calling it insane and embarrassing.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    A good rule of thumb is to consider how a piece of news makes you think and feel. If you find yourself eagerly agreeing with the headline (whatever your political beliefs), then it’s likely that it’s quite biased.

    On the flip side, if a claim sounds outrageous or too good or bad to be true, then it’s also very likely that you’ll need to do some additional digging to get to the bottom of things. If you can’t find multiple reliable sources reporting the same piece of info, it’s possible that the initial claim you read was either strongly exaggerated or made up.
    #28

    Cigarettes with printed warnings to deter youth from smoking, showing health risks like cancer and organ damage.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #29

    Man with flowers smiling, surrounded by colorful blossoms, portraying a wholesome moment.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #30

    Variety tweet on Oscars snub with America Ferrera and group photo of people in pink outfits.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Which of these pieces of news, as shared by SYSCA, caught your attention the most? Were you aware of all of these events or were there any that came as a complete shock to you?

    What news sources do you personally rely on the most? How much time do you spend reading the news each day? We’d love to hear your insights about everything. Feel free to share yours in the comments below.
    #31

    "Tweet about discovering feminist theory in The Bachelor Reddit, featuring a feminist quote on heterosexual male culture."

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Burning buildings with smoke highlighting climate change impact. Text on top discusses disaster awareness.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #33

    Person sharing a thoughtful theory about societal trends and women's empowerment, focusing on an important post.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #34

    Tweet about being fired as DEI coordinator for Winter Olympics in charge of biathlon.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #35

    Pop Crave tweet discussing concert contraception policy change, highlighting public reaction for Stuff You Should Care About.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #36

    Smiling woman with text about donating $640m to US non-profits.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #37

    Man lying in bed with phone light, humorous text about struggling to sleep, highlighting a relatable and wholesome moment.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #38

    TikTok user with hand on forehead, regretting not buying property after 2008 market crash, highlighting stuff you should care about.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #39

    Text exchange discussing Meta auto-following POTUS and VP accounts. "Stuff You Should Care About" shares user frustration.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #40

    Text post with humorous take on parenting choices, featuring a person's blurred background. Wholesome content vibes.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #41

    Tweet by SYSCA highlights the Supreme Court ruling against protests in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #42

    Text post about the diverse experiences and challenges faced by people in their early 20s, highlighting social dynamics.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #43

    Social media post about life in your 20s, balancing tough experiences and mundane tasks like grocery shopping, from sweatermuppet.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #44

    Text post about twenties being tough but staying tougher, from user psychic-vamp.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #45

    Banned books list for 2023-2024 school year, featuring titles like "Nineteen Minutes" and "Looking for Alaska."

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    joepublique avatar
    Joe Publique
    Joe Publique
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There has never been a time in history when people who banned books were the good guys.

    #46

    "Stuff You Should Care About" post on 2025's word "phoexining," symbolizing rebirth after tough times.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #47

    Text post overlay on a blue background with "Stuff You Should Care About" pattern.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #48

    Tweet humorously explains missing a text due to information overload.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    "Post from 'Stuff You Should Care About' on Harry Styles valuing his teenage fans, emphasizing their musical preferences."

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Wholesome life mantras displayed on a collage background of thoughtful and happy faces.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #51

    Text titled "Worn Out Women," discussing the pressures and expectations faced by women in modern society.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #52

    Police officer standing under a rainbow flag with headline about Russia labeling the LGBT movement as extremist.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #53

    Tweet by user about common phrases being attributed to TikTok; humorous observation on modern media consumption.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #54

    A cozy bunny snuggled in a blanket, featuring an encouraging message about positivity and hope.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #55

    Text message expressing apologies and concerns about current American societal and political issues.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Chart illustrating Florida's Amendment 4 vote on right to abortion, with "No" at 43% and "Yes" at 57%, highlighting discrepancy.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Silhouette pointing to the sky with US government seal, highlighting lack of support; wholesome and important message.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #58

    Email screenshot criticizing a TV host, highlighting important posts and a strong personal opinion.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #59

    Person writing message on artillery shell, highlighting significant global issue.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #60

    Tweet by a public figure discussing election simulations and women's reactions, highlighting an important issue.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    #61

    Tweet about an embarrassing flight incident that made national news.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Two people on stage with a quote about love and visibility for the trans and queer community from Lady Gaga.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout , x.com Report

    Man holding a medal and a child in a blue Sportacus costume; inspired by "Stuff You Should Care About" for wholesome content.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #64

    Two women side by side, one in a beige dress with a veil, the other in a pink dress and brace, shared by Stuff You Should Care About.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #65

    Text excerpt titled "today is a Hard Day" discussing personal reflections on grief and loss.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #66

    Wholesome tip: Create a desktop folder for positive feedback to boost confidence and fight imposter syndrome.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #67

    Rubber duck with headline about Apple autocorrect, featured by BBC News, highlighting changes in text prediction.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Person standing with text discussing societal pressures on women's bodies; an important issue to care about.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #69

    Person holding a sign reading "Let's replace studio execs with AI" during a strike protest.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Tweet by tatum expressing joy when people agree, pondering being on the right side of history.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #71

    Tweet by Stuff You Should Care About: "Supporting a convicted felon over a woman is f***ing insane."

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    joepublique avatar
    Joe Publique
    Joe Publique
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dislike the Orange Onanist as much as any rational person, but supporting someone who offered you something over someone who didn't really isn't too hard to understand.

    #72

    Satellite view of Gaza with text about Google Earth updates, highlighting devastating results.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #73

    Embassy of Japan statement on Taylor Swift's travel plans for Super Bowl and concert in Tokyo.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Heart with watermelon design, featuring a poem advocating for peace.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #75

    Text about TikTok ban as an example of optics game. User profile and engagement stats visible.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #76

    Person seated in front of greenery, wearing a long-sleeved top. Text highlights a passport issue and a strong statement.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #77

    Person sharing a story about having to repeatedly unfollow accounts due to automatic refollowing by Meta.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    Tweet by Sal Gentile humorously discussing the anticipation and outcome of a debate tactic.

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

    #79

    "Tweet by Justin Trudeau about U.S.-Canada relations, humorously replied to by Elon Musk."

    s**tyoushouldcareabout Report

