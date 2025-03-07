99 Cool Wikipedia Articles To Spend Hours Of Your Time Reading When You Should Be Working
If you’re anything like us, you’ve been down the Wikipedia rabbit hole, accidentally or very much intentionally. It all starts so innocently. There you are, reading up on something relevant to work or school, looking up some facts. But the next thing you know, you’ve got a dozen tabs open, and you’re diving deep into, say, ancient Mesopotamian history or the history of the potato… and several hours have flown by!
Today, our team at Bored Panda is featuring some of the most interesting, coolest, and bizarre articles that we’ve come across while browsing Wikipedia. Grab a cup of coffee or a mug of tea and scroll down to check them out. Pssst, Pandas, you’ll find the link to each Wikipedia article in the credits underneath each post. Happy reading!
This post may include affiliate links.
List Of Animals Awarded Human Credentials
This article covers animals awarded human credentials, often through fraudulent diploma mills or as a humorous gesture. Some instances, like a cat's degree, led to fraud investigations. Mock degrees, such as the "dogtorate" given to a dog by UNSW, are excluded.
Nils Olav
Nils Olav III, a king penguin at Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland, holds the prestigious title of colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King's Guard. The name and ranks of 'Nils Olav' have been passed down through three penguins since 1972, with the current penguin, Nils Olav III, proudly continuing the legacy. He's not just a mascot, but an honorary military figure. More about this royal penguin in this Wikipedia article.
Lampo Dog
This article tells the story of Lampo, a stray dog who was adopted by stationmaster Elvio Barlettani in 1953 at the Campiglia Marittima railway station in Italy. Lampo quickly learned the train schedules and traveled independently on the trains, often accompanying the stationmaster’s daughter to school. He became a regular traveler across Italy's rail network, always returning home by sunset.
If you’re a millennial or a member of Generation Z, it’s very likely that your school teachers or university professors told you to avoid using Wikipedia as a source when writing essays or doing research. Back in the Before Times, it was considered a subpar source, even though the articles are often rigorously edited, maintained, and fact-checked by the sprawling Wikipedia community.
These days, however, Wikipedia’s reputation is rising very quickly. And it mostly comes down to the rising use of generative artificial intelligence and large language models, which sometimes ‘hallucinate’ facts and aren’t fully reliable (yet).
For example, CNN’s Allison Morrow notes in a recent piece how Google’s AI overview couldn’t correctly answer how old Marlon Brando was in the legendary movie ‘The Godfather.’ Meanwhile, Wikipedia offered a straightforward and reliable answer. (If you’re curious, the actor was 47 years old and turned 48 after the film’s release.)
Human
There's a Wikipedia page about humans, which isn't that strange. What's odd is that it's written in the third person, making it sound like it's describing us from an alien's perspective: "Humans (Homo sapiens) are the most common species of primate, known for their hairlessness, ability to walk on two legs, and advanced intelligence. With large brains, humans excel in problem-solving, tool-making, and creating complex societies." Want to read more from this out-of-this-world viewpoint? Read the full article on Wikipedia.
Cow Tipping
Cow tipping is the supposed act of sneaking up on a sleeping cow and knocking it over for fun. While it sounds like a wild rural adventure, cow tipping is mostly considered an urban legend, with many dismissing it as exaggerated stories. The idea that country folks engage in such antics out of boredom is just a stereotype. The whole concept seems to have popped up in the 1970s, though myths about animals being unable to get back up date back to Roman times. For more on this quirky topic, check out the Wikipedia article on cow tipping.
Chicken Or The Egg
The classic "chicken or egg" dilemma asks, "Which came first?" It's based on the fact that chickens hatch from eggs, but those eggs are laid by chickens. This metaphor is used to describe situations where it’s tough to figure out which event caused the other. Plutarch even posed this question in the 1st century CE! You can read more about it in the Wikipedia article on the chicken and egg dilemma.
“You can’t trust something that anyone can edit, the thinking went, and so it became a bad word in journalism and academia. Don’t cite it; don’t even look at it. Or if you do, for God’s sake, don’t let anyone see you,” Morrow said, explaining what the attitude toward Wikipedia was like in the past.
“But over the past two decades, the free-to-use online encyclopedia has carried on with its mission, expanding its global community of volunteer editors, known as Wikipedians, and ultimately resisting the kinds of platform decay that have claimed other 2000s-era internet phenoms like Facebook, Twitter and, to some extent, Google.”
Last Meal
This Wikipedia article is about prisoner's final meal - traditional ritual before their fate is carried out. In many places, the prisoner is allowed to choose their last meal, within certain limits.
List Of Missing Treasures
This is a list of famous treasures that are currently lost or missing, with some of them being surrounded by myths or uncertainty about their existence.
Lists Of People Who Disappeared
Lists of people who have gone missing include those whose locations remain unknown or whose passing haven't been confirmed with little information available about what happened to them. Uncover more about these mysterious disappearances in this Wikipedia article.
That being said, Wikipedia still isn’t ‘perfect’ or anything remotely close. This crowdsourcing model isn’t without flaws. For example, some people have ‘vandalized’ articles before, and Wikipedia itself keeps a list of hoaxes on its site.
But, when somebody tries to edit Wikipedia, this fact gets flagged and hundreds of Wikipedians who keep tabs on changes to pages get notified of this event.
Researcher and Wikipedia editor Molly White told CNN: “People who are trolling or expressing their own political beliefs are not tolerated on the site.”
What are the most interesting or most bizarre Wikipedia entries you’ve ever read in your lives, dear Pandas? Have you found anything unusually captivating on the site recently? How much do you rely on Wikipedia for your job, studies, etc.? We’d love to hear from you! Let us know in the comments below.
Timeline Of The Far Future
Although the future is uncertain, current scientific knowledge in fields like astrophysics, particle physics, evolutionary biology, plate tectonics, and sociology allows for broad predictions about long-term events - this article is about that. These areas help us understand how stars, planets, matter, life, continents, and human societies evolve over time.
Toilet Paper Orientation
The debate over whether toilet paper should hang over or under the roll has sparked opinions on aesthetics, ease of use, cleanliness, and more. This issue was even discussed in a 1977 Ask Ann Landers column, which became one of her most popular topics. The "toilet paper orientation" debate is also used in sociology to teach social constructionism.
Look at the patent for the TP holder. It's online somewhere. The picture on the left is the correct way. Unless you are trying to keep your cat or dog from unrolling the entire toll.
Great Tea Race Of 1866
This article details the Great Tea Race of 1866, a competitive event where clippers racing to deliver tea from China to Britain captured public attention. The race featured close finishes, with the ship Taeping narrowly winning by 28 minutes over Ariel after a 14,000-mile journey. Factors like steam tug assistance and tidal conditions at Gravesend played a crucial role in the outcome. The top three ships arrived within 99 days, with Serica finishing an hour later.
Dancing Plague Of 1518
The article discusses the dancing plague of 1518, a mysterious event in Strasbourg, Alsace, where hundreds of people danced uncontrollably for weeks. Occurring from July to September, the cause remains debated, with theories ranging from mass hysteria to ergot poisoning. The event has intrigued historians due to its unusual nature and impact on the community.
Tanganyika Laughter Epidemic
The Tanganyika laughter epidemic of 1962 was a case of mass hysteria, also known as mass psychogenic illness (MPI), that reportedly took place in the village of Kashasha, near Lake Victoria in what is now Tanzania. The event involved widespread uncontrollable laughter affecting the local population.
Phoenix Lights
This article covers the Phoenix Lights, a series of unexplained aerial phenomena observed in the skies over Arizona and Nevada on March 13, 1997. These mysterious lights were widely seen and have since become a notable event in UFO history.
Star Jelly
Phenomenon of star jelly, a gelatinous substance found on grass or tree branches, often linked to meteor showers in folklore. Described as translucent or grayish-white, it is said to evaporate soon after appearing. Read more in this Wikipedia article.
List Of Megaprojects
This article provides a list of megaprojects, which are large-scale initiatives costing over $1 billion and significantly affecting communities, the environment, and budgets. These projects, such as bridges, tunnels, airports, power plants, and more, are highly impactful and often attract public attention due to their scale and cost. The article highlights both historical and contemporary examples of such projects.
Telling The Bees
"Telling the bees" is a Western European tradition where beekeepers inform their bees of significant events, like passings or marriages, in the household. If this custom was neglected, it was believed that the bees would stop producing honey, leave the hive, or die. While most commonly practiced in England, it has also been recorded in Ireland, Wales, Germany, and other countries.
List Of Lists Of Lists
This list of lists features articles that themselves contain lists of other lists. Each page serves as an index to various lists on a particular subject.
List Of Stories Set In A Future Now In The Past
This list includes fictional stories set in the future that have since become the present or past. It excludes alternate histories, time travel fiction, works focusing only on characters' futures, and those that are essentially contemporary. Entries may be added if they reference the current year, provided the specific date hasn't yet passed.
Laws Of Holes
The law of holes is a metaphorical adage that advises, "If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging," meaning it's best to stop worsening a bad situation. The second law adds, "When you stop digging, you are still in a hole," highlighting that stopping doesn’t immediately resolve the problem.
Eiffel Tower Replicas And Derivatives
The Eiffel Tower, completed in 1889, is one of the world’s most iconic landmarks and has inspired over 50 similar towers globally. While many closely resemble it, others are more loosely inspired by its design, such as the Eiffel Tower of Tianducheng Community.
List Of Last Words
A person’s final words, often captured in their last moments, are sometimes remembered due to their fame or the interest in the statement itself. Those facing illness may struggle to speak clearly, and their last words might not be recorded or considered significant. Even when recorded inaccurately, these words can still become an important part of history or reflect cultural views on the end of life. You can read more about this in the Wikipedia article on last words.
List Of Unusual Passings
This collection features a range of incomplete lists documenting rare and extraordinary circumstances of people's passing throughout history. These events are recognized for their unusual nature by various sources. Curious to discover more about these bizarre cases? Check out the full Wikipedia article for all the strange details.
Dublin Whiskey Fire
This article discusses the Dublin whiskey fire, which occurred on June 18, 1875, in the Liberties area of Dublin. The fire itself lasted one night, causing significant damage, with whiskey spilling through the streets and resulting in 13 fatalities from alcohol poisoning. The article highlights the unusual circumstances of the fire, where people drank the potent whiskey that flowed through the streets after casks exploded, leading to the deaths, while none were caused by direct contact with the fire.
List Of Unexplained Sounds
This article provides a list of mysterious or previously unidentified sounds. It includes NOAA sound files that have been sped up by at least 16 times to make them more understandable, shifting the frequencies from infrasound to a range that is easier to hear and analyze.
List Of Entertainers Who Passed During A Performance
This article discusses instances where entertainers have passed away during live performances or while recording. It provides a list of such events, excluding passings related to stunt persons, which are categorized separately.
List Of People Who Have Been Pied
This list includes notable individuals who were pied without their consent, excluding those who agreed to be pied.
Gravity Hill
A gravity hill is a magical place where the landscape tricks your eyes, making a gentle downhill slope seem like it's going uphill. So, if you leave a car out of gear, it looks like it’s defying gravity and rolling uphill! This quirky phenomenon is all explained in this fun Wikipedia article.
Spite House
A spite house is a building designed (or heavily altered) to annoy neighbors or anyone with a stake in nearby land. Since living in them isn’t the main goal, these houses often feature odd, impractical designs meant purely to irritate! You can learn more about these quirky structures in the Wikipedia article on spite houses.
Recursive Islands And Lakes
A recursive island (or lake) is an island or lake found within another island or lake - like a little "island-ception"! This fun twist on geography happens when smaller landmasses, like Madagascar or New Zealand, are considered islands, while larger continents are not. So, if an island is located within a lake on one of these islands, it becomes a recursive island! You can dive deeper into this intriguing concept in the Wikipedia article on recursive islands and lakes.
The Dog Ate My Homework
"The dog ate my homework" is a classic excuse schoolkids use when they don’t turn in their assignments on time, often seen as a rather weak and unbelievable reason. The phrase has since been adopted beyond school, used sarcastically to dismiss any flimsy or unconvincing explanation for failure. For more on this humorous expression, check out this Wikipedia article.
List Of Common Misconceptions
This list of common misconceptions presents corrections to widely held but false beliefs. These misconceptions typically stem from myths, stereotypes, or misunderstandings of science and often become part of popular culture or urban legends. Want to bust more myths? Dive into this fun Wikipedia article for the full scoop!
Jones Town
Dive into the mystery of Jonestown, a remote settlement in Guyana founded by Jim Jones' Peoples Temple, became infamous after 918 people perished on November 18, 1978, at the settlement, nearby airstrip, and a Temple building in Georgetown. The name "Jonestown" is now synonymous with this tragedy.
Do Not Bite The Developers
This article discusses the importance of developers as valuable resources in the tech industry, emphasizing the need to treat them with respect, kindness, and patience. It highlights how some developers thrive in fast-paced environments, while others may struggle to adapt.
1972 Iran Blizzard
This article discusses the Iran Blizzard of February 1972, the deadliest blizzard on record, which lasted from 3 to 9 days and caused over 4,000 casualties. The storm brought up to 7.9 meters (26 feet) of snow, burying entire villages, especially in southern and northwestern Iran. Many areas, including Ardakan and villages near the Turkey border, were severely affected, with some villages disappearing completely.
Cia Elimination Attempts On Fidel Castro
This article covers the numerous failed attempts by the CIA and Cuban exiles to eliminate Cuban leader Fidel Castro. It details attempts made between 1960 and 1965, including those revealed by the 1975 Church Committee, and mentions a 2006 statement by Cuban intelligence official Fabián Escalante, who claimed 634 plots. The article also notes President Gerald Ford's 1976 ban on political assassinations and the last known attempt in 2000.
Bohemian Grove
This article covers the Bohemian Grove, a private 2,700-acre campground in California, established in 1878. It is owned by the Bohemian Club and hosts a two-week gathering every July for influential men from around the globe.
Federal Express Flight 705
This article covers the hijack attempt of Federal Express Flight 705 on April 7, 1994. The flight, a cargo jet transporting electronics, was targeted by Auburn R. Calloway, a Federal Express employee who was facing dismissal due to falsifying his flight hours.
Deleted Articles With Freaky Titles
This article discusses unusual and humorous Wikipedia article titles that are sometimes created as jokes or out of creativity, often on April Fool's Day. Despite their absurdity, some of these titles are based on real topics that the writers believed could be useful. The article also encourages users to consider these quirky titles before deleting them, as they add a touch of humor to Wikipedia’s content. The page itself is part of a collection of bizarre and playful article titles.
Brown Mountain Lights
This article discusses the Brown Mountain lights, mysterious lights seen near Brown Mountain in North Carolina. First reported around 1910, these lights were later explained in 1922 by USGS scientist George R. Mansfield, who identified them as being caused by trains, car headlights, and brush fires, thus calming public fears.
Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo
This chain of words is a grammatically correct sentence that uses homonyms and homophones to create confusion. It was first highlighted in 1967 by Dmitri Borgmann and later by William J. Rapaport in 1972.
Feral Child
A feral child is a child who has grown up isolated from human contact, lacking exposure to social behavior, language, and human care. They are often featured in folklore, portrayed as being raised by animals, though no verified accounts of animals feeding human children exist.
List Of Unsolved Problems In Physics
This article highlights key unsolved problems in physics, divided into theoretical and experimental issues. Notable questions include dark matter, dark energy, neutrino mass, and the inconsistencies between the Standard Model and general relativity, especially in extreme conditions like black holes and the Big Bang.
Athletics At The 1904 Summer Olympics - Men's Marathon
The 1904 Olympic marathon in St. Louis was poorly organized, with 32 competitors and only 14 finishing. Frederick Lorz, initially declared the winner, was disqualified for taking a car ride. Thomas Hicks, the actual winner, was nearly unconscious from ingesting brandy, raw eggs, and strychnine. Fourth-place finisher Andarín Carvajal napped after eating spoiled apples.
List Of Visionary Tall Buildings And Structures
This article defines 'vision' as used by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. It also notes that the list excludes buildings currently under construction.
Young Woman With Unicorn
Raphael's Portrait of Young Woman with Unicorn (c. 1505-1506) is in the Galleria Borghese, Rome. During a 1934 conservation, overpainting was removed, revealing the unicorn and restoring the original image by eliminating 17th-century additions.
Response To Sneezing
In English-speaking countries, people typically respond to a sneeze with "Bless you" or, less commonly in the U.S. and Canada, "Gesundheit," the German word for health. The origin of "bless you" in this context is debated. In non-English cultures, phrases wishing good health or long life are often used instead, though some may reference God. In languages like Vietnamese, Japanese, and Korean, it is common to say nothing after a sneeze, unless expressing concern if the person is ill.
List Of Cities Claimed To Be Built On Seven Hills
The title "City of Seven Hills" is most commonly linked to Rome, which was built on seven hills. But guess what? There are plenty of other cities around the world that also boast this claim! You can read more about this fascinating tidbit in the Wikipedia article on cities of seven hills.
Rocket Garden
A rocket garden is an outdoor display of rockets, missiles, or space launch vehicles, often found at places like the Kennedy Space Center. These rockets usually haven’t been used in missions, as many are surplus or replicas. Some, like the Space Shuttle Pathfinder, are test models or full-scale copies. For more info, check out the fun details in the Wikipedia article on rocket gardens.
Lobster War
The Lobster War, or Lobster Operation was a heated dispute between Brazil and France from 1961 to 1963, centered around the fishing of spiny lobsters. Brazil objected to French fishing boats operating 100 miles (160 km) off its northeastern coast, arguing that lobsters move along the continental shelf. On the other hand, France insisted that since lobsters "swim," they could be harvested by any vessel, no matter the country. For a deeper dive into this quirky international clash, check out the full details in this Wikipedia article - it's more exciting than it sounds!
D. B. Cooper
D. B. Cooper, also known as Dan Cooper, hijacked Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305 on November 24, 1971. He demanded $200,000 and parachutes, then jumped out of the plane over Washington after releasing the passengers. His true identity and fate remain a mystery. Curious about the full story? Check out this Wikipedia article for more.
Nuclear Close Calls
A nuclear close call is an event where a nuclear explosion almost occurred but was avoided. These incidents typically involve false alarms that could have led to a catastrophic chain reaction. The potential consequences of nuclear conflict could extend far beyond the involved countries, impacting global food supplies. Want to explore more about these high-stakes moments? More information in this Wikipedia article.
Gombe Chimpanzee War
The Gombe Chimpanzee War, or Four-Year War, was a violent conflict between two chimpanzee communities in Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park from 1974 to 1978. Initially part of the same group, the Kasakela community split, with a faction forming the Kahama group. This division was observed by researcher Jane Goodall in 1974, marking the beginning of the conflict.
Emu War
The Emu War, or Great Emu War, was a military operation in Australia in 1932 aimed at controlling the emu population, which was damaging crops in Western Australia's Wheatbelt. Despite using soldiers armed with machine guns, the efforts were unsuccessful, and the emus continued to cause crop destruction. The event became known in the media as the "Emu War."
Corbin Bleu
The page itself isn't particularly unusual, as he's simply an actor from the High School Musical movies. However, what makes it stand out is that one individual from Saudi Arabia translated it into over 200 languages, making it one of the most translated biographies on Wikipedia.
List Of Literary Works By Number Of Translations
This article provides a list of the most translated literary works, including novels, plays, poetry collections, and essays. The list is organized by the number of languages these works have been translated into, excluding self-published translations to ensure accuracy.
Coding Therapy
This article discusses "coding," a therapeutic method used in Russia and post-Soviet countries to treat addictions. The technique involves scaring patients into abstinence by warning them of serious consequences if they relapse.
Jeffrey Hudson
Jeffrey Hudson, an English court dwarf who was known as "Queen's dwarf" and "Lord Minimus" due to his small stature. He gained fame for his proportionate size and fought for the Royalists in the English Civil War. After fleeing to France with Queen Henrietta Maria, he was expelled following a fatal duel. Captured by Barbary pirates, Hudson spent 25 years in captivity in North Africa before being ransomed back to England.
Robert Liston
Robert Liston, a renowned British surgeon known for his remarkable speed and skill during surgeries in the pre-anesthesia era. He was the first Professor of Clinical Surgery at University College Hospital in London and performed Europe’s first public operation using modern anesthesia.
Human Interference Task Force
This article describes the Human Interference Task Force, a group formed by the U.S. Department of Energy and Bechtel Corp. The team, composed of experts from various fields, worked to develop strategies to prevent future human interference with radioactive waste isolation systems.
List Of Space Pirates
Space pirates are a recurring character type in space opera and soft science fiction, inspired by the earlier air pirate trope. Emerging in the 1930s, space pirates are depicted as villains involved in activities like raiding spacecraft, slaving, and smuggling.
Belgica Antarctica
This article discusses Belgica antarctica, a flightless midge native to Antarctica. Measuring only 2–6 mm in length, it holds the distinction of being the largest terrestrial animal on the continent. Notably, it also has the smallest known insect genome, containing only 99 million base pairs and about 13,500 genes. Additionally, it is the only insect capable of surviving throughout the year in Antarctica.
Fermi Paradox
The Fermi paradox highlights the contradiction between the absence of definitive evidence for advanced extraterrestrial life and the high probability that such life exists. Proponents argue that given the favorable conditions for life on Earth, extraterrestrial life should be common, making it unlikely that we haven't detected it.
Gravitational Time Dilation
Gravitational time dilation is the effect where time runs slower near a massive object and faster farther away. Predicted by Einstein's theory of relativity, this phenomenon has been confirmed through various tests.
0.999
This article explains that 0.999... (a repeating decimal) is simply another way of expressing the number 1. Despite being written differently, its value is the same as 1, as it represents the smallest number greater than or equal to the sequence 0.9, 0.99, 0.999, and so on. Mathematical proof confirms that 0.999... is equal to 1.
History Of Video Games
This article outlines the early history of video games, beginning in the 1950s and 1960s with simple games like Spacewar! in 1962. The first consumer video game hardware appeared in the 1970s, including the Magnavox Odyssey and arcade games like Pong. Pong's success sparked a boom-and-bust cycle in the industry due to oversaturation and lack of innovation.
Time Perception
Time perception, or chronoception, is the subjective experience of time, measured by how an individual perceives the duration of events. This concept includes the perceived duration between two events. While it's impossible to directly experience another person's sense of time, scientific experiments, including temporal illusions, help explore the neural mechanisms behind time perception.
Getting To Philosophy
This article discusses a phenomenon where following the first hyperlink in most English Wikipedia articles leads to the Philosophy page. This occurs in about 97% of articles, as of February 2016, due to the standard practice of starting articles with a definitional sentence. This structure often leads to broader concepts, eventually linking back to Philosophy.
Kitchen Work Triangle
This article discusses the kitchen work triangle, a layout concept where the cooktop, sink, and refrigerator form a triangle to improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary movement. It highlights that while this setup is ideal, exceptions like single-wall kitchens can still achieve efficiency with proper arrangement.
Curse Of The Colonel
The Curse of the Colonel is a Japanese urban legend claiming that Colonel Sanders, the founder of KFC, cursed the Hanshin Tigers baseball team.
Ketchup As A Vegetable
The "ketchup as a vegetable" debate began in 1981 when the USDA proposed allowing items like ketchup to count as vegetables in school lunches. A similar issue arose in 2011, when Congress allowed pizza with two tablespoons of tomato paste to qualify as a vegetable.
Folly
Folly is a structure built mainly for decorative purposes, often designed to give the impression of serving a different function, or so elaborate in appearance that it goes beyond typical garden buildings.This is a fun Wikipedia page about folly buildings - those quirky, whimsical structures built more for flair than function, often looking like they should serve a grand purpose, even if they’re just for show!
Meaning Of Life
The meaning of life is all about the deeper significance or purpose behind our existence. While there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, the question "What is the meaning of life?" (or "Why are we here?") sparks a lot of thought and discussion. People from all walks of life, with diverse cultural and philosophical backgrounds, have proposed many different answers. This search has led to endless philosophical, scientific, and theological debates throughout history. Whether it's worth spending time on these big questions is up for debate - too much pondering might even lead to an existential crisis! You can dive deeper into this thought-provoking topic in the Wikipedia article on the meaning of life.
Great Molasses Flood
The Great Molasses Flood, or the Boston Molasses Disaster, took place on Wednesday, January 15, 1919, in the North End of Boston, Massachusetts - more about this event in this Wikipedia article.
Familial Natural Short Sleep
This article explores familial natural short sleep (FNSS), a rare genetic trait where individuals need less sleep than average but do not experience the typical effects of sleep deprivation. It is inherited as an autosomal dominant trait and caused by specific genetic mutations. Unlike sleep deprivation, FNSS does not lead to cognitive issues or irritability. The condition is benign and does not harm overall health.
Timothy Dexter
This article covers the life of Timothy Dexter, an American businessman known for his eccentric personality and unconventional success. Despite being largely uneducated, Dexter became wealthy through marriage and shrewd investments. He authored a book, A Pickle for the Knowing Ones, filled with odd misspellings and grammatical errors, reflecting his self-proclaimed status as a great philosopher.
Operation Snow White
This article covers Operation Snow White, a 1970s conspiracy by the Church of Scientology to erase unfavorable records about Scientology and its founder, L. Ron Hubbard. The operation involved infiltrating 136 government agencies, foreign embassies, and private organizations across 30 countries, making it one of the largest government infiltrations in U.S. history. It also led to the exposure of another plot, Operation Freakout, and prompted a U.S. government investigation into Scientology.
Von Neumann - Wigner Interpretation
This article discusses the von Neumann - Wigner interpretation of quantum mechanics, which suggests that consciousness plays a crucial role in the collapse of the quantum wave function, completing the process of quantum measurement.
1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg
This article is about 1561 Nuremberg celestial event, where a broadsheet by Hans Glaser described a mass sighting of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the sky. Some believe these were extraterrestrial spacecraft, while others argue they were atmospheric phenomena like a sun dog, though the description doesn't perfectly match typical reports of such occurrences.
South-Up Map Orientation
This article discusses the concept of south-up map orientation, where the map is rotated 180 degrees with south at the top. It also mentions other maps with non-standard orientations, such as T and O maps, polar maps, and Dymaxion maps.
Greek Language Question
The Greek language question was a debate over whether Demotic Greek or Katharevousa should be Greece's official language. Resolved in 1976, Demotic became the official language, illustrating the phenomenon of diglossia.
List Of Gestures
Gestures are nonverbal movements, like those of the hands or face, used to convey messages. They vary across cultures and can have different meanings, from positive to offensive. Some gestures are specific to fields like music conducting (chironomy) or public speaking (chironomia).
Violet Jessop
Violet Constance Jessop (1887–1971) was an Irish-Argentine stewardess and nurse who survived both the Titanic disaster in 1912 and the sinking of its sister ship, the Britannic, in 1916. She was also aboard the RMS Olympic when it collided with the British warship HMS Hawke in 1911. Intrigued by her interesting life story? Check out the full details in this fascinating Wikipedia article.
Scottish Cuisine
Scottish food names are pretty wild! Scottish cuisine includes unique cooking traditions, recipes, and flavors. While it has its own distinct style, it also shares influences from other British and European cuisines, both ancient and modern. Curious about these tasty traditions? Check out the full article on Wikipedia for more delicious details.
Timeline Of Irish Inventions And Discoveries
This article highlights inventions and discoveries that can be attributed to Irish individuals, showcasing their contributions to various fields. It explores both objects and processes, with some discoveries being considered inventions, and often blurring the line between the two.
Saladin
This article covers the life of Saladin, the founder of the Ayyubid dynasty, who became the first sultan of both Egypt and Syria. A key figure in the Third Crusade, he led the Muslim military efforts against the Crusader states. At the peak of his power, Saladin’s empire included regions such as Egypt, Syria, Mesopotamia, and Yemen.
Erfurt Latrine Disaster
This article covers the Erfurt Latrine Disaster, which occurred on July 26, 1184, in Erfurt, Germany. During a meeting with local nobility, the floor of a building collapsed under the weight of the attendees, sending them into the latrine cesspit below. Around sixty people passed, with some tragically drowning in the waste.
Dwile Flonking
This article discusses Dwile Flonking, a quirky British pub game traditionally played in Norfolk and Suffolk. In the game, one team dances in a circle while the other attempts to hit them with a beer-soaked cloth. Though often said to date back to the 16th century, it is believed to have been created in the mid-1960s.
Battle Of B-R5rb
Battle of B-R5RB, also known as the Bloodbath of B-R5RB, a massive virtual conflict in the game Eve Online that took place in January 2014. The battle involved over 7,500 players and lasted 21 hours, making it one of the largest player-versus-player battles in gaming history. The fight saw two major coalitions, CFC/Rus and N3/PL, clashing, with in-game losses amounting to an estimated $300,000 to $330,000 in real-world value.
Green Children Of Woolpit
The Green Children of Woolpit is a legend were a brother and sister with green skin who appeared in 12th-century Suffolk, England. They spoke an unknown language and ate only raw broad beans. The boy passed, but the girl lived, claiming to come from a land where the sun never shone.
Rotating Locomotion In Living Systems
This article explores the concept of rolling locomotion in organisms. While true wheels and propellers are essential in human vehicles, they are not commonly found in nature, except for the corkscrew flagella of some prokaryotes. The article also delves into the reasons behind the absence of biological wheels and their frequent appearance in speculative fiction.
Ghosting (Identity Theft)
This article explains "ghosting," a type of identity theft where someone assumes the identity of a deceased person whose passing is not widely known. The thief uses the deceased's personal details, like birthdate, to impersonate them and gain access to services or interact with authorities.
Waffle
This article describes waffles - a dish made from leavened batter or dough cooked between patterned plates. There are many variations depending on the recipe and waffle iron used. It is more interesting than it looks at first glance.
List Of Chemical Compounds With Unusual Names
This article discusses the unusual and sometimes whimsical nature of chemical names, which can be based on structure, location, species, or discoverers. While some follow formal conventions, many trivial names have historical origins and can vary by region or industry.
Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster
On January 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after liftoff, resulting in the passing of all seven crew members. The incident took place 46,000 feet above the Atlantic Ocean, near Cape Canaveral, Florida, and was the first fatal in-flight accident involving a U.S. spacecraft.
Nanny Of The Maroons
Queen Nanny, also known as Granny Nanny, was a leader of the Jamaican Maroons in the early 18th century. She guided a community of formerly enslaved West Africans, known as the Windward Maroons, and led them in a long guerrilla war against British forces during the First Maroon War.
Tarrare
This article covers the life of Tarrare, an 18th-century French showman, soldier, and spy known for his extraordinary eating habits. Able to consume massive amounts of food, including live animals and inedible objects, he became a street performer in Paris after a troubled youth. The article delves into his unusual life and infamous acts.
Banana Equivalent Dose
The Banana Equivalent Dose (BED) is a casual measure of radiation, comparing it to the radiation from eating a banana, which contains potassium-40. It is used for educational purposes, not as an official measurement.