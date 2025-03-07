ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been down the Wikipedia rabbit hole, accidentally or very much intentionally. It all starts so innocently. There you are, reading up on something relevant to work or school, looking up some facts. But the next thing you know, you’ve got a dozen tabs open, and you’re diving deep into, say, ancient Mesopotamian history or the history of the potato… and several hours have flown by!

Today, our team at Bored Panda is featuring some of the most interesting, coolest, and bizarre articles that we’ve come across while browsing Wikipedia. Grab a cup of coffee or a mug of tea and scroll down to check them out. Pssst, Pandas, you’ll find the link to each Wikipedia article in the credits underneath each post. Happy reading!

#1

List Of Animals Awarded Human Credentials

Visa for a dog named Dekopin, with details like name and issued location, representing interesting Wikipedia content.

This article covers animals awarded human credentials, often through fraudulent diploma mills or as a humorous gesture. Some instances, like a cat's degree, led to fraud investigations. Mock degrees, such as the "dogtorate" given to a dog by UNSW, are excluded.

wikipedia , Embassy of the United States in Japan Report

    #2

    Nils Olav

    Penguin standing on a paved path in a zoo, showcasing cool wildlife features.

    Nils Olav III, a king penguin at Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland, holds the prestigious title of colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King's Guard. The name and ranks of 'Nils Olav' have been passed down through three penguins since 1972, with the current penguin, Nils Olav III, proudly continuing the legacy. He's not just a mascot, but an honorary military figure. More about this royal penguin in this Wikipedia article.

    wikipedia , Lee Carson Report

    #3

    Lampo Dog

    Golden retriever sitting on a platform in a vintage black and white photograph.

    This article tells the story of Lampo, a stray dog who was adopted by stationmaster Elvio Barlettani in 1953 at the Campiglia Marittima railway station in Italy. Lampo quickly learned the train schedules and traveled independently on the trains, often accompanying the stationmaster’s daughter to school. He became a regular traveler across Italy's rail network, always returning home by sunset.

    wikipedia , Elvio Barlettani Report

    If you’re a millennial or a member of Generation Z, it’s very likely that your school teachers or university professors told you to avoid using Wikipedia as a source when writing essays or doing research. Back in the Before Times, it was considered a subpar source, even though the articles are often rigorously edited, maintained, and fact-checked by the sprawling Wikipedia community.

    These days, however, Wikipedia’s reputation is rising very quickly. And it mostly comes down to the rising use of generative artificial intelligence and large language models, which sometimes ‘hallucinate’ facts and aren’t fully reliable (yet).

    For example, CNN’s Allison Morrow notes in a recent piece how Google’s AI overview couldn’t correctly answer how old Marlon Brando was in the legendary movie ‘The Godfather.’ Meanwhile, Wikipedia offered a straightforward and reliable answer. (If you’re curious, the actor was 47 years old and turned 48 after the film’s release.)
    #4

    Human

    Blurred black and white image of people walking on a city crosswalk, capturing motion and chaos in everyday city life.

    There's a Wikipedia page about humans, which isn't that strange. What's odd is that it's written in the third person, making it sound like it's describing us from an alien's perspective: "Humans (Homo sapiens) are the most common species of primate, known for their hairlessness, ability to walk on two legs, and advanced intelligence. With large brains, humans excel in problem-solving, tool-making, and creating complex societies." Want to read more from this out-of-this-world viewpoint? Read the full article on Wikipedia.

    wikipedia , Mike Chai Report

    #5

    Cow Tipping

    A cow lounging on a grassy hillside, enjoying the sunlight.

    Cow tipping is the supposed act of sneaking up on a sleeping cow and knocking it over for fun. While it sounds like a wild rural adventure, cow tipping is mostly considered an urban legend, with many dismissing it as exaggerated stories. The idea that country folks engage in such antics out of boredom is just a stereotype. The whole concept seems to have popped up in the 1970s, though myths about animals being unable to get back up date back to Roman times. For more on this quirky topic, check out the Wikipedia article on cow tipping.

    wikipedia , Hermann Traub Report

    #6

    Chicken Or The Egg

    Medieval illustration of a woman holding eggs and a child peeking around a corner; related to cool Wikipedia articles.

    The classic "chicken or egg" dilemma asks, "Which came first?" It's based on the fact that chickens hatch from eggs, but those eggs are laid by chickens. This metaphor is used to describe situations where it’s tough to figure out which event caused the other. Plutarch even posed this question in the 1st century CE! You can read more about it in the Wikipedia article on the chicken and egg dilemma.

    wikipedia , Unknown author Report

    “You can’t trust something that anyone can edit, the thinking went, and so it became a bad word in journalism and academia. Don’t cite it; don’t even look at it. Or if you do, for God’s sake, don’t let anyone see you,” Morrow said, explaining what the attitude toward Wikipedia was like in the past.

    “But over the past two decades, the free-to-use online encyclopedia has carried on with its mission, expanding its global community of volunteer editors, known as Wikipedians, and ultimately resisting the kinds of platform decay that have claimed other 2000s-era internet phenoms like Facebook, Twitter and, to some extent, Google.”
    #7

    Last Meal

    Roasted chicken with herbs and potatoes on a decorative plate, perfect for indulging when seeking cool Wikipedia articles.

    This Wikipedia article is about prisoner's final meal - traditional ritual before their fate is carried out. In many places, the prisoner is allowed to choose their last meal, within certain limits.

    wikipedia , Mark Miller Report

    #8

    List Of Missing Treasures

    Golden ark with ornate designs, featuring two cherubs with wings, highlighting a cool Wikipedia article subject for readers.

    This is a list of famous treasures that are currently lost or missing, with some of them being surrounded by myths or uncertainty about their existence.

    wikipedia , Ben Schumin Report

    #9

    Lists Of People Who Disappeared

    Large portraits displayed outdoors, showcasing historical black and white images.

    Lists of people who have gone missing include those whose locations remain unknown or whose passing haven't been confirmed with little information available about what happened to them. Uncover more about these mysterious disappearances in this Wikipedia article.

    wikipedia , Razi Sol from Santiago, Chile, (México) Report

    That being said, Wikipedia still isn’t ‘perfect’ or anything remotely close. This crowdsourcing model isn’t without flaws. For example, some people have ‘vandalized’ articles before, and Wikipedia itself keeps a list of hoaxes on its site.

    But, when somebody tries to edit Wikipedia, this fact gets flagged and hundreds of Wikipedians who keep tabs on changes to pages get notified of this event.

    Researcher and Wikipedia editor Molly White told CNN: “People who are trolling or expressing their own political beliefs are not tolerated on the site.”

    What are the most interesting or most bizarre Wikipedia entries you’ve ever read in your lives, dear Pandas? Have you found anything unusually captivating on the site recently? How much do you rely on Wikipedia for your job, studies, etc.? We’d love to hear from you! Let us know in the comments below.

    #10

    Timeline Of The Far Future

    A distant planet illuminated by a red star, capturing the vast mystery of space in a cool Wikipedia article image.

    Although the future is uncertain, current scientific knowledge in fields like astrophysics, particle physics, evolutionary biology, plate tectonics, and sociology allows for broad predictions about long-term events - this article is about that. These areas help us understand how stars, planets, matter, life, continents, and human societies evolve over time.

    wikipedia , Celestia Report

    #11

    Toilet Paper Orientation

    Two toilet paper rolls on holders with different orientations.

    The debate over whether toilet paper should hang over or under the roll has sparked opinions on aesthetics, ease of use, cleanliness, and more. This issue was even discussed in a 1977 Ask Ann Landers column, which became one of her most popular topics. The "toilet paper orientation" debate is also used in sociology to teach social constructionism.

    wikipedia , Elya , Elya Report

    #12

    Great Tea Race Of 1866

    A sailing ship navigating the ocean waves, depicting historical maritime exploration.

    This article details the Great Tea Race of 1866, a competitive event where clippers racing to deliver tea from China to Britain captured public attention. The race featured close finishes, with the ship Taeping narrowly winning by 28 minutes over Ariel after a 14,000-mile journey. Factors like steam tug assistance and tidal conditions at Gravesend played a crucial role in the outcome. The top three ships arrived within 99 days, with Serica finishing an hour later.

    wikipedia , vallejo gallery Report

    #13

    Dancing Plague Of 1518

    Historical dance mania engraving depicting people dancing in a rural setting, related to cool Wikipedia articles.

    The article discusses the dancing plague of 1518, a mysterious event in Strasbourg, Alsace, where hundreds of people danced uncontrollably for weeks. Occurring from July to September, the cause remains debated, with theories ranging from mass hysteria to ergot poisoning. The event has intrigued historians due to its unusual nature and impact on the community.

    wikipedia , Pieter Brueghel the Elder Report

    #14

    Tanganyika Laughter Epidemic

    Medieval dancers in a lively procession, playing traditional instruments, reminiscent of interesting Wikipedia articles.

    The Tanganyika laughter epidemic of 1962 was a case of mass hysteria, also known as mass psychogenic illness (MPI), that reportedly took place in the village of Kashasha, near Lake Victoria in what is now Tanzania. The event involved widespread uncontrollable laughter affecting the local population.

    wikipedia , Archived website, Pieter Breughel & The dance of St. John @ Molenbeek Brussels Report

    #15

    Phoenix Lights

    UFO hovering between trees under a cloudy sky, depicting a cool Wikipedia article topic.

    This article covers the Phoenix Lights, a series of unexplained aerial phenomena observed in the skies over Arizona and Nevada on March 13, 1997. These mysterious lights were widely seen and have since become a notable event in UFO history.

    wikipedia , U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    #16

    Star Jelly

    Gelatinous blobs on stone with green moss, resembling a cool and unusual subject from Wikipedia articles.

    Phenomenon of star jelly, a gelatinous substance found on grass or tree branches, often linked to meteor showers in folklore. Described as translucent or grayish-white, it is said to evaporate soon after appearing. Read more in this Wikipedia article.

    wikipedia , Lairich Rig Report

    #17

    List Of Megaprojects

    Cable-stayed bridge with cars driving, against a backdrop of mountains and a river, offering a cool architectural view.

    This article provides a list of megaprojects, which are large-scale initiatives costing over $1 billion and significantly affecting communities, the environment, and budgets. These projects, such as bridges, tunnels, airports, power plants, and more, are highly impactful and often attract public attention due to their scale and cost. The article highlights both historical and contemporary examples of such projects.

    wikipedia , Dgarte Report

    #18

    Telling The Bees

    A woman and child in a lush garden, near beehives, with village houses and forest in the background, capturing cool Wikipedia content.

    "Telling the bees" is a Western European tradition where beekeepers inform their bees of significant events, like passings or marriages, in the household. If this custom was neglected, it was believed that the bees would stop producing honey, leave the hive, or die. While most commonly practiced in England, it has also been recorded in Ireland, Wales, Germany, and other countries.

    wikipedia , Charles Napier Hemy (1841–1917) Report

    #19

    List Of Lists Of Lists

    Person writing in a notebook outdoors, possibly reading cool Wikipedia articles, with a pen in hand and wearing a blazer.

    This list of lists features articles that themselves contain lists of other lists. Each page serves as an index to various lists on a particular subject.

    wikipedia , Ono Kosuki Report

    #20

    List Of Stories Set In A Future Now In The Past

    Futuristic airship illustration from the year 2000, showcasing imaginative technology for cool Wikipedia articles.

    This list includes fictional stories set in the future that have since become the present or past. It excludes alternate histories, time travel fiction, works focusing only on characters' futures, and those that are essentially contemporary. Entries may be added if they reference the current year, provided the specific date hasn't yet passed.

    wikipedia , Jean Marc Cote Report

    #21

    Laws Of Holes

    Ice hole formation on a snowy surface, intriguing for cool Wikipedia articles enthusiasts.

    The law of holes is a metaphorical adage that advises, "If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging," meaning it's best to stop worsening a bad situation. The second law adds, "When you stop digging, you are still in a hole," highlighting that stopping doesn’t immediately resolve the problem.

    wikipedia , Kurt Cotoaga Report

    #22

    Eiffel Tower Replicas And Derivatives

    Eiffel Tower in a cityscape under cloudy skies, a symbol of cool Wikipedia articles worth reading.

    The Eiffel Tower, completed in 1889, is one of the world’s most iconic landmarks and has inspired over 50 similar towers globally. While many closely resemble it, others are more loosely inspired by its design, such as the Eiffel Tower of Tianducheng Community.

    wikipedia , MNXANL Report

    #23

    List Of Last Words

    Renaissance painting scene with people gathered around a bedside, highlighting historical moments featured in cool Wikipedia articles.

    A person’s final words, often captured in their last moments, are sometimes remembered due to their fame or the interest in the statement itself. Those facing illness may struggle to speak clearly, and their last words might not be recorded or considered significant. Even when recorded inaccurately, these words can still become an important part of history or reflect cultural views on the end of life. You can read more about this in the Wikipedia article on last words.

    wikipedia , Petit Palais Report

    #24

    List Of Unusual Passings

    Ancient illustration depicting a contemplative figure in a forest, with an eagle overhead, from a cool Wikipedia article.

    This collection features a range of incomplete lists documenting rare and extraordinary circumstances of people's passing throughout history. These events are recognized for their unusual nature by various sources. Curious to discover more about these bizarre cases? Check out the full Wikipedia article for all the strange details.

    wikipedia , Maso Finiguerra. Report

    #25

    Dublin Whiskey Fire

    Historic illustration of the Great Fire in Dublin, showing firefighters combating the blaze amidst smoking ruins.

    This article discusses the Dublin whiskey fire, which occurred on June 18, 1875, in the Liberties area of Dublin. The fire itself lasted one night, causing significant damage, with whiskey spilling through the streets and resulting in 13 fatalities from alcohol poisoning. The article highlights the unusual circumstances of the fire, where people drank the potent whiskey that flowed through the streets after casks exploded, leading to the deaths, while none were caused by direct contact with the fire.

    wikipedia , South Dublin County Libraries Report

    #26

    List Of Unexplained Sounds

    Loudspeakers clustered on a pole against a clear blue sky, related to cool Wikipedia articles.

    This article provides a list of mysterious or previously unidentified sounds. It includes NOAA sound files that have been sped up by at least 16 times to make them more understandable, shifting the frequencies from infrasound to a range that is easier to hear and analyze.

    wikipedia , Jens Mahnke Report

    #27

    List Of Entertainers Who Passed During A Performance

    A fire performer skillfully juggles flaming torches against a dark evening sky, creating a captivating display.

    This article discusses instances where entertainers have passed away during live performances or while recording. It provides a list of such events, excluding passings related to stunt persons, which are categorized separately.

    wikipedia , cottonbro studio Report

    #28

    List Of People Who Have Been Pied

    Woman playfully smashes a pie in another woman's face outdoors, surrounded by laughing friends.

    This list includes notable individuals who were pied without their consent, excluding those who agreed to be pied.

    wikipedia , Seth Lemmons Report

    #29

    Gravity Hill

    A crack on a rural road with trees on both sides, resembling a tree pattern, relates to cool Wikipedia articles.

    A gravity hill is a magical place where the landscape tricks your eyes, making a gentle downhill slope seem like it's going uphill. So, if you leave a car out of gear, it looks like it’s defying gravity and rolling uphill! This quirky phenomenon is all explained in this fun Wikipedia article.

    wikipedia , Laurie Piskun Report

    #30

    Spite House

    Old Spite House in Marblehead, Massachusetts, a topic of cool Wikipedia articles to explore during spare moments.

    A spite house is a building designed (or heavily altered) to annoy neighbors or anyone with a stake in nearby land. Since living in them isn’t the main goal, these houses often feature odd, impractical designs meant purely to irritate! You can learn more about these quirky structures in the Wikipedia article on spite houses.

    wikipedia , "Publisher: Richard M. Cook, Marblehead, MA" Report

    #31

    Recursive Islands And Lakes

    Satellite view of circular lake formation, a cool Wikipedia article topic.

    A recursive island (or lake) is an island or lake found within another island or lake - like a little "island-ception"! This fun twist on geography happens when smaller landmasses, like Madagascar or New Zealand, are considered islands, while larger continents are not. So, if an island is located within a lake on one of these islands, it becomes a recursive island! You can dive deeper into this intriguing concept in the Wikipedia article on recursive islands and lakes.

    wikipedia , NASA Report

    #32

    The Dog Ate My Homework

    Torn sheet music stored in a plastic bag, showcasing musical notes for reading during leisure time.

    "The dog ate my homework" is a classic excuse schoolkids use when they don’t turn in their assignments on time, often seen as a rather weak and unbelievable reason. The phrase has since been adopted beyond school, used sarcastically to dismiss any flimsy or unconvincing explanation for failure. For more on this humorous expression, check out this Wikipedia article.

    wikipedia , AndWat Report

    #33

    List Of Common Misconceptions

    Colorful Roman statue of Augustus with detailed armor, an example of cool Wikipedia articles worth exploring.

    This list of common misconceptions presents corrections to widely held but false beliefs. These misconceptions typically stem from myths, stereotypes, or misunderstandings of science and often become part of popular culture or urban legends. Want to bust more myths? Dive into this fun Wikipedia article for the full scoop!

    wikipedia , archer10 (Dennis) Report

    #34

    Jones Town

    Entrance to Jonestown with a sign amidst greenery, illustrating one of the cool Wikipedia topics to explore.

    Dive into the mystery of Jonestown, a remote settlement in Guyana founded by Jim Jones' Peoples Temple, became infamous after 918 people perished on November 18, 1978, at the settlement, nearby airstrip, and a Temple building in Georgetown. The name "Jonestown" is now synonymous with this tragedy.

    wikipedia , Alternative Considerations of Jonestown & Peoples Temple Report

    #35

    Do Not Bite The Developers

    Person typing code on a laptop, working on an article about cool topics for reading.

    This article discusses the importance of developers as valuable resources in the tech industry, emphasizing the need to treat them with respect, kindness, and patience. It highlights how some developers thrive in fast-paced environments, while others may struggle to adapt.

    wikipedia , Lukas Report

    #36

    1972 Iran Blizzard

    Workers excavating a partially buried car in snowy conditions, highlighting one of many cool Wikipedia articles.

    This article discusses the Iran Blizzard of February 1972, the deadliest blizzard on record, which lasted from 3 to 9 days and caused over 4,000 casualties. The storm brought up to 7.9 meters (26 feet) of snow, burying entire villages, especially in southern and northwestern Iran. Many areas, including Ardakan and villages near the Turkey border, were severely affected, with some villages disappearing completely.

    wikipedia , Ettela'at newspaper Report

    #37

    Cia Elimination Attempts On Fidel Castro

    Person holding a "Top Secret" briefcase while standing in a line, symbolizing intrigue often found in Wikipedia articles.

    This article covers the numerous failed attempts by the CIA and Cuban exiles to eliminate Cuban leader Fidel Castro. It details attempts made between 1960 and 1965, including those revealed by the 1975 Church Committee, and mentions a 2006 statement by Cuban intelligence official Fabián Escalante, who claimed 634 plots. The article also notes President Gerald Ford's 1976 ban on political assassinations and the last known attempt in 2000.

    wikipedia , Caleb Oquendo Report

    #38

    Bohemian Grove

    Historic campsite among tall trees at Bohemian Grove, California, 1918.

    This article covers the Bohemian Grove, a private 2,700-acre campground in California, established in 1878. It is owned by the Bohemian Club and hosts a two-week gathering every July for influential men from around the globe.

    wikipedia , ollection of historian Richard Warren Lipack Report

    #39

    Federal Express Flight 705

    Airplane flying through cloudy sky, capturing the essence of cool Wikipedia articles.

    This article covers the hijack attempt of Federal Express Flight 705 on April 7, 1994. The flight, a cargo jet transporting electronics, was targeted by Auburn R. Calloway, a Federal Express employee who was facing dismissal due to falsifying his flight hours.

    wikipedia , Pixabay Report

    #40

    Deleted Articles With Freaky Titles

    Person in purple jacket reading, with newspaper covering face, suggesting distraction similar to cool Wikipedia articles.

    This article discusses unusual and humorous Wikipedia article titles that are sometimes created as jokes or out of creativity, often on April Fool's Day. Despite their absurdity, some of these titles are based on real topics that the writers believed could be useful. The article also encourages users to consider these quirky titles before deleting them, as they add a touch of humor to Wikipedia’s content. The page itself is part of a collection of bizarre and playful article titles.

    wikipedia , Leah Newhouse Report

    #41

    Brown Mountain Lights

    Expansive view of rolling green hills and valleys, showcasing cool natural landscapes under a clear sky.

    This article discusses the Brown Mountain lights, mysterious lights seen near Brown Mountain in North Carolina. First reported around 1910, these lights were later explained in 1922 by USGS scientist George R. Mansfield, who identified them as being caused by trains, car headlights, and brush fires, thus calming public fears.

    wikipedia , Thomson200 Report

    #42

    Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo Buffalo

    Bison in a grassy field stirring up dust, illustrating a fascinating topic from cool Wikipedia articles.

    This chain of words is a grammatically correct sentence that uses homonyms and homophones to create confusion. It was first highlighted in 1967 by Dmitri Borgmann and later by William J. Rapaport in 1972.

    wikipedia , FUTURE KIIID Report

    #43

    Feral Child

    A child and a dog sit together, gazing at a vast mountain landscape, embodying cool companionship and serenity.

    A feral child is a child who has grown up isolated from human contact, lacking exposure to social behavior, language, and human care. They are often featured in folklore, portrayed as being raised by animals, though no verified accounts of animals feeding human children exist.

    wikipedia , Jenny Uhling Report

    #44

    List Of Unsolved Problems In Physics

    Two people solving complex equations on a chalkboard, illustrating cool Wikipedia articles on science topics.

    This article highlights key unsolved problems in physics, divided into theoretical and experimental issues. Notable questions include dark matter, dark energy, neutrino mass, and the inconsistencies between the Standard Model and general relativity, especially in extreme conditions like black holes and the Big Bang.

    wikipedia , Ivan Samkov Report

    #45

    Athletics At The 1904 Summer Olympics - Men's Marathon

    Three men on a dusty road during an early 20th-century race, with vintage cars in the background.

    The 1904 Olympic marathon in St. Louis was poorly organized, with 32 competitors and only 14 finishing. Frederick Lorz, initially declared the winner, was disqualified for taking a car ride. Thomas Hicks, the actual winner, was nearly unconscious from ingesting brandy, raw eggs, and strychnine. Fourth-place finisher Andarín Carvajal napped after eating spoiled apples.

    wikipedia , "The Olympic Games 1904", report by Charles J.P. Lucas Report

    #46

    List Of Visionary Tall Buildings And Structures

    Futuristic cityscape with tall skyscrapers at sunset, reflecting in water, perfect for exploring cool Wikipedia articles.

    This article defines 'vision' as used by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. It also notes that the list excludes buildings currently under construction.

    wikipedia , Mashton444 Report

    #47

    Young Woman With Unicorn

    Painting of a woman with a unicorn, showcasing historical art from intriguing Wikipedia articles.

    Raphael's Portrait of Young Woman with Unicorn (c. 1505-1506) is in the Galleria Borghese, Rome. During a 1934 conservation, overpainting was removed, revealing the unicorn and restoring the original image by eliminating 17th-century additions.

    wikipedia , Raffael 046.jpg Report

    #48

    Response To Sneezing

    Vintage comic of a man sneezing on another, with a third man reading nearby, illustrating humorous Wikipedia articles.

    In English-speaking countries, people typically respond to a sneeze with "Bless you" or, less commonly in the U.S. and Canada, "Gesundheit," the German word for health. The origin of "bless you" in this context is debated. In non-English cultures, phrases wishing good health or long life are often used instead, though some may reference God. In languages like Vietnamese, Japanese, and Korean, it is common to say nothing after a sneeze, unless expressing concern if the person is ill.

    wikipedia , Internet Archive Book Images Report

    #49

    List Of Cities Claimed To Be Built On Seven Hills

    Aerial view of a historic town with red-roofed buildings and lush greenery under a cloudy sky.

    The title "City of Seven Hills" is most commonly linked to Rome, which was built on seven hills. But guess what? There are plenty of other cities around the world that also boast this claim! You can read more about this fascinating tidbit in the Wikipedia article on cities of seven hills.

    wikipedia , commons wikimedia Report

    #50

    Rocket Garden

    "U.S. Air Force missile display at night highlighting cool articles on military technology."

    A rocket garden is an outdoor display of rockets, missiles, or space launch vehicles, often found at places like the Kennedy Space Center. These rockets usually haven’t been used in missions, as many are surplus or replicas. Some, like the Space Shuttle Pathfinder, are test models or full-scale copies. For more info, check out the fun details in the Wikipedia article on rocket gardens.

    wikipedia , Richard Oriez Report

    #51

    Lobster War

    Historic airplane flying over a warship at sea, showcasing cool Wikipedia history articles.

    The Lobster War, or Lobster Operation was a heated dispute between Brazil and France from 1961 to 1963, centered around the fishing of spiny lobsters. Brazil objected to French fishing boats operating 100 miles (160 km) off its northeastern coast, arguing that lobsters move along the continental shelf. On the other hand, France insisted that since lobsters "swim," they could be harvested by any vessel, no matter the country. For a deeper dive into this quirky international clash, check out the full details in this Wikipedia article - it's more exciting than it sounds!

    wikipedia , Marine bresilienne Report

    #52

    D. B. Cooper

    Portrait of a man in a suit, representing fascinating Wikipedia articles to explore.

    D. B. Cooper, also known as Dan Cooper, hijacked Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305 on November 24, 1971. He demanded $200,000 and parachutes, then jumped out of the plane over Washington after releasing the passengers. His true identity and fate remain a mystery. Curious about the full story? Check out this Wikipedia article for more.

    wikipedia , FBI Sketch Artist Roy Rose Report

    #53

    Nuclear Close Calls

    Historic atomic bomb displayed in a museum setting, showcasing a notable subject from cool Wikipedia articles.

    A nuclear close call is an event where a nuclear explosion almost occurred but was avoided. These incidents typically involve false alarms that could have led to a catastrophic chain reaction. The potential consequences of nuclear conflict could extend far beyond the involved countries, impacting global food supplies. Want to explore more about these high-stakes moments? More information in this Wikipedia article.

    wikipedia , US Atomic Energy Commission (now US Department of Energy) Report

    #54

    Gombe Chimpanzee War

    Two chimpanzees sitting among green leaves, one adult and one young, in a natural habitat.

    The Gombe Chimpanzee War, or Four-Year War, was a violent conflict between two chimpanzee communities in Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park from 1974 to 1978. Initially part of the same group, the Kasakela community split, with a faction forming the Kahama group. This division was observed by researcher Jane Goodall in 1974, marking the beginning of the conflict.

    wikipedia , Timon Cornelissen Report

    #55

    Emu War

    Close-up of an emu's curious face behind a wire fence, fitting for cool Wikipedia articles to explore.

    The Emu War, or Great Emu War, was a military operation in Australia in 1932 aimed at controlling the emu population, which was damaging crops in Western Australia's Wheatbelt. Despite using soldiers armed with machine guns, the efforts were unsuccessful, and the emus continued to cause crop destruction. The event became known in the media as the "Emu War."

    wikipedia , RDNE Stock project Report

    #56

    Corbin Bleu

    Close-up of a dictionary page with definitions and phonetic spellings, showcasing the term "dictionary."

    The page itself isn't particularly unusual, as he's simply an actor from the High School Musical movies. However, what makes it stand out is that one individual from Saudi Arabia translated it into over 200 languages, making it one of the most translated biographies on Wikipedia.

    wikipedia , Pixabay Report

    #57

    List Of Literary Works By Number Of Translations

    An old manuscript with ornate writing, resembling content from cool Wikipedia articles, showcasing historical text.

    This article provides a list of the most translated literary works, including novels, plays, poetry collections, and essays. The list is organized by the number of languages these works have been translated into, excluding self-published translations to ensure accuracy.

    wikipedia , Skylar Kang Report

    #58

    Coding Therapy

    Two people collaborating at a desk with laptops, discussing cool Wikipedia articles, with code on the screens.

    This article discusses "coding," a therapeutic method used in Russia and post-Soviet countries to treat addictions. The technique involves scaring patients into abstinence by warning them of serious consequences if they relapse.

    wikipedia , olia danilevich Report

    #59

    Jeffrey Hudson

    Painting of a woman and child in elaborate historical clothing, showcasing cool Wikipedia content themes.

    Jeffrey Hudson, an English court dwarf who was known as "Queen's dwarf" and "Lord Minimus" due to his small stature. He gained fame for his proportionate size and fought for the Royalists in the English Civil War. After fleeing to France with Queen Henrietta Maria, he was expelled following a fatal duel. Captured by Barbary pirates, Hudson spent 25 years in captivity in North Africa before being ransomed back to England.

    wikipedia , National Gallery of Art Report

    #60

    Robert Liston

    Portrait of a distinguished man in formal attire, related to cool Wikipedia articles.

    Robert Liston, a renowned British surgeon known for his remarkable speed and skill during surgeries in the pre-anesthesia era. He was the first Professor of Clinical Surgery at University College Hospital in London and performed Europe’s first public operation using modern anesthesia.

    wikipedia , Art UK Report

    #61

    Human Interference Task Force

    Two men in suits standing in an office, with Wikipedia articles on a bulletin board behind them.

    This article describes the Human Interference Task Force, a group formed by the U.S. Department of Energy and Bechtel Corp. The team, composed of experts from various fields, worked to develop strategies to prevent future human interference with radioactive waste isolation systems.

    wikipedia , cottonbro studio Report

    #62

    List Of Space Pirates

    Pirate flag with skull and crossbones waving against a clear sky.

    Space pirates are a recurring character type in space opera and soft science fiction, inspired by the earlier air pirate trope. Emerging in the 1930s, space pirates are depicted as villains involved in activities like raiding spacecraft, slaving, and smuggling.

    wikipedia , Laura C Report

    #63

    Belgica Antarctica

    Two earwigs climbing on a rock surface.

    This article discusses Belgica antarctica, a flightless midge native to Antarctica. Measuring only 2–6 mm in length, it holds the distinction of being the largest terrestrial animal on the continent. Notably, it also has the smallest known insect genome, containing only 99 million base pairs and about 13,500 genes. Additionally, it is the only insect capable of surviving throughout the year in Antarctica.

    wikipedia , Tasteofcrayons Report

    #64

    Fermi Paradox

    Man in a tweed suit standing near a control panel, related to cool Wikipedia articles.

    The Fermi paradox highlights the contradiction between the absence of definitive evidence for advanced extraterrestrial life and the high probability that such life exists. Proponents argue that given the favorable conditions for life on Earth, extraterrestrial life should be common, making it unlikely that we haven't detected it.

    wikipedia , U.S. National Archives and Records Administration Report

    #65

    Gravitational Time Dilation

    Hourglass on sand surrounded by twigs, symbolizing the passage of time and lost hours reading cool Wikipedia articles.

    Gravitational time dilation is the effect where time runs slower near a massive object and faster farther away. Predicted by Einstein's theory of relativity, this phenomenon has been confirmed through various tests.

    wikipedia , Ron Lach Report

    #66

    0.999

    Running track lanes numbered 8, 9, 10 in focus, symbolizing competition and endurance.

    This article explains that 0.999... (a repeating decimal) is simply another way of expressing the number 1. Despite being written differently, its value is the same as 1, as it represents the smallest number greater than or equal to the sequence 0.9, 0.99, 0.999, and so on. Mathematical proof confirms that 0.999... is equal to 1.

    wikipedia , Joyal Thomas Report

    #67

    History Of Video Games

    Person playing a computer game next to a curtain, engaging with cool Wikipedia articles on screen.

    This article outlines the early history of video games, beginning in the 1950s and 1960s with simple games like Spacewar! in 1962. The first consumer video game hardware appeared in the 1970s, including the Magnavox Odyssey and arcade games like Pong. Pong's success sparked a boom-and-bust cycle in the industry due to oversaturation and lack of innovation.

    wikipedia , Alexander Kovalev Report

    #68

    Time Perception

    Hand holding hourglass against sunset, symbolizing time spent reading Wikipedia articles.

    Time perception, or chronoception, is the subjective experience of time, measured by how an individual perceives the duration of events. This concept includes the perceived duration between two events. While it's impossible to directly experience another person's sense of time, scientific experiments, including temporal illusions, help explore the neural mechanisms behind time perception.

    wikipedia , Samer Daboul Report

    #69

    Getting To Philosophy

    Green digital code on a black screen, reminiscent of iconic visuals for cool Wikipedia articles.

    This article discusses a phenomenon where following the first hyperlink in most English Wikipedia articles leads to the Philosophy page. This occurs in about 97% of articles, as of February 2016, due to the standard practice of starting articles with a definitional sentence. This structure often leads to broader concepts, eventually linking back to Philosophy.

    wikipedia , Markus Spiske Report

    #70

    Kitchen Work Triangle

    Modern kitchen with marble countertops, white cabinets, and high-back chairs, perfect for reading cool Wikipedia articles.

    This article discusses the kitchen work triangle, a layout concept where the cooktop, sink, and refrigerator form a triangle to improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary movement. It highlights that while this setup is ideal, exceptions like single-wall kitchens can still achieve efficiency with proper arrangement.

    wikipedia , Pixabay Report

    #71

    Curse Of The Colonel

    KFC restaurant exterior with neon logo, representing unique topics on Wikipedia articles to explore.

    The Curse of the Colonel is a Japanese urban legend claiming that Colonel Sanders, the founder of KFC, cursed the Hanshin Tigers baseball team.

    wikipedia , Hao Liang Report

    #72

    Ketchup As A Vegetable

    Heinz ketchup bottle with a red background, displaying ingredients in Portuguese, featured in cool Wikipedia articles.

    The "ketchup as a vegetable" debate began in 1981 when the USDA proposed allowing items like ketchup to count as vegetables in school lunches. A similar issue arose in 2011, when Congress allowed pizza with two tablespoons of tomato paste to qualify as a vegetable.

    wikipedia , duriganribeiro Report

    #73

    Folly

    Historic stone tower with two people walking nearby under a clear blue sky.

    Folly is a structure built mainly for decorative purposes, often designed to give the impression of serving a different function, or so elaborate in appearance that it goes beyond typical garden buildings.This is a fun Wikipedia page about folly buildings - those quirky, whimsical structures built more for flair than function, often looking like they should serve a grand purpose, even if they’re just for show!

    wikipedia , Newton2 Report

    #74

    Meaning Of Life

    Statue of Socrates in a contemplative pose, standing on a pedestal with engraved dates at a historic building entrance.

    The meaning of life is all about the deeper significance or purpose behind our existence. While there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, the question "What is the meaning of life?" (or "Why are we here?") sparks a lot of thought and discussion. People from all walks of life, with diverse cultural and philosophical backgrounds, have proposed many different answers. This search has led to endless philosophical, scientific, and theological debates throughout history. Whether it's worth spending time on these big questions is up for debate - too much pondering might even lead to an existential crisis! You can dive deeper into this thought-provoking topic in the Wikipedia article on the meaning of life.

    wikipedia , Franquito53 Report

    #75

    Great Molasses Flood

    Historic flood aftermath with debris and vintage cars at a waterfront, illustrating cool Wikipedia article topics.

    The Great Molasses Flood, or the Boston Molasses Disaster, took place on Wednesday, January 15, 1919, in the North End of Boston, Massachusetts - more about this event in this Wikipedia article.

    wikipedia , Boston Public Library Report

    #76

    Familial Natural Short Sleep

    Woman sleeping comfortably in bed, with a lamp and phone on the nightstand.

    This article explores familial natural short sleep (FNSS), a rare genetic trait where individuals need less sleep than average but do not experience the typical effects of sleep deprivation. It is inherited as an autosomal dominant trait and caused by specific genetic mutations. Unlike sleep deprivation, FNSS does not lead to cognitive issues or irritability. The condition is benign and does not harm overall health.

    wikipedia , cottonbro studio Report

    #77

    Timothy Dexter

    A man with a tricorne hat and cane walks alongside a small dog in an old illustration, representing cool Wikipedia content.

    This article covers the life of Timothy Dexter, an American businessman known for his eccentric personality and unconventional success. Despite being largely uneducated, Dexter became wealthy through marriage and shrewd investments. He authored a book, A Pickle for the Knowing Ones, filled with odd misspellings and grammatical errors, reflecting his self-proclaimed status as a great philosopher.

    wikipedia , James Akin Report

    #78

    Operation Snow White

    Exterior view of the Church of Scientology building with flags, relating to cool Wikipedia articles.

    This article covers Operation Snow White, a 1970s conspiracy by the Church of Scientology to erase unfavorable records about Scientology and its founder, L. Ron Hubbard. The operation involved infiltrating 136 government agencies, foreign embassies, and private organizations across 30 countries, making it one of the largest government infiltrations in U.S. history. It also led to the exposure of another plot, Operation Freakout, and prompted a U.S. government investigation into Scientology.

    wikipedia , Joshua Santos Report

    #79

    Von Neumann - Wigner Interpretation

    Abstract texture with cool blue waves and digital interference, resembling an artistic Wikipedia article background.

    This article discusses the von Neumann - Wigner interpretation of quantum mechanics, which suggests that consciousness plays a crucial role in the collapse of the quantum wave function, completing the process of quantum measurement.

    wikipedia , Google DeepMind Report

    #80

    1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

    Historic illustration depicting a celestial phenomenon over a 16th-century city, with sun and mysterious shapes in the sky.

    This article is about 1561 Nuremberg celestial event, where a broadsheet by Hans Glaser described a mass sighting of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the sky. Some believe these were extraterrestrial spacecraft, while others argue they were atmospheric phenomena like a sun dog, though the description doesn't perfectly match typical reports of such occurrences.

    wikipedia , Zentralbibliothek Zurich Report

    #81

    South-Up Map Orientation

    Ancient map illustration, a cool Wikipedia article visual for hours of reading exploration.

    This article discusses the concept of south-up map orientation, where the map is rotated 180 degrees with south at the top. It also mentions other maps with non-standard orientations, such as T and O maps, polar maps, and Dymaxion maps.

    wikipedia , Konrad Miller (copy and translitteration) Report

    #82

    Greek Language Question

    Ancient stone with Greek inscriptions, highlighting cool Wikipedia articles for reading and exploration.

    The Greek language question was a debate over whether Demotic Greek or Katharevousa should be Greece's official language. Resolved in 1976, Demotic became the official language, illustrating the phenomenon of diglossia.

    wikipedia , Alex P Report

    #83

    List Of Gestures

    Person standing with crossed arms surrounded by gesturing hands, illustrating a cool Wikipedia article topic.

    Gestures are nonverbal movements, like those of the hands or face, used to convey messages. They vary across cultures and can have different meanings, from positive to offensive. Some gestures are specific to fields like music conducting (chironomy) or public speaking (chironomia).

    wikipedia , Monstera Production Report

    #84

    Violet Jessop

    Historic nurse portrait with a Red Cross emblem, black and white imagery, representing captivating Wikipedia content.

    Violet Constance Jessop (1887–1971) was an Irish-Argentine stewardess and nurse who survived both the Titanic disaster in 1912 and the sinking of its sister ship, the Britannic, in 1916. She was also aboard the RMS Olympic when it collided with the British warship HMS Hawke in 1911. Intrigued by her interesting life story? Check out the full details in this fascinating Wikipedia article.

    wikipedia , HefePine23 Report

    #85

    Scottish Cuisine

    Plate with haggis, neeps, and tatties, highlighting cool Wikipedia food articles.

    Scottish food names are pretty wild! Scottish cuisine includes unique cooking traditions, recipes, and flavors. While it has its own distinct style, it also shares influences from other British and European cuisines, both ancient and modern. Curious about these tasty traditions? Check out the full article on Wikipedia for more delicious details.

    wikipedia , Biology Big Brother Report

    #86

    Timeline Of Irish Inventions And Discoveries

    A pint of Guinness beer on a wooden table, highlighted in a cozy pub setting.

    This article highlights inventions and discoveries that can be attributed to Irish individuals, showcasing their contributions to various fields. It explores both objects and processes, with some discoveries being considered inventions, and often blurring the line between the two.

    wikipedia , Engin Akyurt Report

    #87

    Saladin

    Medieval knight on horseback in an intricate armor, brandishing a sword, in dramatic battle scene.

    This article covers the life of Saladin, the founder of the Ayyubid dynasty, who became the first sultan of both Egypt and Syria. A key figure in the Third Crusade, he led the Muslim military efforts against the Crusader states. At the peak of his power, Saladin’s empire included regions such as Egypt, Syria, Mesopotamia, and Yemen.

    wikipedia , Gustave Dore Report

    #88

    Erfurt Latrine Disaster

    Medieval illustration of a king holding a scepter, with heraldic symbols on a shield, from a cool Wikipedia article.

    This article covers the Erfurt Latrine Disaster, which occurred on July 26, 1184, in Erfurt, Germany. During a meeting with local nobility, the floor of a building collapsed under the weight of the attendees, sending them into the latrine cesspit below. Around sixty people passed, with some tragically drowning in the waste.

    wikipedia , Master of the Codex Manesse Report

    #89

    Dwile Flonking

    People in traditional costumes dancing in a circle during a street festival outside Lewes Arms pub.

    This article discusses Dwile Flonking, a quirky British pub game traditionally played in Norfolk and Suffolk. In the game, one team dances in a circle while the other attempts to hit them with a beer-soaked cloth. Though often said to date back to the 16th century, it is believed to have been created in the mid-1960s.

    wikipedia , Roz South Report

    #90

    Battle Of B-R5rb

    Hands gripping a gaming controller, ready for an engaging session similar to reading cool Wikipedia articles.

    Battle of B-R5RB, also known as the Bloodbath of B-R5RB, a massive virtual conflict in the game Eve Online that took place in January 2014. The battle involved over 7,500 players and lasted 21 hours, making it one of the largest player-versus-player battles in gaming history. The fight saw two major coalitions, CFC/Rus and N3/PL, clashing, with in-game losses amounting to an estimated $300,000 to $330,000 in real-world value.

    wikipedia , lalesh aldarwish Report

    #91

    Green Children Of Woolpit

    Woolpit village sign depicting folklore with children and a wolf silhouette, representing one of the cool Wikipedia articles.

    The Green Children of Woolpit is a legend were a brother and sister with green skin who appeared in 12th-century Suffolk, England. They spoke an unknown language and ate only raw broad beans. The boy passed, but the girl lived, claiming to come from a land where the sun never shone.

    wikipedia , Rod Bacon Report

    #92

    Rotating Locomotion In Living Systems

    Clay ox figurine on wheels, an example of cool historical artifacts featured in interesting Wikipedia articles.

    This article explores the concept of rolling locomotion in organisms. While true wheels and propellers are essential in human vehicles, they are not commonly found in nature, except for the corkscrew flagella of some prokaryotes. The article also delves into the reasons behind the absence of biological wheels and their frequent appearance in speculative fiction.

    wikipedia , Jastrow (2008) Report

    #93

    Ghosting (Identity Theft)

    Typewriter with paper showing the word "GHOSTING," illustrating a cool Wikipedia article concept to explore.

    This article explains "ghosting," a type of identity theft where someone assumes the identity of a deceased person whose passing is not widely known. The thief uses the deceased's personal details, like birthdate, to impersonate them and gain access to services or interact with authorities.

    wikipedia , Markus Winkler Report

    #94

    Waffle

    Intricate design on a vintage metal object, showcasing cool patterns and textures for curious readers.

    This article describes waffles - a dish made from leavened batter or dough cooked between patterned plates. There are many variations depending on the recipe and waffle iron used. It is more interesting than it looks at first glance.

    wikipedia , Caroline Lena Becker Report

    #95

    List Of Chemical Compounds With Unusual Names

    Person studying a chemical diagram on a laptop screen, surrounded by lab equipment, symbolizing engaging Wikipedia articles.

    This article discusses the unusual and sometimes whimsical nature of chemical names, which can be based on structure, location, species, or discoverers. While some follow formal conventions, many trivial names have historical origins and can vary by region or industry.

    wikipedia , Artem Podrez Report

    #96

    Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster

    Exploding smoke trails in the sky, illustrating a significant event from cool Wikipedia articles.

    On January 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after liftoff, resulting in the passing of all seven crew members. The incident took place 46,000 feet above the Atlantic Ocean, near Cape Canaveral, Florida, and was the first fatal in-flight accident involving a U.S. spacecraft.

    wikipedia , NASA Johnson Report

    #97

    Nanny Of The Maroons

    Bust of Nanny of the Maroons in a park, highlighting a cool Wikipedia article to explore.

    Queen Nanny, also known as Granny Nanny, was a leader of the Jamaican Maroons in the early 18th century. She guided a community of formerly enslaved West Africans, known as the Windward Maroons, and led them in a long guerrilla war against British forces during the First Maroon War.

    wikipedia , Jamaica1962 Report

    #98

    Tarrare

    Old journal article on medicine and polyphagia, showcasing unique Wikipedia content for hours of reading.

    This article covers the life of Tarrare, an 18th-century French showman, soldier, and spy known for his extraordinary eating habits. Able to consume massive amounts of food, including live animals and inedible objects, he became a street performer in Paris after a troubled youth. The article delves into his unusual life and infamous acts.

    wikipedia , Baron Percy Report

    #99

    Banana Equivalent Dose

    A bunch of ripe yellow bananas on a gray background, ideal for exploring cool Wikipedia articles about fruit.

    The Banana Equivalent Dose (BED) is a casual measure of radiation, comparing it to the radiation from eating a banana, which contains potassium-40. It is used for educational purposes, not as an official measurement.

    wikipedia , Anastasia Eremina Report

