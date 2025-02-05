ADVERTISEMENT

All of us have at least a few knowledge blind spots that we may not be aware of. You don’t have unlimited free time at your disposal, so no matter how educated you are, there will always be at least a few areas where you could stand to brush up on the latest developments. A humbling fact is that it is practically impossible to become an expert in every field. That being said, you’d expect everyone to get to grips with at least some fundamental facts about how the world works.

Inspired by internet user u/No_Photograph1, the AskReddit online group shared what they think are vital pieces of knowledge that everyone should be aware of, but sadly, a “disturbing number of people” are ignorant of. Scroll down to read what they think are indispensable facts! Meanwhile, upvote the ones you think everyone could stand to learn.

#1

Two people sitting on a couch watching a movie on a flat-screen TV in a cozy living room. Only 50% of movies that have aired in a cinema from 1990 onwards are avaliable of streaming services today.


Physical media will eventually be a critical resource when preserving film culture.

zmilks Report

hea_c
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Scour your thrift stores and p**n shops. I've been finding movies I haven't seen in decades. Some I've found I haven't seen but been wanting to see for decades. I got Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead, Flashdance, Girls Just Want To Have Fun, Flight Of The Navigator, Bridge To Terebithia, all The Secret Garden movies, all National Lampoon's Vacation movies. And because I work for a thrift store, I get sweet discounts. So, I've been able to build my movie library A LOT. I still use Tubi for some old cartoon shows and some movies I don't have, yet. But we don't pay for subscriptions anymore. I've also been collecting show series. Got my Little House on The Prairie finished. Got some King Of The Hill. Still need just 2 more DVDs to complete my Sailor Moon collection. I want to start on The Simpsons next.

RELATED:
    #2

    Person using a fire extinguisher on a large outdoor fire, demonstrating critical firefighting skills. Don't put water on a grease fire.

    NitrosGone803 Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    This should be taught to children as soon as they can help in the kitchen.

    #3

    Brick house with two brown garage doors, under a clear blue sky. Critical home feature often overlooked. Garage door springs will f*****g kill you. Do not mess with them.

    GrinningPariah Report

    It can be super tough to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in any field when you have adult responsibilities like work, college, taking care of your family, etc. Like it or not, it takes a ton of energy, time, and effort to learn new things. And after an exhausting day at the office, sometimes, all you really want to do is binge-watch something on Netflix or take a nap. We get it. However, things like your physical, emotional, and mental health are fundamental to your quality of life, so it only makes sense to invest some of your time into figuring out what’s good for your body, mind, and social life.

    For example, we probably all know that sleep is vital to your health and longevity. However, the exact mechanism for how the brain maintains itself during sleep has been up for discussion. Recent research by neuroscientist Maiken Nedergaard from the University of Rochester Medical Center and her team has found that sleep is the rinse cycle in which the brain ‘washes’ itself.

    As reported in ‘Science,’ fluid percolates through the brain and flushes out chemical waste that has accumulated while awake. It’s found that this fluid circulates through the brain via the contraction of blood vessels and the periodic release of “a chemical cousin of adrenaline.”
    #4

    Cleaning products in a bucket, showcasing essential household items often overlooked. Don't mix cleaning solutions. Bleach mixed with vinegar or ammonia based chemicals will create dangerous gasses that can be lethal.

    MrFantastic1984 Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Too many people mix bleach with dish soap. Don't. There's no need.

    #5

    Person driving a red car on a blurred street, focused on critical driving skills. Driving in general. It’s disturbing that the amount of people who don’t know how to work a 4 way stop sign, park in a parking lot, change lanes, or simply back up.

    surveyor2004 Report

    #6

    Cargo ships loaded with containers docked at a busy port, highlighting critical logistics operations and shipments. Tariffs aren’t paid by the country they target.

    Amiiboid Report

    Meanwhile, the sleep drug zolpidem, aka Ambien, affects these blood vessel oscillations. The result? Impeded fluid flow, potentially putting a dent in the rinsing out of chemical waste. Meanwhile, this circulation is also found to be impeded in Alzheimer’s patients and victims of other neurodegenerative illnesses.

    Broadly speaking, we need around 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. The Cleveland Clinic warns that missing even just 1.5 hours of sleep can impact your entire body, including your cardiovascular and immune systems. Sleep deprivation leads to short-term problems like moodiness, memory problems, a lack of alertness, and an inability—or unwillingness—to take part in normal daily activities.

    Meanwhile, chronic sleeplessness can lead to depression, anxiety, forgetfulness, slower reaction times, blurred vision, a weakened immune system, hormonal issues, more stress, and a greater risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases.
    #7

    Person in beige underwear holding a red flower in front of their midsection, symbolizing critical things to know. Women have 3 holes in their private area. As a woman, you would be shocked at how many of my female friends growing up did not know that.

    DisabledButts Report

    #8

    Person writing notes at a wooden desk with coffee mug, focusing on critical things to know. A disturbing number of people seem to lack basic literacy.

    supremez- Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    But instead of shaming them, we should help them out. I know a few people who struggle with writing and reading. There are areas I struggle with, too, such as math. It doesn't feel good being shamed for something it could take 5 seconds to help someone.

    #9

    Man sleeping peacefully in bed with striped sheets, highlighting critical things everyone should know about rest. A lot of people don’t realize just how bad sleep deprivation can be for your health. It messes with your immune system, your heart, and can even mess with your brain long term. Honestly, a lot of people think it’s no big deal, but it really is, especially if you’re constantly running on little sleep.

    BeautifulStaarr Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Everyone needs to ignore those that try to push people into not getting as much sleep as they need. There is nothing wrong with going to bed early in the evening so you can wake up naturally in the morning. Having to rely on an alarm every morning is not a way to live. Going to sleep worried if you'll wake up to your alarm, or if the alarm will decide not to go off, is not a way to live. Unfortunately, work culture decides people can work 8+ hours, with enough time to do stuff off work and 5 hours of sleep is enough. I hear it from coworkers, and other people, too, who think midnight is "early" to go to bed because they stay up until 1, 2, 3am on a weeknight. It's not a flex.

    What facts do you think that absolutely everybody should know, dear Pandas? What knowledge blind spots do you think are far too common in society? If you had to tell a crowd of complete strangers a single piece of advice or a science fact, what would it be? Let us know what you think and what you’d say in the comments section below.
    #10

    Person smiling in a car, with legs on the dashboard, enjoying a sunny day; carefree moment capturing critical life joy. If you sit in the passenger seat of a car with your feet resting on the dashboard, and the airbag goes off, it forces your feet up and through the window, often severing your feet.

    swest26 Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Not to mention that a sudden stop can slam your knees into your face.

    #11

    Person holding a phone and using a laptop, symbolizing the need to know critical things in a digital era. How to spot misinformation. Way too many people believe anything they see on social media without questioning the source or verifying facts.

    GrowthDowntown8645 Report

    #12

    Mother and daughter cooking together in a modern kitchen, focusing on critical life skills. As I'm getting older I'm realizing how many people legitimately don't know how to cook/basic cooking practices. I grew up cooking with my family and a lot of my friends just happen to know there way around a kitchen but I've met people who have never even used their oven after months because they have no need.

    giganticockosaurus Report

    #13

    Person sitting on a couch, wearing glasses and a striped shirt, coughing, with a lamp and remote visible nearby. How to save someone choking on something. Also being able to do it to yourself in case you are alone.

    crapeater1759 Report

    #14

    Person assisting someone in a wheelchair outdoors, highlighting critical knowledge of accessibility and empathy. Disability is a numbers game.

    If you live long enough, you WILL become disabled in some way.

    The human mind keeps us from processing this as fact, because our brains prefer to believe that our Special Wonderful Specialness and Superior Logic will make us the exception that proves the rule, but it never will. Ever.

    You, just like every other being on this planet, will experience death or physical breakdown followed by eventual death.

    There is no way to escape it.

    The only thing you can do is try to make disabled lives easier, with the knowledge that it will be you someday.

    saintsithney Report

    #15

    Woman walking confidently down an empty road, demonstrating critical life skills under an expansive sky. That you should walk on the side of oncoming traffic.

    peach_dragon Report

    #16

    Severe flooding with submerged cars near a bridge, highlighting critical things everyone should know about flood safety. If you drive your car into a body of water like a lake or river, immediately roll down the windows. Once you’re submerged, pressure will prevent them from opening (you won’t be able to open the doors either).

    Flurb4 Report

    #17

    People walking through a bustling street market, surrounded by art displays and shops, in an urban setting. You are responsible for creating your own privacy in public. It's not up to other people to give you the level of privacy you expect.


    I just posted a thread like this and holy s**t the amount of hostility I was getting from lunatics.

    Ill-Organization-719 Report

    #18

    A person in a suit presenting critical things on a flip chart to colleagues in a conference room. Don't let rogue billionaires hijack your federal payment systems.

    palekillerwhale Report

    #19

    A man and woman sit on a couch in a modern room, engaging in a critical conversation. When to STFU.

    Ninakittycat Report

    #20

    Man in a gray shirt drinking from a bottle while driving, highlighting critical safety awareness issues. You don’t drive better drunk or high.

    Literate-Booklice Report

    #21

    Couple sleeping on a white bed, wrapped in blankets, highlighting essential sleeping practices. General sex knowledge. A lot of people aren’t taught things like how common herpes(hsv) is. That cold sore you got as a kid? Yeah that a form of herpes and you can pass it someone’s genitals if you go down on them even if you’re not having symptoms.

    Keeping on with herpes because there’s a stigma around it that shouldn’t exist. A lot of people won’t get symptoms and it’s not included in a lot of testing. This matters because people who do know and are responsible about it get treated like s**t over something they didn’t ask for.

    There’s efforts to makes cures and vaccines right now which are underfunded and not nearly enough people know about them. If you have herpes or you don’t have it and you don’t want to get it I suggest you check out r/HerpesCureResearch and learn a bit about it.

    Realize it’s way more common than people think and it’s something we can probably see a cure for in a few years if more people raise awareness on it.

    Articbarista Report

    #22

    U.S. Capitol building illuminated at night with two American flags, symbolizing critical knowledge landmarks. How the US government works.

    fuzzyloulou Report

    #23

    Person showering behind a foggy glass door, demonstrating critical daily routines. Slips in the bathroom are very common and dangerous.

    MKMK123456 Report

    #24

    Person in a fuzzy sweater sitting with head down, surrounded by shadows in soft light; relates to critical things everyone should know. Head injuries kill

    If you or someone you know has been hit hard enough to pass out or loose consciousness , seek a doctor. Brain bleeds are a silent killer.

    If you fall and hit your head, seek help

    If something else falls and hits your head, get checked out.

    I cringe at the videos of someone being knocked out in a street fight. Get checked out.

    lestairwellwit Report

    #25

    A child in a kitchen reaching for food, with a kettle and microwave in the background. That you should never put metal in the microwave! It’s like a little firework show, but not in a fun way. You’d think this would be common knowledge, but every year someone still discovers the hard way.

    Free-Way8647 Report

    #26

    Wildfire raging in a forested hillside, casting an orange glow in the smoky sky. Climate change is real, and both the GOP and Dems wanted to do something about it prior to a massive astroturfing campaign ran by the Koch brothers.

    Literally everyone saying that global warming isn't human induced is either paid by the Kochs to say that, or someone who fell for their propaganda.

    Dahlia_and_Rose Report

    #27

    Person doing barbell squats in a fitness gym with weightlifting equipment. The importance of working out consistently I guess.

    clownmannolaugh Report

    #28

    Industrial landscape with smokestacks releasing emissions into a cloudy sky, highlighting critical environmental issues. The EPA was formed because in 1969, the Cuyahoga River in Cleaveland caught on fire for the *13th* time since 1868. The source of the fires was the non-stop toxic waste that factories in Cleaveland were dumping into the river. As a result of the EPA's development, factories were suddenly expected to deal with their waste in a way that didn't harm the environment.

    Companies and factories didn't want to comply with those orders and, as a result, a ton of our manufacturing factory work was suddenly outsourced because other countries didn't have environmental restrictions. When other companies realized this was a much cheaper option, they followed suit. So just think: tons of Americans lost their jobs because companies didn't want to spend the money it would take to stop dumping waste from their factory into the environment.

    That's how f****d up the US is.

    Edit for Pt. II: The Hanford Nuclear Site in Washington state has been leaking toxic waste since as early as the 1970s. It is leaking more now, understandably; despite the fact the site is decommissioned, there's still a metric assload of waste there, a lot of which is in underground plumes. Said plumes have been eroding away at the interior and are slowly making their way towards the Columbia River, the 8th larger river in the US. Should these plumes reach the river, a LOT of toxic waste is going to be leaking into the river.

    That's how f****d up the US is.

    LSama Report

    #29

    Cargo ship in a busy port, loaded with colorful containers, maneuvered by tugboats, showcasing global trade logistics. 99% of Americans don't know what a tariff is.

    Sad_Cow_577 Report

    #30

    Person grilling outdoors, wearing a denim apron, managing flames with a spatula. If you're dealing with a grease fire, NEVER EVER EVER THROW FLOUR AT IT, FLOUR DOES NOT SMOTHER FIRE, IN FACT IT IS HIGHLY FLAMMABLE AND WILL REACT LIKE A BOMB

    Idk how wide-spread this misconception is nowadays, but my Mom once said it and I had to explain the above to her.

    CNRavenclaw Report

    #31

    Your body reacts to alcohol as poison because it *is* poison (and a carcinogen).

    All things in moderation.

    DingGratz Report

    #32

    When performing CPR, you should never bend your arms! You *have* to lock your elbows in order to get enough pressure.

    Movies/shows almost never show CPR being done realistically. Like, they don’t have to include the nasty parts like vomiting or broken ribs, but I really feel like they should show the correct form :/.

    poyitjdr Report

    #33

    You should ssave for your retirement. young people dont acknolewge they are going to get old.

    davescrabbler Report

    #34

    You should eat food when taking any NSAIDs (ibuprofen, aspirin, naproxen, etc.) to avoid GI bleeding/ulcerations.

    lesbianexistence Report

    #35

    Congress can lie even in hearings without consequences.

    CommitteeLanky1047 Report

    #36

    First Aid.

    deansmythe Report

    #37

    If we lost all electricity, it would only take a few weeks for millions of people to die of starvation or lack of water.

    CompetitivePanic9838 Report

    #38

    That Reddit is a cesspool of misinformation and lies.

    PhysicalTouch2453 Report

    #39

    The majority of states do not consider EMS (your ambulance) an essential service.

    Time_Literature_1930 Report

    #40

    Politicians don’t actually care about the people they represent.

    paulrand18 Report

    #41

    You need to ventilate a room or a garage if you have an engine or generator on.

    jonschaff Report

    #42

    It’s a 100% risk that you don’t know who your child will grow up to be or what they will do, no matter what you do.

    DramaBeneficial1515 Report

    #43

    How I Met Your Mother isn't good.

    DusqRunner Report

    #44

    Having the right to do something, doesn’t mean it doesn’t also come with responsibility.

    trainsacrossthesea Report

    #45

    Basic critical thinking.

    chickensaurus Report

    #46

    In a progressive tax system, only the part of your income over the limit is taxed at the higher rate. So if there’s a 0% tax on $0-$100k and a 90% tax on income over $100k, and you made $100,001, you’d pay 90 cents in tax.

    Ok_Buddy2412 Report

    #47

    Giving tax cuts to the wealthy does not create jobs or improved economic conditions for the non-wealthy.

    RainCityRogue Report

    #48

    General fking kindness.

    wowbomba Report

    #49

    The majority of the population has herpes (HSV) and don’t know it.

    itsthatbitch666 Report

    #50

    How to survive without the internet.

    KyniskPotet Report

