Today, we’re featuring some of the newest and best posts from the sprawling ‘Be Amazed’ online community, which aims to share some of the most positive and—unsurprisingly— amazing things about life, from examples of altruism to impressive nature photos . Keep scrolling to lift your spirits! Oh, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite pics.

The world is full of wonder and goodness. But you often have to consciously look for it when things get truly tough and it feels like everything’s chaotic. A reminder that there are still people out there willing to be kind, supportive, and empathetic can restore a bit of your faith in humanity.

#1 Humanity Goes A Long Way

#2 This Is So Sweet

#3 Such A Nice Guy!

Human beings are hardwired in such a way that they focus more on the negative aspects of life more than the positives. This might be useful for survival, but it also means that you tend to have a slightly warped perspective of how the world can be. Living through extremely distressing events like pandemics and armed conflicts and spending far too much time on social media, following every single negative development, can lead to empathy burnout, exhaustion, and chronic anxiety.

#4 Give It Up For This Hero

#5 We Need More Of This Kind Of People In This World

#6 Dad's Sober Transformation

Of course, real life isn’t black and white. It’s nuanced. There’s joy and sorrow, triumph and horror, beauty and destruction, altruism and greed. And so, it’s important to recognize that no matter how horrible or wonderful life seems at the moment, the human experience is much deeper and more varied than it might appear. It would be a tad naive and short-sighted to believe that absolutely everything is amazing/horrible. Though this means that there’s always potential conflict waiting behind every moment of joy, there are also silver linings to look for during stressful and tense times. It’s up to us to remember to focus on the positives when we’re drowning in stress.

#7 Nikolai The Walrus Received A Fish Cake For His Birthday From A Zookeeper. This Was His Reaction

#8 This Woman Was So Nervous About Flying, So The Flight Attendant Explained Every Sound And Bump And Even Sat Here Holding Her Hand When It Still Got To Be Too Much For Her

#9 Despite Suffering Severe Burns As A Child, This Man Went On To Become A Firefighter

People tend to pay more attention to bad things and overlook the positives due to evolution, Verywell Mind explains. It’s likely that in early human history, paying attention to “bad, dangerous, and negative threats” was of utmost importance for survival. To put it simply, it’s theorized that people who were “more attuned to danger” and paid more attention to the bad things surrounding them were more likely to survive and, therefore, pass on their genes.

#10 That Only Happens To You Once

#11 On Christmas, I Returned To A Place I Had Cleaned Up A Year Ago. Nature Has Reclaimed Back Its Land. This Is A Successful Cleanup I Will Cherish Forever

#12 It's Never Too Late To Learn New Things And Create Meaningful Memories

Negativity bias, also known as positive-negative asymmetry, is something that we’ve all felt in our lives. For example, it’s why you might feel much worse when you get criticized for messing up than when you get praised for doing a good job. Or why an irritating comment from someone you know can ruin an otherwise perfectly fine day. In short, the average person is more biased toward negativity simply because of how our psychology and biology evolved to keep us safe(r). ADVERTISEMENT

#13 A homeless man's rabbit was thrown off a bridge by a passerby, and he instantly leaped into the river to rescue her. He received an award, animal food, and a job, while the passerby was charged with animal cruelty.



#14 In 1952, A Group Of Farmers "Arrested" The Town's Sheriff While He Was Attempting To Evict A Widow From Her Farm At The Behest Of A Local Insurance Company

#15 Microfungi Under Macro Lens

Furthermore, human beings are more likely to remember traumatic experiences, react more strongly to negative stimuli, and respond more strongly to negative rather than equally positive events. On top of that, people tend to learn more from negative outcomes and experiences than from positive ones. Negativity bias is also why the average person is more motivated to avoid losing something than to gain something. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Northern Cardinal Aka Red Bird From Angry Birds Flying Directly Towards Camera

#17 Chiune Sugihara Risked His Life In Saving The Jews From Nazis

#18 Elephant Family Sleeping Together

“It is the ‘bad things’ that grab our attention, stick to our memories, and, in many cases, influence the decisions that we make,” Verywell Mind explains. For example, this is why people tend to see bad news as being more ‘truthful.’ It’s also why negative news stories get more attention.

#19 Fingal's Cave Is A Geological Formation Located On The Uninhabited Island Of Staffa, In The Inner Hebrides Of Scotland

#20 I'm A Year Sober Today!

#21 When A Vpn Company Does What Congress Won't

Meanwhile, Healthline explains that even though negativity appears to be our “default setting,” we can still health/negativity-bias" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">override it. For example, you can increase your positivity by being more mindful of what is and isn't important in your life. You can also focus on more positivity by looking at what you’re grateful for and what you value.

#22 Dadarao Bilhore Has Been Filling Up Potholes Ever Since His Son Lost His Life Due To One

#23 You Will Always Be A Legend

#24 My Best Shot From 2024

Originally, the ‘Be Amazed’ group was created back in late January of 2015. Now, more than a decade later, the project has grown to house a whopping 8.8 million members from all corners of the world. ADVERTISEMENT At the time of writing, this group ranks among the top 1% of all subreddits by size. The team of moderators running the community describes it as a place to “find and share things which are amazing in a positive way.”

#25 One In A Million Shot Of Lightning Striking A Tree

#26 Baby Elephant Tries To Hide Behind A Light Pole After Being Caught Committing Serious Crime Of Eating Sugarcane In A Field

#27 This Is Jonathan He Was Born In 1832 & Is 192 Years Old

The mods explain that the content that the members are encouraged to share ought to be positive as well. And, of course, amazing, too. To that end, everyone’s encouraged to avoid more serious topics like politics or war, unless the main focus is something else. Furthermore, everyone’s expected to be on their best behavior and treat all the other community members with kindness. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Strong Winds Create Unusual Shapes In The Frozen Sand Alongside Lake Michigan

#29 Wow, This Is Amazing

#30 Indian Actor Suniel Shetty Rescued 128 Trafficked Nepalese Women And Kept The Act Private. 🫡

Which of the images that we’ve featured today from ‘Be Amazed’ caught your attention, dear Pandas? Which ones inspired you the most? What do you do to keep your spirits up whenever things get particularly tough? What’s the last kind thing that you did for someone? We’d love to hear from you! Let us know what you think and what you’ve done in the comments below.

#31 He Saved 22 Of His 23 Students

#32 Act Of Generosity

#33 Dan Black, A Man Who Sacrificed His Chance To Walk Again For A Disabled Boy

#34 Wish More Professors Were Like This, This Is The Sweetest Thing

#35 One Of The Two Remaining Northern White Rhinos In The World, Guarded 24 Hours A Day

#36 Moon Rising Behind A Tree

#37 275 Years Apart, A 4,500-Year-Old Cypress Tree

#38 After 15 Years Of Alcoholism & 50 Lbs Overweight. I Got Sober & Made Lifestyle Changes

#39 A Mother Bear Carrying Her Baby On Her Back, Photographed In A Field

#40 Ukraine's Pripyat River Is Like A Work Of Art From Space

#41 A Whale Skeleton Found In The Hot Dunes Of Egypt

#42 Elephant Breaks In To Steal Food In Thailand

#43 This Falcon Was Equipped With A Gps. It Was Tracked Covering About 230 Km A Day From South Africa Until It Reached Finland 42 Days Later

#44 Mongolian Girl Has A Laugh With Her Camel

#45 Polish Armor Composed Of 1,074 Plates, 16th Century

#46 The Terrifying Beauty Of The Ocean

#47 Be Amazed

#48 The University Of Kyoto In Japan Allows Students To Wear Anything They Want For Their Graduation Ceremony

#49 Thomas Romain Is A French Anime Artist, He's Trying To Redraw All His Son's Drawings

#50 Snow Leopard In Ladakh ,india

#51 Michael J. Fox Receives The Presidential Medal Of Freedom For His Advocacy In Parkinson's Research - January 4th, 2025

#52 An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland That's Been Completely Taken Over By Nature

#53 In 1980s, "Weird Al" Yankovic turned down a $5 million beer endorsement deal, which would be worth around $14.5 million today, because he felt it was unethical given his young, impressionable fanbase.



#54 This man was a teacher for 40 years. In 1974, Dale Irby, a gym teacher in Dallas, realized he had worn the same outfit as the previous year on picture day, and decided to simply go with it, after Cathy – his wife – dared him to.



#55 Beauty Of Wildlife: A Cub Looks At Her Mother With Admiration

#56 So Apparently The Laws Of Physics Do Not Apply To Goats

#57 Beautiful

#58 A Man Placed A Soviet Tank On His Empty Property

#59 Toilets In A Medieval Castle

#60 Size Difference Between Newborn And Adult Sunfish

#61 Insulin

#62 A Mom's Strength 💪

#63 2 Female Gorillas Pose For A Selfie With Park Ranger

#64 A True Legend

#65 This Man Spoke With Every Parent In Uvalde, Texas To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Children Who Were Killed. His Name Is Trey Ganem

#66 Indeed He Actually Make Her Young

#67 In 2013, George H.W. Bush shaved his head alongside the entire secret service team to support the 2-year-old son of an agent battling leukemia. Bush had lost his own 4-year-old daughter to leukemia decades earlier.



#68 In 2016, Florida state wide receiver Travis Rudolph decided to sit with 11-year-old Bo Paske, who was autistic and sitting alone during lunch on the team's visit to a middle school in Tallahassee. The two ended up becoming friends, and Travis gifted Bo a custom jersey and tickets to their first game.



#69 Babe Ruth posing with fans 1925. He was a popular figure in the African American community because of his willingness to treat them as he would white fans, along with rumors of him being biracial.



#70 Paul Rudd And Wilfred Brimley At The Age Of 52

#71 Here Are Three Needle Felted White Bats :)

#72 Leonce Evrard Is A Skilled Marble Worker ,he Was Heartbroken When His Wife Passed Away, He Built Special Mausoleum For His Wife

#73 Bear Hides Under A House To Escape Los Angeles Wildfire

#74 Photographers And Knitter Capture Stunning Pictures Of Invisible Sweaters

#75 This Is Truly Amazing

#76 In 2006, researchers uncovered 20,000-year-old fossilized human footprints in Australia, indicating that the hunter who created them was running at roughly 37 km/h (23 mph)—the pace of a modern Olympic sprinter—while barefoot and traversing sandy terrain.



#77 Scientists Melted 46,000 Year Old Ice — And A Long-Dead Worm Wriggled Out

#78 This German Oak Was Destroyed By A Brutal Storm. I Had The Honor To Cut It Into Slabs

#79 Man Who Survived Two Atomic Bombs

#80 Identical Triplet Brothers, Who Were Separated And Adopted At Birth, Only Learned Of Each Other's Existence When 2 Of The Brothers Met While Attending The Same College

#81 I Drew A Motorcycle For 5 Months - The Reflection Destroyed Me

#82 A Husky Next To A Wolf