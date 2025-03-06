ADVERTISEMENT

The world is full of wonder and goodness. But you often have to consciously look for it when things get truly tough and it feels like everything’s chaotic. A reminder that there are still people out there willing to be kind, supportive, and empathetic can restore a bit of your faith in humanity.

Today, we’re featuring some of the newest and best posts from the sprawling ‘Be Amazed’ online community, which aims to share some of the most positive and—unsurprisingly—amazing things about life, from examples of altruism to impressive nature photos. Keep scrolling to lift your spirits! Oh, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite pics.

#1

Humanity Goes A Long Way

Man visiting a child in a hospital, sharing puppets. Fascinating moment showcasing kindness.

bspexet Report

    #2

    This Is So Sweet

    Dog lying on grass next to driveway, captured on Google Earth, near a house.

    Shawon770 Report

    #3

    Such A Nice Guy!

    Arizona Iced Tea founder discusses not increasing the price, alongside an image of the drink's packaging.

    truxv2 Report

    Human beings are hardwired in such a way that they focus more on the negative aspects of life more than the positives. This might be useful for survival, but it also means that you tend to have a slightly warped perspective of how the world can be.

    Living through extremely distressing events like pandemics and armed conflicts and spending far too much time on social media, following every single negative development, can lead to empathy burnout, exhaustion, and chronic anxiety.
    #4

    Give It Up For This Hero

    Smiling woman remembered for her bravery and sacrifice, highlighting fascinating acts of heroism.

    plzthrowitaway2222 Report

    ahmadpujianto avatar
    The Cute Cat
    The Cute Cat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop allowing civilian to have automatic rifle. If they need weapon for self-defense, a pistol should be enough.

    #5

    We Need More Of This Kind Of People In This World

    Former President Carter works to eradicate Guinea Worm, helping reduce infection rates by 98% by 2001.

    karl3neil Report

    #6

    Dad’s Sober Transformation

    Two contrasting images of the same man before and after a transformation, highlighting fascinating change.

    PlusRequirement6 Report

    Of course, real life isn’t black and white. It’s nuanced. There’s joy and sorrow, triumph and horror, beauty and destruction, altruism and greed. And so, it’s important to recognize that no matter how horrible or wonderful life seems at the moment, the human experience is much deeper and more varied than it might appear. It would be a tad naive and short-sighted to believe that absolutely everything is amazing/horrible.

    Though this means that there’s always potential conflict waiting behind every moment of joy, there are also silver linings to look for during stressful and tense times. It’s up to us to remember to focus on the positives when we’re drowning in stress.
    #7

    Nikolai The Walrus Received A Fish Cake For His Birthday From A Zookeeper. This Was His Reaction

    Man offering fish to a happy walrus, showcasing fascinating animal behavior.

    Dynastyisog Report

    #8

    This Woman Was So Nervous About Flying, So The Flight Attendant Explained Every Sound And Bump And Even Sat Here Holding Her Hand When It Still Got To Be Too Much For Her

    Man in suit kneeling in airplane aisle, talking to seated woman, holding a coffee cup. Fascinating scene of in-flight interaction.

    VastCoconut2609 Report

    #9

    Despite Suffering Severe Burns As A Child, This Man Went On To Become A Firefighter

    Firefighter in gear, childhood and casual photos. Fascinating facts and images theme.

    cocovanilles Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What doesn't k**l you, makes you stronger. What a hero!

    People tend to pay more attention to bad things and overlook the positives due to evolution, Verywell Mind explains.

    It’s likely that in early human history, paying attention to “bad, dangerous, and negative threats” was of utmost importance for survival. To put it simply, it’s theorized that people who were “more attuned to danger” and paid more attention to the bad things surrounding them were more likely to survive and, therefore, pass on their genes.
    #10

    That Only Happens To You Once

    Chestnut-backed chickadee perched on a field guide book page, showcasing fascinating bird facts in nature.

    4reddityo Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little dude looks more fabulous in reality. And he knows it. He's rockin those feathers.

    #11

    On Christmas, I Returned To A Place I Had Cleaned Up A Year Ago. Nature Has Reclaimed Back Its Land. This Is A Successful Cleanup I Will Cherish Forever

    Before and after cleanup images of a roadside area, highlighting interesting transformation and environmental improvement.

    pengweather Report

    #12

    It's Never Too Late To Learn New Things And Create Meaningful Memories

    Man proudly showing notebook with handwritten names, demonstrating a fascinating personal achievement in learning to write.

    enews Report

    Negativity bias, also known as positive-negative asymmetry, is something that we’ve all felt in our lives. For example, it’s why you might feel much worse when you get criticized for messing up than when you get praised for doing a good job.

    Or why an irritating comment from someone you know can ruin an otherwise perfectly fine day. In short, the average person is more biased toward negativity simply because of how our psychology and biology evolved to keep us safe(r).

    #13

    Man holding a rabbit and cup, walking on a bustling street, showcasing fascinating street life.

    A homeless man's rabbit was thrown off a bridge by a passerby, and he instantly leaped into the river to rescue her. He received an award, animal food, and a job, while the passerby was charged with animal cruelty.

    Babe-Twinkle Report

    #14

    In 1952, A Group Of Farmers "Arrested" The Town's Sheriff While He Was Attempting To Evict A Widow From Her Farm At The Behest Of A Local Insurance Company

    Men gather near a sign reading "Widow's Homestead," highlighting fascinating facts about property rights protection.

    plshelpme00 Report

    #15

    Microfungi Under Macro Lens

    Pink crystal-like mushroom on dark soil, showcasing one of the fascinating facts and images.

    jatin528 Report

    Furthermore, human beings are more likely to remember traumatic experiences, react more strongly to negative stimuli, and respond more strongly to negative rather than equally positive events.

    On top of that, people tend to learn more from negative outcomes and experiences than from positive ones. Negativity bias is also why the average person is more motivated to avoid losing something than to gain something.

    #16

    Northern Cardinal Aka Red Bird From Angry Birds Flying Directly Towards Camera

    Red cardinal flying towards the camera, creating an interesting and fascinating visual effect in a snowy forest setting.

    8O8I Report

    #17

    Chiune Sugihara Risked His Life In Saving The Jews From Nazis

    Portrait of Chiune Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat who saved 6000 Jews during WWII by issuing travel visas.

    kyliechris19 Report

    #18

    Elephant Family Sleeping Together

    Elephants resting together in the wild, showcasing interesting animal behavior.

    8O8I Report

    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh I always assumed elephants sleep standing-up like horses.

    “It is the ‘bad things’ that grab our attention, stick to our memories, and, in many cases, influence the decisions that we make,” Verywell Mind explains.

    For example, this is why people tend to see bad news as being more ‘truthful.’ It’s also why negative news stories get more attention.
    #19

    Fingal's Cave Is A Geological Formation Located On The Uninhabited Island Of Staffa, In The Inner Hebrides Of Scotland

    Basalt columns forming a stunning coastal cave, showcasing fascinating geological structures by the sea.

    ImPennypacker Report

    #20

    I’m A Year Sober Today!

    Person in a black shirt taking a mirror selfie in a bedroom. Interesting detail: visible plant reflection.

    HunterSexThompson Report

    #21

    When A Vpn Company Does What Congress Won't

    Person holding a newspaper listing 50 senators who voted for monitoring internet activity for profit.

    ZenMasterZee Report

    Meanwhile, Healthline explains that even though negativity appears to be our “default setting,” we can still health/negativity-bias" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">override it.

    For example, you can increase your positivity by being more mindful of what is and isn't important in your life. You can also focus on more positivity by looking at what you’re grateful for and what you value.
    #22

    Dadarao Bilhore Has Been Filling Up Potholes Ever Since His Son Lost His Life Due To One

    Man filling potholes after son's accident, illustrating fascinating facts.

    sjardinsjy Report

    #23

    You Will Always Be A Legend

    Man visiting children with cancer, sharing smiles and joy; a fascinating act of kindness.

    Blazeduskglade21 Report

    #24

    My Best Shot From 2024

    Humpback whale breaching the ocean surface, showcasing fascinating marine life and creating an awe-inspiring scene.

    Spenseii Report

    Originally, the ‘Be Amazed’ group was created back in late January of 2015. Now, more than a decade later, the project has grown to house a whopping 8.8 million members from all corners of the world.

    At the time of writing, this group ranks among the top 1% of all subreddits by size. The team of moderators running the community describes it as a place to “find and share things which are amazing in a positive way.”
    #25

    One In A Million Shot Of Lightning Striking A Tree

    Lightning striking a tree, setting it ablaze in a fascinating display of nature's power.

    Lotion-Lover Report

    #26

    Baby Elephant Tries To Hide Behind A Light Pole After Being Caught Committing Serious Crime Of Eating Sugarcane In A Field

    Elephant hiding behind a streetlight at night, showcasing interesting wildlife behavior.

    Dynastyisog Report

    #27

    This Is Jonathan He Was Born In 1832 & Is 192 Years Old

    Close-up of a giant tortoise on grass, showcasing fascinating details and textures.

    Lotion-Lover Report

    The mods explain that the content that the members are encouraged to share ought to be positive as well. And, of course, amazing, too. To that end, everyone’s encouraged to avoid more serious topics like politics or war, unless the main focus is something else. Furthermore, everyone’s expected to be on their best behavior and treat all the other community members with kindness.

    #28

    Strong Winds Create Unusual Shapes In The Frozen Sand Alongside Lake Michigan

    Unique sand formations on a beach with a lighthouse in the background, showcasing fascinating natural phenomena.

    Rolleriroltsu Report

    #29

    Wow, This Is Amazing

    Four students developed a nail polish to detect drugs, standing in front of a brick wall.

    bu1lainy Report

    aileengrist avatar
    Aileen Grist
    Aileen Grist
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Needs to be mass produced and sold at a reasonable price everywhere. Men need it too

    #30

    Indian Actor Suniel Shetty Rescued 128 Trafficked Nepalese Women And Kept The Act Private. 🫡

    Indian actor sitting thoughtfully, highlighting fascinating facts about his humanitarian effort to help Nepalese women in 1996.

    HoneyBlush_ Report

    grittytacoma avatar
    Blah Blah Blah
    Blah Blah Blah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because if you legitimately care you don't do it for the recognition you do it because you care about their well being.

    Which of the images that we’ve featured today from ‘Be Amazed’ caught your attention, dear Pandas? Which ones inspired you the most? What do you do to keep your spirits up whenever things get particularly tough? What’s the last kind thing that you did for someone? We’d love to hear from you! Let us know what you think and what you’ve done in the comments below.
    #31

    He Saved 22 Of His 23 Students

    Elderly couple posing together, highlighting fascinating facts about heroism and survival during a historic event.

    Dimples-Deew Report

    #32

    Act Of Generosity

    Nintendo CEO in 2014 cut his salary by 50% to prevent layoffs and save jobs.

    Spirited_Most6626 Report

    #33

    Dan Black, A Man Who Sacrificed His Chance To Walk Again For A Disabled Boy

    A wheelchair-using man with a smiling boy; an inspiring story of selfless donation for stem cell surgery.

    MujerFlower_ Report

    captive avatar
    Captive
    Captive
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    26 k. That's much money. People like Musk can pay this straight out of their jeans and yet they chose what?

    #34

    Wish More Professors Were Like This, This Is The Sweetest Thing

    Professor holding a baby during class, illustrating fascinating facts about inclusive education.

    kenyondavies38 Report

    #35

    One Of The Two Remaining Northern White Rhinos In The World, Guarded 24 Hours A Day

    Person sitting beside a resting rhino under a blue sky, capturing a fascinating moment.

    Lowdekeball Report

    #36

    Moon Rising Behind A Tree

    Tree silhouetted against a large full moon, creating a fascinating visual effect.

    Lotion-Lover Report

    #37

    275 Years Apart, A 4,500-Year-Old Cypress Tree

    Comparison of an ancient tree in 1750 and its present state in 2025, highlighting fascinating changes over time.

    No_Penalty3029 Report

    #38

    After 15 Years Of Alcoholism & 50 Lbs Overweight. I Got Sober & Made Lifestyle Changes

    Before and after weight loss transformation showcasing fascinating personal change.

    Uminx Report

    #39

    A Mother Bear Carrying Her Baby On Her Back, Photographed In A Field

    Bear with cub on its back in a grassy field, showcasing fascinating wildlife behavior.

    Soloflow786 Report

    #40

    Ukraine's Pripyat River Is Like A Work Of Art From Space

    Aerial view of winding river showcasing fascinating patterns in the landscape.

    MeeranQureshi Report

    #41

    A Whale Skeleton Found In The Hot Dunes Of Egypt

    Ancient whale skeleton in desert sand under a clear blue sky, showcasing fascinating natural history.

    Sebastian_DRS Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No way! I don't know if this is scary or just really cool?

    #42

    Elephant Breaks In To Steal Food In Thailand

    Elephant in a kitchen, peeking through a broken wall, showcasing fascinating and interesting animal encounter.

    MarionberryRight8261 Report

    #43

    This Falcon Was Equipped With A Gps. It Was Tracked Covering About 230 Km A Day From South Africa Until It Reached Finland 42 Days Later

    Map of a falcon's migration route from Finland to South Africa next to a close-up of the falcon's face.

    frenzy3 Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay but, What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?

    #44

    Mongolian Girl Has A Laugh With Her Camel

    Child laughing next to a seated camel in a field, showcasing fascinating facts and images.

    Mrddx2 Report

    #45

    Polish Armor Composed Of 1,074 Plates, 16th Century

    Intricate metal armor showing interlocking chainmail pattern.

    gregornot Report

    #46

    The Terrifying Beauty Of The Ocean

    A diver explores a fascinating underwater cliff, showcasing the immense depth and intrigue of the ocean landscape.

    GinaWhite_tt Report

    #47

    Be Amazed

    A curious squirrel standing on grass, holding a yellow flower, showcasing fascinating wildlife behavior.

    Jurazik Report

    #48

    The University Of Kyoto In Japan Allows Students To Wear Anything They Want For Their Graduation Ceremony

    A man in a suit, facing a person in a unique costume on stage, in front of a large audience; fascinating facts scenario.

    OddDig7809 Report

    denjinronincs avatar
    Panda-sized Potato
    Panda-sized Potato
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is worth looking up. The last class had some really amazing ones.

    #49

    Thomas Romain Is A French Anime Artist, He's Trying To Redraw All His Son's Drawings

    Child's drawing and evolved creature design, showcasing interesting and fascinating artistic transformations.

    Hollenstar Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm currently playing Zelda, and this would totally fit right in. Perfect.

    #50

    Snow Leopard In Ladakh ,india

    Snow leopard standing on rocky terrain with snowy mountains in the background, showcasing fascinating wildlife facts.

    MarionberryRight8261 Report

    #51

    Michael J. Fox Receives The Presidential Medal Of Freedom For His Advocacy In Parkinson’s Research - January 4th, 2025

    A group of individuals in a formal setting with medals, showcasing interesting and fascinating moments.

    theRestisConfettii Report

    #52

    An Abandoned Hotel In Ireland That's Been Completely Taken Over By Nature

    Abandoned room with moss-covered floor and ceiling, highlighting fascinating decay and nature's takeover.

    Frosty_Thoughts Report

    #53

    Man in a suit appears surprised next to a large, textured artwork. Fascinating scene captures attention.

    In 1980s, "Weird Al" Yankovic turned down a $5 million beer endorsement deal, which would be worth around $14.5 million today, because he felt it was unethical given his young, impressionable fanbase.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    grittytacoma avatar
    Blah Blah Blah
    Blah Blah Blah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like the CEO's on this list, as well as Dr. Bronner's CEO, can we have more of these kinds of humans in the US government please.

    #54

    Man in brown vest over years, showcasing fascinating change in appearance.

    This man was a teacher for 40 years. In 1974, Dale Irby, a gym teacher in Dallas, realized he had worn the same outfit as the previous year on picture day, and decided to simply go with it, after Cathy – his wife – dared him to.

    Abigdogwithbread Report

    #55

    Beauty Of Wildlife: A Cub Looks At Her Mother With Admiration

    Lioness with cub gazing upwards, showcasing fascinating animal behavior.

    MobileAerie9918 Report

    #56

    So Apparently The Laws Of Physics Do Not Apply To Goats

    Goats climbing a steep brick wall, showcasing fascinating animal behavior.

    GinaWhite_tt Report

    #57

    Beautiful

    Bioluminescent waves glowing on the shore at night, showcasing fascinating natural beauty.

    tunnel_12 Report

    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw this on Cape Cid, Massachussette ( spelled wrong but sorry too tired to check ).

    Vote comment up
    #58

    A Man Placed A Soviet Tank On His Empty Property

    Colorful tank installation as light-hearted protest, showcasing fascinating facts and creativity.

    Dynastyisog Report

    #59

    Toilets In A Medieval Castle

    Stone tower with protruding beams; a sketch shows internal wooden layers in fascinating architectural design.

    Sebastian_DRS Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Castles are less romantic when you realise they had big ol' skidmarks.

    #60

    Size Difference Between Newborn And Adult Sunfish

    Diver with fascinating ocean sunfish, tiny fish on fingertips.

    CuriousWanderer567 Report

    #61

    Insulin

    Historic image of scientists administering insulin in 1922 at the University of Toronto, highlighting fascinating facts in medicine.

    Ted_Bundtcake Report

    #62

    A Mom's Strength 💪

    Emotional reunion of a mother and son after 32 years, highlighting fascinating human perseverance and reconnection.

    Anon-Zer0-Quazar Report

    #63

    2 Female Gorillas Pose For A Selfie With Park Ranger

    Man takes selfie with two gorillas standing in the background in a forest, creating an interesting and fascinating scene.

    Winter_Lantern_ Report

    #64

    A True Legend

    McDonald's employee with Down Syndrome retires after 32 years.

    A_MASSIVE_PERVERT Report

    #65

    This Man Spoke With Every Parent In Uvalde, Texas To Build Personalized Caskets For All 19 Children Who Were Killed. His Name Is Trey Ganem

    Man painting pink and white casket with TikTok design, showcasing fascinating creativity in a garage setting.

    afamdent14 Report

    #66

    Indeed He Actually Make Her Young

    Bride and groom dance joyfully at wedding, showcasing fascinating celebration of love.

    passmycom Report

    #67

    An elderly man and a young child, both smiling, sitting together in a garden of daisies; interesting and fascinating moment captured.

    In 2013, George H.W. Bush shaved his head alongside the entire secret service team to support the 2-year-old son of an agent battling leukemia. Bush had lost his own 4-year-old daughter to leukemia decades earlier.

    blue_leaves987 Report

    #68

    Two people smiling together indoors, one wearing an Adidas shirt, holding Adidas items. Fascinating moment captured.

    In 2016, Florida state wide receiver Travis Rudolph decided to sit with 11-year-old Bo Paske, who was autistic and sitting alone during lunch on the team’s visit to a middle school in Tallahassee. The two ended up becoming friends, and Travis gifted Bo a custom jersey and tickets to their first game.

    VastCoconut2609 Report

    #69

    Baseball player in a Yankees uniform posing with fans, showcasing fascinating sports history.

    Babe Ruth posing with fans 1925. He was a popular figure in the African American community because of his willingness to treat them as he would white fans, along with rumors of him being biracial.

    Ted_Bundtcake Report

    #70

    Paul Rudd And Wilfred Brimley At The Age Of 52

    Two men side by side; one in a suit and the other in a plaid shirt and hat, showcasing fascinating differences.

    mikeyv683 Report

    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Proves that not all men age like fine wine (if we ever needed proof of that ;)) Disclaimer: everyone looks fine at 52 years old! Embrace your aging, it's perfectly fine to look your age!!

    #71

    Here Are Three Needle Felted White Bats :)

    Hands holding three adorable white bats against a backdrop of greenery, showcasing fascinating animal facts.

    Soloflow786 Report

    #72

    Leonce Evrard Is A Skilled Marble Worker ,he Was Heartbroken When His Wife Passed Away, He Built Special Mausoleum For His Wife

    Stone monument with heart-shaped shadow creating an interesting and fascinating visual effect.

    Hollenstar Report

    #73

    Bear Hides Under A House To Escape Los Angeles Wildfire

    Bear hiding beneath a wooden structure, peeking out, showcasing fascinating animal behavior in an unexpected setting.

    MobileAerie9918 Report

    #74

    Photographers And Knitter Capture Stunning Pictures Of Invisible Sweaters

    Person with curly hair in striped shirt and blue pants sitting on blue tiled steps near New Lex Tokyo sign, fascinating scene.

    OpinionNo8118 Report

    #75

    This Is Truly Amazing

    Thousands gather in Worcester rain at swabbing event to help a boy fighting cancer, showcasing fascinating human solidarity.

    toddjarry7x Report

    #76

    Ancient human footprint fossil with a measuring scale on rocky surface, highlighting fascinating historical facts.

    In 2006, researchers uncovered 20,000-year-old fossilized human footprints in Australia, indicating that the hunter who created them was running at roughly 37 km/h (23 mph)—the pace of a modern Olympic sprinter—while barefoot and traversing sandy terrain.

    Dynastyisog Report

    #77

    Scientists Melted 46,000 Year Old Ice — And A Long-Dead Worm Wriggled Out

    Transparent sea creature with worm-like body, showcasing fascinating details against a dark background.

    gregornot Report

    #78

    This German Oak Was Destroyed By A Brutal Storm. I Had The Honor To Cut It Into Slabs

    Man standing beside an enormous wooden slab, showcasing fascinating craftsmanship.

    Tschinggets Report

    #79

    Man Who Survived Two Atomic Bombs

    Man sitting in an empty auditorium next to an image of an atomic explosion, showcasing fascinating survival facts.

    LostAndNeverFound3 Report

    #80

    Identical Triplet Brothers, Who Were Separated And Adopted At Birth, Only Learned Of Each Other’s Existence When 2 Of The Brothers Met While Attending The Same College

    Three men in identical striped sweaters sit together, smiling, showcasing fascinating resemblance.

    mikeyv683 Report

    #81

    I Drew A Motorcycle For 5 Months - The Reflection Destroyed Me

    Artist drawing an intricate Indian motorcycle on a wall, capturing fascinating details with black and white tones.

    emilycopeland Report

    #82

    A Husky Next To A Wolf

    Husky sitting next to a larger dog, showing interesting and fascinating interaction in the outdoors.

    ImPennypacker Report

    #83

    John Cena Being A Great Guy

    Person in green shirt meets a teen in a red shirt with Down's syndrome, showing a heartfelt connection.

    Ted_Bundtcake Report

