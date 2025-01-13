ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important to take a break from negativity once in a while. When we constantly focus on toxic relationships, devastating news articles, or failures, we begin to see the world as more black and grey than it really is. Over time, this can heighten anxiety, stress, and helplessness—a carousel of feelings no one enjoys getting stuck in. To take our minds off the negative things, at least for a short while, we have prepared a list of stories that will positively amaze you. Courtesy of the ‘Be Amazed’ subreddit, get ready to embark on a rollercoaster of optimistic emotions!

#1

Bob Fletcher

Bob Fletcher

Green____cat Report

dillhenricks avatar
Dill
Dill
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good for you Fletcher!! What a kind and decent human.

View more commentsArrow down menu

    #2

    Love Of Son To Mother

    Love Of Son To Mother

    VastCoconut2609 Report

    #3

    Everyone Deserves A Second Chance

    Everyone Deserves A Second Chance

    Green____cat Report

    #4

    Hummingbird Found Shelter In The Rain

    Hummingbird Found Shelter In The Rain

    Valuable-Still-3187 Report

    lissawattenbarger avatar
    pug nose curly tail
    pug nose curly tail
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And is apparently not happy with the rain or getting it's pic taken or both!

    #5

    Awesome

    Awesome

    Green____cat Report

    #6

    A Very Talented Graphic Designer Meets A Couple On Twitter

    A Very Talented Graphic Designer Meets A Couple On Twitter

    yan_tropical , fabisandobp Report

    #7

    Not All Superheroes Wear Capes

    Not All Superheroes Wear Capes

    super_man100 Report

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There we also firemen who recognized the signs of an impending tsunami and rather than running away, ran towards the alarm towers and to the alarms. Almost all the towers were within a block of the ocean so it meant sure death. Likely they saved thousands

    #8

    Have A Rest From All The Bad News With Some Laundry Art

    Have A Rest From All The Bad News With Some Laundry Art

    SassyVivira Report

    #9

    Japanese Snow Fairy (Shima Enaga)

    Japanese Snow Fairy (Shima Enaga)

    wanabepilot Report

    #10

    A Cat With A Bicolor Face Is The Father Of Two Kittens That Share His Coloring

    A Cat With A Bicolor Face Is The Father Of Two Kittens That Share His Coloring

    Dynastyisog Report

    #11

    Great Parenting Example

    Great Parenting Example

    SinCityBU Report

    #12

    This Tree That Has Grown Across The Driveway And Sprouted More Trees Off The Top

    This Tree That Has Grown Across The Driveway And Sprouted More Trees Off The Top

    Lisa-Lya Report

    #13

    This Is Not About Hunting. Alex Larenty, From Britain, Lives In A South African Game Reserve Where He Gives Lions Foot Massages

    This Is Not About Hunting. Alex Larenty, From Britain, Lives In A South African Game Reserve Where He Gives Lions Foot Massages

    He started doing this after noticing that a cream for paw infections made a lion relax and look happy

    Ashes_PhoenixDawn Report

    #14

    Photo Of Everyone Who Helped Restore The Notre Dame Cathedral Over The Past Five Years

    Photo Of Everyone Who Helped Restore The Notre Dame Cathedral Over The Past Five Years

    ReesesNightmare Report

    #15

    In London, There Is A Woman Who Takes The Tube Every Day And Sits On The Platform Just To Hear The Announcement Recorded By Her Late Husband In The 1960s

    In London, There Is A Woman Who Takes The Tube Every Day And Sits On The Platform Just To Hear The Announcement Recorded By Her Late Husband In The 1960s

    Bad-Umpire10 Report

    dizasterdeb avatar
    Rosie Hamilton
    Rosie Hamilton
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    MIND THE GAP! His voice was lovely. Oswald Laurence's voice was used on the northbound Northern Line but was phased out until only Embankment used it. Dr Margaret McCollum (wife) said she often uses the station (not sure it was everyday!!) and was devastated when "he wasn't there" in November. She was given a copy of the recording after TfL heard she went to Embankment after his death to hear his voice. After the request Transport for London bosses decided to restore the voiceover warning to Embankment station.

    #16

    This Is So Wholesome

    This Is So Wholesome

    BoB_cmXi Report

    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dogs Trust in the UK has a card like this. They will even take in and care for your dog if you are no longer able to or die.

    #17

    Be More Like Keith

    Be More Like Keith

    Green____cat Report

    #18

    Fisherman Caught This Blue Lobster Off The Coast Of Portland And Returned It To The Water To Continue To Grow. Blue Lobsters Are One In Two Million

    Fisherman Caught This Blue Lobster Off The Coast Of Portland And Returned It To The Water To Continue To Grow. Blue Lobsters Are One In Two Million

    super_man100 Report

    #19

    Murphy, A Disabled Bald Eagle Became Famous After He Attempted To Hatch A Rock

    Murphy, A Disabled Bald Eagle Became Famous After He Attempted To Hatch A Rock

    In 2023 the keepers of his sanctuary replaced his rock with an orphaned eaglet, allowing Murphy to finally become a real parent

    super_man100 Report

    #20

    He's A Bada*s

    He's A Bada*s

    BabeBlingz Report

    #21

    World’s First Case Of An Alive Ladybug Found In Someone’s Colon During Colonoscopy

    World’s First Case Of An Alive Ladybug Found In Someone’s Colon During Colonoscopy

    redditaddict78 Report

    #22

    A Four Man Anti-Poaching Team That Permanently Guards A Northern White Rhino

    A Four Man Anti-Poaching Team That Permanently Guards A Northern White Rhino

    Green____cat Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So sad that it has come down to this, but I am thankful for these people.

    #23

    A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture (Japan)

    A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture (Japan)

    devil9045 Report

    deb_14 avatar
    Carrie de Luka
    Carrie de Luka
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Argh! They recommend not to jet-wash drives as it can remove or weaken the mortar between and under the bricks/slabs!! /j 😜

    #24

    Brilliant

    Brilliant

    Green____cat , Harvard / Wikipedia Report

    #25

    This Is A Melanistic Fox

    This Is A Melanistic Fox

    super_man100 Report

    #26

    Sleeping Squirrels In Their Nest On Someone's Window Ledge

    Sleeping Squirrels In Their Nest On Someone's Window Ledge

    super_man100 Report

    #27

    French Photographer Rachel Moore Captures A Breathtaking Close-Up Shot Of A Whale’s Eye

    French Photographer Rachel Moore Captures A Breathtaking Close-Up Shot Of A Whale’s Eye

    Greedy-Vegetable-466 , Rachel Moore Report

    #28

    Father Knows Best

    Father Knows Best

    Green____cat Report

    #29

    That Was A Long Road!

    That Was A Long Road!

    Green____cat Report

    #30

    Italian Photographer Waits 6 Years To Get Perfectly Aligned Photo Of The Moon, A Mountain, And A Basilica

    Italian Photographer Waits 6 Years To Get Perfectly Aligned Photo Of The Moon, A Mountain, And A Basilica

    Business_Initial_281 Report

    #31

    A Seaman's Request For An Extraordinary Leave Of Absence, 1967. Reason: “My Wife Is Planning To Get Pregnant This Weekend And I Would Like To Be Present.”

    A Seaman's Request For An Extraordinary Leave Of Absence, 1967. Reason: “My Wife Is Planning To Get Pregnant This Weekend And I Would Like To Be Present.”

    4reddityo Report

    #32

    Eye Colour Percentages Around The World

    Eye Colour Percentages Around The World

    Low-Opportunity9420 Report

    deb-lucas avatar
    Dilly Millandry
    Dilly Millandry
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my family two of us have green eyes (me included), one has hazel eyes, and the other has amber.

    #33

    Weather Reporting In Halloween

    Weather Reporting In Halloween

    VatsRealm Report

    #34

    Brave Flight Attendant

    Brave Flight Attendant

    Emma_Lawyer Report

    #35

    Good Memory

    Good Memory

    Wonderful_Sound1768 Report

    #36

    In The 1980s, A Man With Severe OCD Shot Himself In The Head In An Attempt To Commit S*icide

    In The 1980s, A Man With Severe OCD Shot Himself In The Head In An Attempt To Commit S*icide

    Instead of k*lling him, the bullet destroyed the part of his brain responsible for his OCD, and he went on to become a straight-A college student five years later.

    VastCoconut2609 Report

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kind of true, but leaves out a lot. 1. He was an ‘A’ student before OCD. 2. His particularly cruel mother egged him on to suicide. 3. He was able to attend HS and college, but no indication he was an ‘A’ student. 4. His symptoms improved, but did not miraculously disappear. He still has some OCD quirks and lives alone. 4. This occurred in 1988, not recently. 5. The man is 55 today. All this info from a 1988 LA Times article.

    #37

    Mike Ilitch

    Mike Ilitch

    Green____cat Report

    #38

    Chinese Man, Li Hua, More Commonly Know As The “Folded Man”, Finally Stands Up Straight After 28 Years Of Suffering From Ankylosing Spondylitis. All Thanks To A Life-Changing Surgery

    Chinese Man, Li Hua, More Commonly Know As The “Folded Man”, Finally Stands Up Straight After 28 Years Of Suffering From Ankylosing Spondylitis. All Thanks To A Life-Changing Surgery

    okhahmm Report

    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lovely to see such an improvement for him! I'm stuck in bed with a painful back/hip (pififormis syndrome) and feel bad enough - can't imagine how debilitating this must have been for the poor man!

    #39

    Shaquille O'neal Is A Genuinely Kind Guy

    Shaquille O'neal Is A Genuinely Kind Guy

    Glass-Reserve-8107 Report

    #40

    What A Great Discovery

    What A Great Discovery

    TannaTea597 Report

    #41

    Rare Weather Phenomenon Called "Sprites"

    Rare Weather Phenomenon Called "Sprites"

    Blutwurst500 Report

    #42

    We All Can See The Happiness On Her Face

    We All Can See The Happiness On Her Face

    VastCoconut2609 Report

    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Each to their own! Can't say it'd ever be on my bucket list but she looks very happy.

    #43

    These Are Not Pencil Drawings. They Are Made On Folded Paper

    These Are Not Pencil Drawings. They Are Made On Folded Paper

    TwinklingPeaches Report

    #44

    Million Dollar Tub Cut From A Single Piece Of Quartz

    Million Dollar Tub Cut From A Single Piece Of Quartz

    Agreeable_Sail_8839 Report

    #45

    This Whale Spine Washed Up

    This Whale Spine Washed Up

    super_man100 Report

    #46

    Farmers Protect Their Young Cows From Frostbite By Using Specially Designed Earmuffs

    Farmers Protect Their Young Cows From Frostbite By Using Specially Designed Earmuffs

    VatsRealm Report

    #47

    Life Is Full Of Surprises

    Life Is Full Of Surprises

    Green____cat Report

    #48

    Heroin Addict Gets Clean And Attains A Computer Information Systems Degree With A 4.0 Average

    Heroin Addict Gets Clean And Attains A Computer Information Systems Degree With A 4.0 Average

    Sad-Link-3370 Report

    #49

    Good Idea

    Good Idea

    Green____cat Report

    #50

    Nice!

    Nice!

    Green____cat Report

    #51

    Guy Smiles For A Photo After The Tree He Planted 35 Years Ago That He Named Epimaco Amancio Saved A Bus From Plunging Off A Cliff In Dalaguete, Cebu, Philippines

    Guy Smiles For A Photo After The Tree He Planted 35 Years Ago That He Named Epimaco Amancio Saved A Bus From Plunging Off A Cliff In Dalaguete, Cebu, Philippines

    It saved the lives of 37 people, most of them were students.

    cupcake_alex Report

    #52

    She Did It All

    She Did It All

    Green____cat Report

    #53

    Man Made The Best Out Of An Unexpected Car Accident

    Man Made The Best Out Of An Unexpected Car Accident

    Cute-Organization844 Report

    #54

    A Survivor

    A Survivor

    Green____cat Report

    #55

    The Body Of A Gymnast While Performing A Trick

    The Body Of A Gymnast While Performing A Trick

    luluxbellexoxo Report

    #56

    Shanghai’s Business District Features A Unique Green Space With A 110-Degree Incline, Designed For Ergonomic Comfort And Resembling A Reclining Chair

    Shanghai’s Business District Features A Unique Green Space With A 110-Degree Incline, Designed For Ergonomic Comfort And Resembling A Reclining Chair

    Affectionate_Run7414 Report

    #57

    Filipino Fisherman Got Stuck On A Rock And He Decided To Bring It Home As A Good Luck Charm

    Filipino Fisherman Got Stuck On A Rock And He Decided To Bring It Home As A Good Luck Charm

    And then he kept it under his bed for 10 years until one day his house burned down. Then he found out this "rock" was actually the biggest pearl ever found and is valued at $100.000.000

    Nouse19831a Report

    #58

    1979 Photograph Shows A 44 Ton Hinged Door

    1979 Photograph Shows A 44 Ton Hinged Door

    _LVAIR_ Report

    #59

    Man Developed A "Headspin Hole" After Years Of Breakdancing

    Man Developed A "Headspin Hole" After Years Of Breakdancing

    ReesesNightmare Report

    #60

    London, Nov 4, 1940. Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married

    London, Nov 4, 1940. Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married

    Goddess_Kennedy12 Report

    #61

    The Astonishing 2,500 Year Old Tattoo Of A Siberian Princess

    The Astonishing 2,500 Year Old Tattoo Of A Siberian Princess

    Due-Explanation8155 Report

    #62

    View From A Hill With A Crazy Perspective

    View From A Hill With A Crazy Perspective

    Raja_Ampat Report

    #63

    A 59-Year-Old Grandmother Of 12, Donnajean Wilde, Broke The World Record For The Most Push-UPS In An Hour, Completing 1,575 In 60 Minutes

    A 59-Year-Old Grandmother Of 12, Donnajean Wilde, Broke The World Record For The Most Push-UPS In An Hour, Completing 1,575 In 60 Minutes

    DaviWellness Report

    #64

    Helping At All Times

    Helping At All Times

    Green____cat Report

    #65

    A Woman Battling Breast Cancer Married The Love Of Her Life On December 22, Just 18 Hours Before Passing Away. The Couple Wed At A Hospital Chapel In Connecticut

    A Woman Battling Breast Cancer Married The Love Of Her Life On December 22, Just 18 Hours Before Passing Away. The Couple Wed At A Hospital Chapel In Connecticut

    VastCoconut2609 Report

    #66

    Give This Man A Raise

    Give This Man A Raise

    Green____cat Report

    #67

    Hemp Walls Under 360 Deg For 4 Hours Didn’t Burn

    Hemp Walls Under 360 Deg For 4 Hours Didn’t Burn

    Perfect_Gas Report

    #68

    In 1978, Scientist Anatoli Bugorsky Accidentally Put His Head In A Particle Accelerator

    In 1978, Scientist Anatoli Bugorsky Accidentally Put His Head In A Particle Accelerator

    johnnybegood320 Report

    #69

    I Just Biked Across The Peruvian Andes

    I Just Biked Across The Peruvian Andes

    donivanberube Report

    #70

    Jim Carrey And Eddie Murphy Pose For A Photo After Running Into Each Other Working On The Same Studio Set (2000)

    Jim Carrey And Eddie Murphy Pose For A Photo After Running Into Each Other Working On The Same Studio Set (2000)

    Velvet_Starryss Report

    #71

    Despite Being Years Since Steve Irwin Passed, His Wife Terri Insists That She Will Never Date Again As The Two Were “Soulmates”

    Despite Being Years Since Steve Irwin Passed, His Wife Terri Insists That She Will Never Date Again As The Two Were “Soulmates”

    VastCoconut2609 Report

