People In This Online Group Share Fascinating Things, People, And Events That Truly Amazed Them (71 Pics)
It’s important to take a break from negativity once in a while. When we constantly focus on toxic relationships, devastating news articles, or failures, we begin to see the world as more black and grey than it really is. Over time, this can heighten anxiety, stress, and helplessness—a carousel of feelings no one enjoys getting stuck in. To take our minds off the negative things, at least for a short while, we have prepared a list of stories that will positively amaze you. Courtesy of the ‘Be Amazed’ subreddit, get ready to embark on a rollercoaster of optimistic emotions!
Bob Fletcher
Love Of Son To Mother
Everyone Deserves A Second Chance
Hummingbird Found Shelter In The Rain
And is apparently not happy with the rain or getting it's pic taken or both!
Awesome
A Very Talented Graphic Designer Meets A Couple On Twitter
Not All Superheroes Wear Capes
There we also firemen who recognized the signs of an impending tsunami and rather than running away, ran towards the alarm towers and to the alarms. Almost all the towers were within a block of the ocean so it meant sure death. Likely they saved thousands
Have A Rest From All The Bad News With Some Laundry Art
Japanese Snow Fairy (Shima Enaga)
A Cat With A Bicolor Face Is The Father Of Two Kittens That Share His Coloring
Great Parenting Example
This Tree That Has Grown Across The Driveway And Sprouted More Trees Off The Top
This Is Not About Hunting. Alex Larenty, From Britain, Lives In A South African Game Reserve Where He Gives Lions Foot Massages
He started doing this after noticing that a cream for paw infections made a lion relax and look happy
Photo Of Everyone Who Helped Restore The Notre Dame Cathedral Over The Past Five Years
In London, There Is A Woman Who Takes The Tube Every Day And Sits On The Platform Just To Hear The Announcement Recorded By Her Late Husband In The 1960s
MIND THE GAP! His voice was lovely. Oswald Laurence's voice was used on the northbound Northern Line but was phased out until only Embankment used it. Dr Margaret McCollum (wife) said she often uses the station (not sure it was everyday!!) and was devastated when "he wasn't there" in November. She was given a copy of the recording after TfL heard she went to Embankment after his death to hear his voice. After the request Transport for London bosses decided to restore the voiceover warning to Embankment station.
This Is So Wholesome
Dogs Trust in the UK has a card like this. They will even take in and care for your dog if you are no longer able to or die.
Be More Like Keith
Fisherman Caught This Blue Lobster Off The Coast Of Portland And Returned It To The Water To Continue To Grow. Blue Lobsters Are One In Two Million
Murphy, A Disabled Bald Eagle Became Famous After He Attempted To Hatch A Rock
In 2023 the keepers of his sanctuary replaced his rock with an orphaned eaglet, allowing Murphy to finally become a real parent
He's A Bada*s
World’s First Case Of An Alive Ladybug Found In Someone’s Colon During Colonoscopy
A Four Man Anti-Poaching Team That Permanently Guards A Northern White Rhino
So sad that it has come down to this, but I am thankful for these people.
A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture (Japan)
Argh! They recommend not to jet-wash drives as it can remove or weaken the mortar between and under the bricks/slabs!! /j 😜
Brilliant
This Is A Melanistic Fox
Sleeping Squirrels In Their Nest On Someone's Window Ledge
French Photographer Rachel Moore Captures A Breathtaking Close-Up Shot Of A Whale’s Eye
Father Knows Best
That Was A Long Road!
Italian Photographer Waits 6 Years To Get Perfectly Aligned Photo Of The Moon, A Mountain, And A Basilica
A Seaman's Request For An Extraordinary Leave Of Absence, 1967. Reason: “My Wife Is Planning To Get Pregnant This Weekend And I Would Like To Be Present.”
Eye Colour Percentages Around The World
In my family two of us have green eyes (me included), one has hazel eyes, and the other has amber.
Weather Reporting In Halloween
Brave Flight Attendant
Good Memory
Got to love genetics - and a hat with a lovely big pom-pom!
In The 1980s, A Man With Severe OCD Shot Himself In The Head In An Attempt To Commit S*icide
Instead of k*lling him, the bullet destroyed the part of his brain responsible for his OCD, and he went on to become a straight-A college student five years later.
Kind of true, but leaves out a lot. 1. He was an ‘A’ student before OCD. 2. His particularly cruel mother egged him on to suicide. 3. He was able to attend HS and college, but no indication he was an ‘A’ student. 4. His symptoms improved, but did not miraculously disappear. He still has some OCD quirks and lives alone. 4. This occurred in 1988, not recently. 5. The man is 55 today. All this info from a 1988 LA Times article.
Mike Ilitch
Chinese Man, Li Hua, More Commonly Know As The “Folded Man”, Finally Stands Up Straight After 28 Years Of Suffering From Ankylosing Spondylitis. All Thanks To A Life-Changing Surgery
Shaquille O'neal Is A Genuinely Kind Guy
What A Great Discovery
Rare Weather Phenomenon Called "Sprites"
We All Can See The Happiness On Her Face
These Are Not Pencil Drawings. They Are Made On Folded Paper
Million Dollar Tub Cut From A Single Piece Of Quartz
This Whale Spine Washed Up
Farmers Protect Their Young Cows From Frostbite By Using Specially Designed Earmuffs
Life Is Full Of Surprises
Heroin Addict Gets Clean And Attains A Computer Information Systems Degree With A 4.0 Average
Good Idea
Nice!
Guy Smiles For A Photo After The Tree He Planted 35 Years Ago That He Named Epimaco Amancio Saved A Bus From Plunging Off A Cliff In Dalaguete, Cebu, Philippines
It saved the lives of 37 people, most of them were students.
She Did It All
Man Made The Best Out Of An Unexpected Car Accident
A Survivor
The Body Of A Gymnast While Performing A Trick
Shanghai’s Business District Features A Unique Green Space With A 110-Degree Incline, Designed For Ergonomic Comfort And Resembling A Reclining Chair
Filipino Fisherman Got Stuck On A Rock And He Decided To Bring It Home As A Good Luck Charm
And then he kept it under his bed for 10 years until one day his house burned down. Then he found out this "rock" was actually the biggest pearl ever found and is valued at $100.000.000