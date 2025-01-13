It’s important to take a break from negativity once in a while. When we constantly focus on toxic relationships , devastating news articles, or failures, we begin to see the world as more black and grey than it really is. Over time, this can heighten anxiety , stress, and helplessness—a carousel of feelings no one enjoys getting stuck in. To take our minds off the negative things, at least for a short while, we have prepared a list of stories that will positively amaze you. Courtesy of the ‘Be Amazed’ subreddit , get ready to embark on a rollercoaster of optimistic emotions!

#1 Bob Fletcher Share icon

#2 Love Of Son To Mother Share icon

#3 Everyone Deserves A Second Chance Share icon

#4 Hummingbird Found Shelter In The Rain Share icon

#5 Awesome Share icon

#6 A Very Talented Graphic Designer Meets A Couple On Twitter Share icon

#7 Not All Superheroes Wear Capes Share icon

#8 Have A Rest From All The Bad News With Some Laundry Art Share icon

#9 Japanese Snow Fairy (Shima Enaga) Share icon

#10 A Cat With A Bicolor Face Is The Father Of Two Kittens That Share His Coloring Share icon

#11 Great Parenting Example Share icon

#12 This Tree That Has Grown Across The Driveway And Sprouted More Trees Off The Top Share icon

#13 This Is Not About Hunting. Alex Larenty, From Britain, Lives In A South African Game Reserve Where He Gives Lions Foot Massages Share icon He started doing this after noticing that a cream for paw infections made a lion relax and look happy



#14 Photo Of Everyone Who Helped Restore The Notre Dame Cathedral Over The Past Five Years Share icon

#15 In London, There Is A Woman Who Takes The Tube Every Day And Sits On The Platform Just To Hear The Announcement Recorded By Her Late Husband In The 1960s Share icon

#16 This Is So Wholesome Share icon

#17 Be More Like Keith Share icon

#18 Fisherman Caught This Blue Lobster Off The Coast Of Portland And Returned It To The Water To Continue To Grow. Blue Lobsters Are One In Two Million Share icon

#19 Murphy, A Disabled Bald Eagle Became Famous After He Attempted To Hatch A Rock Share icon In 2023 the keepers of his sanctuary replaced his rock with an orphaned eaglet, allowing Murphy to finally become a real parent



#20 He's A Bada*s Share icon

#21 World’s First Case Of An Alive Ladybug Found In Someone’s Colon During Colonoscopy Share icon

#22 A Four Man Anti-Poaching Team That Permanently Guards A Northern White Rhino Share icon

#23 A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture (Japan) Share icon

#24 Brilliant Share icon

#25 This Is A Melanistic Fox Share icon

#26 Sleeping Squirrels In Their Nest On Someone's Window Ledge Share icon

#27 French Photographer Rachel Moore Captures A Breathtaking Close-Up Shot Of A Whale’s Eye Share icon

#28 Father Knows Best Share icon

#29 That Was A Long Road! Share icon

#30 Italian Photographer Waits 6 Years To Get Perfectly Aligned Photo Of The Moon, A Mountain, And A Basilica Share icon

#31 A Seaman's Request For An Extraordinary Leave Of Absence, 1967. Reason: “My Wife Is Planning To Get Pregnant This Weekend And I Would Like To Be Present.” Share icon

#32 Eye Colour Percentages Around The World Share icon

#33 Weather Reporting In Halloween Share icon

#34 Brave Flight Attendant Share icon

#35 Good Memory Share icon

#36 In The 1980s, A Man With Severe OCD Shot Himself In The Head In An Attempt To Commit S*icide Share icon Instead of k*lling him, the bullet destroyed the part of his brain responsible for his OCD, and he went on to become a straight-A college student five years later.



#37 Mike Ilitch Share icon

#38 Chinese Man, Li Hua, More Commonly Know As The “Folded Man”, Finally Stands Up Straight After 28 Years Of Suffering From Ankylosing Spondylitis. All Thanks To A Life-Changing Surgery Share icon

#39 Shaquille O'neal Is A Genuinely Kind Guy Share icon

#40 What A Great Discovery Share icon

#41 Rare Weather Phenomenon Called "Sprites" Share icon

#42 We All Can See The Happiness On Her Face Share icon

#43 These Are Not Pencil Drawings. They Are Made On Folded Paper Share icon

#44 Million Dollar Tub Cut From A Single Piece Of Quartz Share icon

#45 This Whale Spine Washed Up Share icon

#46 Farmers Protect Their Young Cows From Frostbite By Using Specially Designed Earmuffs Share icon

#47 Life Is Full Of Surprises Share icon

#48 Heroin Addict Gets Clean And Attains A Computer Information Systems Degree With A 4.0 Average Share icon

#49 Good Idea Share icon

#51 Guy Smiles For A Photo After The Tree He Planted 35 Years Ago That He Named Epimaco Amancio Saved A Bus From Plunging Off A Cliff In Dalaguete, Cebu, Philippines Share icon It saved the lives of 37 people, most of them were students.



#52 She Did It All Share icon

#53 Man Made The Best Out Of An Unexpected Car Accident Share icon

#54 A Survivor Share icon

#55 The Body Of A Gymnast While Performing A Trick Share icon

#56 Shanghai’s Business District Features A Unique Green Space With A 110-Degree Incline, Designed For Ergonomic Comfort And Resembling A Reclining Chair Share icon

#57 Filipino Fisherman Got Stuck On A Rock And He Decided To Bring It Home As A Good Luck Charm Share icon And then he kept it under his bed for 10 years until one day his house burned down. Then he found out this "rock" was actually the biggest pearl ever found and is valued at $100.000.000



#58 1979 Photograph Shows A 44 Ton Hinged Door Share icon

#59 Man Developed A "Headspin Hole" After Years Of Breakdancing Share icon

#60 London, Nov 4, 1940. Bride Leaving Her Recently Bombed Home To Get Married Share icon

#61 The Astonishing 2,500 Year Old Tattoo Of A Siberian Princess Share icon

#62 View From A Hill With A Crazy Perspective Share icon

#63 A 59-Year-Old Grandmother Of 12, Donnajean Wilde, Broke The World Record For The Most Push-UPS In An Hour, Completing 1,575 In 60 Minutes Share icon

#64 Helping At All Times Share icon

#65 A Woman Battling Breast Cancer Married The Love Of Her Life On December 22, Just 18 Hours Before Passing Away. The Couple Wed At A Hospital Chapel In Connecticut Share icon

#66 Give This Man A Raise Share icon

#67 Hemp Walls Under 360 Deg For 4 Hours Didn’t Burn Share icon

#68 In 1978, Scientist Anatoli Bugorsky Accidentally Put His Head In A Particle Accelerator Share icon

#69 I Just Biked Across The Peruvian Andes Share icon

#70 Jim Carrey And Eddie Murphy Pose For A Photo After Running Into Each Other Working On The Same Studio Set (2000) Share icon