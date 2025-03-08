ADVERTISEMENT

People say that entire worlds can fit inside a book, no matter how tiny it is. Books give us fearless heroes, relatable stories, and transport us to lands unknown. But books can also carry stories as physical conduits: stories of their readers' past.

There's an online community that shares the odd and delightful things readers find inside their old books. The subreddit, aptly titled r/ForgottenBookmarks, is all about the quirky and sometimes strange things people use as bookmarks, forgetting them only for its next reader to find many years later.

Bored Panda reached out to the creator and the moderator of the community, u/unmoderated, and they kindly agreed to give us a little backstory about the subreddit. Read our conversation below!

