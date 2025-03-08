ADVERTISEMENT

People say that entire worlds can fit inside a book, no matter how tiny it is. Books give us fearless heroes, relatable stories, and transport us to lands unknown. But books can also carry stories as physical conduits: stories of their readers' past.

There's an online community that shares the odd and delightful things readers find inside their old books. The subreddit, aptly titled r/ForgottenBookmarks, is all about the quirky and sometimes strange things people use as bookmarks, forgetting them only for its next reader to find many years later.

Bored Panda reached out to the creator and the moderator of the community, u/unmoderated, and they kindly agreed to give us a little backstory about the subreddit. Read our conversation below!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Found In A Bible From 1895, “Ain’t I A Peach? Ha, Ha”

Vintage bookmarks made from an old photo and handwritten note, discovered by book lovers.

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Found A Lincoln Campaign Ribbon In An Old Book At An Antique Store!

    Vintage bookmark featuring Abraham Lincoln for book lovers.

    nhgaudreau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    This "Bookmark" I Found In An Old Shakspeare Book Is A Voting Ticket From The Civil War

    Antique bookmark featuring Lincoln campaign details next to an ornate Shakespeare book cover.

    1jl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The story of r/ForgottenBookmarks is quite an interesting one. Created in 2008 by the Redditor u/unmoderated, it was an extension of the blog they started in 2007. "I was the manager at my family's used and rare bookshop and always thought these finds were interesting," u/unmoderated tells Bored Panda.

    "I shared a few with friends and decided to just make a simple Blogspot so I wouldn't have to send out emails," they add. Thus, the Forgotten Bookmarks blog was born. Throughout the years, that it was active, the Redditor posted many personal, funny, heartbreaking, and weird things they've found in the old books at their family's store.
    #4

    Found Inside A Copy Of The Sirens Of Titan At The Goodwill Bins

    Cat-themed bookmark on a book page, featuring a cat and toy figure.

    JesusHoratioChrist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Found In A Book Of Poetry Purchased In Used Bookstore. The Back Of The Photo Has "1 Year Old" And "1999" Written On It. I Hope This Now 25-Year-Old Is A Happy Reader

    A smiling baby in a floral outfit, not related to book lovers or bookmarks.

    mriver24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Inside A 150 Year Old Book I Found A 4-Leaf Clover Dated June 17, 1923

    A vintage book opened with a four-leaf clover bookmark, showcasing a unique find by a book lover.

    Ro7h Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Although the blog and other social media accounts for Forgotten Bookmarks aren't active anymore, in its heyday, it was quite popular. "The blog and the Twitter account ended up getting some traction and led to two books published by Penguin in 2011 and 2012," the creator tells us.

    Indeed, you can even buy the two books today. The first one is a collection of similar things to this list, and it's titled Forgotten Bookmarks: A Bookseller's Collection of Odd Things Lost Between The Pages. The second one is a book of recipes: Handwritten Recipes: A Bookseller's Collection of Curious and Wonderful Recipes Forgotten Between the Pages
    #7

    Homemade Bookmark Found In A Library Book: “Was I Ever Happier..”

    Handmade bookmark with a nostalgic quote about noodles and snow, featuring simple art.

    Ekdotos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Found 20 Million German Mark In A Book From 1923. Time To Retire

    Book lovers using a vintage German banknote as a unique bookmark in an open book.

    InternationalFrend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A Beautiful Polaroid Of Eggs

    Polaroid photo used as a bookmark in an open book, showcasing a creative idea for book lovers.

    Medusas-Snakes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As far as the subreddit goes, u/unmoderated doesn't have much time to partake in making sure things are running smoothly there. "I wish I could take some of the credit for the subreddit, but I'm probably the worst moderator on Reddit," they quip. "I created it many years back to pair with my blog forgottenbookmarks.com and never really spent much time on it."
    #10

    My Favorite Kind Of Bookmark

    Handwritten note found in a book, shared by a book lover, reflecting on dreams and personal growth.

    mcrawfishes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    From A 1955 Copy Of The Idiot By Dostoyevsky

    Beautiful bookmark with fish design and intricate border, featuring the words "Love one another." Perfect for book lovers.

    discountlives Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A Laminated Harry Potter Valentine Card From "Bella & Edward"

    Unique bookmark featuring Harry Potter and Valentine's Day theme.

    unklethan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Life got in the way for the Redditor to continue posting on the blog and its social media accounts, too. "I took over the bookstore in 2016, and between that and having a young child and then the 2020 stuff, I have more or less stepped away," they clarify. Well, the good news is that r/ForgottenBookmarks seems to be doing quite well on its own, having over 76k members and several new posts daily.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Used To Work In Libraries

    Pressed yellow flowers used as cool bookmarks on white background.

    honestly_m Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    The Most Random (And Terrifying) Bookmarks Found At My Library Recently

    Unique bookmark featuring a smiling person printed on paper, placed on a wooden surface.

    emmat462 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Cool Vintage Bookmark I Found

    Book lovers use a vintage Blockbuster card as a unique bookmark between pages.

    clark3000mkp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When we ask u/unmoderated whether forgotten bookmarks sometimes might get put between the book pages on purpose, they're doubtful. "I always go with the assumption that the bookmarks were forgotten. The only items I think might have been left on purpose were leaves and flowers to be pressed," the Redditor says.
    #16

    Coupon Expired In 1990 - Restaurant Still Around Today!

    Book lover uses a vintage coupon as a bookmark in "Emma" by Jane Austen.

    tuesmontotino Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Receipt Circa 1930s

    Old receipt used as a bookmark, held by a person with dark nail polish.

    ho4horus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    1950 Five Dollar Bill In A 1935 Cookbook

    Five-dollar bill used as a bookmark in an old baking recipe book, showcasing a creative find by book lovers.

    14kgf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There was one curious object that u/unmoderated still remembers finding in a book to this day. "It was not a forgotten bookmark, but I did find a 'baby book,' one of those little decorative keepsakes where you fill in a baby's height and weight, when they walked for the first time, etc. It was all filled out until the baby was two years old or so, [with] lots of photos inside."

    "Keep in mind, the birth date listed was from the 1950s or so, had the full name – but all of my internet sleuthing skills and even a ton of help from Twitter weren't enough to find the person or any family," the Redditor adds.
    #19

    Found This Glasgow Tram Ticket In A 4th Edition (1923) Of The Great White South

    Vintage ticket bookmark on open book, showcasing a cool and unique find for book lovers.

    DrZurn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lisagillies86 avatar
    KnightOwl
    KnightOwl
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It went right by my flat, I had no idea there used to be a tram there. Very cool

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Actual (Home-Made) Bookmark I Found In An Antique Book

    Colorful bookmark with "Books are friends" on a vintage page.

    Dry-Impression-2403 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    I’ll Admit I Cried

    Book lovers share a cool bookmark on "The Year of Magical Thinking" by Joan Didion, with a personalized gift message.

    LightsLux Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you thought that the end for print books was nigh and nobody reads them anymore, think again! 2024 saw an increase in sales: 782.7 million books were sold in 2024, compared to 778.3 million in 2023. While the peak of print book sales was in 2021 with 839.7 million units sold, recent sale numbers are still better than those before the pandemic.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    I Was Told To Post This Here. Found In A Book I Bought

    Handwritten love note bookmark on carpet background.

    consumethedead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Julie’s Wedding (2/18/1992) - Found In A Copy Of “You Suck” By Christopher Moore

    Photo used as a bookmark in an open book, capturing the unique love of book lovers.

    Falkaane Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Forgotten Bookmarks - Library Edition

    Creative bookmarks displayed on a bulletin board, showcasing unique designs for book lovers to enjoy.

    Spicy-Rigatoni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The demand for print books is growing so much that Barnes & Noble even opened 60 stores all across the U.S. in 2024. That's their biggest number of new bookstores since 2007. And don't worry, corporation haters, independent bookstores are actually thriving as well. According to the American Booksellers Association, there were 2,433 indie bookstores in 2024, with 190 projected to open in the next two years.
    #25

    Leg

    Unique bookmark made from a torn magazine page placed inside an open book.

    unklethan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Amy Winehouse Ticket From 2007 Found In A Second Hand Book I Bought Today

    Concert ticket used as a unique bookmark, showcasing book lovers' creativity.

    calilav Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Victorian Hair Bookmark Found At Work

    Old book with a unique hair bookmark on a page about religious allegories.

    Kelsosunshine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The president of the ABA says that there are many different reasons people are opening up new bookstores. Some are opposing bans, others are championing diversity, while others are just looking for a career change after the pandemic. "Some are opening to give back to their community. And some still just love books," she told Associated Press.
    #28

    News Article From 1997 Found Inside An Old Religious Book. I Wonder Who Put It There

    Newspaper article discussing support for gay kids placed next to books, including a Bible, resembling cool bookmarks.

    NeedsMoreTuba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Found In A Used Book I Bought Online

    Book lovers' bookmark with handwritten question on a sticky note inside "Full Dark, No Stars" book.

    thalialauren Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Tiny Feather In An 1888 Danish Proedikener Ober Evangelierne

    Unique bookmark made from a peacock feather held between fingers, showcasing a book lover's creative find.

    unklethan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What do you use to mark your place in a book, Pandas? A receipt, a metro card, a sticky note, a leaf, a nacho chip? Or, perhaps, an actual bookmark designed for that very purpose? Whatever it is, at least it's a sign that people are still reading print books! Share the strangest things you've found in vintage books, and while you're here, check out the books that are so strange you have to read them to believe they're real!
    #31

    Found This In A Copy Of The Catcher In The Rye A Couple Years Ago. When Folded, The Outside Looks Like A $20 Bill

    A suggestive vintage bookmark found by book lovers, featuring risqué text and a retro image.

    coydaggersprivateeye Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good grief! BP will start censoring more words that might be offensive to the squirrel that lives in the tree next door. He's a spiteful bas-TARD

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Treasure At The Town Dump: A Forgotten Bookmark Brings A Final Reminder From My Dad

    Handwritten note on floral paper about a check used as a bookmark by book lovers.

    Competitive-Jelly306 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Bookmark Found In A Free Book

    Vintage Borders Book Shop bookmark with address and contact details, found by book lovers.

    heyyeahhey7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Lock Of Hair From 1879 “From A Friend” Found In A Book About The Meaning Of Flowers

    Unique bookmark with lock of hair and handwritten note from 1878, shared by a book lover.

    DoLetThePigeon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Kind Of Awkward When You Find A Love Letter In A Used Book You Bought

    Handwritten note bookmark in a book with a heartfelt message, shared by book lovers.

    LightsLux Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Found This Receipt From 1985 In This Cookbook At My Local Thrift!

    A cookbook with a grocery receipt bookmark, showcasing a book lover's unique find.

    caseyleeanns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Found In The Bookshelves Of A Tip Shop On The East Coast Of Australia:

    Photo used as a unique bookmark among books on a shelf, showcasing a creative book lover's find.

    mustardmitt_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Found In A Library Book

    Handwritten notes in English and Korean on a paper square, found inside a book as a unique bookmark.

    terror_asteroid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Found In A Thrift Shop Book

    Unique bookmark made from an Arches National Park receipt, placed on an open book page.

    MyBloodyArborDay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    A Little Surprise

    A hand holding a vintage photo of a woman sitting on a bed, surrounded by teddy bears and a rainbow decor.

    hikerjimbob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Unknown Couple In My Old Copy Of Dracula

    Vintage photo bookmark in an open book with coffee nearby, creating a cozy scene for book lovers.

    mean-mommy- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Found This Forgotten Bookmark In A Second-Hand Copy Of The Road Less Travelled

    Unique bookmark made from currency in a book titled "The Road Less Travelled."

    BasicChange Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    An Old Negative And A Brazilian Bus Ticket

    Hand holding unique bookmarks: a Metro Rio ticket and a film negative.

    hi_im_kai101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Found This In A Book A Couple Years Ago…she’s Been On My Fridge Ever Since (I’ve Stopped Noticing LOL She’s A Part Of My World Now)

    A vintage portrait photo used creatively as a unique bookmark by a book lover.

    jennyskywalker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Found In A Book Of Decorative Painted Finishes

    Yellow bookmark in a book with "What if the Hokey Pokey is what it's all about?" printed on it.

    Beginning_Ad_914 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Newspaper Clipping About The Atomic Bomb In My Thrifted Copy Of Flowers In The Attic

    Vintage newspaper clipping bookmark in "Flowers in the Attic" book.

    super_marcie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Found In An Old Paperback Copy Of Bluebeard By Kurt Vonnegut

    Unique bookmark on top of a Kurt Vonnegut book featuring friends relaxing in an inflatable pool.

    cavaliereternally Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Flattened Smartee Wrapper

    Book lovers using a colorful candy wrapper as a bookmark in an open book.

    rustycheerios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jocelynwebster avatar
    Jocelyn Webster
    Jocelyn Webster
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're called Rockets in Canada. Smarties are completely different.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    Found This Boarding Pass From 1981 In This Book At My Local Shop. Notice It Was A Smoking Seat

    Unique bookmark for book lovers: a vintage airline ticket with "In Cold Blood" by Truman Capote on a wooden surface.

    Fergalicious-def Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rickseiden avatar
    Rick Seiden
    Rick Seiden
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to travel for work a lot. More than one book in my basement has an old boarding pass as a bookmark!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    The Bookmarker I Found In My Old Les Mis Set Is Over 100 Years Old

    Vintage theater ticket used as a bookmark in an open book.

    trisarahsocks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    A Mcdonalds Receipt From 1996 In A Book That My Grandpa Gave Me (This Receipt Is 3 Years Older Than Me!)

    Receipt used as bookmark by a book lover over an open book page.

    phatbinchicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Found This Lovely Surprise In An Oscar Wilde Poetry Book From Oxfam!

    Open book with dried rose as bookmark on floral bedsheet.

    waluigifanz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    A Tamarack Twig From The 1860s In An Old Dictionary

    Dried plant as a creative bookmark placed in an open book by a book lover.

    DonkeyFarm42069 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Found In A Second Hand Birdwatchers Book

    A hand holding a book with a unique bird sketch bookmark inside, labeled "Black Capped Chickadee."

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    $1,000,000

    A book with a cool bookmark resembling a $100,000 bill, surrounded by a shelf of other books.

    rustycheerios Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    velvetsky682 avatar
    Susan W.
    Susan W.
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I gather that it is not real, otherwise it would be cashed or in the bank🤷‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    New Favourite Bookmark

    Ghost-themed bookmark with a house and moon, saying "Don't Stop Reading," for book lovers on an open book page.

    happysgolfland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Okay Everyone, I Found A Toothbrush Mousepad In A Kid's Encyclopedia

    A creative bookmark made from a toothbrush advertisement, used by a book lover in a large hardcover book.

    unklethan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Found Someone’s 116 Year Old Travel Itinerary Tucked In An Antique Guidebook To Paris

    Handwritten notes used as cool bookmarks beside an open guidebook.

    LickNux Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Found In A Extremely Old Book I Bought At A Antique Store

    Old invoice used as a bookmark in a book, dated 1928.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Vintage Cool-Whip Lid Found In A 1971 Printing Of The Joy Of Cooking

    A Cool Whip lid used as a bookmark next to a cookbook, highlighting creative bookmarks by book lovers.

    Goatdown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Ordered A Book Off Of Ebay And Found A Clover!

    A four-leaf clover used as a bookmark in an open book.

    sunnyxhunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Recruitment Is Getting Sneaky. Found This In A Book We Got My Daughter From A Used Bookstore

    Unique bookmark placed inside a colorful comic book, showcasing anime characters with a printed flyer.

    GlitchCantType Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Found In A Thrift Store Book On Stamps. Does Anyone Know What These Are?

    Unique bookmarks made from vintage mileage tickets on a textured surface.

    halfie1987 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are WWII mileage stamps, used to cut down civilian use of vehicles for anything but important reasons, and to save on rubber and metal as well.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #64

    Ticket To A Shakespeare Play From 2001 Inside A Copy Of Much Ado About Nothing

    Unique bookmark: a theater ticket from a Shakespeare play used between book pages by a book lover.

    -ajrojrojro- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Diet Coke Coupon From 1996 In A Thrifted Copy Of The Silmarillion

    "The Silmarillion by J.R.R. Tolkien, with a Coca-Cola coupon bookmark, showcases a creative choice by a book lover."

    HorseshoeHatoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    In A Bible From The 1940s

    A vintage newspaper clipping used as a unique bookmark by a book lover.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maryobrien_1 avatar
    Princess Bride
    Princess Bride
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm old enough to remember things of this type...loved all the specifics of what was served, who was there etc. A real hoot.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Weird Al Concert Ticket Used To Bookmark A Harry Potter Book. Pretty Good Summary Of Who I Was A Decade Ago

    Concert ticket used as a bookmark inside a book by a book lover.

    YellowFlickerBeat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Foreign Money Found In A Book

    A 20 Rupee Indian banknote used as a unique bookmark held in a person's hand.

    unklethan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    I Just Got “Hexaflexagons And Other Mathematical Divisions” By Martin Gardner Online, And Found This Bookmark In The Middle Of The Book

    Unique bookmark from Changing Hands Bookstore featuring a whimsical character with a sun design, perfect for book lovers.

    NoahJacobBlack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Hygiene Is Very Important

    Book lovers use a unique bookmark with a white pad on an open book page.

    satirdankahraman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!