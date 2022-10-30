While we all need a fair share of news to keep up to date with the world around us, the truth is, we don’t always benefit from that emotionally. Quite often the opposite happens. What we read or watch or hear may upset us, leaving us anxious and irritated for the rest of the day.

Sometimes it’s the sheer facts that trigger us negatively, like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or the dreadful plastic pollution in the oceans. And other times, it’s not the facts but rather the presentation of how one thing or another is told to us.

The headlines, for example, are notorious for inflating and misrepresenting things and we always have to take them with a pinch of salt. And even if we do, they may still frustrate us, as they did to people on the Trashy community on Reddit. Below we wrapped up the headlines that, according to people, have maddened them the most.