While we all need a fair share of news to keep up to date with the world around us, the truth is, we don't always benefit from that emotionally. Quite often the opposite happens. What we read or watch or hear may upset us, leaving us anxious and irritated for the rest of the day.

Sometimes it's the sheer facts that trigger us negatively, like Russia's invasion of Ukraine or the dreadful plastic pollution in the oceans. And other times, it's not the facts but rather the presentation of how one thing or another is told to us.

The headlines, for example, are notorious for inflating and misrepresenting things and we always have to take them with a pinch of salt. And even if we do, they may still frustrate us, as they did to people on the Trashy community on Reddit. Below we wrapped up the headlines that, according to people, have maddened them the most.

#1

Literal Trash

Literal Trash

BlootilyBloop Report

16points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Again???

4
4points
reply
#2

Using Your Child's Educational Growth For Views

Using Your Child’s Educational Growth For Views

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Fourteen minutes of hostility reacting to this poor kid's report card? That's cruel.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

The Military Strikes Again

The Military Strikes Again

zevHS Report

13points
POST
yoshi
yoshi
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Oh, wow. Just wow. Evil.

3
3points
reply
#4

Honestly, F**k Nestle

Honestly, F**k Nestle

sollille Report

11points
POST
Sexual Harassment Panda
Sexual Harassment Panda
Community Member
25 minutes ago

What the what?!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Feel Free To Get Angry

Feel Free To Get Angry

celiaNezali Report

11points
POST
#6

Pennsylvania School District Turns Down Local Businessman's Offer To Pay Off Student Lunch Debts After Sending Threatening Letters To Parents

Pennsylvania School District Turns Down Local Businessman's Offer To Pay Off Student Lunch Debts After Sending Threatening Letters To Parents

thathaitianguy Report

10points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I grew up in Pennsylvania, this is sad. On what grounds did they refuse?

2
2points
reply
#7

"Guide Dogs Can't Be Black"

“Guide Dogs Can't Be Black”

sksjjsns Report

10points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
19 minutes ago

I've never seen dog racism before. Also, I kinda wanted Megan to pretend freak out that her guide dog Rowley was not bright fuschia as promised.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

Arizona Child Protection Workers

Arizona Child Protection Workers

christianbn Report

10points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Let's see, how could we make this very difficult time more traumatic for the children and families…

2
2points
reply
#9

Disgusting Couple

Disgusting Couple

greenscreen98 Report

9points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Tell me you use meth without telling me you use meth… Also, that's incredibly sad and scary.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#10

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

brotherisarobot Report

9points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
24 minutes ago

As an American, I apologize. 😔 An international Kyle (male Karen) at his best.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

Casual Assault At Meet And Greets

Casual Assault At Meet And Greets

schrute_farmss Report

8points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Like multiple fans?? More than one person was doing this? 🤦‍♀️

2
2points
reply
#12

Meds For Herself

Meds For Herself

SurelyAmOmniscient Report

8points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 minute ago

The sad truth of addiction

0
0points
reply
#13

Mom Exploits Daughter To Pay For Their Plastic Surgeries

Mom Exploits Daughter To Pay For Their Plastic Surgeries

Not_Ekta Report

8points
POST
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Looks like none of the guys paid up.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

A Shame To Think That People Cannot Control Themselves

A Shame To Think That People Cannot Control Themselves

phatpussypatricia Report

8points
POST
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
6 minutes ago

What the actual f

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

What's Wrong With People

What’s Wrong With People

Half_Baked_420 Report

7points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
15 minutes ago

He misunderstood the newest COVID guidelines.

1
1point
reply
#16

These People Are Making Capitalism Look Bad

These People Are Making Capitalism Look Bad

MisterT12 Report

7points
POST
Caramello
Caramello
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Capitalism is making capitalism look bad.

2
2points
reply
#17

Commenting On The Appearance Of Someone Who Has Battled Addiction And Depression

Commenting On The Appearance Of Someone Who Has Battled Addiction And Depression

Dystmyn Report

7points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I wish you well, Chandler.

0
0points
reply
#18

Mom Refuses To Pay For "Cheap Toys" Her Kids Break

Mom Refuses To Pay For “Cheap Toys” Her Kids Break

courtesea Report

6points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 minute ago

When my son was 3, he managed with one swing of his arm to knock multiple bottles of lotion off a low shelf causing one to crack open and spill lotion all over. I was very much watching my kid. He wasn't goofing off. Genuine accident. We (he helped, kinda) put the non-broken ones away and we went up to costumer service to pay for the broken lotion. It was a weird conversation. Me: My son broke this lotion. I think I'm supposed to pay for it. Employee: Do you want the lotion? M: No. E: Then you don't have to pay for it. I told him which aisle so they could clean it up and we continued shopping. You are responsible for your kids and their actions and mistakes. Our family phrase is: Look with your eyes, not your hands. when we're in public, at stores, etc. I didn't understand why we didn't pay for the lotion. Felt guilty. I very much don't understand this headline, but I also don't know what I'd do if my son broke something I couldn't afford to pay for.

0
0points
reply
#19

It's One Thing To Criticize The Man's Work, But This Is Just Vile

It's One Thing To Criticize The Man's Work, But This Is Just Vile

girolski07 Report

5points
POST
#20

What A Lovely Woman

What A Lovely Woman

kyungsookim Report

5points
POST
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Ewwwwwww 🤢

1
1point
reply
#21

Dallas ISD Being Dallas ISD

Dallas ISD Being Dallas ISD

ArchitectureGeek Report

5points
POST
Sexual Harassment Panda
Sexual Harassment Panda
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Back in my day it was always "you must of done something to instigate them therefore you deserve it"

1
1point
reply
#22

It's Just Awful

It's Just Awful

Carnizzy Report

5points
POST
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
1 minute ago

I have officially lost the little hope I had left for humanity

1
1point
reply
#23

Nice, Stealing From A Teenage Cancer Patient

Nice, Stealing From A Teenage Cancer Patient

mildreddabooty Report

5points
POST
Jen&Tonic
Jen&Tonic
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Which is worse? Some a$$hat took the package, or that it costs $40k for this kid's medication?

1
1point
reply
#24

How Is This Even Possible?

How Is This Even Possible?

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#25

So Classy!

So Classy!

KrissyBean Report

4points
POST
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Grudge-holding Treefrog
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Florida

1
1point
reply
#26

Can We Have A Copy Of The CCTV Footage? We're On The Lookout For Something Crucial

Can We Have A Copy Of The CCTV Footage? We're On The Lookout For Something Crucial

tinyrick_137 Report

4points
POST
Sexual Harassment Panda
Sexual Harassment Panda
Community Member
18 minutes ago

How petty!

1
1point
reply
#27

Out Of All Places, Why The Court?

Out Of All Places, Why The Court?

SirThatsIllegal Report

4points
POST
Jen&Tonic
Jen&Tonic
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Broward County, Florida? I'm shocked!

1
1point
reply
#28

Poser's Instant Karma

Poser’s Instant Karma

Merle_24 Report

4points
POST
#29

Blackface? Really?

Blackface? Really?

beaverkc Report

4points
POST
#30

Who Said Chivalry Was Dead?

Who Said Chivalry Was Dead?

Gingrpenguin Report

4points
POST
#31

Youtuber Human Trash

Youtuber Human Trash

thereisnotry_11 Report

4points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
2 minutes ago

What an a*****e! This is why I dislike "prank" videos

0
0points
reply
#32

Yup, That's Totally True!

Yup, That's Totally True!

HelloAvram Report

4points
POST
#33

Who Thought This Would Be A Good Idea??

Who Thought This Would Be A Good Idea??

Poop_Consumer_ Report

3points
POST
#34

There Is A Whole Lot To Unpack Here

There Is A Whole Lot To Unpack Here

BonyMiggsz Report

3points
POST
#35

Trashy Pastor Says "God Told Him He Needs $300 Million This Year"

Trashy Pastor Says “God Told Him He Needs $300 Million This Year”

LazySenpaii Report

3points
POST
#36

Freakin' Ohio. Imagine Getting So Angry Over Buying Ice Cream You Slam Doors And Start Swearing At Employees

Freakin' Ohio. Imagine Getting So Angry Over Buying Ice Cream You Slam Doors And Start Swearing At Employees

ILoveRegenHealth Report

2points
POST
#37

What A Great Way To Spend Time With A Friend

What A Great Way To Spend Time With A Friend

bolt704 Report

2points
POST
Sexual Harassment Panda
Sexual Harassment Panda
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Too bad natural selection didn't step in.

0
0points
reply
#38

Group Leaves Without Paying Check

Group Leaves Without Paying Check

Half_Baked_420 Report

2points
POST
#39

I'm Only Getting 50% Of My Husband's Money When He Dies! I Need A New Man!!

I'm Only Getting 50% Of My Husband's Money When He Dies! I Need A New Man!!

tesdfan17 Report

2points
POST
#40

This Couple's Been Clearing Out Costco Shelves And Reselling On Amazon

This Couple’s Been Clearing Out Costco Shelves And Reselling On Amazon

MythicalGriffin1 Report

2points
POST
Sexual Harassment Panda
Sexual Harassment Panda
Community Member
9 minutes ago

People like this need to be publicly lynched.

0
0points
reply
#41

F Them

F Them

Actualhumandisaster Report

2points
POST
#42

Man Licks Things In Walmart And Gets Charged "Terrorist Threat"

Man Licks Things In Walmart And Gets Charged "Terrorist Threat"

ItsDrBlazar Report

1point
POST
Jen&Tonic
Jen&Tonic
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Moths, eh?

0
0points
reply

