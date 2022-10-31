From people thinking that the effects of lactose intolerance happened to everyone or sharing a toothbrush with their entire family to thinking that tigers were female lions, there’s a bit of serious and hilarious weirdness for everyone. And then there are the people who eat their cereal with orange juice who are in a league of their own! Check out the most peculiar stories below, Pandas! Do you have any similar tales that you’d like to share with the other readers? Drop by the comment section and tell us all about it.

In some rare cases, however, what we believe is completely normal is, in fact, anything but. Internet users shared their most interesting tales about the strange things that their friends thought were something that happened to everybody, only for it to turn out to be the exact opposite.

Each and every one of us has a unique perspective. What we see through our very own pair of eyes, what we experience, is incomparable to anyone else’s day. And while that sounds very poetic and romantic, there’s still a huge overlap between how different people sense and experience the world. One of the beautiful things about being human is that we have so much more in common with each other than we think. You probably sense a big ‘but’ coming…

#1 I'm in college and I'm lucky enough to be able to rent a house, but I do have housemates, one of which we will call Cade. Cade is 6'4", somewhat portly, kinda a quiet guy most of the time but a pretty sassy gay dude once you get past the first barrier.



Anyway, one day I came into the kitchen and I see him washing the dishes. Cool, no big deal, we don't have an automatic dishwasher and it was his turn. I'm about to leave when I see him pick something up off the counter, bite into it, then set it back down. I only stop to look because I notice oddly the thing is bright yellow, and usually people don't just eat bright yellow things.



Turns out Cade eats lemons. Like apples. With the peel still on. I confronted him about it and he thinks it's the funniest thing ever that I'm freaked out by it, so now once or twice a week I get a snapchat of him aggressively eating a lemon at me. I think we're gonna be friends for a long time.



#2 My sister said to me once, “hey, what dream did you choose last night?” I was so confused. She explained that every night she goes into a dream room and picks what she wants to dream about. I got super jealous.

#3 My ex and her entire family share a tooth brush she argued it like they were all sharing a hairbrush... glad that ended

#4 My aunt put a fence around the pool to keep the ducks out. She didn't believe us when we told her they could just fly over it... Does this count?

#5 Not kidding. My boyfriend of almost 8 years thought lions were boys and tigers were girl lions... kind of like bulls and cows

#6 My roomate in college thought you washed clothes on every single cycle on the washing machine. Our machine had a delicate cycle, a cotton cycle, a solo rinse cycle, a permanent press cycle, etc.



He always complained about the washer taking forever.. its because he was washing his clothes 4-5 times every time he did laundry.

#7 My neighbours ate their Cornflakes with orange juice instead of milk. Their parents had conditioned them all to think this was normal and acceptable behavior.

#8 My friend thought that everyone was regularly taking worming tablets to stop getting worms. It wasn’t until she got married and told her husband she was going to go pick up their worming tablets that she found out it wasn’t normal.

#9 In college, a bunch of friends and I were sitting around talking about things we did as a kid. One of the guys in the group said "didn't you hate when you got a cold and your mom would give you an enema?" He soon found out that he was the only one.

#10 My husband had no idea he was lactose intolerant. He thought everyone had diarrhea everyday. He’s 26 and found out last year. How’d he find out? His mom told him. She’s known his whole life.

#11 My sister’s ex husband thought the moon was the sun but in “night mode” so it’s more dim.



The man was 43 years old.



This is when my sister realized this was the final straw and needs to get a divorce.

#12 One time my best friend and I were on a voice chat as it was getting pretty late. At one point he said that he should probably head to bed because he was starting to see gory and otherwise disturbing things. Apparently he has hypnagogic hallucinations every so often and just assumed that it was normal when to see stuff when you get tired



#13 This one is about me. In my early 20’s I started having a lot of pain in my upper left jaw. My dentist said there was nothing wrong with my teeth and that I should go see a sinus specialist. Get to the ORL (ear nose and throat doctor) and they comment on how stuffed up I must be.

I’m slightly baffled, and say that I’m actually breathing much easier that day than usual. Aaand that was the day I found out that most people can breathe through their noses MOST of the time and not just on special occasions. Turns out I’m allergic to dust mites in a “how have you not had anaphylaxis and died” way, and had been experiencing an allergy attack for 23 straight years.

That doctors visit legitimately changed my life. I no longer had to choose between breathing and eating.

#14 Here's me!





I remember that, for a long time, I thought it was completely normal to not be able to get a full breath. I distinctly remember being 16 and asking my friends "you know that feeling when you actually get a full breath in your lungs and it feels AMAZING" and no one had any clue what I was talking about.



Turns out I had undiagnosed asthma for most of my life. Makes more sense now.

#15 I had a sleepover with a friend in middle school one weekend. I went to shower and she gave me a towel. It had a weird smell to it, but I couldn’t find any other towels inside the bathroom, so I used it by patting myself barely and just air drying.



Turns out her whole family shares a towel to prevent having to use new ones every time. I told her how weird that was and she was shocked to find out that my family has THEIR own towels to use, but we put them in the wash every 2 or so uses.



I didn’t sleep over there again.

#16 I was talking to my husband on the phone and he told me to hang on, he had to put his clothes back on. He was at work. I asked what the hell he was doing and apparently he always takes all his clothes off to take a dump. Even at work. I knew he did it at home but he always would then get in the shower after so I figured it was just a preface to showering. He said he balances them over the stall door so they don’t get “poop particles” on them. I told him no one else does this. He didn’t notice because in the men’s room he’s used for the last 10 years there’s only one stall. I’m not sure why no colleague ever asked him why he’s hanging clothes over the stall door...

#17 My ex husband has reflux really bad. Once I saw him chewing something while we were out shopping and so I asked for a piece of what I thought was gum. NOPE.

It was food that we had eaten about an hour earlier.

He told me his food would always come back up all the time and he would just rechew it and swallow it back down. I was like WTF. NOOO.

#18 I have a friend that thought it was normal to go 2 weeks + without a sip of water.

#19 There was this guy I went to college with - when he was in the shower, if the urge hit him, he would just take a s**t in the shower instead of getting out to use the toilet. He did this the whole time he was a kid apparently, and it wasn’t till he got to college and had to share bathroom facilities that he found out other people showering in adjacent stalls weren’t cool with smelling s**t as he waffle-stomped a log down the drain.

#20 My friend didn’t know martinis weren’t normally served in giant water-sized glasses and thought she was getting ripped off when she ordered one at a bar. Her parents were alcoholics.

#21 They carried a pizza box sideways under their arm.....



Wow! Im so glad it made other people as uneasy as it made me. It was a neighbor at a neighborhood pizza party that was kinda strange already. Everytime someone talks about him I'm like, "I knew he was strange since the pizza box incident."

#22 I know someone at work that eats oranges with the peel on. I'm pretty sure he is a psychopath.



#23 Until my early twenties, I thought lucid dreams were the norm. I cringe thinking of all the times I heard someone describe a bad dream and I said something along the lines of “Why didn’t you just change the dream?”



Growing up, I said this to several close family members, and NOT ONE told me that was weird.

#24 Had a friend who I took shooting when we were like 20. He’s never shot before and when he was trying to aim he was tilting head strangely. When I questioned him about it, he said “well which eye do you see out of?!”



He had been blind in one eye his entire life and thought everyone was like that.

#25 A little late here, but my ex didn’t think you needed to wash cutting boards. I was doing his dishes and started to wash it and he got upset. I thought that was a common sense thing that someone in med school should know.

#26 I have a friend who has lost an immense amount of weight, yet eats and drinks like c**p all the time. It had been revealed to me by him that, “he often feels so full sometimes, that he just makes himself puke to feel better.” This has been going on for quite a few years now. He’s straight up bulimic and thinks it’s just a neat little way to get rid of all the bad foods and drinks he gorges himself with. He’s gotten so good at making himself puke, it’s almost silent. No gagging sounds no messy puke splatter. Just a stream of chewed up food and beers. I’m quite sure that even his wife is oblivious to this.

#27 A family member thought that hallucinations were something everyone dealt with. They thought that monsters under the bed and other cultural tales of ghosts were real things which were further confirmed by their experience.



It this led to later diagnosis of schizophrenia once they couldn't cope well enough to deal with the symptoms and it became evident to family members.

#28 This was me until about two years ago.



I thought that Kiwis made everyone's mouth itchy. Like it was just part of the fruit experience. I also thought mangos were "hot" for everyone.



Well my wife informed me that I probably allergic to those fruit since mangos aren't supposed to burn your mouth and kiwis shouldn't make your mouth itch. I truly didn't believe her. Months later I'm choking on mango. I can't breath, my face is getting red. I couldn't even get the word put to tell her I couldn't breath. EpiPen and an ER visit later. I'm allergic to mangos and kiwis and a host of other tropical fruit.



No fruit should make your mouth burn(aside from the jalepeno and peppers). And no fruit should make your mouth itch or lips swell. Apparently that's called an allergy.

Oops

#29 Me and my sister at a festival in line for the toilets.



Me: You wanna pee first? I can hold your beer.

Sister: Naw, thats fine. I will just place it in the beerholder.

Me: ...... you mean the urinal?

#30 This one is about me. I have loose ligaments/muscles/tendons/something in both of my shoulders. I’ve never gotten it looked at before, but I never know it wasn’t common for people’s shoulders to just kinda come out of the socket while they do different things.



Example being, if I carry anything with any real weight in one hand, and don’t focus on keeping my shoulder muscles tight, my arm will come out of the socket. It doesn’t hurt, and it goes right back in when I put the item down, but I was in middle school when I realized it wasn’t normal. And now it’s just a fun party trick.

#31 Friend of mine will absentmindedly start putting more and more of her shirt into her mouth until she chokes/gags. She enjoys the feeling and does it while doing things like browsing reddit or sitting on the toilet for a long time.



#32 I helped my older cousin move into a new house as a teenager, we worked non-stop for over 12 hours. I was so f*****g exhausted that at one point I vomited in his front yard.



The next day he acted like I was faking being tired, to which I responded, "how the hell do you fake vomit?". He goes, "easy", and proceeds to instantly *projectile vomit at will!* I just looked on in horror and bewilderment. He acted like it was perfectly normal and assumed everyone could do it, he got offended when I told him it was bizarre as hell. The f**k.

#33 My friend can't recognize faces. I only figured it out for sure when he almost got into a strangers truck because he thought it was me because she had red hair. I've known him for like 6 years. He seemed surprised when I said that wasn't normal.

#34 One time in my 20s at work a coworker and I started getting into an argument about what color Monday was (it's red) and didn't realize this was not normal until another co-worker walked by and asked us what the hell we were going on about synesthesia for.

#35 Had a dude that I know say that his family had a cup they all shared water from at dinner, and the last person to drink from it had to go fill it back up. He thought it was normal until everyone in our friend group said their families didn’t do that.

#36 My friend genuinely believed that 'Leprechaun' was just a term for indigenous Irish little people.

#37 Unfastens seatbelt



*gets out of car*



Refastens seatbelt behind them



*leaves/does whatever*



*opens door*



Unfastens seatbelt



*gets in seat*



Fastens seatbelt



#38 I used to have a friend who thought everyone only had dreams that had



a) no color, or b) no sound.

#39 Storytime:



Hubby learned to drive at 12yo. During the summer and holidays, he regularly drove his Grandad's truck into the fields to deliver everyone lunch and water. He also would drive the tractor to and from fields.



As a result, when I met him in his late 30s, he had a perfect driving record. His defensive driving was phenomenal. The only tickets he ever received were: driving without a seatbelt, and parking on the sidewalk. (The latter was right in front of our house and a bitchy neighbor called it in).



Fast forward 10 years. He goes to the eye doctor for the first time in 20 years. He needs glasses. The Night we pick up the glasses, he is driving towards a traffic light. As he rolls to a stop, he states: "WHOA, the traffic lights aren't star bursts anymore" Have they always looked like that????"

#40 My friend last night was like "you know when you think you're starting to get sick and you're super tired, your nose is runny, and your throat is flemmy..." and we're all like "yeah?" and she says "and then your hands go completely numb?" And we're all like nope, that's definitely just you

#41 A lawyer I used to work with would trim his toenails during conference calls in his office. Toenails, not fingernails, meaning he removed his shoes and socks and pawed all over his stinky feet while on the phone. Never got over that.

#42 My coworker recently let me in on the fact that he sometimes spits on his toilet paper before wiping.



What the f**k Tom.

#43 So just a little background so this makes more sense, one time when I was little like about 8, I was laying in bed looking out my window at the moon and suddenly I saw two moons. It freaked me out so I went to my mom, asking her if this was bad and she said “no, that’s normal” and sent me back to bed. Well, fast forward to me at about 17, I went to eye doctor with my mom to get my prescription updated. To keep it short, I told the doctor I saw two sets of letters, and he looks at my eyes closer and tells me I have a lazy eye, and that it’s not normal. So my mom, who’s right there, goes “that’s not normal?! I thought everyone saw double!” And the doctor was just like “.....no”. Turns out my mom had the same eye situation, but it was never addressed so she just figured everyone had it. Oops.

#44 I worked with a guy who had some kind of gut problem and he'd be sitting at his desk, and vomit into a cup. Not a lot, but like a vurp. A few times a day, even in meetings. Finally, his boss talked to him and said that was not cool, and he should see a doctor. The guy was surprised. "Why?" He asked. He apparently had been doing this all his life.



He went to a doctor, and whattia know! They had medicine for his condition! The guy grew up in some country where his condition was never addressed, either because of poverty or neglect. Probably both.



But the damage was already done; everyone avoided the "vomit guy." He was eventually let go.



#45 So this was actually me,but growing up my mom would always tell me to grab donuts from the Walmart bakery area and eat it while we walked around the store (we lived in the country so we only went to the store every two weeks). For a long time this proceeded until it was common practice and eventually I just did it without even telling her. Around early middle school a girl who has a crush on me sees me eating a donut in walmart and asks me if I just take those. I respond "of course", she proceeds to take one and eat it with me to prove she's as cool as me but I just don't understand.



I then relay to my mom how this silly girl had no idea walmart had free donuts.... And that's when she told me she had been paying for them for years. But I had not asked her permission for a long time so there is no telling how many donuts I unknowingly stole from Walmart.



It's not very often you get to find something strange out about yourself that you thought was perfectly normal.

#46 Senior year, study hall. I’m sitting with a dude I knew. I don’t remember the context, but we were talking about growing up and he says “and it was around that time when milk started coming out of my nipples” and I’m like “...what?” and he’s like “you know, when milk starts to come out” and I’m like “dude... thats not normal.” The face he made when he realized the reality of the situation was memorable. He goes “that.. that didn’t happen to you?” and I’m like “no.” Then he asks the rest of the guys in study hall “did any of yall have milk come out your nips during puberty?” They said no.

#47 My SO doesn't think you're supposed to get any water on the bath mat, so he stands in the shower on one foot whilst completely drying the other. He then stands on the mat with that dry foot, drying the other foot. Once both dry he then steps fully out of the shower.

#48 I used to smoke a lot at my friends house after high school. We would work on computer stuff and his cat who would join us and chill in his dark room. Well, one day his cat got old and eventually passed. When i came over again I asked where was his purple cat was at. He looked at me and said "What??"



It was at that time i realized i had some form of color blindness.

#49 Once my now-partner and I passed an open sewer being worked on. I was holding my nose and gagging. She goes, "oh, now that I'm thinking about it, that does smell bad!"



She has to concentrate on smelling things. And if she isn't actively concentrating, she doesn't always smell things. Turns out, she and her siblings all have a really weak sense of smell, and none of them really noticed anything was different until I, and other friends, pointed out how that wasn't the norm.

#50 When my friend makes mac and cheese she puts the cheese powder, milk, and butter into the boiling water...



#51 My dad's parents never told him to brush his teeth and he told me that he used to eat a whole can of condensed milk everyday as a kid! He still thinks it's perfectly normal, I don't know. And he just wondered why one day his teeth fell out. Only when he was in his 20s someone told him that brushing helps.

#52 I lived with a girl that would eat baby powder that she had stashed in the drawer of the bathroom. She would walk by the bathroom and do quick shakes of the bottle right in her mouth. She would also buy whole frozen fish from walmart and take them out of the freezer bag and slap them hard against the brick kitchen floor before cooking them in a stew.

#53 I can't go to sleep unless the back of my left ankle is wedged between my right big toe and the second toe. I was 30 before someone asked about it.

#54 My friend thought that everyone ate cereal without milk. Don't get me wrong, I don't mind eating dry cereal, but they thought it was weird that people would put milk in their cereal on tv commericals, shows, etc. They didn't know that this was a thing people really did.

#55 This happened to me.

Growing up, I was conditioned by my mother to not only use soap on my body while showering, but to use it in my hair too. Doing this made my hair feel insanely rough and dry, but I kept at it thinking it was the right thing to do. On a trip to California to meet some friends I took a shower and they didn't have a bar of soap. I confronted my friend about it, asking what they used in their hair as a substitute for soap. Everyone in the room gave me a strange look and told me that soap wasn't supposed to be used for hair. I was around 18 years old when I found this out.

#56 I knew a guy in college that used ketchup/catsup as a dressing for his salads. Still gives me the w*****s 20 years later.

#57 I used to think towels were post-shower blankets until my college boyfriend recommended I dry I off the water to help me warm up faster. Then it dawned upon me....

#58 One of my friends genuinely cannot taste basil. He always thought that basil was some tasteless leaf that people liked to put on pizza. He once ate bowl of basil leaves like a salad.