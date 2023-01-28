Social anxiety is like a tiny gnome in the back of your head; it might be sleeping, it might be as active as never, or… it might be forcing you to go over the way you said “here” that one time during attendance. One thing is clear, though—people without one will never know what it feels like to have it affect every single social situation you’re in.

The r/socialanxiety subreddit is a safe space for those feeling distressed in a social environment. People here share memes that other members might find a been-there-done-that kind of situation.

Bored Panda has created a list of relatable social anxiety-induced moments. Whether it’s thinking of better arguments for that conversation earlier or finding the perfect eye-contact-to-floor ratio, some people might feel more at ease knowing they’re not alone.

#1

Thank You!!!

Thank You!!!

Lisa H
Lisa H
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YES!!! These people are genuinely some of the best people! We ALL need people like this in our lives!

Also known as social phobia, social anxiety disorder (SAD) is the persistent and excessive fear of being around people or in specific collective situations. It differs from person to person but there are some common traits. They might include worrying about meeting new people and starting conversations, tending to avoid social gatherings and eye contact, overthinking about judgment from others.

It might sound like everyone feels that way every once in a while. However, for those with social anxiety, these negative feelings are constant and way stronger. In some cases, they can lead to high levels of stress or even panic attacks.
#2

I Genuinely Love This Subreddit

I Genuinely Love This Subreddit

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm too nervous to go to Subway. If my daughter wants to I just give her the money and let her choose my sandwich. Luckily she knows exactly what I like and so far I haven't had any weird food.

#3

I’ve Never Related To Anything More

I’ve Never Related To Anything More

SAD is part of the group of generalized anxiety disorders (GAD), which is actually the most prevalent mental illness in the United States. The National Alliance on Mental Illness states that around 18% of people in the US live with some sort of an anxiety disorder.

According to the Recovery Village, 264 million people worldwide suffer from it. Their data shows that younger people are more affected by it than the older generation. Just over 22% of people aged from 18 to 44 suffer from these conditions while for people 45–59 years of age, the number drops to 20.6%. Out of people over 60, only 9% deal with anxiety disorders.
#4

Either Too Shy Or Annoying

Either Too Shy Or Annoying

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this so TRUEEEEEEE!?!?!!?! Seriously, as soon as I'm comfortable being around you, I am so freaking annoying.....

#5

Aye, Contact Sucks

Aye, Contact Sucks

king raven
king raven
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When it's more of a glance, I heard that a good amount of time is to check what their eye color is!

Despite rather large numbers of people living with GAD, not a lot of them tend to look for professional help. The Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA) states that less than 37% of people with generalized anxiety disorder receive treatment, even though it is believed to be very effective. ADAA also revealed that 36% of people suffering from social anxiety waited for 10 or more years before seeking help.
#6

I Hate When This Happens

I Hate When This Happens

#7

Too Sensitive?

Too Sensitive?

Sweet_Dee
Sweet_Dee
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Try me, 8 YEARS later still thinking about it... Stupid brain

#8

Here’s Some Abuse

Here’s Some Abuse

The Blue Spirit
The Blue Spirit
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Imagining myself in situations that will never exist" seriously like 25% of my life is me reading a book but accidentally going off-track and not realizing

As with other anxiety disorders, SAD can develop due to numerous reasons. Some of the main factors include inherited traits, brain structure, and the person’s surroundings.

It is believed that certain mental illnesses or disorders can run in the family, making it one of the possible causes behind developing social anxiety as well. It might also be related to our environment, as family or close people usually have an impact on our surroundings from an early age. Therefore, if a member suffers from certain disorders, their behavior might end up reflecting in ours.
#9

Every Time

Every Time

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I accidentally said “present” today and everyone just looked at me…

#10

This Is Too Real

This Is Too Real

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or when you finish a assignment in class and you wait for someone else to turn it in first so that you know it's now okay to go turn it in too

#11

My Life

My Life

The founder of Washington Center for Cognitive Therapy, Vincent Greenwood, Ph.D., has expanded on social anxiety in a video online. He stated that there are three subtypes of social anxiety, based on its main triggers. The first—and the most common—one is general fear of social interactions. This might affect the day-to-day acts as simple as engaging in small talk, entering a room filled with strangers, participating in group activities.
#12

People Like This Deserve A Special Place In Heaven

People Like This Deserve A Special Place In Heaven

#13

"Don't Dwell On Things" They Tell Me... Meanwhile

"Don't Dwell On Things" They Tell Me... Meanwhile

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is exactly why I got 2 hours of sleep last night

#14

Haha Relatable, Now Cry 😟😔

Haha Relatable, Now Cry 😟😔

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happened to me and I cried

The second type of social anxiety according to Dr. Greenwood reveals itself when performing. Whether it’s sports activities, art performances, or giving presentations, some people might have difficulties dealing with the additional stress of being the center of attention.
#15

"Social Anxiety"

"Social Anxiety"

Lisa Hopkins
Lisa Hopkins
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s my life. Because when I signed up for it I really wanted to do it lol times comes for it and I hate myself for signing up for it.

#16

Getting A Call From A Unknown Caller

Getting A Call From A Unknown Caller

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or just declining out of pure fear and wondering if you had answered, maybe they could have stole information…but how’d they get your number in the first place? and….

#17

Always

Always

Lisa H
Lisa H
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With MY voice?? As in, the one I have?? To USE OUT LOUD????

In his video, Dr. Greenwood names the phenomenon known as observational fears as the third type of social anxiety. It is based on the angst of being judged or feeling embarrassment. People affected by this type might feel anxious while doing things when others are watching, whether it’s signing a document or cooking dinner.
#18

I Have Stitched No Truer Words 🖤

I Have Stitched No Truer Words 🖤

#19

... :/

... :/

i_like_boats
i_like_boats
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have been known to duck into a corner when I hear other people coming…. Not for any particular reason, just because apparently seeing strangers on the street is scary

#20

What's It Gonna Be Today Folks

What's It Gonna Be Today Folks

Lisa H
Lisa H
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being depressed and alone is less embarrassing than having a panic attack in public. Please don't ask me how I know.

People with social anxiety share some common behavioral disturbances that can appear in both emotional and physical forms. The emotional ones comprise excessive worrying about others judging them, intense and persistent fear of communicating with people, anticipating certain social situations expecting the worst, among others. Some physical ones include but are not limited to heart palpitations, profuse sweating, blushing, trembling.
#21

This Is How You Dismantle An Ego

This Is How You Dismantle An Ego

Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m ACTIVELY trying to make friends, but the actions that take me extreme effort to do are apparently natural for everyone.

#22

Lol

Lol

#23

Thanks Brain, Very Cool

Thanks Brain, Very Cool

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't expect this article to be this relatable, omg

Luckily, there are ways to cure or minimize the impact of SAD. First and foremost, if certain symptoms feel like it could be social anxiety, it is important to seek help from professionals. They can help diagnose it and appoint the appropriate treatment, whether it’s medication or alternative types of medical care. In addition to that, methods of occupational therapy or other practices, such as yoga or meditation, can be helpful as well.
#24

It's Like I Forget I Have Sa For A Second

It's Like I Forget I Have Sa For A Second

#25

*checks Excuse Book*

*checks Excuse Book*

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Naw, this is just me in the mornings before school after sleeping peacefully

#26

Now Time To Hibernate

Now Time To Hibernate

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! Just yes! I cannot express how much I relate to this

Another solution that might help some people deal with social anxiety is connecting with people in a similar situation. The negative feelings caused by the disorder might make one feel lonesome, but there are people suffering from anxieties, getting in touch with whom might alleviate the load of it all.
#27

Sweet_Dee
Sweet_Dee
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah, totally ADHD over here

#28

Here We Go Again

Here We Go Again

#29

Why Are You Like This

Why Are You Like This

Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

little red arrow goes down

Social anxiety is a serious topic, but people in certain online communities manage to find ways to present their lives with the disorder in a rather lighthearted way. Quite a few great examples can be found on this list. Whether it’s an outlet for the emotions caused by SAD or a way to connect with people going through a similar thing, some of these will definitely find a person or two who can relate.
#30

Plus Thinking About How You Sounded Afterwards

Plus Thinking About How You Sounded Afterwards

#31

This

This

Astrius
Astrius
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sequel to unsee juice, forget juice

#32

College Parties

College Parties

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was me literally five minutes ago

#33

Can Anyone Else Relate?

Can Anyone Else Relate?

#34

This Is Terrific!!!

This Is Terrific!!!

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just hide behind my friends and let them talk for me

#35

Me Attending Online Classes

Me Attending Online Classes

YourLocalAlien(she/her)
YourLocalAlien(she/her)
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

slight topic change: whenever i listen to music in class, i take my headphones off and gradually turn up the volume to make sure the headphones are working. i don't want to be laughed at lol

#36

Never Related To Something More

Never Related To Something More

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My friends parents think I'm such a good influence but they just know the awkward, socially anxious side of me and not me when I finally open up to you

#37

I’ve Been There

I’ve Been There

Radical Roses
Radical Roses
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wtf really.. maybe I shouldn't be surprised. I love that show.

#38

Heck

Heck

#39

Never Were Truer Words Spoken

Never Were Truer Words Spoken

#40

Social Anxiety - The Beginning

Social Anxiety - The Beginning

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, but you will go somewhere eventually, and that is why he is crying

#41

A Little Hyperbole To Remind You You're Not Alone

A Little Hyperbole To Remind You You're Not Alone

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I accidentally made eye contact with you in the Walgreens parking lot when I tripped over a plastic bag 3 years ago, I still think about that day

#42

Always Embarrassing Myself

Always Embarrassing Myself

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think everyone can relate to this anxiety or not

#43

🙄

🙄

#44

It’s A Vicious Cycle

It’s A Vicious Cycle

Lisa H
Lisa H
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OH MY GOD, THIS IS THE TRUEST THING EVER

#45

Fair

Fair

#46

I Know This Feeling Too Well

I Know This Feeling Too Well

#47

Yeah

Yeah

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same. I wore jeans today. Someone saw me on them and now I'm re thinking my life choices

#48

Haha Help Haha. Please

Haha Help Haha. Please

#49

Yes

Yes

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would be too scared to even order in the first place!!!

#50

Everytime

Everytime

#51

Show Me A Better Duo, I’ll Wait!

Show Me A Better Duo, I’ll Wait!

#52

Anybody Else?

Anybody Else?

#53

Accurate

Accurate

Soozie Poozie
Soozie Poozie
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Story of my life in one image

#54

Anyone Else?

Anyone Else?

#55

Like Pls Talk To Me, But Please Don’t Talk To Me

Like Pls Talk To Me, But Please Don’t Talk To Me

#56

I Saw This Earlier And It Couldn't Be More True

I Saw This Earlier And It Couldn't Be More True

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THIS!!! This is so true..... I'm gunna go cry now cus this is calling me out

#57

Saw This On R/Memes And Felt It Belonged Here

Saw This On R/Memes And Felt It Belonged Here

#58

Aye

Aye

#59

That Be Me

That Be Me

#60

I’ll Be Attending My First Protest Saturday

I’ll Be Attending My First Protest Saturday

#61

So Accurate

So Accurate

#62

Ah Yes Self Sabotage

Ah Yes Self Sabotage