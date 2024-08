A breakthrough new treatment for spina bifida, the leading cause of permanent paralysis in young children, has reached clinical trials. Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs within the first 28 days of conception. Literally meaning “split spine,” the defect results in a hole in the baby’s spinal column, which usually means paralysis later on in life. Children and adults with spina bifida are permanently affected by this defect, typically needing walkers and wheelchairs to move around and sometimes needing additional supports like bowel programs, urinary catheterization, and shunts to treat hydrocephalus (another one of spina bifida’s many effects). For decades, infants born with spina bifida had one option: to have the defect — a hole in the baby’s back, usually surrounded by a lump of skin called a meningocele — surgically repaired after birth. In 2002, a revolutionary clinical trial called the MOMS trial launched, which showed that the defect could actually be treated while the baby was still in the womb. Closing the defect in a fetus’s back allowed some nerve function to be restored and in many cases reduced the need for a shunt. Pre-natal surgery for spina bifida is now the standard of care for fetuses with spina bifida. Here’s where it gets really exciting: Dr. Diana Farmer, the same doctor who pioneered the MOMS trial, has been working with her research team on a stem cell treatment that would augment the in-utero surgery, making the likelihood of walking unassisted later in life even more of a reality. The treatment is a unique stem cell “patch” that regenerates nerve damage caused by the defect. When tested in animals, scientists found that the treatment was not only safe but incredibly effective — the animals afflicted with spina bifida were able to walk independently upon birth. In March, Farmer’s team at UC Davis Health announced that this revolutionary treatment is now moving to human clinical trials. “Our cellular therapy approach, in combination with surgery, should encourage tissue regeneration and help patients avoid devastating impairments throughout their lives,” Farmer says.