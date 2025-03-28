ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’d like to take you to distant corners of the world—places we still have so much to discover. This journey is made possible by Spencer Montero, a photographer who explores different parts of our planet, documenting cultures and the people who inhabit them.

Drawn to learning about the world from a young age, Spencer always felt the pull of the open road, eager to explore beyond his doorstep. He shared how it all began: “My first great adventure—a three-week solo motorcycle journey through Morocco—ignited a passion for travel that would shape my life forever. But with every return home came a deep longing to keep the journey alive.”

Scroll down to discover the locations and people Montero has encountered on his travels and explore his captivating collection of photos.

More info: Instagram | photito.com | youtube.com