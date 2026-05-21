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Probably more often than not, modern relationships are measured through visible gestures such as elaborate dates, expensive gifts, social media declarations, and perfectly curated anniversaries. And yet, according to many relationship experts and therapists, the healthiest partnerships are usually built on things far less glamorous and far more consistent.

Part of the reason conversations about green flags have become so important is because modern dating culture spends enormous amounts of time focusing on warning signs and toxic behavior, while rarely discussing what healthy love actually looks and feels like in practice. Many people can identify manipulation, dishonesty, or emotional unavailability, but struggle to recognize emotional consistency, healthy communication, or mutual support because those qualities are often quieter and less dramatic. To explore this topic further, Bored Panda contacted John Kenny, also known as The Relationship Guy, to share his perspective on the relationship green flags that truly matter.

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