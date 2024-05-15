ADVERTISEMENT

If you had to carry around a sign for a day, pandas, what would yours say? Perhaps you would want to remind others how important it is to wear SPF. Or maybe you’d encourage them to compliment another person to make someone else’s day! Or, if you’re really creative, you might want to write a confusing and chaotic message for all to see. You certainly wouldn't be the first to do so...

If you’re interested in checking out some bizarre and hilarious signs, you’ve come to the right place. We took a trip to a couple of Facebook groups dedicated to sharing wild signs, Absurd Signs (Not Absurd Rules) and The Absurd Sign Project Uncensored 2, and gathered some of their best posts down below. Keep reading to find a chat with Chuck Darling, an admin of Absurd Signs (Not Absurd Rules), and be sure to upvote all of your favorite pics!