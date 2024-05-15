ADVERTISEMENT

If you had to carry around a sign for a day, pandas, what would yours say? Perhaps you would want to remind others how important it is to wear SPF. Or maybe you’d encourage them to compliment another person to make someone else’s day! Or, if you’re really creative, you might want to write a confusing and chaotic message for all to see. You certainly wouldn't be the first to do so...

If you’re interested in checking out some bizarre and hilarious signs, you’ve come to the right place. We took a trip to a couple of Facebook groups dedicated to sharing wild signs, Absurd Signs (Not Absurd Rules) and The Absurd Sign Project Uncensored 2, and gathered some of their best posts down below. Keep reading to find a chat with Chuck Darling, an admin of Absurd Signs (Not Absurd Rules), and be sure to upvote all of your favorite pics!

#1

Marie Oakes

Marie Oakes Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BBQ sauce does enhance. I personally recommend Country Bob's. It goes with any sort of meat.

#2

Illogical Reasoning

Illogical Reasoning Report

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sign placed by a group who wants the stores to fail so they can bulldoze the neighborhood and build a casino

#3

Chuck Darling

Chuck Darling Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't forget you'll also give them a kitten/puppy if that doesn't get the parents attention

When it comes to signs, there are endless possibilities out there. And no, I’m not talking about signs from the universe. (Although, some of the signs featured here might be equally as cryptic and unintelligible.) We’ve got road signs, signs outside of businesses, billboards, stop signs, yard signs outside of people’s homes and more. Signage is a part of our everyday lives, whether we like it or not. But lucky for us, it can sometimes be hilarious and entertaining.

To learn more about this topic, we reached out to Chuck Darling, an admin of Absurd Signs (Not Absurd Rules), who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. According to the group’s description, Absurd Signs (Not Absurd Rules) is “for posting absurd signs, letters, banners, labels, and tee shirts.” The community also welcomes “any use of the English language you find awkward,” such as product labels and more. 
#4

Edo Schweihs

Edo Schweihs Report

teepussi avatar
Tee Pussi
Tee Pussi
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen a few driving school - bar - funeral home combos.

#5

Jack W Mathews Jr

Jack W Mathews Jr Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I heard Kevin Bacon is taking up the Jewish faith and his surname will no longer be allowed.

#6

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

As far as how this group came about, Chuck shared that his friend Phil (also known as "Denton Vale") created the group. “He made it as a result of his dissatisfaction with what he felt were pointless rules in other large popular signage groups (not naming any names),” Chuck explained.

“He asked me to help him with it, as I have a history of helping moderate other large groups like ‘a group where you get banned for saying the magic word’ and ‘Weird Meme,'" he added.

We’ve actually featured Weird Meme at Bored Panda before; feel free to check out that piece here!
#7

Giyan Chand

Giyan Chand Report

candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must be some good adult videos if even Jesus is watching them /jk

#8

Philip Anderson

Philip Anderson Report

#9

Lynne Uhl

Lynne Uhl Report

The Absurd Signs group was created in September 2022, and it’s clearly had plenty of success, as it currently has over 32K members. And it seems to only be going up from here, as over 3,600 Facebook users have joined the group in the last week. 

But thankfully, Chuck says being an admin isn’t too tough. “I don't really have to do a lot of moderating with this group, mostly just making posts and removing spam,” he shared. “[And] kicking out bigoted hateful people that might show up, every now and then.”
#10

Jack W Mathews Jr

Jack W Mathews Jr Report

#11

Rob Eagy

Rob Eagy Report

#12

Denton Vale

Denton Vale Report

jennikeestra avatar
Jennik
Jennik
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have tasted many grandmas and none tasted like raspberry jam.

As far as why so many of us are amused by these bizarre signs, Chuck says, “I think people like subversions of expectations, seeing memes and signs that don't make sense right away, as well as ones that just make you wonder what the sign maker was even thinking.”
#13

Eric Draven

Eric Draven Report

#14

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

#15

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Uncle has this very warning on his front door. Too many years of working third shift, and being awakened in the middle of his "night" by people who did not take "Go the F*&^ away!" for an answer.

We also asked Chuck if he could share any of his favorite signs that have been shared in the group. One of which is what he referred to as “party dog,” which features a sign of a dog who appears to be skateboarding, smoking and drinking wine all at once that’s “banned” from a park. His other personal favorite was a sign for “The Unbelievable Mystery Hole” in West Virginia.  
#16

Rob Eagy

Rob Eagy Report

#17

Denton Vale

Denton Vale Report

#18

Arthur King

Arthur King Report

If you’re looking to design a sign of your own, for your business or personal use, it’s important to remember that it’s pointless unless it actually grabs people’s attention. To do so, you might want to include a funny joke, an eye-catching image or a clever pun. Target Print & Mail recommends making sure your sign has a purpose and focusing on that first and foremost. For example, are you trying to make those passing by laugh, draw in customers, educate readers, inspire or inform?
#19

Muk Esh

Muk Esh Report

#20

Giyan Chand

Giyan Chand Report

#21

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

When it comes to designing your sign, don’t be afraid to stand out. There are infinite possibilities when it comes to colors, shapes, size, and how you choose to communicate your message. Get creative, and make sure that you play around with fonts and images to ensure your final product is as effective as possible. Bonus points if you create a sign that people will want to photograph and share on social media! That’s free advertising or exposure without any additional effort. 
#22

Amanda Clark

Amanda Clark Report

#23

Scott Hicks

Scott Hicks Report

#24

Irene Elsa Branstad

Irene Elsa Branstad Report

We hope you’re enjoying this scroll through these hilarious and slightly confusing signs, pandas. Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and feel free to share any funny signs you’ve come across in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more bizarre signs that might make you raise your eyebrows, we recommend reading this Bored Panda article next!

#25

Bud Mcfadden

Bud Mcfadden Report

#26

Jim Basinger

Jim Basinger Report

#27

Chris Hebden

Chris Hebden Report

#28

Torben Christensen

Torben Christensen Report

paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone who really believes jokes never get old

#29

Torben Christensen

Torben Christensen Report

#30

Alex Canclini

Alex Canclini Report

#31

Chuck Darling

Chuck Darling Report

#32

Dashiell Merrick-Kamm

Dashiell Merrick-Kamm Report

#33

Chris Hebden

Chris Hebden Report

#34

Giyan Chand

Giyan Chand Report

#35

Rob Eagy

Rob Eagy Report

#36

Denton Vale

Denton Vale Report

#37

Philip Anderson

This is an actual highway sign. Must suck to live in Idaho.

Philip Anderson Report

#38

Jeff ' Jw' Waddell

Jeff ' Jw' Waddell Report

miladyblue avatar
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do wish we could chat longer... but I'm having an old friend for dinner. Bye!

#39

Rob Eagy

Rob Eagy Report

#40

Torben Christensen

Torben Christensen Report

#41

Wayne Lake

Wayne Lake Report

paulfarrington-douglas avatar
PFD
PFD
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That bloody Lord Byron's been up to his old tricks again eh

#42

Rob Eagy

Rob Eagy Report

#43

Robert Motor

Robert Motor Report

#44

Robin Sinclair-Collado

Robin Sinclair-Collado Report

#45

William D. Kalt III

William D. Kalt III Report

#46

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

#47

Torben Christensen

Torben Christensen Report

#48

Jack W Mathews Jr

Jack W Mathews Jr Report

#49

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

leebo13 avatar
Leebo13
Leebo13
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It'd be the reverse because their phone's in the way, wouldn't it?

#50

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

#51

Jim Basinger

Jim Basinger Report

#52

Edo Schweihs

Edo Schweihs Report

1molksiazkowy avatar
Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're doing it wrong. You've to plant a piece of pork in a sunny place and then water it one in a while with slightly salted oil. Then you'll get a bacon tree

#53

Torben Christensen

Torben Christensen Report

#54

Rick Espinoza

Rick Espinoza Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A sign at a local public toilets said: Gentlemen, our aim is to keep these toilets clean, your aim will help. Ladies, please remain seated for the entire performance.

#55

Lynne Uhl

Lynne Uhl Report

kamikazehanni avatar
Hanni the Hamster
Hanni the Hamster
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, if you do touch someone else's balls also please wash your hands....

#56

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Roadside workers in the UK have actually perfected the invisibility cloak. At least I presume so 'cos I can never see any...

#57

Jim Basinger

Jim Basinger Report

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Talk about double standards. Men have tits too! Well, some men.

#58

Torben Christensen

Torben Christensen Report

#59

Denton Vale

Denton Vale Report

#60

Chuck Darling

Chuck Darling Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not a snitch, ghosts and ghoulies should carry on fare-dodging.

Vote comment up
#61

Giyan Chand

Giyan Chand Report

adrian_5 avatar
Adrian
Adrian
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Disabled pregnant elderly children need all the help they can get!

#62

Philip Anderson

Philip Anderson Report

#63

Funny-Absurd-Signs-Pics

Jim Basinger Report

#64

Torben Christensen

Torben Christensen Report

#65

Scott Hicks

Scott Hicks Report

#66

Torben Christensen

Torben Christensen Report

#67

Meme Of The Day

Meme Of The Day Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It means you are supposed to STOP. It's amazing how many people fail at that simple thing.

#68

Katarina Cindrić

Katarina Cindrić Report

#69

Donna Battista

Donna Battista Report

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many people don't read the entire message before trying the door?

#70

Rob Eagy

Rob Eagy Report

#71

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

#72

Rob Eagy

Rob Eagy Report

#73

Alex Canclini

Alex Canclini Report

#74

Dashiell Merrick-Kamm

Dashiell Merrick-Kamm Report

#75

Giyan Chand

Giyan Chand Report

#76

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

#77

Rob Eagy

Rob Eagy Report

#78

Torben Christensen

Torben Christensen Report

#79

Janey Godley's Fanpage

Janey Godley's Fanpage Report

#80

Richard Slijk

Richard Slijk Report

#81

Philip Anderson

Philip Anderson Report

#82

Daniel Allen

Daniel Allen Report

xxannan avatar
Amber
Amber
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because Americans would rather use anything but the metric systen

#83

Denton Vale

Denton Vale Report

#84

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow

Robin Holt Wilson-Snow Report

#85

Philip Anderson

Philip Anderson Report

#86

Philip Anderson

Philip Anderson Report

