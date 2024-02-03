ADVERTISEMENT

You’re going to encounter signs everywhere you go in this world. Driving down the highway, looking for the bathroom in a restaurant you’ve never dined at before, searching for a monument in a city you’re visiting for the first time and when visiting a shop just to find out they closed early for the day.

But just because we have to use signs everywhere we go doesn’t mean they have to be boring! And no one knows that better than the members of the Funny Signs subreddit. This community is dedicated to finding and sharing photos of the most brilliant and eye-catching signs that the world has ever seen, so we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the group down below. Enjoy scrolling through these signs that are effective and hilarious, and be sure to upvote the ones you’d like to encounter in person!