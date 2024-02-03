ADVERTISEMENT

You’re going to encounter signs everywhere you go in this world. Driving down the highway, looking for the bathroom in a restaurant you’ve never dined at before, searching for a monument in a city you’re visiting for the first time and when visiting a shop just to find out they closed early for the day.

But just because we have to use signs everywhere we go doesn’t mean they have to be boring! And no one knows that better than the members of the Funny Signs subreddit. This community is dedicated to finding and sharing photos of the most brilliant and eye-catching signs that the world has ever seen, so we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the group down below. Enjoy scrolling through these signs that are effective and hilarious, and be sure to upvote the ones you’d like to encounter in person!

#1

Fair Enough

Fair Enough

#2

Our Saviour

Our Saviour

#3

Honest Advertising Is Best Advertising

Honest Advertising Is Best Advertising

We all know that most of the signs we encounter are going to be pretty boring. Simple white signs with black text and not an ounce of humor or sarcasm to be found. Sure, these simple signs might get their messages across, and they might look professional. But what the people really want is an eye-catching sign with a hilarious message that they can share on r/funnysigns!

This subreddit is one of the largest on the entire platform, as it has amassed over 3 million members simply through sharing silly signs. From billboards to papers taped up in car windows, this group doesn’t discriminate. Members simply enjoy good quality messages that make them chuckle, and lucky for us, there are plenty of great posts to scroll through! 
#4

I Mean That's Just Common Manners

I Mean That's Just Common Manners

#5

Work From Home Tip

Work From Home Tip

#6

The Average Engineer:

The Average Engineer:

Whether you need signs to advertise your business or you’re looking for a sign to hang at your wedding, there’s no reason not to include a bit of humor in your message. Okay, maybe you don’t want jokes being tossed around at your wedding. But we won’t judge you if you do! The Funny Signs subreddit has taught us that hilarious messages can be posted by churches, family members at funerals, restaurants, college professors and more!

The most important factor when crafting a sign is that it gets your message across. And sometimes we have to make bold choices to ensure that our messages stand out. That might mean inserting a pun, sharing a joke about a hilarious Yelp review the business received or making a pop culture reference. In the US, some states even use humor when designing messages about road safety for highways. And those certainly get more attention than a simple “Stop Speeding” sign would.   
#7

I Have Questions

I Have Questions

#8

Glad They Cleared That Up

Glad They Cleared That Up

#9

Thank You For Noticing

Thank You For Noticing

If you’re looking to design an out of the box sign, Target Print & Mail has some recommendations on their site that might help your message stand out. First, they note that the purpose of your sign must be clear. Are you trying to attract customers? Or do you want to inspire action from readers? Do you want customers to put their laptops away and have conversations with one another? Whatever you want them to do or understand, your message must be clear and concise. Nobody wants to spend time deciphering what a sign means or reading an essay worth of text.  
#10

Cake Up Here

Cake Up Here

#11

Bah Humbug!

Bah Humbug!

#12

Hope She Left Some Music For Him Too

Hope She Left Some Music For Him Too

If you want your sign grabbing the attention of those passing by, you can’t be scared to stand out. A funny image, bright colors and bold fonts might immediately draw the eyes of people strolling by. This is also a great way to incorporate humor into your messaging. A wet floor sign featuring a person doing jazz hands could be perfect for a dance studio, while a sign featuring food or produce with personalities might be better for a grocery store. Don’t be scared to think outside of the box!    

#13

Good Morning

Good Morning

#14

Replies Optional

Replies Optional

#15

Genius Indeed

Genius Indeed

It’s also wise to consider the location and what medium is best for your signs. One message might work brilliantly on a billboard, while it may not translate well to print advertising in a newspaper. Consider the best way to grab customers’ attention depending on where they’ll see the message. If you’re advertising on the door of a bathroom stall, you probably don’t want to put a serious message. But that can be the perfect place to utilize humor! Even a little potty humor can be done tastefully. 
#16

Found In My School. Hopefully Satire

Found In My School. Hopefully Satire

#17

Consider This A A Warning. 🧀

Consider This A A Warning. 🧀

#18

You Have One Week!

You Have One Week!

Another place you might not have considered putting up humorous signs is in your own home. But Tammy Huls, creator of Flippin Furniture, actually has some recommendations on her blog for incorporating funny signs into interior design. One example Tammy provides is a sign that says “Please excuse the mess,” then it has crossed out “My kids are making memories” and finishes with “I suck as a housewife” instead. It’s a bit different than the typical “Live Laugh Love” you might find in many homes, but it might make visitors chuckle!   
#19

This Man Is A Genius

This Man Is A Genius

#20

That's Not Quite How It Works, Bro

That's Not Quite How It Works, Bro

#21

Oh, Yeah!!!

Oh, Yeah!!!

Another silly sign for a home that Tammy recommends says, “You drink too much. You cuss too much. You have questionable morals. You’re everything I have ever wanted in a friend.” This sweet sign might be a good gift to give a longtime friend with a similar sense of humor, or you can create a silly sign to hang outside your front door. Might I suggest one that says, “Doorbell broken, yell Ding Dong really loudly!” 
#22

Halloween Gravestone

Halloween Gravestone

#23

Good Question

Good Question

#24

Spotted In Essex

Spotted In Essex

One silly sign that we actually had at my house growing up was one that stated, “On this site on September 5th, 1897, absolutely nothing happened.” It was a very regal looking plaque that demanded attention, but there was no point in reading it except to get a laugh. Sometimes, signs actually have no purpose but to be funny!
#25

Also True With Cake And Pie

Also True With Cake And Pie

#26

Just Ask.... For Real??

Just Ask.... For Real??

#27

He Makes A Good Point

He Makes A Good Point

Are you feeling inspired to use some humor in the next sign you have to create, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these hilarious signs, and please remember to keep upvoting all of your faves. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more brilliant and hilarious yet effective signs from Bored Panda, we recommend reading this list next! 
#28

Lost Rumba

Lost Rumba

#29

A Good Question

A Good Question

#30

His Bark Is Bigger Than His Bite

His Bark Is Bigger Than His Bite

#31

Skill Issue

Skill Issue

#32

Want To Play A Game

Want To Play A Game

#33

Hacked By A 4 Year Old

Hacked By A 4 Year Old

#34

Cheers Everyone 🍺

Cheers Everyone 🍺

#35

A Sign For The Idiots Out There

A Sign For The Idiots Out There

#36

There It Is The I In Team

There It Is The I In Team

#37

Anyone Disagree?

Anyone Disagree?

#38

Frequently Asked Question?

Frequently Asked Question?

#39

Did Anyone See It?

Did Anyone See It?

#40

Motivational?

Motivational?

#41

I Bet They're Aliens. 👽

I Bet They're Aliens. 👽

#42

I Can Grok This

I Can Grok This

#43

Choices, Choices

Choices, Choices

#44

Farm Fresh

Farm Fresh

#45

Holy Cr*p 💩

Holy Cr*p 💩

#46

Support Your Son's Art

Support Your Son's Art

#47

A Flowchart

A Flowchart

#48

Italians

Italians

#49

I Am A Number

I Am A Number

#50

Your Welcome Vegans

Your Welcome Vegans

#51

This Sign Is Accurate!

This Sign Is Accurate!

#52

It Had To Be Said

It Had To Be Said

#53

Oh College

Oh College

#54

Well Said

Well Said

#55

Go Figure:)

Go Figure:)

#56

You Seem Alright!

You Seem Alright!

#57

An Apple A Day

An Apple A Day

#58

You Have Been Warned

You Have Been Warned

#59

Jigsaw Is Running Out Of Ideas

Jigsaw Is Running Out Of Ideas

#60

When The Professionals Need To Speak About A Common Issue

When The Professionals Need To Speak About A Common Issue

#61

Never Mistreat The Trees

Never Mistreat The Trees

#62

I Think I Found A Good Job!

I Think I Found A Good Job!

#63

Honest Requirements

Honest Requirements

#64

If You Insist

If You Insist

#65

Hmmm, Tough Choice

Hmmm, Tough Choice

#66

Okay,who Put That Thrash Can There

Okay,who Put That Thrash Can There

#67

The End Is Nigh!

The End Is Nigh!

#68

Words To Streak By

Words To Streak By

#69

Music Not Allowed In The Kitchen

Music Not Allowed In The Kitchen

#70

The Most Depressive Sales Technique Ever??

The Most Depressive Sales Technique Ever??

#71

Secrets Of A Dirt Road

Secrets Of A Dirt Road

#72

Very Cheeky

Very Cheeky

#73

London, UK

London, UK

#74

You’re Welcome

You’re Welcome

#75

The Perfect Covid Sport

The Perfect Covid Sport

#76

He Is Coming

He Is Coming

#77

Stop Adhering

Stop Adhering

#78

Early Christmas Sign

Early Christmas Sign

#79

No Safety Or Smoking

No Safety Or Smoking

