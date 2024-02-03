79 Ingenious Signs That May Leave Your Sides Hurting From Laughter (New Pics)
You’re going to encounter signs everywhere you go in this world. Driving down the highway, looking for the bathroom in a restaurant you’ve never dined at before, searching for a monument in a city you’re visiting for the first time and when visiting a shop just to find out they closed early for the day.
But just because we have to use signs everywhere we go doesn’t mean they have to be boring! And no one knows that better than the members of the Funny Signs subreddit. This community is dedicated to finding and sharing photos of the most brilliant and eye-catching signs that the world has ever seen, so we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the group down below. Enjoy scrolling through these signs that are effective and hilarious, and be sure to upvote the ones you’d like to encounter in person!
We all know that most of the signs we encounter are going to be pretty boring. Simple white signs with black text and not an ounce of humor or sarcasm to be found. Sure, these simple signs might get their messages across, and they might look professional. But what the people really want is an eye-catching sign with a hilarious message that they can share on r/funnysigns!
This subreddit is one of the largest on the entire platform, as it has amassed over 3 million members simply through sharing silly signs. From billboards to papers taped up in car windows, this group doesn’t discriminate. Members simply enjoy good quality messages that make them chuckle, and lucky for us, there are plenty of great posts to scroll through!
Whether you need signs to advertise your business or you’re looking for a sign to hang at your wedding, there’s no reason not to include a bit of humor in your message. Okay, maybe you don’t want jokes being tossed around at your wedding. But we won’t judge you if you do! The Funny Signs subreddit has taught us that hilarious messages can be posted by churches, family members at funerals, restaurants, college professors and more!
The most important factor when crafting a sign is that it gets your message across. And sometimes we have to make bold choices to ensure that our messages stand out. That might mean inserting a pun, sharing a joke about a hilarious Yelp review the business received or making a pop culture reference. In the US, some states even use humor when designing messages about road safety for highways. And those certainly get more attention than a simple “Stop Speeding” sign would.
If you’re looking to design an out of the box sign, Target Print & Mail has some recommendations on their site that might help your message stand out. First, they note that the purpose of your sign must be clear. Are you trying to attract customers? Or do you want to inspire action from readers? Do you want customers to put their laptops away and have conversations with one another? Whatever you want them to do or understand, your message must be clear and concise. Nobody wants to spend time deciphering what a sign means or reading an essay worth of text.
If you want your sign grabbing the attention of those passing by, you can’t be scared to stand out. A funny image, bright colors and bold fonts might immediately draw the eyes of people strolling by. This is also a great way to incorporate humor into your messaging. A wet floor sign featuring a person doing jazz hands could be perfect for a dance studio, while a sign featuring food or produce with personalities might be better for a grocery store. Don’t be scared to think outside of the box!
It’s also wise to consider the location and what medium is best for your signs. One message might work brilliantly on a billboard, while it may not translate well to print advertising in a newspaper. Consider the best way to grab customers’ attention depending on where they’ll see the message. If you’re advertising on the door of a bathroom stall, you probably don’t want to put a serious message. But that can be the perfect place to utilize humor! Even a little potty humor can be done tastefully.
Another place you might not have considered putting up humorous signs is in your own home. But Tammy Huls, creator of Flippin Furniture, actually has some recommendations on her blog for incorporating funny signs into interior design. One example Tammy provides is a sign that says “Please excuse the mess,” then it has crossed out “My kids are making memories” and finishes with “I suck as a housewife” instead. It’s a bit different than the typical “Live Laugh Love” you might find in many homes, but it might make visitors chuckle!
Another silly sign for a home that Tammy recommends says, “You drink too much. You cuss too much. You have questionable morals. You’re everything I have ever wanted in a friend.” This sweet sign might be a good gift to give a longtime friend with a similar sense of humor, or you can create a silly sign to hang outside your front door. Might I suggest one that says, “Doorbell broken, yell Ding Dong really loudly!”
One silly sign that we actually had at my house growing up was one that stated, “On this site on September 5th, 1897, absolutely nothing happened.” It was a very regal looking plaque that demanded attention, but there was no point in reading it except to get a laugh. Sometimes, signs actually have no purpose but to be funny!
Are you feeling inspired to use some humor in the next sign you have to create, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through these hilarious signs, and please remember to keep upvoting all of your faves. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more brilliant and hilarious yet effective signs from Bored Panda, we recommend reading this list next!
