Another common type of hilarious sign you might see featured in the Funny Signs subreddit is one from outside of a restaurant or fast food establishment. But according to the Houston Sign Company, these can be hit or miss. They might grab the attention of people passing by and make them stop to take a photo or wonder what business shared the hilarious message in the first place. And if the sign goes viral on social media, it’s a sure way to bring in new customers.

But on the other hand, these humorous signs can be a risk. If the joke is inappropriate or falls flat, customers will be deterred from coming in. And they will affect the kind of clientele your restaurant brings in. So if you have an upscale dining establishment, you might not want to post a funny sign outside that will attract children and young people who will impact the ambiance of your restaurant and won’t be willing to pay high prices for their meals.