What do you think is the best way to get your message across when you’re passionate about something? Are you more of a “shout it from the rooftops” person, or would you rather stand on a street corner silently protesting?

One man who’s made it abundantly clear that audiences can still hear you even if you never open your mouth is Dude With Sign. He’s made a name for himself by being brave enough to stand on the streets of New York holding up cardboard signs that say what we’re all thinking: bread in restaurants should be free! How are there so many podcasts? Stop watching TikToks at full volume in public!

Enjoy scrolling through some of Seth’s most clever signs calling out everyday annoyances, and be sure to upvote the messages you’d be willing to stand on the street promoting.