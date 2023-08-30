We've all had those moments when we're scared to put our foot out from under the covers in the dark or wonder why our cat is staring at an empty wall like it's something spooky. Our minds sometimes imagine threats that aren't real – blame it on too many scary movies or stories. It's just our brain's way of protecting us, and that's pretty normal.

So, the next time you see a shadow outside that looks like someone at the window, or you think there's a stranger in your bed but it's actually just a crumpled sheet, don't panic and call 911 just yet – it might just be your imagination.

For some laughs, we've put together a list of funny pics about people getting spooked by unintentional jumpscares. Upvote the images that you could relate to the most. Oh, and ignore the weird chuckling behind you. Yup, it's just the pile of clothes on your chair, not creatures from another dimension trying to unnerve you.

#1

Our Airbnb Had A Translucent Bathroom Door. I’m Used To My Impatient Toddler Stalking Me Through The Door, But This Took It To A Much Creepier Level

Our Airbnb Had A Translucent Bathroom Door. I'm Used To My Impatient Toddler Stalking Me Through The Door, But This Took It To A Much Creepier Level

goodluck_canuck Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
This looks like a medieval painting mixed with a horror movie poster. Creepy, intriguing, and just surreal.

A jump scare is a trick often used in horror movies and video games. It also happens in life. It aims to scare people by suddenly showing something shocking on screen along with a loud noise. Think of this scare as a surprise bomb that horror movies toss right into your nerves. It can explode instantly or sit there ticking before it goes off. Jump scares aren't loved by everyone, maybe because they appear simple, yet they can be skillfully done. The science behind jump scares is quite interesting, involving biology and psychology.
#2

This Tall Guy In My Neighbor’s Yard Always Scares The Hell Out Of Me… It’s 2 Small Trees And A Satellite Dish

This Tall Guy In My Neighbor's Yard Always Scares The Hell Out Of Me… It's 2 Small Trees And A Satellite Dish

Chriscuits Report

#3

Jesus, That's Creepy

Jesus, That's Creepy

LilyLaina Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
I wouldn't have stuck around to see what was causing the effect.

Scientists who enjoy studying how people get startled have a term for scaring their lab subjects: "Administering a startle probe." Despite the serious-sounding name, there's a hint of mischievousness to it. This habit of playfully startling others likely dates back thousands of years, making it a favorite activity for our ancestors and an important part of suspenseful storytelling.
#4

Almost Had A Heart Attack Coming Out Of The Subway Today

Almost Had A Heart Attack Coming Out Of The Subway Today

Indy4exe Report

#5

Woke Up Scared Stiff Last Night When I Noticed A Victorian Ghost Floating At The End Of My Bed. Took Me A Few Minutes To Realise It Was My Clothes On The Door

Woke Up Scared Stiff Last Night When I Noticed A Victorian Ghost Floating At The End Of My Bed. Took Me A Few Minutes To Realise It Was My Clothes On The Door

sesse301187 Report

#6

My Daughter's Stuffed Dog Rolled Under Her Bed. Checking The Monitor Gave Me A Damn Heart Attack

My Daughter's Stuffed Dog Rolled Under Her Bed. Checking The Monitor Gave Me A Damn Heart Attack

dananky Report

Sound plays a vital role in jump scares. It's what mostly triggers the startle, and it's tough to avoid. Our brain reacts faster to sound than to sight, and it's harder to ignore a sound than an image.

The startle scare often includes both something you see and something you hear – like a sudden appearance of something unsettling. While the sound is what startles you, it's the visual part that tends to stay in your mind. You might not recall the exact sound, but the image can leave a lasting impression. Our brain handles sound and images differently, and images are usually more memorable. In a jump scare, the visual element is typically a monster, a killer, or something gross abruptly showing up.
#7

Bottled Water's True Nature

Bottled Water's True Nature

zschultz Report

Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is creepy and awesome at the same time.

#8

Every Morning At 11 Or So, Window Man Shows Up And Scares The Bejesus Out Of Me (My Neighbor's Chimney)

Every Morning At 11 Or So, Window Man Shows Up And Scares The Bejesus Out Of Me (My Neighbor's Chimney)

audiocranium Report

#9

Just Some Regular Rubber Gloves Washing Accidentally Opened The Gate Of Hell

Just Some Regular Rubber Gloves Washing Accidentally Opened The Gate Of Hell

green1 Report

Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Come with us. Even if you don't want to.

The jump scare triggers what's known as the startle response, a natural reaction ingrained in human nature. This response is so deeply rooted that it's shared across various species. Ronald C. Simons, an anthropologist and expert on the startle response, notes that it's "universal in mammals, reptiles, birds, and amphibians." This response is like an automatic reaction to a sudden and strong stimulus. This stimulus can come through sight, sound, or touch. It might be something that unexpectedly appears in your vision, a sudden loud noise, or a touch on your neck when you thought you were alone in a dim basement. The startle response developed as a defense against sudden threats, activating the body swiftly when faced with danger.
#10

I Woke Up After Taking A Short Nap In The Passenger Seat And Nearly Had A Heart Attack When I Opened My Eyes

I Woke Up After Taking A Short Nap In The Passenger Seat And Nearly Had A Heart Attack When I Opened My Eyes

I was sure for about 2 seconds that we were all about to crash until I realized it was being towed backwards!

kara-foster10 Report

#11

Poorly Colored Garden Hose Guaranteed To Give You A Heart Attack

Poorly Colored Garden Hose Guaranteed To Give You A Heart Attack

rocketman1706 Report

#12

Not Sure Why Your Cousin Was Freaked Out By Their Baby Monitor - This Is What Shows Up On Mine Every Night

Not Sure Why Your Cousin Was Freaked Out By Their Baby Monitor - This Is What Shows Up On Mine Every Night

Mindwolf77 Report

Startling someone is easy because the mechanism reacts quickly for good reasons. It's like being scared – it often goes beyond what's needed because it's safer to react strongly (like jumping at shadows) than to not react to something dangerous (like ignoring a real threat).
#13

I Found This Child-Sized Rescue Dummy On The Bottom Of Lake Natoma, CA, And Thought I Was Going To Have A Heart Attack

I Found This Child-Sized Rescue Dummy On The Bottom Of Lake Natoma, CA, And Thought I Was Going To Have A Heart Attack

Merman_Mike Report

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Want to feed him. Would you like a sandwich?

#14

You Get Afraid Thinking These Are Ku Klux Klan Members Until You Realize They Are Only Closed Parasols In The Beach

You Get Afraid Thinking These Are Ku Klux Klan Members Until You Realize They Are Only Closed Parasols In The Beach

reddit.com Report

#15

Almost Got Me A Heart Attack Middle Of The Highway

Almost Got Me A Heart Attack Middle Of The Highway

Xorneluse Report

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
My brain can't process this, can someone please explain what's happening?

Also, the startle response isn't something you can control with your thoughts. You can't turn it off or lessen it even if you expect it. If you've ever fired a loud gun, you know this. And if you've watched a scary movie more than once and still got scared at the same part, you've experienced it, too.
#16

My Grandma Made A Knitted Toilet Seat Cover And The Corner Sticks Out A Bit, Nearly Gave Me A Heart Attack

My Grandma Made A Knitted Toilet Seat Cover And The Corner Sticks Out A Bit, Nearly Gave Me A Heart Attack

ImAnAnwsomeGuy Report

#17

Boots And A Coat... Scares The Everliving Hell Out Of Me Whenever I Leave The Basement

Boots And A Coat... Scares The Everliving Hell Out Of Me Whenever I Leave The Basement

beeetleboy Report

#18

Girlfriend Taking The Dog Outside And The Bad Amazon Solar Lights Illuminating Her Face

Girlfriend Taking The Dog Outside And The Bad Amazon Solar Lights Illuminating Her Face

KennKennyKenKen Report

Optical illusions, on the other hand, can scare people because they play tricks on how we see things. They make us doubt what's real and sometimes see things that aren't there. This can make some people feel uneasy.
#19

Creepy Statues All Over Town Made Me Nearly Pee My Pants At 2 Am

Creepy Statues All Over Town Made Me Nearly Pee My Pants At 2 Am

TheCharlienator Report

#20

This Is How My Husband Left His Boots. It Almost Scared The Hell Out Of Me

This Is How My Husband Left His Boots. It Almost Scared The Hell Out Of Me

haaslei Report

#21

My Neighbor Is Trying To End Me By Heart Attack

My Neighbor Is Trying To End Me By Heart Attack

neverfarts Report

In the end, the most effective way to deal with jump scares and optical illusions might be to view them with an artistic and appreciative mindset. Consider them as a creative technique. If you're interested in seeing more optical illusion pictures that nearly scared the life out of people, take a look at our previous editions here and here.
#22

Moving Furniture Around The Store And Glanced Over To Have This Scare The Hell Out Of Me. I Thought It Was A Customer

Moving Furniture Around The Store And Glanced Over To Have This Scare The Hell Out Of Me. I Thought It Was A Customer

cjones782 Report

#23

My Daughter Legitimately Scared Me When I Checked Her Monitor

My Daughter Legitimately Scared Me When I Checked Her Monitor

murdoc913 Report

#24

Just Walked Out Of My Kitchen And This Scared The Hell Out Of Me

Just Walked Out Of My Kitchen And This Scared The Hell Out Of Me

IAmSunno Report

Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
Just like the one with the Victorian looking clothes. I just don't understand people hanging clothes on doors like that. It makes it a hassle for anyone using the door.

#25

My Chair Just Scared The Bejesus Out Of Me

My Chair Just Scared The Bejesus Out Of Me

Cutter1998 Report

#26

I Saw This In My Neighbor's Backyard

I Saw This In My Neighbor's Backyard

svgethings Report

Reyes
Reyes
I see no cause for concern.

#27

I Saw This From Far Away And It Scared Me So Much

I Saw This From Far Away And It Scared Me So Much

iHaas69 Report

#28

The Reflection Of The Fireplace Freaks Me Out For Just A Second Every Time

The Reflection Of The Fireplace Freaks Me Out For Just A Second Every Time

OldSchoolNinjaa Report

#29

Just Me And The Baby At Home, I Looked At The Baby Monitor And Had A Heart Attack

Just Me And The Baby At Home, I Looked At The Baby Monitor And Had A Heart Attack

joshuajames89 Report

#30

Legit Scared Me On My Walk

Legit Scared Me On My Walk

missmissie67 Report

#31

Canal In Copenhagen Nearly Gave Me A Heart Attack

Canal In Copenhagen Nearly Gave Me A Heart Attack

It's a sculpture called, "Agnete and the Merman" based on the same Danish fairytale, and hidden in that canal. Merfolk are a part of Danish folklore.

reddit.com Report

#32

My Friend's Way Of Drying Shoes Scared Me A Bit. I Thought She Was Hanging Out Her 11th-Floor Window

My Friend's Way Of Drying Shoes Scared Me A Bit. I Thought She Was Hanging Out Her 11th-Floor Window

amandalauren16 Report

#33

My Daughter Just Came Around The Corner Wearing A Lavender Face Mask And Scared The Absolute Hell Out Of Me

My Daughter Just Came Around The Corner Wearing A Lavender Face Mask And Scared The Absolute Hell Out Of Me

a-light-at-the-end Report

#34

My Celeriac Scared The Hell Out Of Me

My Celeriac Scared The Hell Out Of Me

Prefect01 Report

#35

There Was No Child In The Back Seat. Scared The Bejesus Out Of Me

There Was No Child In The Back Seat. Scared The Bejesus Out Of Me

dr--moreau Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Did you take a photo while driving?

#36

A Friend Of Mine Is A School Bus Driver And Nearly Had A Heart Attack When A Bread Truck Pulled Up Behind Her

A Friend Of Mine Is A School Bus Driver And Nearly Had A Heart Attack When A Bread Truck Pulled Up Behind Her

fightingdove Report

#37

Scared The Daylights Out Of Me

Scared The Daylights Out Of Me

blinkysg Report

#38

Looked Up To See My Daughter's Snowsuit Drying And Nearly Had A Heart Attack

Looked Up To See My Daughter's Snowsuit Drying And Nearly Had A Heart Attack

Erratic_Professional Report

#39

Tired This Morning And Went To Throw The Trash Out... Had A Heart Attack For A Second

Tired This Morning And Went To Throw The Trash Out... Had A Heart Attack For A Second

lurerwhatlurker Report

#40

Just Opened The Garage At The Job I’m On And Had A Heart Attack

Just Opened The Garage At The Job I'm On And Had A Heart Attack

reddit.com Report

#41

I Hung My Chest Waders In My Shop To Dry. Nearly Gave My Poor Dad A Heart Attack

I Hung My Chest Waders In My Shop To Dry. Nearly Gave My Poor Dad A Heart Attack

mogto Report

#42

I Work Recycling Clothes And It's Freaky Sometimes

I Work Recycling Clothes And It's Freaky Sometimes

ronald_p_vincent Report

#43

Raindrops Formed This Human-Like Figure On My Ring Camera. Got Scared For A Second

Raindrops Formed This Human-Like Figure On My Ring Camera. Got Scared For A Second

NinjaTunna Report

#44

Sculptures Of Heads In The Woods. Scared The Heck Out Of Me

Sculptures Of Heads In The Woods. Scared The Heck Out Of Me

shibashroom Report

Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
I would be scared too, because where did they come from and why are they there?

#45

Thomas The Tank Engine Kidnapped? Good, That Thing Scared The Hell Out Of Me The Other Night

Thomas The Tank Engine Kidnapped? Good, That Thing Scared The Hell Out Of Me The Other Night

wait_huh Report

#46

Apparently, There Is A Ginormous Spider Inside My Lamp Waiting To Wish Me A Merry Christmas

Apparently, There Is A Ginormous Spider Inside My Lamp Waiting To Wish Me A Merry Christmas

jacquiquee Report

#47

They Scare The Hell Out Of Me Every Time They Sleep Like This... I Keep Thinking One Has Passed Away And The Other Is Mourning Him

They Scare The Hell Out Of Me Every Time They Sleep Like This... I Keep Thinking One Has Passed Away And The Other Is Mourning Him

Penguinz90 Report

#48

My Mom Washed My Snuggie And Hung It Up In My Room, Almost Had A Heart Attack

My Mom Washed My Snuggie And Hung It Up In My Room, Almost Had A Heart Attack

Snaps4 Report

#49

The Store Was Almost Closed And This Nearly Scared Me

The Store Was Almost Closed And This Nearly Scared Me

Unknownandilikethat Report

#50

Before I Realized It Was Me, I'll Be Honest, I Was A Little Scared

Before I Realized It Was Me, I'll Be Honest, I Was A Little Scared

Jarroseph Report

#51

I'm A Cable Guy, And This Scared Me So Bad On The Way To A Customer's House

I'm A Cable Guy, And This Scared Me So Bad On The Way To A Customer's House

Chiefhomer89 Report

#52

Being An Asian, Seeing This At The End Of The Hallway When The Elevator Doors Open Scared Me Quite A Bit Because Of The Folklore Of The Ghost Lady In Red

Being An Asian, Seeing This At The End Of The Hallway When The Elevator Doors Open Scared Me Quite A Bit Because Of The Folklore Of The Ghost Lady In Red

moreice45 Report

#53

Checked My Cameras And This Blanket Almost Gave Me A Heart Attack

Checked My Cameras And This Blanket Almost Gave Me A Heart Attack

dirtbagdano Report

#54

Almost Had A Heart Attack When Turning The Lights On In This Abandoned Storage Room

Almost Had A Heart Attack When Turning The Lights On In This Abandoned Storage Room

rightbigtoe Report

#55

I Have A Fake Alligator Head In My Yard And Today While Taking My Dog Out It Scared Me

I Have A Fake Alligator Head In My Yard And Today While Taking My Dog Out It Scared Me

ZachG03_ Report

#56

This Poster Of “Mr. Rodgers” At Work Gave Me A Heart Attack

This Poster Of "Mr. Rodgers" At Work Gave Me A Heart Attack

Garruk82 Report

#57

This Mannequin Head Obscured Behind An Old Window Startled Me As I Walked By

This Mannequin Head Obscured Behind An Old Window Startled Me As I Walked By

RigorMorris23 Report

#58

Brushing My Teeth At The Sink, Almost Had A Heart Attack With This Reflection

Brushing My Teeth At The Sink, Almost Had A Heart Attack With This Reflection

tap_water_wolf Report

Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
. . . why is there a bottle of Mississippi Mud (beer) in the bathroom?

#59

This Little Guy Scared The Heck Out Of Me

This Little Guy Scared The Heck Out Of Me

vespasia Report

#60

Scared The Heck Out Of Me When I've Seen It The First Time

Scared The Heck Out Of Me When I've Seen It The First Time

Arbel Report

#61

I Was Waiting For An Exam And This Box Scared The Hell Out Of Me

I Was Waiting For An Exam And This Box Scared The Hell Out Of Me

catfromjacksonville Report

#62

Damn, Nearly Had A Heart Attack When I Picked Up This Bottle Of Ortho And Saw This On It

Damn, Nearly Had A Heart Attack When I Picked Up This Bottle Of Ortho And Saw This On It

The bottle was on a shelf in my basement with the front (the side with this sticker on it) facing the wall. I picked up the bottle and started walking back upstairs with it and noticed the spider in my peripheral vision. Literally dropped the bottle and went into "DESTROY IT WITH FIRE!" mode until I realized it was just part of the image on the sticker.

Ubergoober166 Report

#63

Nearly Had A Heart Attack

Nearly Had A Heart Attack

blackriverfox Report

#64

For Halloween I Had An Inflatable Cat On My Roof. Last Night It Was Very Windy. This Is What Greeted Me When I Opened The Door This Morning

For Halloween I Had An Inflatable Cat On My Roof. Last Night It Was Very Windy. This Is What Greeted Me When I Opened The Door This Morning
Almost had a heart attack.

Almost had a heart attack.

bubonis Report

#65

I Went To Pull Into The Customer's Car And Almost Had A Heart Attack

I Went To Pull Into The Customer's Car And Almost Had A Heart Attack

gilchewbaca Report

#66

I Think My Wife Is Trying To Give Me Heart Attacks

I Think My Wife Is Trying To Give Me Heart Attacks

fukinawful Report

#67

Just Had A Heart Attack At Home Alone (My Wife's Roman Reigns Pillow Case)

Just Had A Heart Attack At Home Alone (My Wife's Roman Reigns Pillow Case)

Notgoodatinternetguy Report

Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
The Tribal Chief demands respect, and your bed.

1
#68

Playing Hide And Seek With My Little One And My Heart Drops To My Stomach For A Second

Playing Hide And Seek With My Little One And My Heart Drops To My Stomach For A Second

zzaman Report

#69

I Left My Boot By My Truck Door And Startled Myself

I Left My Boot By My

rattlethebones Report

#70

Our S'mores Sticks Were Shoved In Our Pantry After Being Used. They Gave Me A Heart Attack When I Came Into The Kitchen In The Middle Of The Night

Our S'mores Sticks Were Shoved In Our Pantry After Being Used. They Gave Me A Heart Attack When I Came Into The Kitchen In The Middle Of The Night

Buttareviailconto Report

#71

Forgot That I Had Put The Halloween Decorations In The Crawlspace Until After I Had A Heart Attack

Forgot That I Had Put The Halloween Decorations In The Crawlspace Until After I Had A Heart Attack

Doc-in-a-box Report

#72

The Discarded Grill Cover In The Backyard Scared The Life Out Of Me

The Discarded Grill Cover In The Backyard Scared The Life Out Of Me