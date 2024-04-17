103 Times Mechanics Were Left Speechless By What Just Rolled Into Their Shop (Best Of All Time)
Frequent readers know that we love to cover the “Just Rolled into the Shop” online group where mechanics share the nonsense folks bring them. So we’ve gathered the best (or worst) examples of cars and other vehicles that might need an exorcism before a mechanic can make any real headway.
So get comfortable as you scroll through, perhaps don’t ignore that check engine light and be sure to upvote your favorite ones. If you have any similar stories of automotive nonsense, feel free to share it in the comments section below.
Customer Came In Saying There Was A Kitten In The Dashboard. One Of The Lube Techs Called Dibs. Meet Dash
This Stray Hung Out In The Yard Over The Weekend Then Rolled In My Bay. Now He’s Mine
Just Saved This Lil Guy. I Had To Remove The Front End Of The Vehicle To Do It, But He Is Now Free And Alive And Well
Having a car is a mix of joy and terror. The freedom of driving anywhere anytime, except until a certain sound goes off and you start doing mental calculations on just how much it might cost. Some of these lights that might show up on your dashboard and you wonder just how long the vehicle will stumble on.
Add on top the fact that many mechanics are perhaps not the most honest individuals, and it’s easier to understand why so many people end up driving cars that hardly function properly. One survey found that the majority of Americans are not actually happy with their car service provider, as they feel like issues are overdiagnosed and fixes end up being overcharged.
Someone Came With A Car And This Was In The Trunk. He Said We Can Keep Everything From Inside The Car. I'm Definitely Keeping It
Thank you for giving this sweet kitty a furrever home.
This Was On A Car That Came In Today
Stayed A Little Longer At The Shop To Save This Little Guy From Someone’s Engine Bay
The vast majority of mechanics are not liars. Car owners tend to underestimate just how badly their vehicle is doing. Or perhaps they drive a less commonly found, imported car, which means that any replacement pieces are more expensive then one might think. The real issue, ultimately, is that many drivers simply do not know the first thing about their vehicle and end up being taken advantage of.
The Eyes After A 30 Mile Trip
This cat has seen some things that no cat should ever see.
Customer: "Let Me Know When You Are About To Pull My Truck In So I Can Get My Raccoon" And He Sat In The Lobby With A Raccoon Until His Truck Was Done
Customer Is Going Through A Nasty Divorce, Wanted Us To Have A Look Around After She Saw Her Husband Following Her Around Town
I hope they attached it to the husbands car so he thinks she's tailing him. What an absolute arsè wipe.
I Dont Condone Stealing... But Man I Want To
How American
Hell Hath No Fury
THe penis on the hood really make this picture complete.
It's A Bit Cold Out This Morning
The Odds Of A Single 4 Leaf Clover Rooting Into A Fender Line
When A Car Sits On The Lot Too Long
Any Suggestions?
He's got a death grip on the wiring and he's trying to climb deeper.
Customer Said Her Husband Patched The Tire But It Keeps Leaking Air
Some people should lose their licences for being stupid.
Customer Has Been Coming Since 200k Miles, Said He'd Get To 1 Million. I've Been Waiting For That Day For Years, Today He Casually Rolled Up And Asked To Plug His Tire, Needless To Say Best Tire Plug Ever
The odometer on the 954cc versions of Honda's FireBlade stops at 99,999 miles. I had a courier colleague who owned one and had real trouble scheduling servicing past the 100,000 mile mark.
"Well, I'm Not Sure How To Say This, But It Looks Like Your Engine Bay Has Been Overtaken By Gay Mice"
I Got $10 Off My Oil Change Because I "Fulfilled The Destiny" Of The Tech Who Had To Report My Mileage
Customer States Abs/Esc And Front Radar Lights On…
I wonder how long Mama and babies played possum in the engine? That car had to have been sitting still for quite some time.
Found A Friend
16 Years Of Writing Service And It Finally Happened. Gloves In A Glovebox
The Car Sounds Like A Cartoon
Just Crawled Out From Under A Broken Lift
Well... Almost Pissed My Pants... Caught Off Guard
My Brother Is An Advisor At A Honda Dealer. Just Texted Me This…
Got To Work On The Wienermobile Today
Customer Failed To Mention The Fact That His Dog Was In The Vehicle, Scared The Hell Outta Me
Customer Said All 4 Of Them Were Uninjured But We Can’t Say The Same About The Car
Wow. I hope they got over their fright soon after this happened.
This Is Not What I Was Expecting When The Customer Said “The Tire Exploded And There Are Wires Showing”
My Husband Called Shortly Into His Half Hour Drive Home To Say The Tire “Felt A Little Off”
Pulled This Guy From A Camry
I Work At A Rental Company And The Police Brought This Back
C/S The Solar Panel Isn’t Working/Won’t Charge Batteries
C/S Vehicle Doesn’t Stay Running
Customer Refused All 4 Tires On A Rainy Day, She Also Had To Sign A Waiver Before Releasing The Car
How is this even legal? In the UK she would not be allowed to take the car out.
Shop Dog? How About A Shop Chicken?
I Am Pretty Sure I'm Younger Than The Tire
Accerlator Gets Stuck To Floor. Pull On String To Unstick
Customer Says "Don't Worry, It's Friendly"
This Made Me Laugh Way More Than It Should Have
Private Security Tahoe With 1” Bulletproof Glass. The Rest Of The Vehicle Is Just As Heavily Armored
Self Aware Prius Owner
Cam In For An Appraisal To Trade In And Get The Mirror Cap Replaced. Hand Painted A Pterodactyl
Cars Like These Always Make Saturdays Great
Surprised It Didn’t Explode Into The Shop
This "Time Machine" Just Rolled In. 9 Thousand Miles, And The Plate Expired In 1983
So rare to see one intact. I think I've only ever seen one IRL. Hella rare cars.
Me Standing Next To A Cat 797
Boss Man Came To Work In His Old American Truck Today. A Rare Sight Here In Scotland
A Girl Who Works At Sonic Just Paid Her 1k Repair Bill With Mostly 1's And 5's. Mad Resolve
Getting Real Tired Of These
I Present The Jellyfish. Dual Axle Trailer, Was Ran Flat For Quite A Distance
How did the driver not know that something was wrong, for "quite a distance?!"
Just Hopped Into The Shop
Third Car We've Had Towed In Within A Week For A No Start After Refueling At A Local Gas Station. This Fuel Sample Is About 96% Water
Fraud! I hope they were arrested, and sued for damages as well.
When You're Towing A Car Behind Your Rv, Remember To Put It In Neutral
Tech States “I’m Not Getting In That Car, You Can’t Make Me”
Customer States Replace Drivers Rear Seat Belt Buckle, Technician States Go F**k Yourself
My New Carpeting
Rolled In Because It Wouldn't Start. C/S Car Has Been Sitting Up For "A Little While," Has A Newspaper From The Cold War In The Trunk
C/S Thanks For Understanding, Nerds
When A Carpenter Does His Own Repairs…
Kachow
When you step wrong off a curb, and your ankle buckles...
First Time Seeing Hello Kitty Exhaust Tips
I Swear These Customers Do This On Purpose
We Share The Road With These People
There's A Battery Terminal In There Somewhere
Gotta Love Florida 🙄
Work Never Fails To Disappoint
Customer Dropped Off For Oil Change. Neglected To Mention This
That's one way to stop people from stealing your car.
Who's The New Guy?
Car Was In A Flood And Customer Asked If It Was Okay, The Dash Answered For Me
Found This On The Underside Of A Woman’s Car Today… Needless To Say She’s A Little Freaked Out. Rechargeable With 4g Sim Card In It
Technically A Carryout Since It Isn't Rolling Anywhere
Did 2 tires try to become one or did one tire have a tumor?
Be A Mechanic They Said
I actually want to throw up. How do people think this is acceptable? At least clean it out when bringing it to the garage. 🤮
Im Scared
Oh yeah that's a common one here in the USA. You just need to reload your gun and it goes away.