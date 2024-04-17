ADVERTISEMENT

Frequent readers know that we love to cover the “Just Rolled into the Shop” online group where mechanics share the nonsense folks bring them. So we’ve gathered the best (or worst) examples of cars and other vehicles that might need an exorcism before a mechanic can make any real headway. 

So get comfortable as you scroll through, perhaps don’t ignore that check engine light and be sure to upvote your favorite ones. If you have any similar stories of automotive nonsense, feel free to share it in the comments section below. 

Customer Came In Saying There Was A Kitten In The Dashboard. One Of The Lube Techs Called Dibs. Meet Dash

Customer Came In Saying There Was A Kitten In The Dashboard. One Of The Lube Techs Called Dibs. Meet Dash

This Stray Hung Out In The Yard Over The Weekend Then Rolled In My Bay. Now He’s Mine

This Stray Hung Out In The Yard Over The Weekend Then Rolled In My Bay. Now He's Mine

Just Saved This Lil Guy. I Had To Remove The Front End Of The Vehicle To Do It, But He Is Now Free And Alive And Well

Just Saved This Lil Guy. I Had To Remove The Front End Of The Vehicle To Do It, But He Is Now Free And Alive And Well

Having a car is a mix of joy and terror. The freedom of driving anywhere anytime, except until a certain sound goes off and you start doing mental calculations on just how much it might cost. Some of these lights that might show up on your dashboard and you wonder just how long the vehicle will stumble on.

Add on top the fact that many mechanics are perhaps not the most honest individuals, and it’s easier to understand why so many people end up driving cars that hardly function properly. One survey found that the majority of Americans are not actually happy with their car service provider, as they feel like issues are overdiagnosed and fixes end up being overcharged. 
Someone Came With A Car And This Was In The Trunk. He Said We Can Keep Everything From Inside The Car. I'm Definitely Keeping It

Someone Came With A Car And This Was In The Trunk. He Said We Can Keep Everything From Inside The Car. I'm Definitely Keeping It

This Was On A Car That Came In Today

This Was On A Car That Came In Today

Stayed A Little Longer At The Shop To Save This Little Guy From Someone’s Engine Bay

Stayed A Little Longer At The Shop To Save This Little Guy From Someone's Engine Bay

The vast majority of mechanics are not liars. Car owners tend to underestimate just how badly their vehicle is doing. Or perhaps they drive a less commonly found, imported car, which means that any replacement pieces are more expensive then one might think. The real issue, ultimately, is that many drivers simply do not know the first thing about their vehicle and end up being taken advantage of. 
The Eyes After A 30 Mile Trip

The Eyes After A 30 Mile Trip

Customer: "Let Me Know When You Are About To Pull My Truck In So I Can Get My Raccoon" And He Sat In The Lobby With A Raccoon Until His Truck Was Done

Customer: "Let Me Know When You Are About To Pull My Truck In So I Can Get My Raccoon" And He Sat In The Lobby With A Raccoon Until His Truck Was Done

Customer Is Going Through A Nasty Divorce, Wanted Us To Have A Look Around After She Saw Her Husband Following Her Around Town

Customer Is Going Through A Nasty Divorce, Wanted Us To Have A Look Around After She Saw Her Husband Following Her Around Town

clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope they attached it to the husbands car so he thinks she's tailing him. What an absolute arsè wipe.

I Dont Condone Stealing... But Man I Want To

I Dont Condone Stealing... But Man I Want To

How American

How American

Hell Hath No Fury

Hell Hath No Fury

It's A Bit Cold Out This Morning

It's A Bit Cold Out This Morning

The Odds Of A Single 4 Leaf Clover Rooting Into A Fender Line

The Odds Of A Single 4 Leaf Clover Rooting Into A Fender Line

When A Car Sits On The Lot Too Long

When A Car Sits On The Lot Too Long

Any Suggestions?

Any Suggestions?

He's got a death grip on the wiring and he's trying to climb deeper.

Customer Said Her Husband Patched The Tire But It Keeps Leaking Air

Customer Said Her Husband Patched The Tire But It Keeps Leaking Air

Customer Has Been Coming Since 200k Miles, Said He'd Get To 1 Million. I've Been Waiting For That Day For Years, Today He Casually Rolled Up And Asked To Plug His Tire, Needless To Say Best Tire Plug Ever

Customer Has Been Coming Since 200k Miles, Said He'd Get To 1 Million. I've Been Waiting For That Day For Years, Today He Casually Rolled Up And Asked To Plug His Tire, Needless To Say Best Tire Plug Ever

matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
10 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The odometer on the 954cc versions of Honda's FireBlade stops at 99,999 miles. I had a courier colleague who owned one and had real trouble scheduling servicing past the 100,000 mile mark.

"Well, I'm Not Sure How To Say This, But It Looks Like Your Engine Bay Has Been Overtaken By Gay Mice"

"Well, I'm Not Sure How To Say This, But It Looks Like Your Engine Bay Has Been Overtaken By Gay Mice"

I Got $10 Off My Oil Change Because I "Fulfilled The Destiny" Of The Tech Who Had To Report My Mileage

I Got $10 Off My Oil Change Because I "Fulfilled The Destiny" Of The Tech Who Had To Report My Mileage

Customer States Abs/Esc And Front Radar Lights On…

Customer States Abs/Esc And Front Radar Lights On…

catherrera15 avatar
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how long Mama and babies played possum in the engine? That car had to have been sitting still for quite some time.

Found A Friend

Found A Friend

16 Years Of Writing Service And It Finally Happened. Gloves In A Glovebox

16 Years Of Writing Service And It Finally Happened. Gloves In A Glovebox

The Car Sounds Like A Cartoon

The Car Sounds Like A Cartoon

Just Crawled Out From Under A Broken Lift

Just Crawled Out From Under A Broken Lift

Well... Almost Pissed My Pants... Caught Off Guard

Well... Almost Pissed My Pants... Caught Off Guard

My Brother Is An Advisor At A Honda Dealer. Just Texted Me This…

My Brother Is An Advisor At A Honda Dealer. Just Texted Me This…

Got To Work On The Wienermobile Today

Got To Work On The Wienermobile Today

Customer Failed To Mention The Fact That His Dog Was In The Vehicle, Scared The Hell Outta Me

Customer Failed To Mention The Fact That His Dog Was In The Vehicle, Scared The Hell Outta Me

Customer Said All 4 Of Them Were Uninjured But We Can’t Say The Same About The Car

Customer Said All 4 Of Them Were Uninjured But We Can't Say The Same About The Car

catherrera15 avatar
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. I hope they got over their fright soon after this happened.

This Is Not What I Was Expecting When The Customer Said “The Tire Exploded And There Are Wires Showing”

This Is Not What I Was Expecting When The Customer Said "The Tire Exploded And There Are Wires Showing"

My Husband Called Shortly Into His Half Hour Drive Home To Say The Tire “Felt A Little Off”

My Husband Called Shortly Into His Half Hour Drive Home To Say The Tire "Felt A Little Off"

Pulled This Guy From A Camry

Pulled This Guy From A Camry

I Work At A Rental Company And The Police Brought This Back

I Work At A Rental Company And The Police Brought This Back

C/S The Solar Panel Isn’t Working/Won’t Charge Batteries

C/S The Solar Panel Isn't Working/Won't Charge Batteries

C/S Vehicle Doesn’t Stay Running

C/S Vehicle Doesn't Stay Running

Customer Refused All 4 Tires On A Rainy Day, She Also Had To Sign A Waiver Before Releasing The Car

Customer Refused All 4 Tires On A Rainy Day, She Also Had To Sign A Waiver Before Releasing The Car

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this even legal? In the UK she would not be allowed to take the car out.

Shop Dog? How About A Shop Chicken?

Shop Dog? How About A Shop Chicken?

I Am Pretty Sure I'm Younger Than The Tire

I Am Pretty Sure I'm Younger Than The Tire

Accerlator Gets Stuck To Floor. Pull On String To Unstick

Accerlator Gets Stuck To Floor. Pull On String To Unstick

Customer Says "Don't Worry, It's Friendly"

Customer Says "Don't Worry, It's Friendly"

This Made Me Laugh Way More Than It Should Have

This Made Me Laugh Way More Than It Should Have

Private Security Tahoe With 1” Bulletproof Glass. The Rest Of The Vehicle Is Just As Heavily Armored

Private Security Tahoe With 1" Bulletproof Glass. The Rest Of The Vehicle Is Just As Heavily Armored

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
7 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I bet the owner is a 100% honest person with a 100% legitimate business ;)

Self Aware Prius Owner

Self Aware Prius Owner

Cam In For An Appraisal To Trade In And Get The Mirror Cap Replaced. Hand Painted A Pterodactyl

Cam In For An Appraisal To Trade In And Get The Mirror Cap Replaced. Hand Painted A Pterodactyl

Cars Like These Always Make Saturdays Great

Cars Like These Always Make Saturdays Great

Surprised It Didn’t Explode Into The Shop

Surprised It Didn't Explode Into The Shop

This "Time Machine" Just Rolled In. 9 Thousand Miles, And The Plate Expired In 1983

This "Time Machine" Just Rolled In. 9 Thousand Miles, And The Plate Expired In 1983

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So rare to see one intact. I think I've only ever seen one IRL. Hella rare cars.

Me Standing Next To A Cat 797

Me Standing Next To A Cat 797

Boss Man Came To Work In His Old American Truck Today. A Rare Sight Here In Scotland

Boss Man Came To Work In His Old American Truck Today. A Rare Sight Here In Scotland

A Girl Who Works At Sonic Just Paid Her 1k Repair Bill With Mostly 1's And 5's. Mad Resolve

A Girl Who Works At Sonic Just Paid Her 1k Repair Bill With Mostly 1's And 5's. Mad Resolve

Getting Real Tired Of These

Getting Real Tired Of These

I Present The Jellyfish. Dual Axle Trailer, Was Ran Flat For Quite A Distance

I Present The Jellyfish. Dual Axle Trailer, Was Ran Flat For Quite A Distance

catherrera15 avatar
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did the driver not know that something was wrong, for "quite a distance?!"

Just Hopped Into The Shop

Just Hopped Into The Shop

Third Car We've Had Towed In Within A Week For A No Start After Refueling At A Local Gas Station. This Fuel Sample Is About 96% Water

Third Car We've Had Towed In Within A Week For A No Start After Refueling At A Local Gas Station. This Fuel Sample Is About 96% Water

catherrera15 avatar
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fraud! I hope they were arrested, and sued for damages as well.

When You're Towing A Car Behind Your Rv, Remember To Put It In Neutral

When You're Towing A Car Behind Your Rv, Remember To Put It In Neutral

Tech States “I’m Not Getting In That Car, You Can’t Make Me”

Tech States "I'm Not Getting In That Car, You Can't Make Me"

Customer States Replace Drivers Rear Seat Belt Buckle, Technician States Go F**k Yourself

Customer States Replace Drivers Rear Seat Belt Buckle, Technician States Go F**k Yourself

My New Carpeting

My New Carpeting

Rolled In Because It Wouldn't Start. C/S Car Has Been Sitting Up For "A Little While," Has A Newspaper From The Cold War In The Trunk

Rolled In Because It Wouldn't Start. C

C/S Thanks For Understanding, Nerds

C/S Thanks For Understanding, Nerds

martingibbs734 avatar
martin734
martin734
Community Member
7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know that sound. It is usually caused by a warped brake disc.

When A Carpenter Does His Own Repairs…

When A Carpenter Does His Own Repairs…

Kachow

Kachow

First Time Seeing Hello Kitty Exhaust Tips

First Time Seeing Hello Kitty Exhaust Tips

I Swear These Customers Do This On Purpose

I Swear These Customers Do This On Purpose

We Share The Road With These People

We Share The Road With These People

There's A Battery Terminal In There Somewhere

There's A Battery Terminal In There Somewhere

Gotta Love Florida 🙄

Gotta Love Florida 🙄

Work Never Fails To Disappoint

Work Never Fails To Disappoint

blue1steven avatar
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, I didn't even know window locks were a thing.

Customer Dropped Off For Oil Change. Neglected To Mention This

Customer Dropped Off For Oil Change. Neglected To Mention This

Who's The New Guy?

Who's The New Guy?

Car Was In A Flood And Customer Asked If It Was Okay, The Dash Answered For Me

Car Was In A Flood And Customer Asked If It Was Okay, The Dash Answered For Me

Found This On The Underside Of A Woman’s Car Today… Needless To Say She’s A Little Freaked Out. Rechargeable With 4g Sim Card In It

Found This On The Underside Of A Woman’s Car Today… Needless To Say She’s A Little Freaked Out. Rechargeable With 4g Sim Card In It

Technically A Carryout Since It Isn't Rolling Anywhere

Technically A Carryout Since It Isn't Rolling Anywhere

jenwil avatar
Snazzy Smurf
Snazzy Smurf
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did 2 tires try to become one or did one tire have a tumor?

Be A Mechanic They Said

Be A Mechanic They Said

lasagne_of_death avatar
lasagne of death
lasagne of death
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually want to throw up. How do people think this is acceptable? At least clean it out when bringing it to the garage. 🤮

Im Scared

Im Scared

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah that's a common one here in the USA. You just need to reload your gun and it goes away.

Had This Brand New Escape Show Up.. Owners Were Towing It Behind Their Motor Home And Guess The Parking Brake Locked Up. Took Them A Few Miles To Realize What That Terrible Noise Was 😂

Had This Brand New Escape Show Up.. Owners Were Towing It Behind Their Motor Home And Guess The Parking Brake Locked Up. Took Them A Few Miles To Realize What That Terrible Noise Was 😂

Well, On The Plus Side, Your Alignment Is Bang On!

Well, On The Plus Side, Your Alignment Is Bang On!

That's A First For Me, Loaded With An Extra Mag Next To It. These People Shouldn't Be Allowed To Own Guns

That's A First For Me, Loaded With An Extra Mag Next To It. These People Shouldn't Be Allowed To Own Guns

