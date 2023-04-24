The “ just rolled into the shop ” online group documents the silliness that mechanics sometimes have to deal with. Preventative maintenance is not often in the vocabulary of most car owners, so the vehicles they encounter can range from “How does it even drive?” to “We need a priest, not a mechanic.” So upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own stories below.

While it’s not for everyone, driving can be a blast, with your favorite tunes on the stereo, the sensation of speed and freedom. Then that dreaded shift, as something begins to whine or crunch. Like an unhappy patient, a car finds its way to communicate that it absolutely is in need of some repair. And most car owners might already be feeling that secondhand dread of popping the hood and seeing just how bad it is.

#1 C/S Thanks For Understanding, Nerds

#2 I've Been Maintaining This Thing From Around 150k Miles. Definitely The Highest Mileage Customer I Have

#3 Customer Wanted To Use This As Balance Beads So He Doesn'thave To Pay For A Balance. Says They Did It All The Time Where He Worked In Oklahoma

As a time-honored profession, the role of the mechanic goes back multiple decades. So far back even, that some of the US regulations about the job actually still use terminology like “any person who repairs or services a motor vehicle for payment or bartering,” as if you can just drive up to your local shop with a trunk full of lemons and hope for the best. Paradoxically, as cars have gotten more complex, the role has become more specialized and rare. In the early 20th century, filling stations, what we would now call gas stations, also used to offer a mechanic service. While per capita, there were fewer cars, the vehicles actually on the road were significantly simpler. Over time, the cost of keeping mechanics around rose, and, furthermore, having a section for groceries was just better for the bottom line.

#4 Customer States : Heard A Loud Noise And Lost All Gears

#5 Had To Pull The Rear Seats Out Of A 2012 F250 For Some Bodywork, And Found A Second Gen iPhone Solidly Wedged Behind It! Wonder How Long It's Been There

#6 Whoever Did This Alignment Pls Let Me Buy U A Drink

Nevertheless, this abundance of mechanical skill did benefit the US during the Second World War. American troops who had some experience working with internal combustion engines were able to keep Sherman tanks and various utility vehicles maintained and operational in the field. This is in contrast to the German army, which still maintained over a million horses in 1945. At least in wartime, one had an excuse for why what they “just rolled into the shop” with was completely messed up.

#7 So How's Your Morning Going?

#8 Head Gaskets On Audi A7 Tfsi. I’m Regretting Not Just Pulling The Engine

#9 I've Never Seen A Car That Failed A Home Inspection Before

When it comes to cars as a consumer conveyance, most people know about Henry Ford, the Model T, and early assembly lines. But it’s vital to remember that these cars were entering a world designed for horses and pedestrians. It would be a while until real car infrastructure was set up. For example, the first traffic light went up in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1914. As one can imagine, before that, you would simply enter an intersection and hope for the best.

#10 In For An Oil Change Because Our Local Valvoline “Couldn’t Get The Drain Plug Out”

#11 UPS Mechanics Are Gonna Be Very Upset When They Find Out 30 Trucks Had Their Catalytic Converters Cut Off During The Weekend

#12 So My Pads Have How Much Life Left? Uh… Yes

Only a decade later, in 1925, were the first turn signals implemented. While most of us might think of the late 80s as the golden age of driving, the pre-war world also seemed like a perfect place for the car enthusiast. Drivers of the time seemed unrestricted by rules, lights, and even the need to indicate when and where they might turn. It almost sounds like the streets of the time were similar to a game of Mario Kart.

#13 The Insurance Companies Love This Maneuver

#14 Can’t Believe They Haven’t Been Forced To Do A Total Recall

#15 Yes I’m The Tech Who Didn’t Take The Seltzer

Of course, the cars of the time had few conveniences. Air conditioning would only show up in 1939 in limited quantities and cruise control only came about in 1948. What may shock you is that cruise control was invented by a blind man named Ralph Teetor. Despite his affliction, he managed to receive a Master’s Degree in Engineering and, among other things, invented a powered lawn mower.

#16 Found 2 Cupcakes Under The Splash Shield Of A ‘21 Toyota Rav4…. So Many Questions

#17 You Had One Job

#18 3rd One We Have Had This Happen Too!

Of course, all these invasions also mean that mechanics need to have more and more advanced knowledge of how to actually fix things. Despite that, industry standards are still to design cars that will last a long time. The predicted “life” of a car built in 2020 is supposed to be around 16 years. Unfortunately, these predictions don’t cover the potential number of owners, but analysts do think this should equal roughly 2 million km, which equals about 444 oil changes if the owners take good care of it. If you want to see more cars where that probably didn't happen, click here and here.

#19 Coolant Light Is Still On After Customer Topped It Up

#20 I Assure You Audi, The Ignition Is Indeed On

#21 Someone Please Explain Why A Person Would Do Such A Thing?

#22 These Honesty Tests Are Getting Out Of Hand

#23 It's Going To Be A Good Day

#24 The Trailer Breaker Was Burnt, So I Traced The Wires And Found This. Which One Would You Assume Is The Positive Wire?

#25 Undercoated Wrench Found Welded Into In A Fully Boxed Section Of A New Frame For A T1 Escalade... Someone Got Fired At The Start Of A Shift

#26 Kachow

#27 Hell Hath No Fury

#28 Just Rolled In: My New Tool Box After 5 Years Of Window Shopping. Feels Good When You Do It By Yourself. Cheers!

#29 Just Alabama Things You Find In Tires…

#30 It’s Raining For The First Time In A While In Los Angeles. This Is The Trash Can Outside Autozone

#31 I'm Done With Monday Already

#32 I’ve Become The Very Person I Swore To Destroy

#33 Guess This Could Have Gone Bad

#34 Anti-Corrosion Protection Of The Car Body. This Is My Job

#35 When A Carpenter Does His Own Repairs…

#36 Customer Came Back After We Did An Oil Change On A Subaru, Stating It Had Problems, New Guy Drained The Transmission

#37 Local Shop - 40+ Year Old Phones And All

#38 It's A Bit Cold Out This Morning

#39 How Often Do You See A Manual Transmission 2010 Camry? It Certainly Caught Me Off Guard

#40 Gas Quality Around Michigan

#41 Working On The Sales Side Of The House Gets You Emails Like This

#42 I'm Not A Mechanic. What Did The Technician Do To My Car, And Did They Buy It Dinner First?

#43 My Shop Calls Me The Doodler... Already Have Some Active On The Roads. Be Warned Lol

#44 Ordered Lkq Glass Panels For The Roof. Instead Of Removing The Panels And Shipping Them They Just Cut The Whole Roof Off And Sent It

#45 Any Other Lucky Fellas Get The Privilege Of Taking A Quick Look At Their Families Cars When They’re Home For The Holidays? Anyways, I’ve Drained About 10 Quarts Out Of My Sister’s 06 Honda Crv…

#46 Happy Friday The 13th. Air Hammer Set Off All The Side Curtain Airbags

#47 My Dad Spent Several Weeks Changing The Clutch On His 2003 Mini Cooper S Jcw. He Doesn't Trust The Dealer To Do It Properly. This Is What The Bell Housing Looked Like Before It Went Back On

#48 Shop Dog? How About A Shop Chicken?

#49 Cylinder Head Repair, Most Steps

#50 Reminder: You Share A Road With These People

#51 Found A Tracking Device In A Customers Car…

#53 Just Got My Christmas Present

#54 Operator Said, We Do This In India All The Time

#55 Been In The Parts And Service Business For 30 Years, Wish I Had All The Pictures Saved I Have Taken. Here’s My First Post

#56 This Is What Happens When You Lend Your Manual Transmission Car To A Friend Who “Knows How To Drive Stick”

#57 This Might Just The The Absolute Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Seen, And I’ve Worked At A Collision Shop For 15 Years…

#58 C/S No Heat... This May Be The Worst I've Seen

#59 In For A Key Cut And Program. Bet I Know Where The Lost One Is

#60 Unsure Why My Customer Spray Foamed Their Vehicle

#61 Samurai Disc

#62 For All Of Those Struggling With Reaching Wheel Torque, Have You Tried A Longer Pipe? 650 Ft Lbs Doesn't Come Easy For Me 😅

#63 This Is My Kind Of Customer

#64 Customer Says He Wants His Exhaust Up The Side

#66 Price Jump

#67 The Worst Decal I’ve Ever Installed. For So Many Reasons

#68 If Anyone Is Curious, A 21 Hemi Will Last 32,682 Miles If You Don’t Change The Oil On It

#69 Shamoan

#70 I Snuck Onto Our Parts Department's Computer. The Background Stays

#71 C/S They're On Probation And They Took His Gun

#72 Customer States Replace Drivers Rear Seat Belt Buckle, Technician States Go F**k Yourself

#73 Rear Tires Kept Locking Up Trying To Get It In The Shop

#74 F**k You I Win

#75 Didn’t Want To Wait For A Tow So Had His Buddy Drag It To Us 4 Miles

#76 C/S They Changed The Head Gasket Themselves. 100km Later This Is The Coolant. Customer Is Me

#77 Don’t Try To Inflate Your Spare To 100psi

#78 Department Of Agriculture Came In For An Annual Inspection.... Now Why Do They Need This Much Fire Power??

#79 One Car. Four Different Brands Of Tire

#80 Truck Driver Bringing In Our New Volvo Stock Struck A Bridge On His Way In

#81 Welp, I'm Done With Tuesday

#82 Lets Go!!!