While it’s not for everyone, driving can be a blast, with your favorite tunes on the stereo, the sensation of speed and freedom. Then that dreaded shift, as something begins to whine or crunch. Like an unhappy patient, a car finds its way to communicate that it absolutely is in need of some repair. And most car owners might already be feeling that secondhand dread of popping the hood and seeing just how bad it is.

The “just rolled into the shop” online group documents the silliness that mechanics sometimes have to deal with. Preventative maintenance is not often in the vocabulary of most car owners, so the vehicles they encounter can range from “How does it even drive?” to “We need a priest, not a mechanic.” So upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your own stories below. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

C/S Thanks For Understanding, Nerds

C/S Thanks For Understanding, Nerds

ArtisanGerard Report

6points
POST
#2

I've Been Maintaining This Thing From Around 150k Miles. Definitely The Highest Mileage Customer I Have

I've Been Maintaining This Thing From Around 150k Miles. Definitely The Highest Mileage Customer I Have

Br0keGee Report

6points
POST
#3

Customer Wanted To Use This As Balance Beads So He Doesn'thave To Pay For A Balance. Says They Did It All The Time Where He Worked In Oklahoma

Customer Wanted To Use This As Balance Beads So He Doesn'thave To Pay For A Balance. Says They Did It All The Time Where He Worked In Oklahoma

Screen_Brave Report

5points
POST

As a time-honored profession, the role of the mechanic goes back multiple decades. So far back even, that some of the US regulations about the job actually still use terminology like “any person who repairs or services a motor vehicle for payment or bartering,” as if you can just drive up to your local shop with a trunk full of lemons and hope for the best. 

Paradoxically, as cars have gotten more complex, the role has become more specialized and rare. In the early 20th century, filling stations, what we would now call gas stations, also used to offer a mechanic service. While per capita, there were fewer cars, the vehicles actually on the road were significantly simpler. Over time, the cost of keeping mechanics around rose, and, furthermore, having a section for groceries was just better for the bottom line. 
#4

Customer States : Heard A Loud Noise And Lost All Gears

Customer States : Heard A Loud Noise And Lost All Gears

Ageniminsempiternum Report

5points
POST
#5

Had To Pull The Rear Seats Out Of A 2012 F250 For Some Bodywork, And Found A Second Gen iPhone Solidly Wedged Behind It! Wonder How Long It's Been There

Had To Pull The Rear Seats Out Of A 2012 F250 For Some Bodywork, And Found A Second Gen iPhone Solidly Wedged Behind It! Wonder How Long It's Been There

wauna_b5 Report

5points
POST
#6

Whoever Did This Alignment Pls Let Me Buy U A Drink

Whoever Did This Alignment Pls Let Me Buy U A Drink

2DMAX04 Report

5points
POST

Nevertheless, this abundance of mechanical skill did benefit the US during the Second World War. American troops who had some experience working with internal combustion engines were able to keep Sherman tanks and various utility vehicles maintained and operational in the field. This is in contrast to the German army, which still maintained over a million horses in 1945. At least in wartime, one had an excuse for why what they “just rolled into the shop” with was completely messed up.
#7

So How's Your Morning Going?

So How's Your Morning Going?

Twisted_Wrench Report

5points
POST
#8

Head Gaskets On Audi A7 Tfsi. I’m Regretting Not Just Pulling The Engine

Head Gaskets On Audi A7 Tfsi. I’m Regretting Not Just Pulling The Engine

Phlat_Dog Report

5points
POST
#9

I've Never Seen A Car That Failed A Home Inspection Before

I've Never Seen A Car That Failed A Home Inspection Before

waffle911 Report

5points
POST

When it comes to cars as a consumer conveyance, most people know about Henry Ford, the Model T, and early assembly lines. But it’s vital to remember that these cars were entering a world designed for horses and pedestrians. It would be a while until real car infrastructure was set up. For example, the first traffic light went up in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1914. As one can imagine, before that, you would simply enter an intersection and hope for the best.
#10

In For An Oil Change Because Our Local Valvoline “Couldn’t Get The Drain Plug Out”

In For An Oil Change Because Our Local Valvoline “Couldn’t Get The Drain Plug Out”

_lowlife_audio Report

5points
POST
#11

UPS Mechanics Are Gonna Be Very Upset When They Find Out 30 Trucks Had Their Catalytic Converters Cut Off During The Weekend

UPS Mechanics Are Gonna Be Very Upset When They Find Out 30 Trucks Had Their Catalytic Converters Cut Off During The Weekend

slapdaddy83 Report

5points
POST
#12

So My Pads Have How Much Life Left? Uh… Yes

So My Pads Have How Much Life Left? Uh… Yes

crazeejoker810 Report

5points
POST

Only a decade later, in 1925, were the first turn signals implemented. While most of us might think of the late 80s as the golden age of driving, the pre-war world also seemed like a perfect place for the car enthusiast. Drivers of the time seemed unrestricted by rules, lights, and even the need to indicate when and where they might turn. It almost sounds like the streets of the time were similar to a game of Mario Kart.
#13

The Insurance Companies Love This Maneuver

The Insurance Companies Love This Maneuver

gmmech Report

5points
POST
#14

Can’t Believe They Haven’t Been Forced To Do A Total Recall

Can’t Believe They Haven’t Been Forced To Do A Total Recall

roll_hog Report

5points
POST
#15

Yes I’m The Tech Who Didn’t Take The Seltzer

Yes I’m The Tech Who Didn’t Take The Seltzer

dylans_nut Report

5points
POST

Of course, the cars of the time had few conveniences. Air conditioning would only show up in 1939 in limited quantities and cruise control only came about in 1948. What may shock you is that cruise control was invented by a blind man named Ralph Teetor. Despite his affliction, he managed to receive a Master’s Degree in Engineering and, among other things, invented a powered lawn mower.
#16

Found 2 Cupcakes Under The Splash Shield Of A ‘21 Toyota Rav4…. So Many Questions

Found 2 Cupcakes Under The Splash Shield Of A ‘21 Toyota Rav4…. So Many Questions

blueflareeyes Report

5points
POST
#17

You Had One Job

You Had One Job

defastdecurious69 Report

5points
POST
#18

3rd One We Have Had This Happen Too!

3rd One We Have Had This Happen Too!

JW78710 Report

5points
POST

Of course, all these invasions also mean that mechanics need to have more and more advanced knowledge of how to actually fix things. Despite that, industry standards are still to design cars that will last a long time. The predicted “life” of a car built in 2020 is supposed to be around 16 years. Unfortunately, these predictions don’t cover the potential number of owners, but analysts do think this should equal roughly 2 million km, which equals about 444 oil changes if the owners take good care of it. If you want to see more cars where that probably didn't happen, click here and here.

#19

Coolant Light Is Still On After Customer Topped It Up

Coolant Light Is Still On After Customer Topped It Up

Wicked4wesome Report

5points
POST
#20

I Assure You Audi, The Ignition Is Indeed On

I Assure You Audi, The Ignition Is Indeed On

sweet_pandorax Report

5points
POST
#21

Someone Please Explain Why A Person Would Do Such A Thing?

Someone Please Explain Why A Person Would Do Such A Thing?

-DangerAlien- Report

5points
POST
#22

These Honesty Tests Are Getting Out Of Hand

These Honesty Tests Are Getting Out Of Hand

Schwenkedel Report

5points
POST
#23

It's Going To Be A Good Day

It's Going To Be A Good Day

wedgert Report

5points
POST
#24

The Trailer Breaker Was Burnt, So I Traced The Wires And Found This. Which One Would You Assume Is The Positive Wire?

The Trailer Breaker Was Burnt, So I Traced The Wires And Found This. Which One Would You Assume Is The Positive Wire?

Seenji Report

5points
POST
#25

Undercoated Wrench Found Welded Into In A Fully Boxed Section Of A New Frame For A T1 Escalade... Someone Got Fired At The Start Of A Shift

Undercoated Wrench Found Welded Into In A Fully Boxed Section Of A New Frame For A T1 Escalade... Someone Got Fired At The Start Of A Shift

midshipmen89 Report

5points
POST
#26

Kachow

Kachow

Pad43 Report

5points
POST
#27

Hell Hath No Fury

Hell Hath No Fury

NectarRoyal Report

5points
POST
#28

Just Rolled In: My New Tool Box After 5 Years Of Window Shopping. Feels Good When You Do It By Yourself. Cheers!

Just Rolled In: My New Tool Box After 5 Years Of Window Shopping. Feels Good When You Do It By Yourself. Cheers!

OilBurninAudi Report

5points
POST
#29

Just Alabama Things You Find In Tires…

Just Alabama Things You Find In Tires…

BibboTheOriginal Report

5points
POST
#30

It’s Raining For The First Time In A While In Los Angeles. This Is The Trash Can Outside Autozone

It’s Raining For The First Time In A While In Los Angeles. This Is The Trash Can Outside Autozone

ToldYouTrumpSucked Report

5points
POST
#31

I'm Done With Monday Already

I'm Done With Monday Already

GrundleZipper Report

5points
POST
#32

I’ve Become The Very Person I Swore To Destroy

I’ve Become The Very Person I Swore To Destroy

nago7650 Report

5points
POST
#33

Guess This Could Have Gone Bad

Guess This Could Have Gone Bad

FonzyBeer Report

5points
POST
#34

Anti-Corrosion Protection Of The Car Body. This Is My Job

Anti-Corrosion Protection Of The Car Body. This Is My Job

KorbenBabyDallas Report

5points
POST
#35

When A Carpenter Does His Own Repairs…

When A Carpenter Does His Own Repairs…

Odd-Variation941 Report

5points
POST
#36

Customer Came Back After We Did An Oil Change On A Subaru, Stating It Had Problems, New Guy Drained The Transmission

Customer Came Back After We Did An Oil Change On A Subaru, Stating It Had Problems, New Guy Drained The Transmission

LesbianMechanic97 Report

5points
POST
#37

Local Shop - 40+ Year Old Phones And All

Local Shop - 40+ Year Old Phones And All

jeffreyd00 Report

5points
POST
#38

It's A Bit Cold Out This Morning

It's A Bit Cold Out This Morning

Throway1194 Report

4points
POST
#39

How Often Do You See A Manual Transmission 2010 Camry? It Certainly Caught Me Off Guard

How Often Do You See A Manual Transmission 2010 Camry? It Certainly Caught Me Off Guard

HickBarrel Report

4points
POST
#40

Gas Quality Around Michigan

Gas Quality Around Michigan

Moxske64 Report

4points
POST
#41

Working On The Sales Side Of The House Gets You Emails Like This

Working On The Sales Side Of The House Gets You Emails Like This

Saleable_ Report

4points
POST
#42

I'm Not A Mechanic. What Did The Technician Do To My Car, And Did They Buy It Dinner First?

I'm Not A Mechanic. What Did The Technician Do To My Car, And Did They Buy It Dinner First?

cumulus_lupulus Report

4points
POST
#43

My Shop Calls Me The Doodler... Already Have Some Active On The Roads. Be Warned Lol

My Shop Calls Me The Doodler... Already Have Some Active On The Roads. Be Warned Lol

Reset-1 Report

4points
POST
#44

Ordered Lkq Glass Panels For The Roof. Instead Of Removing The Panels And Shipping Them They Just Cut The Whole Roof Off And Sent It

Ordered Lkq Glass Panels For The Roof. Instead Of Removing The Panels And Shipping Them They Just Cut The Whole Roof Off And Sent It

dginther32 Report

4points
POST
#45

Any Other Lucky Fellas Get The Privilege Of Taking A Quick Look At Their Families Cars When They’re Home For The Holidays? Anyways, I’ve Drained About 10 Quarts Out Of My Sister’s 06 Honda Crv…

Any Other Lucky Fellas Get The Privilege Of Taking A Quick Look At Their Families Cars When They’re Home For The Holidays? Anyways, I’ve Drained About 10 Quarts Out Of My Sister’s 06 Honda Crv…

no_yup Report

4points
POST
#46

Happy Friday The 13th. Air Hammer Set Off All The Side Curtain Airbags

Happy Friday The 13th. Air Hammer Set Off All The Side Curtain Airbags

cutler_argh Report

4points
POST
#47

My Dad Spent Several Weeks Changing The Clutch On His 2003 Mini Cooper S Jcw. He Doesn't Trust The Dealer To Do It Properly. This Is What The Bell Housing Looked Like Before It Went Back On

My Dad Spent Several Weeks Changing The Clutch On His 2003 Mini Cooper S Jcw. He Doesn't Trust The Dealer To Do It Properly. This Is What The Bell Housing Looked Like Before It Went Back On

ign1fy Report

4points
POST
#48

Shop Dog? How About A Shop Chicken?

Shop Dog? How About A Shop Chicken?

LooseWolf99 Report

4points
POST
#49

Cylinder Head Repair, Most Steps

Cylinder Head Repair, Most Steps

wezd1r Report

4points
POST
#50

Reminder: You Share A Road With These People

Reminder: You Share A Road With These People

GeneralREE69 Report

4points
POST
#51

Found A Tracking Device In A Customers Car…

Found A Tracking Device In A Customers Car…

Eyesandheart Report

4points
POST
#52

31x12.5r24. Just... Why?

31x12.5r24. Just... Why?

spidersgeorg Report

4points
POST
#53

Just Got My Christmas Present

Just Got My Christmas Present

NitroBike Report

4points
POST
#54

Operator Said, We Do This In India All The Time

Operator Said, We Do This In India All The Time

RedRattlen Report

4points
POST
#55

Been In The Parts And Service Business For 30 Years, Wish I Had All The Pictures Saved I Have Taken. Here’s My First Post

Been In The Parts And Service Business For 30 Years, Wish I Had All The Pictures Saved I Have Taken. Here’s My First Post

colonialoutdoors Report

4points
POST
#56

This Is What Happens When You Lend Your Manual Transmission Car To A Friend Who “Knows How To Drive Stick”

This Is What Happens When You Lend Your Manual Transmission Car To A Friend Who “Knows How To Drive Stick”

Radrocker3000 Report

4points
POST
#57

This Might Just The The Absolute Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Seen, And I’ve Worked At A Collision Shop For 15 Years…

This Might Just The The Absolute Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Seen, And I’ve Worked At A Collision Shop For 15 Years…

Sickranchez87 Report

4points
POST
#58

C/S No Heat... This May Be The Worst I've Seen

C/S No Heat... This May Be The Worst I've Seen

Ahkhira Report

4points
POST
#59

In For A Key Cut And Program. Bet I Know Where The Lost One Is

In For A Key Cut And Program. Bet I Know Where The Lost One Is

kzthree Report

4points
POST
#60

Unsure Why My Customer Spray Foamed Their Vehicle

Unsure Why My Customer Spray Foamed Their Vehicle

aman6a Report

4points
POST
#61

Samurai Disc

Samurai Disc

BigTransition7 Report

4points
POST
#62

For All Of Those Struggling With Reaching Wheel Torque, Have You Tried A Longer Pipe? 650 Ft Lbs Doesn't Come Easy For Me 😅

For All Of Those Struggling With Reaching Wheel Torque, Have You Tried A Longer Pipe? 650 Ft Lbs Doesn't Come Easy For Me 😅

Grimm199 Report

4points
POST
#63

This Is My Kind Of Customer

This Is My Kind Of Customer

haringtiti Report

4points
POST
#64

Customer Says He Wants His Exhaust Up The Side

Customer Says He Wants His Exhaust Up The Side

2doubleGG Report

4points
POST
#65

*sweats Nervously*

*sweats Nervously*

WhoGotSnacks Report

3points
POST
#66

Price Jump

Price Jump

suby8310 Report

3points
POST
#67

The Worst Decal I’ve Ever Installed. For So Many Reasons

The Worst Decal I’ve Ever Installed. For So Many Reasons

Grundle_Thumper Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

If Anyone Is Curious, A 21 Hemi Will Last 32,682 Miles If You Don’t Change The Oil On It

If Anyone Is Curious, A 21 Hemi Will Last 32,682 Miles If You Don’t Change The Oil On It

snahbach123 Report

3points
POST
#69

Shamoan

Shamoan

wezd1r Report

3points
POST
#70

I Snuck Onto Our Parts Department's Computer. The Background Stays

I Snuck Onto Our Parts Department's Computer. The Background Stays

Part_of_the_Charm Report

3points
POST
#71

C/S They're On Probation And They Took His Gun

C/S They're On Probation And They Took His Gun

pat-nasty Report

3points
POST
#72

Customer States Replace Drivers Rear Seat Belt Buckle, Technician States Go F**k Yourself

Customer States Replace Drivers Rear Seat Belt Buckle, Technician States Go F**k Yourself

Stayhigh420-- Report

3points
POST
#73

Rear Tires Kept Locking Up Trying To Get It In The Shop

Rear Tires Kept Locking Up Trying To Get It In The Shop

conservativehippy666 Report

3points
POST
#74

F**k You I Win

F**k You I Win

RainRepresentative25 Report

3points
POST
#75

Didn’t Want To Wait For A Tow So Had His Buddy Drag It To Us 4 Miles

Didn’t Want To Wait For A Tow So Had His Buddy Drag It To Us 4 Miles

dave281971 Report

3points
POST
#76

C/S They Changed The Head Gasket Themselves. 100km Later This Is The Coolant. Customer Is Me

C/S They Changed The Head Gasket Themselves. 100km Later This Is The Coolant. Customer Is Me

TimTams553 Report

3points
POST
#77

Don’t Try To Inflate Your Spare To 100psi

Don’t Try To Inflate Your Spare To 100psi

Fire-Bored-Bohzai Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#78

Department Of Agriculture Came In For An Annual Inspection.... Now Why Do They Need This Much Fire Power??

Department Of Agriculture Came In For An Annual Inspection.... Now Why Do They Need This Much Fire Power??

Avacado_pants Report

3points
POST
#79

One Car. Four Different Brands Of Tire

One Car. Four Different Brands Of Tire

Him251 Report

3points
POST
#80

Truck Driver Bringing In Our New Volvo Stock Struck A Bridge On His Way In

Truck Driver Bringing In Our New Volvo Stock Struck A Bridge On His Way In

IcyWatersPupper Report

3points
POST
#81

Welp, I'm Done With Tuesday

Welp, I'm Done With Tuesday

HanzG Report

3points
POST
#82

Lets Go!!!

Lets Go!!!

Johnzor8 Report

3points
POST
#83

Getting Real Tired Of These

Getting Real Tired Of These