Christmas trees are not the only things that are selling out like hotcakes. Funny Christmas cards are flying off the shelves one after another, making it increasingly hard to find a funny Christmas card at the shop nowadays. Most of them are generic, with the same lame joke and photo stitched on the cover. However, there are a lot of elements that make a fun Christmas card really stand out. And luckily, with holiday cards, there is plenty of room for creativity. Yet, if you want to obtain a truly special Christmas card, you might have to make one yourself.

While there is a really thin line between funny and cringy cards, a little cringe ain’t never hurt nobody, especially during the holiday season. Taking funny Christmas card photos really is the way to go if you want to craft a unique holiday card. A Christmas card is only as good as its cover image, thus it must combine comedy with holiday vibes. If the vibes are off, you won’t feel that Christmas spirit. Funny costumes and hilarious poses are present in many goofy Christmas cards. The more goofy and funny it is, the higher chance it has of becoming one of the funniest Christmas cards you have crafted yourself.

So ready your camera and gather the family, and create a Christmas card that will shatter everyone’s expectations. Someday, it will feel nostalgic to find some fun Christmas cards and remember the days they were taken. Nothing beats that feeling. So if you are out of ideas and are looking for some funny Christmas card ideas to “borrow,” look no further. The list below might provide you with some funny Christmas card photo ideas that you are lacking. If a Christmas card photo pushed a smile out of you, be sure to upvote it. But if you already took a familiar photo, comment down below how your friends and family reacted!