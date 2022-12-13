Christmas trees are not the only things that are selling out like hotcakes. Funny Christmas cards are flying off the shelves one after another, making it increasingly hard to find a funny Christmas card at the shop nowadays. Most of them are generic, with the same lame joke and photo stitched on the cover. However, there are a lot of elements that make a fun Christmas card really stand out. And luckily, with holiday cards, there is plenty of room for creativity. Yet, if you want to obtain a truly special Christmas card, you might have to make one yourself.

While there is a really thin line between funny and cringy cards, a little cringe ain’t never hurt nobody, especially during the holiday season. Taking funny Christmas card photos really is the way to go if you want to craft a unique holiday card. A Christmas card is only as good as its cover image, thus it must combine comedy with holiday vibes. If the vibes are off, you won’t feel that Christmas spirit. Funny costumes and hilarious poses are present in many goofy Christmas cards. The more goofy and funny it is, the higher chance it has of becoming one of the funniest Christmas cards you have crafted yourself.

So ready your camera and gather the family, and create a Christmas card that will shatter everyone’s expectations. Someday, it will feel nostalgic to find some fun Christmas cards and remember the days they were taken. Nothing beats that feeling. So if you are out of ideas and are looking for some funny Christmas card ideas to “borrow,” look no further. The list below might provide you with some funny Christmas card photo ideas that you are lacking. If a Christmas card photo pushed a smile out of you, be sure to upvote it. But if you already took a familiar photo, comment down below how your friends and family reacted!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wife Called To Let Me Know That She Took The Perfect Christmas Card Photo

Wife Called To Let Me Know That She Took The Perfect Christmas Card Photo

kielby Report

17points
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like the 4 people in this photo represent the 4 stages of life. The baby represents childhood - young, oblivious, naive. The child in the middle, id our teens to late 20's - happy to be growing up, away from school and now can finally be their own person. The crying child represents our 30's and 40's - We underestimated everything! We want out!. The Santa represents us as we age - We've seen it all, and we know you'll be just fine.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Mis-Addressed Christmas Card. Best One Of The Year. Thank You Anonymous

Mis-Addressed Christmas Card. Best One Of The Year. Thank You Anonymous

hankinaround Report

15points
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Slavic christmas card! (Google Slavic crouch if you don't get the reference :D )

0
0points
reply
#3

My Friend’s Family Christmas Card

My Friend’s Family Christmas Card

Imjusttryingtothink Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#4

My Friend's Christmas Card

My Friend's Christmas Card

kcm1984 Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#5

My Single Sister's Very Single Christmas Cards

My Single Sister's Very Single Christmas Cards

macbubs Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#6

My Wife And I Went Retro For Our Christmas Card Portrait This Year

My Wife And I Went Retro For Our Christmas Card Portrait This Year

wayofcain Report

14points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think Kitty is happy :D

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

This Years Christmas Card With The Roommates Turned Out Better Than The Expected

This Years Christmas Card With The Roommates Turned Out Better Than The Expected

desperato Report

14points
POST
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Very gay look going on there chaps .....

View More Replies... View more comments
#8

My Friend Got A Christmas Card From His Nephew... He Decided To Copy It And Send It Back

My Friend Got A Christmas Card From His Nephew... He Decided To Copy It And Send It Back

shootermcfahey Report

13points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, there’s one creepy uncle.

0
0points
reply
#9

The Happiest Christmas Card

The Happiest Christmas Card

Allcloud07 Report

13points
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the way he's stroking a stuffed tiger, like he's some sort of James Bon... No... Austin Powers villain

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Me And My Cat's Christmas Card Was Deemed "Sacrilegious" By A Few People. What Do You Think?

Me And My Cat's Christmas Card Was Deemed "Sacrilegious" By A Few People. What Do You Think?

tamagothecat Report

13points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I reckon the world would be a much better place if Jesus was a cat.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

I Made My Own Christmas Card This Year

I Made My Own Christmas Card This Year

tarebearah Report

12points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a lovely eye makeup!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

I Work At A Photography Store In Norway. This Was Our Christmas Card This Year

I Work At A Photography Store In Norway. This Was Our Christmas Card This Year

TheTigon Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#13

Making My Own Christmas Cards This Year. Nailed It

Making My Own Christmas Cards This Year. Nailed It

pootyparty Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#14

My Roommate And I Sent Out Our New Holiday Card. My Dad Thinks I Am Gay Now

My Roommate And I Sent Out Our New Holiday Card. My Dad Thinks I Am Gay Now

mdip0215 Report

12points
POST
#15

This Year, I Began Living Alone For The First Time. This Is My Christmas Card

This Year, I Began Living Alone For The First Time. This Is My Christmas Card

malsies Report

12points
POST
#16

Every Year I Send Out A Holiday Card To All My Conservative Relatives. I Think I Have A Winner This Year

Every Year I Send Out A Holiday Card To All My Conservative Relatives. I Think I Have A Winner This Year

pilotoftheroflcopter Report

12points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me I have to knit myself a new pair of legwarmers.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

When I Was 7, My Mom Had Us Take Christmas Card Pictures

When I Was 7, My Mom Had Us Take Christmas Card Pictures

My sisters wouldn't stop fighting, so I did what older brothers do best.

LastNameRusk Report

12points
POST
#18

Family Sends The Most Awkward Christmas Cards For 15 Years

Family Sends The Most Awkward Christmas Cards For 15 Years

Yoda1PositivityStar Report

12points
POST
#19

Love To Start The Holiday Season With The Greatest Christmas Card Photo Ever Taken. All The “Joy” Of The Season In One Snap

Love To Start The Holiday Season With The Greatest Christmas Card Photo Ever Taken. All The “Joy” Of The Season In One Snap

RealMichaelKay Report

12points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a cool leather jacket.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

Christmas Wishes

Christmas Wishes

HaikuMadeMeDoIt Report

11points
POST
#21

Did Our Christmas Card In 10 Minutes At JCPenney

Did Our Christmas Card In 10 Minutes At JCPenney

racell0 Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#22

When Dad's In Charge Of The Family Christmas Card

When Dad's In Charge Of The Family Christmas Card

tdastru Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#23

Roommates And I Took In A New Housemate Who Is Less Than Thrilled To Be In Our Christmas Card Photo

Roommates And I Took In A New Housemate Who Is Less Than Thrilled To Be In Our Christmas Card Photo

luckyliko25 Report

11points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn’t even see the cat lol

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

My Forever Alone Christmas Card

My Forever Alone Christmas Card

Khadejeh Report

11points
POST
#25

My Friend Greg (Gerg) Thought He Was Sending Us Holiday Cheer. Instead, We Received Nightmares

My Friend Greg (Gerg) Thought He Was Sending Us Holiday Cheer. Instead, We Received Nightmares

captainfatigue Report

11points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m uncomfortable

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Got This Christmas Card From My Neighbor

Got This Christmas Card From My Neighbor

ninjas_in_my_pants Report

11points
POST
#27

Our Christmas Card This Year

Our Christmas Card This Year

olives4me Report

11points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have they lost all their toilet paper too?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#28

Grandpa Eugene Had Professional Pictures Taken Of Himself For His Christmas Cards

Grandpa Eugene Had Professional Pictures Taken Of Himself For His Christmas Cards

GallowBoob Report

11points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Excellent pictures. With a serene expression like his you never know if his mind is filled with peacefull acceptance or silent rage.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

He Lost An Arm. She Had A Double Mastectomy. This Is Their Christmas Card

He Lost An Arm. She Had A Double Mastectomy. This Is Their Christmas Card

mikelem Report

11points
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The best kind of cure is laughter. Whoever these are. Wherever they are. I hope they continue to laugh every day.

0
0points
reply
#30

This Year's Christmas Card

This Year's Christmas Card

mattsidesinger Report

11points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best one so far ... three goodest bois 💗

1
1point
reply
#31

After 7 Years Together, We Finally Sent Out A Family Christmas Card

After 7 Years Together, We Finally Sent Out A Family Christmas Card

weddinggirl2015 Report

11points
POST
#32

Each Year I Try To Capture The Essence Of Raising Two Boys In Our Christmas Cards... Here They Are

Each Year I Try To Capture The Essence Of Raising Two Boys In Our Christmas Cards... Here They Are

kakalacky_guy Report

11points
POST
#33

Created Our Christmas Cards Last Night

Created Our Christmas Cards Last Night

partyguyparties Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

10 Years Of Christmas Cards With Friends

10 Years Of Christmas Cards With Friends

MichaelRausch Report

11points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jake and Ennis have a new friend at Bondage Mountain.

0
0points
reply
#35

Yeah.. That’s How Today Went

Yeah.. That’s How Today Went

chefpaulknyc Report

11points
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mind wonders how many times the kid ran away before someone thought "Hang on, I have the perfect idea for a photo!"

0
0points
reply
#36

It's Never Not Fun

It's Never Not Fun

kuselsbigstore Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#37

Side Note: His Tongue Is Healing Nicely

Side Note: His Tongue Is Healing Nicely

katfrenchdesign Report

11points
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I want to watch Dumb and Dumber...

0
0points
reply
#38

My Brother Asked Me To Make Him A Christmas Card

My Brother Asked Me To Make Him A Christmas Card

Hieth Report

10points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The dog is not impressed.

0
0points
reply
#39

My Mormon Co-Worker Finds It Funny When People Ask If He Has Multiple Wives (He Doesn’t). For His Christmas Card, He Decided To Commit To The Bit To Freak People Out

My Mormon Co-Worker Finds It Funny When People Ask If He Has Multiple Wives (He Doesn’t). For His Christmas Card, He Decided To Commit To The Bit To Freak People Out

CaptainOutstanding Report

10points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a hunch this may backfire. But on the other hand, I’ve been wrong before.

0
0points
reply
#40

Grandma Got This Christmas Card From Her Mailman

Grandma Got This Christmas Card From Her Mailman

moneyballbingo Report

10points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I had a mailman like this.

0
0points
reply
#41

I Took The Best Outtakes Of My Daughter From Our Holiday Card And Edited Them Together

I Took The Best Outtakes Of My Daughter From Our Holiday Card And Edited Them Together

johnnyroboto Report

10points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What are those little statuettes? They look so cute.

0
0points
reply
#42

Our Christmas Card This Year Will Be Lost On The Grandparents

Our Christmas Card This Year Will Be Lost On The Grandparents

kippwinger Report

10points
POST
#43

My Christmas Card This Year

My Christmas Card This Year

dev27 Report

10points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t decide whether this is creepy or awesome.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

That Girl

That Girl

cantseawright Report

10points
POST
#45

Hope Everyone Had A Safe And Wonderful Holiday Season And That There Were No Filthy Animals Or Paint Cans To The Face!

Hope Everyone Had A Safe And Wonderful Holiday Season And That There Were No Filthy Animals Or Paint Cans To The Face!

dubs_and_mox Report

10points
POST
#46

Every Year I Make A Christmas Card Picture With My Dog, And GF And Me In It. Here’s This Year’s

Every Year I Make A Christmas Card Picture With My Dog, And GF And Me In It. Here’s This Year’s

EvanHMG Report

9points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haunting and amazing

0
0points
reply
#47

I Decided To Make My Own Cards To Show Off How Awesome My Life Is Going Right Now!

I Decided To Make My Own Cards To Show Off How Awesome My Life Is Going Right Now!

I keep getting holiday cards from my friends of them with their husbands or new babies. I decided to make my own cards to show off how awesome my life is going right now!

real_yarrr_shug Report

9points
POST
SH Holmes
SH Holmes
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cats, many cats.

0
0points
reply
#48

Our Parents Got Divorced, Re-Married, And Divorced Again. So During The Holiday Season This Is The Best My Sister And Me Could Do

Our Parents Got Divorced, Re-Married, And Divorced Again. So During The Holiday Season This Is The Best My Sister And Me Could Do

robot_dandelion Report

9points
POST
#49

The Christmas Card I Made To Mail Out To Family This Year

The Christmas Card I Made To Mail Out To Family This Year

HeyImAli Report

9points
POST
#50

The Christmas Card Our Mailman Gave Us

The Christmas Card Our Mailman Gave Us

blackthirteen Report

9points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another hot mailman. I’m getting jealous.

0
0points
reply
#51

Gonna Be Tough To Top Last Year's Xmas Card

Gonna Be Tough To Top Last Year's Xmas Card

Turner_Brown Report

9points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m getting a hair overdose.

0
0points
reply
#52

My Favorite Picture From A Friends Christmas Card

My Favorite Picture From A Friends Christmas Card

daveaspen Report

9points
POST
#53

My Dog Asked Me To Make A Holiday Card He Could Email To The Ladies

My Dog Asked Me To Make A Holiday Card He Could Email To The Ladies

idointernet Report

9points
POST
#54

Just Finished Our 2020 Christmas Cards

Just Finished Our 2020 Christmas Cards

JKastnerPhoto Report

9points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a Covid survivor I approve.

0
0points
reply
#55

So My Mom Decided On This As Our Family Christmas Card

So My Mom Decided On This As Our Family Christmas Card

No mention of my three siblings, my dad, or herself. Just me with a paper bag over my head, trying to hit a pinata.

matty1090 Report

9points
POST
#56

Mom Wanted A Picture Of The Dog For Our Christmas Card. Nailed It?

Mom Wanted A Picture Of The Dog For Our Christmas Card. Nailed It?

anthonygrimes Report

9points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this picture captures the essence of a small dog.

0
0points
reply
#57

Do They Know It's Christmas Afterall?

Do They Know It's Christmas Afterall?

Report

9points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fluffiness overload.

0
0points
reply
#58

Wife Wanted A Family Portrait For Christmas. This Is What She Got (Face Swap)

Wife Wanted A Family Portrait For Christmas. This Is What She Got (Face Swap)

discoversooke Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#59

It’s That Time Of Year. Merry Christmas & The Most Jolly Of Holidays From The Kimlins

It’s That Time Of Year. Merry Christmas & The Most Jolly Of Holidays From The Kimlins

kriskimlin Report

9points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do I get the feeling I’ve seen this lady in several cards already? Is it because she has a face that reminds me of horror films?

0
0points
reply
#60

All I Want For Christmas Is My 2 Front Teeth

All I Want For Christmas Is My 2 Front Teeth

lyonking99 Report

9points
POST
#61

Merry Christmas And A Happy New Year!

Merry Christmas And A Happy New Year!