Someone who’s scared of hallways probably has deeper and darker underlying fears than drab or dull interior decorations. For example, they might have bathophobia. As per Choosing Therapy, this phobia is a fear of depth, including areas of deep water, cliffs, railings, bridges, long hallways, tunnels, caves, and wells.

Alternatively, being scared in corridors could be related to stenophobia, a fear of narrow things or places.

Or the hallways themselves might not be the main issue, but the dark. The fear of dark is widely known as nyctophobia, as well as scotophobia or lygophobia. Cleveland Clinic notes that around 45% of children might have an unusually strong fear of some kind. The fear of the dark is one of the most common phobias among kids aged 6 to 12.